The Stanley Cup Semifinals are finally here, and one of the matchups sees one team expected to be playing this time of year, the other...not so much. If you told me back in March that the Montreal Canadiens would be four wins away from their first Stanley Cup Finals appearance since winning it all in 1993, I would think you’d be off your rocker. Yet, after stunning the North Division-champion Toronto Maple Leafs in round one, where they had to come back from a 3-1 series deficit, and sweeping the Winnipeg Jets in the second, that is exactly the position the Canadiens are in.