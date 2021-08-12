Cancel
Charlotte, NC

See inside: Rooftop restaurant by O-Ku chef now open in SouthPark

By Emma Way
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 6 days ago
Mizu, an Asian-inspired seafood restaurant, is now open atop SouthPark’s new Hyatt Centric hotel .

Why it matters: Think of Mizu as O-Ku 2.0 with nearly double the space (4,000 square feet in total) and a greater focus on wood-fired seafood (versus O-Ku’s sushi expertise). It’s an opportunity for chef Michael Chanthavong to show off even more of his kitchen prowess. “Expect the same, but not,” he tells me, pointing to similarities and differences among the concepts.

The big picture: Despite a pandemic, Charleston-based hospitality group Indigo Road has doubled down on its presence in the Carolinas. In Charlotte, the group has three other restaurants: O-Ku, Oak Steakhouse and Indaco. (Indigo Road’s Sukoshi closed permanently in Uptown during the pandemic.)

What to expect: Chanthavong’s menu at Mizu was inspired by the wood-fried Robata grills of Japan. It’ll blend the ancient Japanese-style cooking with Southern and Asian flavors.

  • The restaurant has its own custom Robata grill, which will give guests a view of the open-flame style of cooking.

On the menu: Wood-fired dishes will incorporate ingredients like Yellowtail cheeks, lobster and mushrooms. Cocktails will be light and feature seasonal ingredients.

Space: The new Hyatt opened in June and has both a rooftop restaurant (Mizu) and a lobby bar called IRO . Mizu offers skyline views, lounge areas and bar seating. Mizu serves dinner and will later expand to brunch.

Location: 3100 Apex Drive on the ninth floor of SouthPark’s Hyatt Centric hotel. “SouthPark is one of the most notable areas in the city, so we feel fortunate to be planting roots in the neighborhood and expanding our footprint in the Queen City,” Indigo Road founder Steve Palmer said in a statement.

Hours: 4-10pm on Tuesday through Thursday, 4-11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 4-10pm on Sunday.

Editor’s note: This article was last updated on August 11, 2021 to include new photos.

