Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq, Snooki and JWoww and More Celebrity Best Friends Then and Now

Can someone say #FriendshipGoals? Celebrities are just like us — only their best friends are celebrities, too! Whether it's classic twosomes like Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq or reality costars like Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley , these friendships are ones for the ages.

Khloé and Malika first met when they were 15 years old after Malika started dating one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's friends.

"Malika was dating one of my male best friends," the Good American founder once wrote on her blog. "He would always keep us apart because I am sure he knew we would just hit it off. One day we met and we did. Malika and Khadijah [Haqq] (Malika's twin) have been my best friends ever since."

Back when Khloé was married to Lamar Odom , Malika was also her personal assistant, but, understandably, she grew tired of it. In 2012, she quit — on an episode of KUWTK , of course — because she wanted to start paying more attention to her own life.

"My main focus is to get back into features," she told Juicy magazine shortly after putting in her two weeks. Despite her career change, however, the twosome continued their friendship.

As for Jersey Shore babes Snooki and JWoww, Snooki shared the sweetest tribute to her day one in honor of JWoww's 35th birthday. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOOBOO @jwoww !!!" Snooki wrote via Instagram in February 2021. "You are my old as s--t sissy for life. Love you forever and always."

When it was Snooki's birthday in November 2020, JWoww penned a similarly sweet message. "Everyone please wish my best friend @snooki a happy birthday," she captioned a selfie of the mom of three. "You make my life complete. P.S. your present is coming tomorrow because they are closed on Mondays."

Since most of these pairings happened over a decade ago, a lot has changed over the years. Even though their style has evolved (thank GOODNESS), their bonds are just as strong as ever. From Disney duos like Ashley Tisdale and Selena Gomez to hot mamas Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz , we can't get enough of our favorite A-list friendships.

