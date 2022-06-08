ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq, Snooki and JWoww and More Celebrity Best Friends Then and Now

By Megan Heintz
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 2 days ago

Can someone say #FriendshipGoals? Celebrities are just like us — only their best friends are celebrities, too! Whether it's classic twosomes like Khloé Kardashian and Malika Haqq or reality costars like Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley , these friendships are ones for the ages.

Khloé and Malika first met when they were 15 years old after Malika started dating one of the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star's friends.

"Malika was dating one of my male best friends," the Good American founder once wrote on her blog. "He would always keep us apart because I am sure he knew we would just hit it off. One day we met and we did. Malika and Khadijah [Haqq] (Malika's twin) have been my best friends ever since."

Malika and Khadijah Haqq’s Most Stylish Twinning Moments Are Too Cute

Back when Khloé was married to Lamar Odom , Malika was also her personal assistant, but, understandably, she grew tired of it. In 2012, she quit — on an episode of KUWTK , of course — because she wanted to start paying more attention to her own life.

"My main focus is to get back into features," she told Juicy magazine shortly after putting in her two weeks. Despite her career change, however, the twosome continued their friendship.

As for Jersey Shore babes Snooki and JWoww, Snooki shared the sweetest tribute to her day one in honor of JWoww's 35th birthday. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY BOOBOO @jwoww !!!" Snooki wrote via Instagram in February 2021. "You are my old as s--t sissy for life. Love you forever and always."

The Cast of 'Jersey Shore' Looks So Different Since Season 1: Photos!

When it was Snooki's birthday in November 2020, JWoww penned a similarly sweet message. "Everyone please wish my best friend @snooki a happy birthday," she captioned a selfie of the mom of three. "You make my life complete. P.S. your present is coming tomorrow because they are closed on Mondays."

Since most of these pairings happened over a decade ago, a lot has changed over the years. Even though their style has evolved (thank GOODNESS), their bonds are just as strong as ever. From Disney duos like Ashley Tisdale and Selena Gomez to hot mamas Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz , we can't get enough of our favorite A-list friendships.

Scroll through the gallery below to see celebrity besties then and now!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Snooki
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Cameron Diaz
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Jwoww
Person
Ashley Tisdale
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity#Jenni Jwoww Farley#American#Juicy#Jersey Shore#Inst
HollywoodLife

Kailyn Lowry Reveals Her Secret New Boyfriend On ‘Teen Mom 2’: Watch

Kailyn Lowry revealed she has a new boyfriend on Part 1 of the Teen Mom 2 reunion, but the episode ended before she could introduce him. Luckily for viewers, MTV released a sneak peek of Part 2 on May 24 and it shows Kailyn, 30, bringing her beau out on camera. The reality star, who taped the reunion from home, was pressed by co-hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa to reveal her new man, and after some brief hesitation, Kailyn reluctantly agreed.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kelly Osbourne Announces Pregnancy

The star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos of her ultrasound. She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Teen Mom 2’s Leah Messer Calls Out ‘Mean’ Co-Stars After Kailyn Lowry Reunion Drama

A seven-minute clip from the Teen Mom 2 reunion was released on May 16, and it has left series star Leah Messer feelings very “disturbed”. In the video shared by MTV, Leah is asked about her fractured friendship with co-star Kailyn Lowry, who chose not to attend the reunion in person due to her ongoing feud with Briana DeJesus. Leah tries to explain why she and Kailyn don’t speak as much as they used to, but Briana and Jade Cline, who aren’t fans of Kailyn, barely let Leah say anything. Instead, they just scoff at what Leah says and ask host Dr. Drew why they’re even speaking about Kailyn if she chose not to be there.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘RHONJ’s Frank Catania Claims Jackie Goldschneider Has Been Demoted Ahead Of Season 13

Frank Catania just dropped a major bombshell: Jackie Goldschneider has been demoted to “friend of” status for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I didn’t know for sure, [but] I went out to dinner the other night with Jackie and Evan [Goldschneider],” Frank said on Monday’s episode of The Morning Toast. “And, yes, I heard. Yes, alright, she is a ‘friend of.’”
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Joe Gorga Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Is Epic Because Of His Family Drama With Teresa Giudice

Joe Gorga may not be a “bitch boy” but he certainly gets emotionally involved and tends to lack self-awareness in the matter in which he gets involved.  His interactions with niece Gia Giudice was rather telling of that.  Joe would rather play victim than really absorb the boundaries Gia wanted to set regarding her father […] The post Joe Gorga Says Real Housewives Of New Jersey Is Epic Because Of His Family Drama With Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

He Put a Ring on It! Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Are Engaged

Forever dance partners! Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are engaged after more than six years together. “It’s only the beginning … the beginning of forever. ,” the couple wrote via a joint Instagram post on Thursday, June 2, confirming the news. The pair shared a photo from the proposal with Hough, 37, holding onto Erbert, 27, surrounded by flowers and candles.
THEATER & DANCE
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

40K+
Followers
4K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy