Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise

The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and one of the best to ever play the game, Tom Brady .

Obviously, this list will dwindle as top-end players sign contract extensions. The NFL franchise tag will also play a role in who hits the open market in March of 2023.

As it stands, here’s our list of the top NFL free agents for 2023. This includes a positional breakdown at the bottom.

1. Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson and the Ravens were at a standstill with reports surfacing that the quarterback was not in a rush to sign an extension with Baltimore this past offseason. This is complicated by the fact that he’s represented by his mother in contract talks.

Lamar Jackson stats (2022): 61% completion, 1,635 passing yards, 553 rushing yards, 17 total TD, 6 INT, 94.2 QB rating

What we do know is that Jackson is highly unlikely to hit the NFL free agent market. The former first-round pick from Louisville has been absolutely dynamic throughout his four-year NFL career — accumulating 122 total touchdowns against 37 interceptions.

2. Roquan Smith, linebacker, Baltimore Ravens

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Smith, 25, jumped on to the scene big time as a rookie back in 2018, recording 121 tackles, five sacks and five passes defended. After some struggles as a sophomore, he’s picked it up over the past two seasons. That includes consecutive second-team All-Pro honors. This season has seen Smith yield a 73.2 QB rating when targeted. It will be interesting to see how Smith performs for the remainder of the season following his blockbuster trade to the Baltimore Ravens . For now, he’s not focused on an extension with his new team.

3. Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite finding himself injury plagued over the past two seasons, Barkley is going to be one of the most intriguing NFL free agents of the 2023 cycle. The former Penn State star has been dominant through eight weeks, recording a league-high 968 total yards while averaging 5.1 yards per touch. If he continues at this pace, Barkley might set the running back market once free agency opens in March.

4. Tom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady stats (2022): 66% completion, 2,267 yards, 9 TD, 1 INT, 92.4 QB rating

Retired. Unretired. Committed to the Buccaneers. Looking for a way out. The narratives surrounding Brady have been absolutely insane since the 2021 NFL season came to an end.

What we do know is that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is likely going to be a free agent next March. He’ll obviously be one of the biggest NFL free agents on the market. He could also retire. So many unknowns with the quarterback having struggled thus far on the season.

5. Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Projected to be one of the top NFL free agents of the 2022 cycle, Brown saw the franchise tag placed on him . He initially held out of camp after failing to come to terms on a contract extension ahead of the deadline. At the very least, things are not trending in the right direction between Brown and his Chiefs. That could lead to him actually hitting the open market in March rather than Kansas City placing the franchise tag on its star left tackle.

6. Elgton Jenkins, offensive line, Green Bay Packers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Underrated. That’s the best way to describe what Jenkins has been since the Packers made him a second-round pick back in 2019. He can play both tackle and guard positions — earning a Pro Bowl spot playing the latter a season ago. He’ll be among the most-coveted NFL free agents should the Mississippi State product hit the open market next March. Now that he’s returned from a torn ACL, that’s magnified further.

7. Jordan Poyer, safety, Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Poyer’s emergence to elite status took some time. He was a cast off of both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles before joining Buffalo back in 2017. Since then, it’s been all about an upward trajectory. Last season alone, Poyer yielded a 42.2 QB rating. Though, he has regressed a bit in 2022 with opposing quarterbacks completing 83.3% of their passes with Poyer in coverage .

8. Daron Payne, defensive tackle, Washington Commanders

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the better part of his five-year career, Payne has performed at a Pro Bowl level. This span has seen the Alabama product record a combined 46 quarterback hits and 19 sacks. That’s tremendous production from the defensive tackle position. He’s also in the midst of a career-best season that has the former first-round pick on pace for nearly 10 sacks.

9. Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmy Garoppolo returned to the 49ers for another season after restructuring his contract. He’s also now the team’s starting quarterback following the season-ending injury to Trey Lance . This affords the quarterback an opportunity to up his market in free agency next March. Through his first seven games (six starts), Garoppolo is on pace for 3,865 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. So far, so good.

10. Josh Jacobs, running back, Las Vegas Raiders

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Jacobs put up north of 1,300 total yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2019 before earning Pro Bowl honors as a sophomore. Sure Jacobs had somewhat of a down 2021 season, but he’s seen as one of the better young backs in the game. Thus far this season, he’s returned to form. He’s on pace to put up 1,793 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. That seems pretty good.

Top NFL free agent of 2023: Underrated players

11. Marcus Peters, cornerback, Baltimore Ravens

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Speaking of injuries, Peters missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. Still only 29, he can rebuild his value in 2022. The three-time Pro Bowler has looked good thus far, giving up a emre 60.4% completion when targeted. The only question is if he can remain healthy.

12. Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders is off to a hot start to the 2022 campaign. The former Penn State star has put up 563 rushing yards at a clip of 4.9 yards per run through seven games. If Sanders keeps at this pace, he will be among the most-coveted offensive free agents on the market next March.

13. Jack Conklin, offensive tackle, Cleveland Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Legitimately one of the best right tackles in the NFL when he’s healthy, Conklin missed 10 games due to injury in 2021. That came after he earned All-Pro honors with Cleveland in 2020. If Conklin can stay healthy in 2022, he’ll have a huge market next March.

14. James Bradberry, cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s acquisition of Bradberry from the division-rival Giants this past offseason flew under the radar . But the dude has been absolutely brilliant opposite Darius Slay for the NFL’s best team in 2022. Bradberry has recorded 10 passes defended and two interceptions while yielding a 40.2 QB rating when targeted. He’ll be among the best NFL free agents come March.

15. Tony Pollard, running back, Dallas Cowboys

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a darn good chance that Dallas simply opts to release Ezekiel Elliott and re-sign Pollard to a massive contract once the offseason comes calling. Pollard, 25, has been a find for this team since it made him a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In fact, the Memphis product is coming off a three-touchdown performance in Elliott’s stead back in Week 8. He’s now on pace for 1,332 total yards in part-time action this season.

16. Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Playing under the franchise tag this season, Gesicki thought he’d have opportunity to earn a large pay day. Unfortunately, the tight end just has not been a fit in Mike McDaniel’s system. After putting up north of 700 yards in each of the past two seasons, he’s on pace for a mere 480 yards in 2022. It remains to be seen how this will impact him as one of the top skill NFL free agents come March.

17. Isaiah Wynn, offensive tackle, New England Patriots

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Wynn, the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has emerged as a quality offensive lineman for the New England Patriots. Despite lacking ideal size (6-foot-2), he allowed just five quarterback hits and 28 pressures in 518 pass-blocks last season ( PFF ). Considering his age (27 in December) and positional value, he should be one of the more coveted NFL free agents in 2023.

18. Geno Smith, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

What a difference a couple years make. It was just back in 2020 that Smith was on the verge of finding himself out of the NFL altogether. Thus far this season with the surprising first-place Seattle Seahawks, he looks like an under-the-radar MVP candidate.

Geno Smith stats (2022): 72.7% completion, 1,924 yards, 14 total TD, 3 INT, 107.2 QB rating

We’re not entirely sure what the market will be for Smith. But he will be among the most-interesting NFL free agents of the cycle. That’s for sure.

19. Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver, New England Patriots

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

One of the better slot receivers in the game, the 25-year-old Meyers will likely hit free agency next spring. His market will depend on how the former North Carolina State star continues to connect with Mac Jones . As a third-year player last season, Meyers recorded 83 receptions for 866 yards while hauling in 66% of his targets.

20. David Montgomery, running back, Chicago Bears

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Montgomery might very well lose out to Khalil Herbert as the Bears’ running back of the future. That’s surprising given the fact that he had put up three consecutive seasons with north of 1,000 total yards to open his career. As a dual-threat out of the backfield, Montgomery could very well be an enticing option on the open market.

21. Robert Quinn, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Just recently acquired from the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster trade, Quinn is looking to overcome some early-season struggles as he hits the open market. Back in 2021, the three-time Pro Bowler recorded an astounding 18.5 sacks to go with 22 quarterback hits. The only question here is his relatively advanced age of 32.

22. Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker, Buffalo Bills

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, this former first-round pick is actually playing at the highest level of his career. Thus far on the season, Edmunds has proven to be much better in coverage than we’ve seen in the past (84.5 QB rating allowed). An all-around three-down backer in today’s NFL will have value on the open market. That’s for sure.

23. Vonn Bell, safety, Cincinnati Bengals

Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Prior to this season, Bell had been a good in-the-box safety with questionable coverage skills. In fact, he yielded a combined 115.8 QB rating the previous two years combined. Something has changed in a contract year with the former Ohio State standout having recorded four interceptions while giving up a 49.7 rating when targeted. We’ll have to wait and see if this is just a mirage.

24. J.J. Watt, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries have derailed Watt’s already Hall of Fame-worthy career. He missed 10 games in his first season with Arizona. Watt, 33, also has not racked up double-digit sacks since recording 16 when he was a member of the Houston Texans back in 2018. In seven games this season, he has seven QB hits and 4.5 sacks. Though, he did tally two sacks in a Week 8 outing against the Minnesota Vikings.

25. Jessie Bates, safety, Cincinnati Bengals

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2018, Bates has started all 63 games that he’s appeared in over four seasons with the Bengals. He recorded 100-plus tackles each of his first three seasons with a whopping 35 passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Bates had the highest grade among all NFL safeties in 2020. Unfortunately, Cincinnati didn’t sign Bates to an extension ahead of the deadline. He’s now playing under the franchise tag, struggling in the process (110.4 QB rating allowed in 2022).

2023 NFL free agents: Top offensive player by position

Quarterbacks

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins

Kenyan Drake, Batimore Ravens

Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

Marlon Mack, Denver Broncos

Sony Michel, Los Angeles Chargers

Ronald Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

James Robinson, New York Jets

Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints

Damien Harris, New England Patriots

Jeff Wilson, Miami Dolphins

D’Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns

Fullbacks

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Janovich, Houston Texans

Derek Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks

Keith Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Jakob Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders

Tight ends

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans

Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals

Pharaoh Brown, Houston Texans

Adam Shaheen, Miami Dolphins

Maxx Williams, Arizona Cardinals

Donald Parham, Los Angeles Chargers

Kyle Rudolph, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

O.J. Howard, Houston Texans

Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings

Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders

Wide receivers

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Pringle, Chicago Bears

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers

Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

Jamison Crowder, Buffalo Bills

A.J, Green, Arizona Cardinals

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs

Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints

Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots

Sammy Watkins, Green Bay Packers

Zach Pascal, Philadelphia Eagles

Keelan Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

Willie Snead, San Francisco 49ers

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles

Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Demarcus Robinson, Baltimore Ravens

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers

James Washington, Dallas Cowboys

DJ Chark, Detroit Lions

Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cam Sims, Washington Commanders

N’Keal Harry, Chicago Bears

Josh Gordon, free agent

Jalen Guyton, Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive tackles

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Pryor, Indianapolis Colts

George Fant, New York Jets

Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers

Ja’Waun James, Baltimore Ravens

Cameron Erving, Carolina Panthers

Riley Reiff, Chicago Bears

Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars

Julie’n Davenport, free agent

Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons

Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals

Brandon Parker, Las Vegas Raiders

Andre Dillard, Philadelphia Eagles

Chris Hubbard, Cleveland Browns

Guards

George Walker IV / Tennessean.co / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills

Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos

Justin Pugh, Arizona Cardinals

Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia Eagles

Wes Schweitzer, Washington Commanders

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Austin Blythe, Seattle Seahawks

Germain Ifedi, Atlanta Falcons

Daniel Brunskill, San Francisco 49ers

David Quessenberry, Buffalo Bills

Michael Deiter, Miami Dolphins

Dan Feeney, New York Jets

Nate Davis, Tennessee Titans

Jake Brendal, San Francisco 49ers

Trai Turner, Washington Commanders

Billy Turner, Denver Broncos

Andrew Wylie, Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Jon Feliciano, New York Giants

Cody Ford, Arizona Cardinals

Will Hernandez, Arizona Cardinals

Centers

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Rodney Hudson, Arizona Cardinals

Bradley Bozeman, Carolina Panthers

Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

Connor McGovern, New York Jets

Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

Evan Brown, Detroit Lions

Kyle Fuller, Seattle Seahawks

Austin Reiter, Kansas City Chiefs

2023 NFL free agents: Top defensive players by position

Defensive ends/EDGE

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints

Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

Yannick Ngakoue, Indianapolis Colts

Markus Golden, Arizona Cardinals

Jordan Phillips, Buffalo Bills

Matthew Ionnidis, Carolina Panthers

Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns

Arden Key, Jacksonville Jaguars

Rasheem Green, Houston Texans

Carlos Dunlap, Kansas City Chiefs

Dean Lowry, Green Bay Packers

Kyle Van Noy, Los Angeles Chargers

Akiem Hicks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chase Winovich, Cleveland Browns

Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars

Melvin Ingram, Miami Dolphins

Kemoko Turay, San Francisco 49ers

William Gholston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Justin Houston, Baltimore Ravens

L.J. Collier, Seattle Seahawks

DeMarcus Walker, Tennessee Titans

Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas Cowboys

Kerry Hyder, San Francisco 49ers

Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills

Samson Ebukam, San Francisco 49ers

Clelin Ferrell, Las Vegas Raiders

Defensive tackles

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles

Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles

Jarran Reed, Green Bay Packers

Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles Chargers

Dalvin Tomlinson, Minnesota Vikings

Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers

Sheldon Rankins, New York Jets

Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City Chiefs

Tyquan Lewis, Indianapolis Colts

Hassan Ridgeway, San Francisco 49ers

Johnathan Hankins, Dallas Cowboys

David Onyemata, New Orleans Saints

A’Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

Larry Ogunjobi, Pittsburgh Steelers

Poona Ford, Seattle Seahawks

Malcom Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars

Greg Gaines, Los Angeles Rams

Linebackers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Azeez Al-Shaair, San Francisco 49ers

Anthony Walker, Cleveland Browns

Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers

Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles

Jayon Brown, Las Vegas Raiders

Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions

Kwon Alexander, New York Jets

Kenny Young, free agent

Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys

Devon Kennard, Baltimore Ravens

Nicholas Morrow, Chicago Bears

Kyzir White, Philadelphia Eagles

Elandon Roberts, Miami Dolphins

Cory Littleton, Carolina Panthers

Blake Martinez, Las Vegas Raiders

Cornerbacks

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots

Anthony Brown, Dallas Cowboys

Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints

Emmanuel Moseley, San Francisco 49ers

Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh Steelers

Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams

Anthony Averett, Las Vegas Raiders

Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders

Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns

Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Sidney Jones, Seattle Seahawks

Deandre Baker, free agent

Isaiah Oliver, Atlanta Falcons

Mike Hughes, Detroit Lions

Byron Murphy, Arizona Cardinals

Trayvon Mullen, Arizona Cardinals

Tre Herndon, Jacksonville Jaguars

David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

P.J. Williams, New Orleans Saints

Safeties

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmie Ward, San Francisco 49ers

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

Devin McCourty, New England Patriots

Eric Rowe, Miami Dolphins

Johnathan Abram, Las Vegas Raiders

Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers

Anthony Harris, Denver Broncos

Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots

Taylor Rapp, Los Angeles Rams

Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs

Tarvarius Moore, San Francisco 49ers

Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens

Julian Love, New York Giants

