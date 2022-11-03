Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and one of the best to ever play the game, Tom Brady .
Obviously, this list will dwindle as top-end players sign contract extensions. The NFL franchise tag will also play a role in who hits the open market in March of 2023.
As it stands, here’s our list of the top NFL free agents for 2023. This includes a positional breakdown at the bottom.
1. Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson and the Ravens were at a standstill with reports surfacing that the quarterback was not in a rush to sign an extension with Baltimore this past offseason. This is complicated by the fact that he’s represented by his mother in contract talks.
- Lamar Jackson stats (2022): 61% completion, 1,635 passing yards, 553 rushing yards, 17 total TD, 6 INT, 94.2 QB rating
What we do know is that Jackson is highly unlikely to hit the NFL free agent market. The former first-round pick from Louisville has been absolutely dynamic throughout his four-year NFL career — accumulating 122 total touchdowns against 37 interceptions.
2. Roquan Smith, linebacker, Baltimore Ravens
Smith, 25, jumped on to the scene big time as a rookie back in 2018, recording 121 tackles, five sacks and five passes defended. After some struggles as a sophomore, he’s picked it up over the past two seasons. That includes consecutive second-team All-Pro honors. This season has seen Smith yield a 73.2 QB rating when targeted. It will be interesting to see how Smith performs for the remainder of the season following his blockbuster trade to the Baltimore Ravens . For now, he’s not focused on an extension with his new team.
3. Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants
Despite finding himself injury plagued over the past two seasons, Barkley is going to be one of the most intriguing NFL free agents of the 2023 cycle. The former Penn State star has been dominant through eight weeks, recording a league-high 968 total yards while averaging 5.1 yards per touch. If he continues at this pace, Barkley might set the running back market once free agency opens in March.
4. Tom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady stats (2022): 66% completion, 2,267 yards, 9 TD, 1 INT, 92.4 QB rating
Retired. Unretired. Committed to the Buccaneers. Looking for a way out. The narratives surrounding Brady have been absolutely insane since the 2021 NFL season came to an end.
What we do know is that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is likely going to be a free agent next March. He’ll obviously be one of the biggest NFL free agents on the market. He could also retire. So many unknowns with the quarterback having struggled thus far on the season.
5. Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs
Projected to be one of the top NFL free agents of the 2022 cycle, Brown saw the franchise tag placed on him . He initially held out of camp after failing to come to terms on a contract extension ahead of the deadline. At the very least, things are not trending in the right direction between Brown and his Chiefs. That could lead to him actually hitting the open market in March rather than Kansas City placing the franchise tag on its star left tackle.
6. Elgton Jenkins, offensive line, Green Bay Packers
Underrated. That’s the best way to describe what Jenkins has been since the Packers made him a second-round pick back in 2019. He can play both tackle and guard positions — earning a Pro Bowl spot playing the latter a season ago. He’ll be among the most-coveted NFL free agents should the Mississippi State product hit the open market next March. Now that he’s returned from a torn ACL, that’s magnified further.
7. Jordan Poyer, safety, Buffalo Bills
Poyer’s emergence to elite status took some time. He was a cast off of both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles before joining Buffalo back in 2017. Since then, it’s been all about an upward trajectory. Last season alone, Poyer yielded a 42.2 QB rating. Though, he has regressed a bit in 2022 with opposing quarterbacks completing 83.3% of their passes with Poyer in coverage .
8. Daron Payne, defensive tackle, Washington Commanders
For the better part of his five-year career, Payne has performed at a Pro Bowl level. This span has seen the Alabama product record a combined 46 quarterback hits and 19 sacks. That’s tremendous production from the defensive tackle position. He’s also in the midst of a career-best season that has the former first-round pick on pace for nearly 10 sacks.
9. Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo returned to the 49ers for another season after restructuring his contract. He’s also now the team’s starting quarterback following the season-ending injury to Trey Lance . This affords the quarterback an opportunity to up his market in free agency next March. Through his first seven games (six starts), Garoppolo is on pace for 3,865 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. So far, so good.
10. Josh Jacobs, running back, Las Vegas Raiders
Jacobs put up north of 1,300 total yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2019 before earning Pro Bowl honors as a sophomore. Sure Jacobs had somewhat of a down 2021 season, but he’s seen as one of the better young backs in the game. Thus far this season, he’s returned to form. He’s on pace to put up 1,793 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns. That seems pretty good.Also Read:
Top NFL free agent of 2023: Underrated players
11. Marcus Peters, cornerback, Baltimore Ravens
Speaking of injuries, Peters missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. Still only 29, he can rebuild his value in 2022. The three-time Pro Bowler has looked good thus far, giving up a emre 60.4% completion when targeted. The only question is if he can remain healthy.
12. Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles
Miles Sanders is off to a hot start to the 2022 campaign. The former Penn State star has put up 563 rushing yards at a clip of 4.9 yards per run through seven games. If Sanders keeps at this pace, he will be among the most-coveted offensive free agents on the market next March.
13. Jack Conklin, offensive tackle, Cleveland Browns
Legitimately one of the best right tackles in the NFL when he’s healthy, Conklin missed 10 games due to injury in 2021. That came after he earned All-Pro honors with Cleveland in 2020. If Conklin can stay healthy in 2022, he’ll have a huge market next March.
14. James Bradberry, cornerback, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia’s acquisition of Bradberry from the division-rival Giants this past offseason flew under the radar . But the dude has been absolutely brilliant opposite Darius Slay for the NFL’s best team in 2022. Bradberry has recorded 10 passes defended and two interceptions while yielding a 40.2 QB rating when targeted. He’ll be among the best NFL free agents come March.
15. Tony Pollard, running back, Dallas Cowboys
There’s a darn good chance that Dallas simply opts to release Ezekiel Elliott and re-sign Pollard to a massive contract once the offseason comes calling. Pollard, 25, has been a find for this team since it made him a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In fact, the Memphis product is coming off a three-touchdown performance in Elliott’s stead back in Week 8. He’s now on pace for 1,332 total yards in part-time action this season.
16. Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins
Playing under the franchise tag this season, Gesicki thought he’d have opportunity to earn a large pay day. Unfortunately, the tight end just has not been a fit in Mike McDaniel’s system. After putting up north of 700 yards in each of the past two seasons, he’s on pace for a mere 480 yards in 2022. It remains to be seen how this will impact him as one of the top skill NFL free agents come March.
17. Isaiah Wynn, offensive tackle, New England Patriots
Isaiah Wynn, the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has emerged as a quality offensive lineman for the New England Patriots. Despite lacking ideal size (6-foot-2), he allowed just five quarterback hits and 28 pressures in 518 pass-blocks last season ( PFF ). Considering his age (27 in December) and positional value, he should be one of the more coveted NFL free agents in 2023.
18. Geno Smith, quarterback, Seattle Seahawks
What a difference a couple years make. It was just back in 2020 that Smith was on the verge of finding himself out of the NFL altogether. Thus far this season with the surprising first-place Seattle Seahawks, he looks like an under-the-radar MVP candidate.
- Geno Smith stats (2022): 72.7% completion, 1,924 yards, 14 total TD, 3 INT, 107.2 QB rating
We’re not entirely sure what the market will be for Smith. But he will be among the most-interesting NFL free agents of the cycle. That’s for sure.Also Read:
19. Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver, New England Patriots
One of the better slot receivers in the game, the 25-year-old Meyers will likely hit free agency next spring. His market will depend on how the former North Carolina State star continues to connect with Mac Jones . As a third-year player last season, Meyers recorded 83 receptions for 866 yards while hauling in 66% of his targets.
20. David Montgomery, running back, Chicago Bears
Montgomery might very well lose out to Khalil Herbert as the Bears’ running back of the future. That’s surprising given the fact that he had put up three consecutive seasons with north of 1,000 total yards to open his career. As a dual-threat out of the backfield, Montgomery could very well be an enticing option on the open market.
21. Robert Quinn, EDGE, Philadelphia Eagles
Just recently acquired from the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster trade, Quinn is looking to overcome some early-season struggles as he hits the open market. Back in 2021, the three-time Pro Bowler recorded an astounding 18.5 sacks to go with 22 quarterback hits. The only question here is his relatively advanced age of 32.
22. Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker, Buffalo Bills
Playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie deal, this former first-round pick is actually playing at the highest level of his career. Thus far on the season, Edmunds has proven to be much better in coverage than we’ve seen in the past (84.5 QB rating allowed). An all-around three-down backer in today’s NFL will have value on the open market. That’s for sure.
23. Vonn Bell, safety, Cincinnati Bengals
Prior to this season, Bell had been a good in-the-box safety with questionable coverage skills. In fact, he yielded a combined 115.8 QB rating the previous two years combined. Something has changed in a contract year with the former Ohio State standout having recorded four interceptions while giving up a 49.7 rating when targeted. We’ll have to wait and see if this is just a mirage.
24. J.J. Watt, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals
Injuries have derailed Watt’s already Hall of Fame-worthy career. He missed 10 games in his first season with Arizona. Watt, 33, also has not racked up double-digit sacks since recording 16 when he was a member of the Houston Texans back in 2018. In seven games this season, he has seven QB hits and 4.5 sacks. Though, he did tally two sacks in a Week 8 outing against the Minnesota Vikings.
25. Jessie Bates, safety, Cincinnati Bengals
A second-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2018, Bates has started all 63 games that he’s appeared in over four seasons with the Bengals. He recorded 100-plus tackles each of his first three seasons with a whopping 35 passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Bates had the highest grade among all NFL safeties in 2020. Unfortunately, Cincinnati didn’t sign Bates to an extension ahead of the deadline. He’s now playing under the franchise tag, struggling in the process (110.4 QB rating allowed in 2022).
2023 NFL free agents: Top offensive player by position
Quarterbacks
- Sam Darnold , Carolina Panthers
- Teddy Bridgewater , Miami Dolphins
- Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Baker Mayfield , Carolina Panthers
- Jacoby Brissett , Cleveland Browns
- Gardner Minshew , Philadelphia Eagles
- Case Keenum, Buffalo Bills
- Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens
- Daniel Jones , New York Giants
- Drew Lock , Seattle Seahawks
- Taylor Heinicke , Washington Commanders
- Andy Dalton , New Orleans Saints
Running backs
- Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
- Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks
- Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
- Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
- Kenyan Drake, Batimore Ravens
- Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions
- Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams
- Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills
- Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos
- Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
- Marlon Mack, Denver Broncos
- Sony Michel, Los Angeles Chargers
- Ronald Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
- James Robinson, New York Jets
- Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints
- Damien Harris, New England Patriots
- Jeff Wilson, Miami Dolphins
- D’Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns
Fullbacks
- Andy Janovich, Houston Texans
- Derek Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks
- Keith Smith, Atlanta Falcons
- Jakob Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders
Tight ends
- Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
- Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
- Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans
- Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals
- Pharaoh Brown, Houston Texans
- Adam Shaheen, Miami Dolphins
- Maxx Williams, Arizona Cardinals
- Donald Parham, Los Angeles Chargers
- Kyle Rudolph, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- O.J. Howard, Houston Texans
- Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings
- Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders
Wide receivers
- Byron Pringle, Chicago Bears
- Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
- Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
- Jamison Crowder, Buffalo Bills
- A.J, Green, Arizona Cardinals
- Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints
- Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots
- Sammy Watkins, Green Bay Packers
- Zach Pascal, Philadelphia Eagles
- Keelan Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
- Willie Snead, San Francisco 49ers
- Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts
- Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles
- Darius Slayton, New York Giants
- Demarcus Robinson, Baltimore Ravens
- Sterling Shepard, New York Giants
- Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers
- James Washington, Dallas Cowboys
- DJ Chark, Detroit Lions
- Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Cam Sims, Washington Commanders
- N’Keal Harry, Chicago Bears
- Josh Gordon, free agent
- Jalen Guyton, Los Angeles Chargers
Offensive tackles
- Matt Pryor, Indianapolis Colts
- George Fant, New York Jets
- Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers
- Ja’Waun James, Baltimore Ravens
- Cameron Erving, Carolina Panthers
- Riley Reiff, Chicago Bears
- Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Julie’n Davenport, free agent
- Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons
- Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals
- Brandon Parker, Las Vegas Raiders
- Andre Dillard, Philadelphia Eagles
- Chris Hubbard, Cleveland Browns
Guards
- Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills
- Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos
- Justin Pugh, Arizona Cardinals
- Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia Eagles
- Wes Schweitzer, Washington Commanders
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
- Austin Blythe, Seattle Seahawks
- Germain Ifedi, Atlanta Falcons
- Daniel Brunskill, San Francisco 49ers
- David Quessenberry, Buffalo Bills
- Michael Deiter, Miami Dolphins
- Dan Feeney, New York Jets
- Nate Davis, Tennessee Titans
- Jake Brendal, San Francisco 49ers
- Trai Turner, Washington Commanders
- Billy Turner, Denver Broncos
- Andrew Wylie, Kansas City Chiefs
- Nick Gates, New York Giants
- Jon Feliciano, New York Giants
- Cody Ford, Arizona Cardinals
- Will Hernandez, Arizona Cardinals
Centers
- Rodney Hudson, Arizona Cardinals
- Bradley Bozeman, Carolina Panthers
- Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
- Connor McGovern, New York Jets
- Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
- Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
- Evan Brown, Detroit Lions
- Kyle Fuller, Seattle Seahawks
- Austin Reiter, Kansas City Chiefs
2023 NFL free agents: Top defensive players by position
Defensive ends/EDGE
- Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints
- Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
- Yannick Ngakoue, Indianapolis Colts
- Markus Golden, Arizona Cardinals
- Jordan Phillips, Buffalo Bills
- Matthew Ionnidis, Carolina Panthers
- Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns
- Arden Key, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Rasheem Green, Houston Texans
- Carlos Dunlap, Kansas City Chiefs
- Dean Lowry, Green Bay Packers
- Kyle Van Noy, Los Angeles Chargers
- Akiem Hicks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Chase Winovich, Cleveland Browns
- Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Melvin Ingram, Miami Dolphins
- Kemoko Turay, San Francisco 49ers
- William Gholston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Justin Houston, Baltimore Ravens
- L.J. Collier, Seattle Seahawks
- DeMarcus Walker, Tennessee Titans
- Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas Cowboys
- Kerry Hyder, San Francisco 49ers
- Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills
- Samson Ebukam, San Francisco 49ers
- Clelin Ferrell, Las Vegas Raiders
Defensive tackles
- Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
- Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jarran Reed, Green Bay Packers
- Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles Chargers
- Dalvin Tomlinson, Minnesota Vikings
- Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Sheldon Rankins, New York Jets
- Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tyquan Lewis, Indianapolis Colts
- Hassan Ridgeway, San Francisco 49ers
- Johnathan Hankins, Dallas Cowboys
- David Onyemata, New Orleans Saints
- A’Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams
- Larry Ogunjobi, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Poona Ford, Seattle Seahawks
- Malcom Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Greg Gaines, Los Angeles Rams
Linebackers
- Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Azeez Al-Shaair, San Francisco 49ers
- Anthony Walker, Cleveland Browns
- Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
- T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jayon Brown, Las Vegas Raiders
- Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions
- Kwon Alexander, New York Jets
- Kenny Young, free agent
- Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys
- Devon Kennard, Baltimore Ravens
- Nicholas Morrow, Chicago Bears
- Kyzir White, Philadelphia Eagles
- Elandon Roberts, Miami Dolphins
- Cory Littleton, Carolina Panthers
- Blake Martinez, Las Vegas Raiders
Cornerbacks
- Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots
- Anthony Brown, Dallas Cowboys
- Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints
- Emmanuel Moseley, San Francisco 49ers
- Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams
- Anthony Averett, Las Vegas Raiders
- Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders
- Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns
- Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
- Sidney Jones, Seattle Seahawks
- Deandre Baker, free agent
- Isaiah Oliver, Atlanta Falcons
- Mike Hughes, Detroit Lions
- Byron Murphy, Arizona Cardinals
- Trayvon Mullen, Arizona Cardinals
- Tre Herndon, Jacksonville Jaguars
- David Long, Los Angeles Rams
- Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- P.J. Williams, New Orleans Saints
Safeties
- Jimmie Ward, San Francisco 49ers
- Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers
- Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
- Eric Rowe, Miami Dolphins
- Johnathan Abram, Las Vegas Raiders
- Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Anthony Harris, Denver Broncos
- Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots
- Taylor Rapp, Los Angeles Rams
- Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tarvarius Moore, San Francisco 49ers
- Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens
- Julian Love, New York Giants
