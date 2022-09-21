Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and one of the best to ever play the game, Tom Brady .
Obviously, this list will dwindle as top-end players sign contract extensions. The NFL franchise tag will also play a role in who hits the open market in March of 2023.
As it stands, here’s our list of the NFL free agents for 2023. This includes a positional break down.
1. Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson and the Ravens continue to be at a standstill with reports surfacing that the quarterback is not in a rush to sign an extension with Baltimore. This is complicated by the fact that he’s represented by his mother in contract talks. More recently, Jackson set a deadline of two days before Baltimore’s season opener to sign an extension.
- Lamar Jackson stats (2022): 64% completion, 531 passing yards, 136 rushing yards, 7 total TD, 1 INT, 120.1 QB rating
What we do know is that Jackson is highly unlikely to hit the NFL free agent market. The former first-round pick from Louisville has been absolutely dynamic throughout his four-year NFL career — accumulating 105 total touchdowns against 31 interceptions. Unfortunately, there appears to be a split in extension negotiations with Jackson looking for Deshaun Watson -type guarantees. That includes $230 million fully guaranteed.
2. Tom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady stats (2022): 59% completion, 402 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 82.8 QB rating
Retired. Unretired. Committed to the Buccaneers. Looking for a way out. The narratives surrounding Brady have been absolutely insane since the 2021 NFL season came to an end.
What we do know is that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is likely going to be a free agent next March. He’ll obviously be one of the biggest NFL free agents on the market. He could also retire. So many unknowns here .
3. Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs
Projected to be one of the top NFL free agents of the 2022 cycle, Brown saw the franchise tag placed on him . He initially held out of camp after failing to come to terms on a contract extension ahead of the deadline. At the very least, things are not trending in the right direction between Brown and his Chiefs.
4. Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears
Smith, 25, jumped on to the scene big time as a rooie back in 2018, recording 121 tackles, five sacks and five passes defended. After some struggles as a sophomore, he’s picked it up over the past two seasons. That includes consecutive second-team All-Pro honors. This past season also saw Smith yield a mere 76.8 passer rating when targeted . It has him looking for a new contract and potentially another NFL home.
5. Elgton Jenkins, offensive line, Green Bay Packers
Underrated. That’s the best way to describe what Jenkins has been since the Packers made him a second-round pick back in 2019. He can play both tackle and guard positions — earning a Pro Bowl spot playing the latter a season ago. He’ll be among the most-coveted NFL free agents should the Mississippi State product hit the open market next March. Now that he’s returned from a torn ACL, that’s magnified further.
6. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Denver Broncos
Unfortunately, injuries have been the name of the game for Chubb since jumping on to the scene with 12 sacks as a rookie. Over the course of the past three seasons, he’s missed 24 games to injury. This could lead to him becoming one of the top NFL free agents next March with Denver not wanting to exhaust a long-term deal on the talented edge rusher. It’s something to watch.Also Read:
7. Daron Payne, defensive tackle, Washington Commanders
For the better part of his four-year career, Payne has performed at a Pro Bowl level. This span has seen the Alabama product record a combined 35 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks. That’s tremendous production from the defensive tackle position. However, it might not be enough for him to remain in D.C. long-term .
8. Jessie Bates, safety, Cincinnati Bengals
A second-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2018, Bates has started all 63 games that he’s appeared in over four seasons with the Bengals. He recorded 100-plus tackles each of his first three seasons with a whopping 35 passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Bates had the highest grade among all NFL safeties in 2020. Unfortunately, Cincinnati didn’t sign Bates to an extension ahead of the deadline. He’ll now have to play under the franchise tag.
9. Jimmy Garoppolo, quarterback, San Francisco 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo returned to the 49ers for another season after restructuring his contract. He’s also now the team’s starting quarterback following the season-ending injury to Trey Lance . This will afford the quarterback an opportunity to up his market in free agency next March. He will indeed hit the open market after the aforementioned restructure included a no-franchise tag clause.
10. Saquon Barkley, running back, New York Giants
Despite finding himself injury plagued over the past two seasons, Barkley would be one of the most intriguing NFL free agents of the 2023 cycle. The former Penn State star recorded a combined 3,469 yards and 23 touchdowns at a clip of 5.6 yards per touch in 2018-19. He’s returned to full health early in the 2022 season, recording 282 total yards and a touchdown in two games.Also Read:
Top NFL free agent of 2023: Underrated players
11. Jordan Poyer, safety, Buffalo Bills
Poyer’s emergence to elite status took some time. He was a cast off of both the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles before joining Buffalo back in 2017. Since then, it’s been all about an upward trajectory. Last season alone, Poyer yielded a 42.2 QB rating.
12. Baker Mayfield, quarterback, Carolina Panthers
- Baker Mayfield stats (2022): 61% completion, 3,010 yards, 17 TD, 13 INT
Where to start with Mayfield? The former Heisman winner is coming off a disastrous 2021 season. He’s since been replaced by Deshaun Watson as the Browns’ starting QB and was just traded to the Carolina Panthers. It will be interesting to see how he performs in 2022. At the very least, he starting over Sam Darnold in Carolina.
13. Josh Jacobs, running back, Las Vegas Raiders
Jacobs put up north of 1,300 total yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie in 2019 before earning Pro Bowl honors as a sophomore. Sure Jacobs had somewhat of a down 2021 season, but he’s seen as one of the better young backs in the game. Thus far this season, he’s recorded 154 total yards in two games.
14. Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins
Playing under the franchise tag this season, Gesicki has an opportunity to earn a large pay day. He’s been awesome since Miami made the Penn State product a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Over the course of the past two seasons, Gesicki has hauled in 126 receptions for 1,483 yards while catching 64% of his targets. He’ll be among the top NFL free agents next spring.
15. Jack Conklin, offensive tackle, Cleveland Browns
Legitimately one of the best right tackles in the NFL when he’s healthy, Conklin missed 10 games due to injury in 2021. That came after he earned All-Pro honors with Cleveland in 2020. If Conklin can stay healthy in 2022, he’ll have a huge market next March.
16. Marcus Peters, cornerback, Baltimore Ravens
Speaking of injuries, Peters missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. Still only 29, he can rebuild his value in 2022. The three-time Pro Bowler has recorded 31 interceptions in 91 NFL games. Back in 2020, Peters yielded a 78.0 QB rating when targeted.
17. Isaiah Wynn, offensive tackle, New England Patriots
Isaiah Wynn, the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, has emerged as a quality offensive lineman for the New England Patriots. Despite lacking ideal size (6-foot-2), he allowed just five quarterback hits and 28 pressures in 518 pass-blocks last season ( PFF ). Considering his age (27 in December) and positional value, he should be one of the more coveted NFL free agents in 2023 and even more so if the thrives at right tackle this year. There’s also a chance that New England simply opts to trade Wynn rather than let him walk next spring for nothing.
18. J.J. Watt, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals
Injuries have derailed Watt’s already Hall of Fame-worthy career. He missed 10 games in his first season with Arizona. Watt, 33, also has not racked up double-digit sacks since recording 16 when he was a member of the Houston Texans back in 2018. If he can stay healthy this season, there’s still going to be a market here.
19. Jakobi Meyers, wide receiver, New England Patriots
One of the better slot receivers in the game, the 25-year-old Meyers will likely hit free agency next spring. His market will depend on how the former North Carolina State star continues to connect with Mac Jones . As a third-year player last season, Meyers recorded 83 receptions for 866 yards while hauling in 66% of his targets.
20. Miles Sanders, running back, Philadelphia Eagles
Miles Sanders is off to a hot start to the 2022 campaign. The former Penn State star has put up 191 total yards and a touchdown while averaging 5.5 yards per touch in two games. If Sanders keeps at this pace, he will be among the most-coveted offensive free agents on the market next March.
2023 NFL free agents: Top offensive player by position
Quarterbacks
- Sam Darnold , Carolina Panthers
- Teddy Bridgewater , Miami Dolphins
- Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacoby Brissett , Cleveland Browns
- Gardner Minshew , Philadelphia Eagles
- Case Keenum, Buffalo Bills
- Geno Smith , Seattle Seahawks
- Tyler Huntley, Baltimore Ravens
- Daniel Jones , New York Giants
- Drew Lock , Seattle Seahawks
- Taylor Heinicke , Washington Commanders
- Andy Dalton , New Orleans Saints
Running backs
- Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
- Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks
- Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
- Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
- Kenyan Drake, Batimore Ravens
- Jamaal Williams, Detroit Lions
- Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams
- Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills
- Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos
- Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
- Marlon Mack, free agent
- Sony Michel, Los Angeles Chargers
- Ronald Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
- James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Mark Ingram, New Orleans Saints
- Damien Harris, New England Patriots
- David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
- Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers
- D’Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns
Fullbacks
- Andy Janovich, Houston Texans
- Derek Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks
- Keith Smith, Atlanta Falcons
- Jakob Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders
Tight ends
- Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
- Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
- Austin Hooper, Tennessee Titans
- Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals
- Pharaoh Brown, Houston Texans
- Adam Shaheen, Miami Dolphins
- Maxx Williams, Arizona Cardinals
- Donald Parham, Los Angeles Chargers
- Kyle Rudolph, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- O.J. Howard, Houston Texans
- Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings
- Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders
Wide receivers
- Byron Pringle, Chicago Bears
- Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
- Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
- Jamison Crowder, Buffalo Bills
- A.J, Green, Arizona Cardinals
- Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jarvis Landry, New Orleans Saints
- Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots
- Sammy Watkins, Green Bay Packers
- Zach Pascal, Philadelphia Eagles
- Keelan Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
- Willie Snead, San Francisco 49ers
- Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts
- Greg Ward, Philadelphia Eagles
- Darius Slayton, New York Giants
- Demarcus Robinson, Baltimore Ravens
- Sterling Shepard, New York Giants
- Randall Cobb, Green Bay Packers
- James Washington, Dallas Cowboys
- DJ Chark, Detroit Lions
- Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Julio Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Cam Sims, Washington Commanders
- N’Keal Harry, Chicago Bears
- Josh Gordon, Tennessee Titans
- Jalen Guyton, Los Angeles Chargers
Offensive tackles
- Matt Pryor, Indianapolis Colts
- George Fant, New York Jets
- Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers
- Ja’Waun James, Baltimore Ravens
- Cameron Erving, Carolina Panthers
- Riley Reiff, Chicago Bears
- Jawaan Taylor, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Julie’n Davenport, free agent
- Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons
- Kelvin Beachum, Arizona Cardinals
- Brandon Parker, Las Vegas Raiders
- Andre Dillard, Philadelphia Eagles
- Chris Hubbard, Cleveland Browns
Guards
- Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills
- Dalton Risner, Denver Broncos
- Justin Pugh, Arizona Cardinals
- Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia Eagles
- Wes Schweitzer, Washington Commanders
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
- Austin Blythe, Seattle Seahawks
- Germain Ifedi, Atlanta Falcons
- Daniel Brunskill, San Francisco 49ers
- David Quessenberry, Buffalo Bills
- Michael Deiter, Miami Dolphins
- Dan Feeney, New York Jets
- Nate Davis, Tennessee Titans
- Jake Brendal, San Francisco 49ers
- Trai Turner, Washington Commanders
- Billy Turner, Denver Broncos
- Andrew Wylie, Kansas City Chiefs
- Nick Gates, New York Giants
- Jon Feliciano, New York Giants
- Cody Ford, Arizona Cardinals
- Will Hernandez, Arizona Cardinals
Centers
- Rodney Hudson, Arizona Cardinals
- Bradley Bozeman, Carolina Panthers
- Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
- Connor McGovern, New York Jets
- Garrett Bradbury, Minnesota Vikings
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
- Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
- Evan Brown, Detroit Lions
- Kyle Fuller, Seattle Seahawks
- Austin Reiter, Kansas City Chiefs
2023 NFL free agents: Top defensive players by position
Defensive ends/EDGE
- Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints
- Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
- Yannick Ngakoue, Indianapolis Colts
- Markus Golden, Arizona Cardinals
- Jordan Phillips, Buffalo Bills
- Matthew Ionnidis, Carolina Panthers
- Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns
- Arden Key, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Rasheem Green, Houston Texans
- Carlos Dunlap, Kansas City Chiefs
- Dean Lowry, Green Bay Packers
- Kyle Van Noy, Los Angeles Chargers
- Akiem Hicks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Chase Winovich, Cleveland Browns
- Dawuane Smoot, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Melvin Ingram, Miami Dolphins
- Kemoko Turay, San Francisco 49ers
- Williamm Gholston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Justin Houston, Baltimore Ravens
- L.J. Collier, Seattle Seahawks
- DeMarcus Walker, Tennessee Titans
- Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas Cowboys
- Kerry Hyder, San Francisco 49ers
- Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills
- Samson Ebukam, San Francisco 49ers
- Clelin Ferrell, Las Vegas Raiders
Defensive tackles
- Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles
- Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jarran Reed, Green Bay Packers
- Jerry Tillery, Los Angeles Chargers
- Dalvin Tomlinson, New York Giants
- Chris Wormley, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Sheldon Rankins, New York Jets
- Derrick Nnadi, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tyquan Lewis, Indianapolis Colts
- Hassan Ridgeway, San Francisco 49ers
- Johnathan Hankins, Las Vegas Raiders
- David Onyemata, New Orleans Saints
- A’Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams
- Larry Ogunjobi, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Poona Ford, Seattle Seahawks
- Malcom Brown, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Greg Gaines, Los Angeles Rams
Linebackers
- Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills
- Azeez Al-Shaair, San Francisco 49ers
- Anthony Walker, Cleveland Browns
- Devin Bush, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
- T.J. Edwards, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jayon Brown, Las Vegas Raiders
- Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions
- Kwon Alexander, New York Jets
- Kenny Young, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Leighton Vander Esch, Dallas Cowboys
- Devon Kennard, Arizona Cardinals
- Nicholas Morrow, Chicago Bears
- Kyzir White, Philadelphia Eagles
- Elandon Roberts, Miami Dolphins
- Cory Littleton, Carolina Panthers
- Blake Martinez, free agent
Cornerbacks
- James Bradberry, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots
- Anthony Brown, Dallas Cowboys
- Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints
- Emmanuel Moseley, San Francisco 49ers
- Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams
- Anthony Averett, Las Vegas Raiders
- Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders
- Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns
- Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
- Sidney Jones, Seattle Seahawks
- Deandre Baker, Kansas City Chiefs
- Isaiah Oliver, Atlanta Falcons
- Mike Hughes, Detroit Lions
- Byron Murphy, Arizona Cardinals
- Trayvon Mullen, Arizona Cardinals
- Tre Herndon, Jacksonville Jaguars
- David Long, Los Angeles Rams
- Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- P.J. Williams, New Orleans Saints
Safeties
- Jimmie Ward, San Francisco 49ers
- Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers
- Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
- Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals
- Eric Rowe, Miami Dolphins
- Johnathan Abram, Las Vegas Raiders
- Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Anthony Harris, free agent
- Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots
- Taylor Rapp, Los Angeles Rams
- Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tarvarius Moore, San Francisco 49ers
- Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens
- Julian Love, New York Giants
