Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Deebo Samuel lead the charge

The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and one of the best wide receivers in the game, Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers.

Obviously, this list will dwindle as top-end players sign contract extensions. The NFL franchise tag will also play a role in who hits the open market in March of 2023.

As it stands, here’s our list of the NFL free agents for 2022. This includes a positional break down. At the bottom, you’ll also notice 2019 first-round picks who have not had a decision made on their contract options. All of this will be updated regularly.

Related: Highest-paid NFL QBs of 2022

1. Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson and the Ravens continue to be at a standstill with reports surfacing that the quarterback is not in a rush to sign an extension with Baltimore. This is complicated by the fact that he’s represented by his mother in contract talks.

What we do know is that Jackson is highly unlikely to hit the NFL free agent market. The former first-round pick from Louisville has been absolutely dynamic throughout his four-year NFL career — accumulating 105 total touchdowns against 31 interceptions. Look for him to be extended here soon despite rumors to the contrary.

2. Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers

Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,405 yards, 365 rushing yards, 14 TD

San Francisco has made it a priority to sign Samuel to a massive extension this offseason. Unfortunately, the new deals that Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill signed with their current teams changes the dynamics here.

As you can see, Samuel is among the most-dynamic skill-position players in the NFL. He’s likely going to net north of $28 million annually on a long-term deal. As with Jackson, we expect this to happen before training camp.

3. Quenton Nelson, guard, Indianapolis Colts

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As far as NFL free agents go, Nelson would be among the most-coveted non-quarterbacks on the market in modern history. Too bad for other teams it’s just not going to happen.

The No. 6 overall pick of Indianapolis back in 2018, this former Notre Dame standout has earned All-Pro honors in each of his first four NFL seasons. He’s legitimately already one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. If he does hit the open market, Nelson would get paid left tackle money.

4. Tom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady stats (2021): 68% completion, 5,316 yards, 43 TD, 12 INT

Retired. Unretired. Committed to the Buccaneers. Looking for a way out. The narratives surrounding Brady have been absolutely insane since the 2021 NFL season came to an end.

What we do know is that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is likely going to be a free agent next March. He’ll obviously be one of the biggest NFL free agents on the market. He could also retire. So many unknowns here.

5. DK Metcalf, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle’s decision to trade Russell Wilson clearly places into question Metcalf’s own future in the Pacific Northwest . No matter what the team wants us to believe, he could be available in trade talks with other teams already showing interest.

For good reason. The former second-round pick out of Mississippi is only 24 years old and has already had a hell of a career. He’s averaging 72 receptions for 1,057 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons.

Related: Ideal D.K. Metcalf trade scenarios

6. A.J. Brown, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Samuel and Metcalf, there’s a decent chance that Brown will cash in big time on an extension this offseason. There’s also an off-chance that the Titans look at what Miami gave up for Tyreek Hill and attempt to capitalize in a trade .

A former teammate of Metcalf’s at Ole Miss, Brown is averaging nearly 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns throughout his young career. He’s proven to be a dynamic threat and is also only 24. If Brown somehow hits the market in 2023, he’ll legit be one of the top NFL free agents.

7. Derek Carr, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Carr stats (2021): 68% completion, 4,804 yards, 23 TD, 14 INT

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler have made it clear that they want to sign Carr to an extension. Said deal could also come in at roughly $40 million annually .

It’s an open question whether the three-time Pro Bowler is worth it. What we do know is that Vegas doubled down on him by acquiring his former Fresno State teammate in that of wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason.

8. Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety, Pittsburgh Steelers

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired from his original Miami Dolphins team early in the 2019 season, Fitzpatrick has morphed into one of the better all-around defensive backs in the game.

Over the course of the past two seasons with Pittsburgh, he’s registered 144 tackles, 18 passes defended and six interceptions. Last season alone, opposing signal callers tallied a mere 81.2 QB rating when targeting him .

9. Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Projected to be one of the top NFL free agents of the 2022 cycle, Brown saw the franchise tag placed on him . There’s a chance that the two sides work out an extension ahead of the deadline. For now, we’re going to assume that Brown will be among the best of the 2023 class.

10. Denzel Ward, cornerback, Cleveland Browns

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When on the field, the 24-year-old Ward has proven himself to be among the best cover guys in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler has yet to yield a passer rating of 80 in each of his first four seasons. Last season saw that number stand at 76.6 .

With that said, Ward isn’t as high on this list due to some injury issues. He’s missed 13 games to injury over his first four seasons. With a healthy 2022 campaign, the Ohio State product will cash out big time.

Related: Highest-paid NFL players of 2022

11. Jaire Alexander, cornerback, Green Bay Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps lesser known than Ward, Alexander has been equally brilliant during his four seasons in the NFL. From 2018-20, he recorded a combined 41 passes defended and four interceptions. Unfortunately, Alexander missed all but four games to injury last season . Could this lead to Green Bay pushing back against signing the youngster to an extension?

12. Derwin James, safety, Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Needless to say, James would be among the best defensive NFL free agents next March. The question here is whether Los Angeles will let its play-making safety hit the open market? He’s recorded 19 passes defended and five interceptions in three seasons, acting the part of one of the better cover safeties during that span.

13. Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Smith, 25, jumped on to the scene big time as a rooie back in 2018, recording 121 tackles, five sacks and five passes defended. After some struggles as a sophomore, he’s picked it up over the past two seasons. That includes consecutive second-team All-Pro honors. This past season also saw Smith yield a mere 76.8 passer rating when targeted .

14. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Denver Broncos

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, injuries have been the name of the game for Chubb since jumping on to the scene with 12 sacks as a rookie. Over the course of the past three seasons, he’s missed 24 games to injury. This could lead to him becoming one of the top NFL free agents next March with Denver not wanting to exhaust a long-term deal on the talented edge rusher. It’s something to watch.

15. Terry McLaurin, wide receiver, Washington Commanders

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Terry McLaurin stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,053 yards, 5 TD

Not as well known as some of the other receivers on this list, all McLaurin has done since Washington made him a third-round pick in 2019 is contribute. The Ohio State product is coming off two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons despite catching passes from a less-than-stellar group of quarterbacks in Maryland.

Related: Ideal Terry McLaurin trade scenarios

16. Daron Payne, defensive tackle, Washington Commanders

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the better part of his four-year career, Payne has performed at a Pro Bowl level. This span has seen the Alabama product record a combined 35 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks. That’s tremendous production from the defensive tackle position.

17. Elgton Jenkins, offensive line, Green Bay Packers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Underrated. That’s the best way to describe what Jenkins has been since the Packers made him a second-round pick back in 2019. He can play both tackle and guard positions — earning a Pro Bowl spot playing the latter a season ago. He’ll be among the most-coveted NFL free agents should the Mississippi State product hit the open market next March.

18. Jessie Bates, safety, Cincinnati Bengals

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2018, Bates has started all 63 games that he’s appeared in over four seasons with the Bengals. He recorded 100-plus tackles each of his first three seasons with a whopping 35 passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Bates had the highest grade among all NFL safeties in 2020.

19. Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

A Pro Bowler this past season, Renfrow has morphed into one of the best slot receivers in the game. He recorded 103 catches for 1,038 yards while catching 81% of his targets in 2021. That’s simply insane.

20. Baker Mayfield, quarterback, Cleveland Browns

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Baker Mayfield stats (2021): 61% completion, 3,010 yards, 17 TD, 13 INT

Where to start with Mayfield? The former Heisman winner is coming off a disastrous 2021 season. He’s since been replaced by Deshaun Watson as the Browns’ starting QB and is looking for a new home . One season removed from playing at a Pro Bowl level, we have no idea what the future holds for Mr. Mayfield.

2023 NFL free agents: Top offensive player by position

Quarterbacks

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Related: 2022 NFL offseason power rankings

Running backs

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks

Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins

Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams

Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills

Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings

Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Damien Harris, New England Patriots

David Montgomery, Chicago Bears

Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers

D’Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns

Fullbacks

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Andy Janovich, Houston Texans

Derek Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks

Keith Smith, Atlanta Falcons

Jakob Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders

Tight ends

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

O.J. Howard, Buffalo Bills

Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings

Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills

Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders

Related: Sportsnaut’s NFL Playoff and Super Bowl 2023 predictions

Wide receivers

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans

Byron Pringle, Chicago Bears

Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers

Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints

Jamison Crowder, Buffalo Bills

Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs

Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots

Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots

Sterling Shepard, New York Giants

DJ Chark, Detroit Lions

Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars

Cam Sims, Washington Commanders

N’Keal Harry, New England Patriots

Josh Gordon, Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Guyton, Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive tackles

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns

Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams

D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals

Isaiah Wynn, New England Patriots

Matt Pryor, Indianapolis Colts

George Fant, New York Jets

Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers

Ja’Waun James, Baltimore Ravens

Chris Hubbard, Cleveland Browns

Related: Full NFL offseason calendar

Guards

George Walker IV / Tennessean.co / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills

Justin Pugh, Arizona Cardinals

Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia Eagles

Wes Schweitzer, Washington Commanders

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

Austin Blythe, Seattle Seahawks

Nick Gates, New York Giants

Jon Feliciano, New York Giants

Cody Ford, Buffalo Bills

Will Hernandez, Arizona Cardinals

Centers

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Rodney Hudson, Arizona Cardinals

Bradley Bozeman, Carolina Panthers

Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills

Connor McGovern, New York Jets

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints

Kyle Fuller, Seattle Seahawks

Austin Reiter, Kansas City Chiefs

Related: Ranking NFL’s top defenses

2023 NFL free agents: Top defensive players by position

Defensive ends

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints

Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles

J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals

Yannick Ngakoue, Indianapolis Colts

Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh Steelers

Jordan Phillips, Buffalo Bills

Matthew Ionnidis, Carolina Panthers

Arden Key, Jacksonville Jaguars

Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas Cowboys

Kerry Hyder, San Francisco 49ers

Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills

Samson Ebukam, San Francisco 49ers

Linebackers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills

Anthony Walker, Cleveland Browns

Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders

Jayon Brown, Las Vegas Raiders

Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions

Devon Kennard, Arizona Cardinals

Nicholas Morrow, Chicago Bears

Kyzir White, Philadelphia Eagles

Elandon Roberts, Miami Dolphins

Cory Littleton, Carolina Panthers

Blake Martines, New York Giants

Related: 2022 NFL mock draft

Cornerbacks

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

James Bradberry, New York Giants

Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens

Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots

Anthony Brown, Dallas Cowboys

Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints

Emmanuel Moseley, San Francisco 49ers

Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh Steelers

Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams

Anthony Averett, Las Vegas Raiders

Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders

Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns

Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Sidney Jones, Seattle Seahawks

Deandre Baker, Kansas City Chiefs

Isaiah Oliver, Atlanta Falcons

Mike Hughes, Detroit Lions

Byron Murphy, Arizona Cardinals

Trayvon Mullen, Las Vegas Raiders

Tre Herndon, Jacksonville Jaguars

David Long, Los Angeles Rams

Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

P.J. Williams, New Orleans Saints

Related: Top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

Safeties

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills

Jimmie Ward, San Francisco 49ers

Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

Devin McCourty, New England Patriots

Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals

Eric Rowe, Miami Dolphins

Johnathan Abram, Las Vegas Raiders

Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers

Anthony Harris, Philadelphia Eagles

Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots

Taylor Rapp, Los Angeles Rams

Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs

Tarvarius Moore, San Francisco 49ers

Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens

Julian Love, New York Giants

Potential 2023 NFL free agents (team options)

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

NFL teams have until May 2 to decide on fifth-year player options for first-round picks who were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Below, we’ll provide updates on these player options. If declined, said player will hit NFL free agency in March of 2023.

Player Position Team Status Kyler Murray QB Arizona Cardinals Nick Bosa EDGE San Francisco 49ers Quinnen Williams DT New York Jets Clelin Ferrell EDGE Las Vegas Raiders Devin White LB Tampa Bay Buccaneers Daniel Jones QB New York Giants Josh Allen EDGE Jacksonville Jaguars T.J. Hockenson TE Detroit Lions Ed Oliver DT Buffalo Bills Devin Bush LB Pittsburgh Steelers Jonah Williams OT Cincinnati Bengals Rashan Gary EDGE Green Bay Packers Christian Wilkins DT Miami Dolphins Chris Lindstrom G Atlanta Falcons Brian Burns EDGE Carolina Panthers Dexter Lawrence DT New York Giants Garrett Bradbury C Minnesota Vikings Jeffery Simmons DT Tennessee Titans Noah Fant TE Seattle Seahawks Contract option picked up Darnell Savage Jr. S Green Bay Packers Andre Dillard OT Philadelphia Eagles Tytus Howard OT Houston Texans Josh Jacobs RB Las Vegas Raiders Marquise Brown WR Baltimore Ravens Montez Sweat EDGE Washington Commanders Johnathan Abram S Las Vegas Raiders Jerry Tillery DT Los Angeles Chargers L.J. Collier EDGE Seattle Seahawks Kaleb McGary OT Atlanta Falcons N’Keal Harry WR New England Patriots

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors

More must-reads: