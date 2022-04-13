Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Deebo Samuel lead the charge
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and one of the best wide receivers in the game, Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers.
Obviously, this list will dwindle as top-end players sign contract extensions. The NFL franchise tag will also play a role in who hits the open market in March of 2023.
As it stands, here’s our list of the NFL free agents for 2022. This includes a positional break down. At the bottom, you’ll also notice 2019 first-round picks who have not had a decision made on their contract options. All of this will be updated regularly.
Related: Highest-paid NFL QBs of 2022
1. Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens
Jackson and the Ravens continue to be at a standstill with reports surfacing that the quarterback is not in a rush to sign an extension with Baltimore. This is complicated by the fact that he’s represented by his mother in contract talks.
What we do know is that Jackson is highly unlikely to hit the NFL free agent market. The former first-round pick from Louisville has been absolutely dynamic throughout his four-year NFL career — accumulating 105 total touchdowns against 31 interceptions. Look for him to be extended here soon despite rumors to the contrary.
2. Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers
- Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,405 yards, 365 rushing yards, 14 TD
San Francisco has made it a priority to sign Samuel to a massive extension this offseason. Unfortunately, the new deals that Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill signed with their current teams changes the dynamics here.
As you can see, Samuel is among the most-dynamic skill-position players in the NFL. He’s likely going to net north of $28 million annually on a long-term deal. As with Jackson, we expect this to happen before training camp.
3. Quenton Nelson, guard, Indianapolis Colts
As far as NFL free agents go, Nelson would be among the most-coveted non-quarterbacks on the market in modern history. Too bad for other teams it’s just not going to happen.
The No. 6 overall pick of Indianapolis back in 2018, this former Notre Dame standout has earned All-Pro honors in each of his first four NFL seasons. He’s legitimately already one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. If he does hit the open market, Nelson would get paid left tackle money.
4. Tom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tom Brady stats (2021): 68% completion, 5,316 yards, 43 TD, 12 INT
Retired. Unretired. Committed to the Buccaneers. Looking for a way out. The narratives surrounding Brady have been absolutely insane since the 2021 NFL season came to an end.
What we do know is that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is likely going to be a free agent next March. He’ll obviously be one of the biggest NFL free agents on the market. He could also retire. So many unknowns here.
5. DK Metcalf, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle’s decision to trade Russell Wilson clearly places into question Metcalf’s own future in the Pacific Northwest . No matter what the team wants us to believe, he could be available in trade talks with other teams already showing interest.
For good reason. The former second-round pick out of Mississippi is only 24 years old and has already had a hell of a career. He’s averaging 72 receptions for 1,057 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons.
Related: Ideal D.K. Metcalf trade scenarios
6. A.J. Brown, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans
Much like Samuel and Metcalf, there’s a decent chance that Brown will cash in big time on an extension this offseason. There’s also an off-chance that the Titans look at what Miami gave up for Tyreek Hill and attempt to capitalize in a trade .
A former teammate of Metcalf’s at Ole Miss, Brown is averaging nearly 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns throughout his young career. He’s proven to be a dynamic threat and is also only 24. If Brown somehow hits the market in 2023, he’ll legit be one of the top NFL free agents.
7. Derek Carr, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders
- Derek Carr stats (2021): 68% completion, 4,804 yards, 23 TD, 14 INT
New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler have made it clear that they want to sign Carr to an extension. Said deal could also come in at roughly $40 million annually .
It’s an open question whether the three-time Pro Bowler is worth it. What we do know is that Vegas doubled down on him by acquiring his former Fresno State teammate in that of wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason.
8. Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety, Pittsburgh Steelers
Acquired from his original Miami Dolphins team early in the 2019 season, Fitzpatrick has morphed into one of the better all-around defensive backs in the game.
Over the course of the past two seasons with Pittsburgh, he’s registered 144 tackles, 18 passes defended and six interceptions. Last season alone, opposing signal callers tallied a mere 81.2 QB rating when targeting him .
9. Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs
Projected to be one of the top NFL free agents of the 2022 cycle, Brown saw the franchise tag placed on him . There’s a chance that the two sides work out an extension ahead of the deadline. For now, we’re going to assume that Brown will be among the best of the 2023 class.
10. Denzel Ward, cornerback, Cleveland Browns
When on the field, the 24-year-old Ward has proven himself to be among the best cover guys in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler has yet to yield a passer rating of 80 in each of his first four seasons. Last season saw that number stand at 76.6 .
With that said, Ward isn’t as high on this list due to some injury issues. He’s missed 13 games to injury over his first four seasons. With a healthy 2022 campaign, the Ohio State product will cash out big time.
Related: Highest-paid NFL players of 2022
11. Jaire Alexander, cornerback, Green Bay Packers
Perhaps lesser known than Ward, Alexander has been equally brilliant during his four seasons in the NFL. From 2018-20, he recorded a combined 41 passes defended and four interceptions. Unfortunately, Alexander missed all but four games to injury last season . Could this lead to Green Bay pushing back against signing the youngster to an extension?
12. Derwin James, safety, Los Angeles Chargers
Needless to say, James would be among the best defensive NFL free agents next March. The question here is whether Los Angeles will let its play-making safety hit the open market? He’s recorded 19 passes defended and five interceptions in three seasons, acting the part of one of the better cover safeties during that span.
13. Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears
Smith, 25, jumped on to the scene big time as a rooie back in 2018, recording 121 tackles, five sacks and five passes defended. After some struggles as a sophomore, he’s picked it up over the past two seasons. That includes consecutive second-team All-Pro honors. This past season also saw Smith yield a mere 76.8 passer rating when targeted .
14. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Denver Broncos
Unfortunately, injuries have been the name of the game for Chubb since jumping on to the scene with 12 sacks as a rookie. Over the course of the past three seasons, he’s missed 24 games to injury. This could lead to him becoming one of the top NFL free agents next March with Denver not wanting to exhaust a long-term deal on the talented edge rusher. It’s something to watch.
15. Terry McLaurin, wide receiver, Washington Commanders
- Terry McLaurin stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,053 yards, 5 TD
Not as well known as some of the other receivers on this list, all McLaurin has done since Washington made him a third-round pick in 2019 is contribute. The Ohio State product is coming off two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons despite catching passes from a less-than-stellar group of quarterbacks in Maryland.
Related: Ideal Terry McLaurin trade scenarios
16. Daron Payne, defensive tackle, Washington Commanders
For the better part of his four-year career, Payne has performed at a Pro Bowl level. This span has seen the Alabama product record a combined 35 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks. That’s tremendous production from the defensive tackle position.
17. Elgton Jenkins, offensive line, Green Bay Packers
Underrated. That’s the best way to describe what Jenkins has been since the Packers made him a second-round pick back in 2019. He can play both tackle and guard positions — earning a Pro Bowl spot playing the latter a season ago. He’ll be among the most-coveted NFL free agents should the Mississippi State product hit the open market next March.
18. Jessie Bates, safety, Cincinnati Bengals
A second-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2018, Bates has started all 63 games that he’s appeared in over four seasons with the Bengals. He recorded 100-plus tackles each of his first three seasons with a whopping 35 passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Bates had the highest grade among all NFL safeties in 2020.
19. Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders
A Pro Bowler this past season, Renfrow has morphed into one of the best slot receivers in the game. He recorded 103 catches for 1,038 yards while catching 81% of his targets in 2021. That’s simply insane.
20. Baker Mayfield, quarterback, Cleveland Browns
- Baker Mayfield stats (2021): 61% completion, 3,010 yards, 17 TD, 13 INT
Where to start with Mayfield? The former Heisman winner is coming off a disastrous 2021 season. He’s since been replaced by Deshaun Watson as the Browns’ starting QB and is looking for a new home . One season removed from playing at a Pro Bowl level, we have no idea what the future holds for Mr. Mayfield.Also Read:
Baker Mayfield expected to be traded before draft, Browns may have to pay portion of 2022 salary
2023 NFL free agents: Top offensive player by position
Quarterbacks
- Jimmy Garoppolo , San Francisco 49ers
- Sam Darnold , Carolina Panthers
- Teddy Bridgewater , Miami Dolphins
- Mason Rudolph, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jacoby Brissett , Cleveland Browns
- Gardner Minshew , Philadelphia Eagles
- Drew Lock , Seattl Seahawks
- Taylor Heinicke , Washington Commanders
- Andy Dalton , New Orleans Saints
Related: 2022 NFL offseason power rankings
Running backs
- Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
- Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
- Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks
- Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
- Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
- Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams
- Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills
- Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
- Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
- James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Damien Harris, New England Patriots
- David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
- Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers
- D’Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns
Fullbacks
- Andy Janovich, Houston Texans
- Derek Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks
- Keith Smith, Atlanta Falcons
- Jakob Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders
Tight ends
- Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
- Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
- David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
- Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
- O.J. Howard, Buffalo Bills
- Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings
- Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
- Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders
Related: Sportsnaut’s NFL Playoff and Super Bowl 2023 predictions
Wide receivers
- Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans
- Byron Pringle, Chicago Bears
- Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
- Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
- Jamison Crowder, Buffalo Bills
- Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
- Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots
- Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots
- Sterling Shepard, New York Giants
- DJ Chark, Detroit Lions
- Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Cam Sims, Washington Commanders
- N’Keal Harry, New England Patriots
- Josh Gordon, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jalen Guyton, Los Angeles Chargers
Offensive tackles
- Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns
- Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams
- D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals
- Isaiah Wynn, New England Patriots
- Matt Pryor, Indianapolis Colts
- George Fant, New York Jets
- Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers
- Ja’Waun James, Baltimore Ravens
- Chris Hubbard, Cleveland Browns
Related: Full NFL offseason calendar
Guards
- Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills
- Justin Pugh, Arizona Cardinals
- Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia Eagles
- Wes Schweitzer, Washington Commanders
- Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
- Austin Blythe, Seattle Seahawks
- Nick Gates, New York Giants
- Jon Feliciano, New York Giants
- Cody Ford, Buffalo Bills
- Will Hernandez, Arizona Cardinals
Centers
- Rodney Hudson, Arizona Cardinals
- Bradley Bozeman, Carolina Panthers
- Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
- Connor McGovern, New York Jets
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
- Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
- Kyle Fuller, Seattle Seahawks
- Austin Reiter, Kansas City Chiefs
Related: Ranking NFL’s top defenses
2023 NFL free agents: Top defensive players by position
Defensive ends
- Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints
- Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
- J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals
- Yannick Ngakoue, Indianapolis Colts
- Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Jordan Phillips, Buffalo Bills
- Matthew Ionnidis, Carolina Panthers
- Arden Key, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas Cowboys
- Kerry Hyder, San Francisco 49ers
- Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills
- Samson Ebukam, San Francisco 49ers
Linebackers
- Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills
- Anthony Walker, Cleveland Browns
- Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
- Jayon Brown, Las Vegas Raiders
- Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions
- Devon Kennard, Arizona Cardinals
- Nicholas Morrow, Chicago Bears
- Kyzir White, Philadelphia Eagles
- Elandon Roberts, Miami Dolphins
- Cory Littleton, Carolina Panthers
- Blake Martines, New York Giants
Related: 2022 NFL mock draft
Cornerbacks
- James Bradberry, New York Giants
- Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens
- Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots
- Anthony Brown, Dallas Cowboys
- Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints
- Emmanuel Moseley, San Francisco 49ers
- Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams
- Anthony Averett, Las Vegas Raiders
- Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders
- Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns
- Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
- Sidney Jones, Seattle Seahawks
- Deandre Baker, Kansas City Chiefs
- Isaiah Oliver, Atlanta Falcons
- Mike Hughes, Detroit Lions
- Byron Murphy, Arizona Cardinals
- Trayvon Mullen, Las Vegas Raiders
- Tre Herndon, Jacksonville Jaguars
- David Long, Los Angeles Rams
- Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- P.J. Williams, New Orleans Saints
Related: Top prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft
Safeties
- Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
- Jimmie Ward, San Francisco 49ers
- Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers
- Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
- Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals
- Eric Rowe, Miami Dolphins
- Johnathan Abram, Las Vegas Raiders
- Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Anthony Harris, Philadelphia Eagles
- Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots
- Taylor Rapp, Los Angeles Rams
- Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs
- Tarvarius Moore, San Francisco 49ers
- Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens
- Julian Love, New York Giants
Potential 2023 NFL free agents (team options)
NFL teams have until May 2 to decide on fifth-year player options for first-round picks who were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Below, we’ll provide updates on these player options. If declined, said player will hit NFL free agency in March of 2023.
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Status
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|Arizona Cardinals
|Nick Bosa
|EDGE
|San Francisco 49ers
|Quinnen Williams
|DT
|New York Jets
|Clelin Ferrell
|EDGE
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Devin White
|LB
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|New York Giants
|Josh Allen
|EDGE
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|Detroit Lions
|Ed Oliver
|DT
|Buffalo Bills
|Devin Bush
|LB
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Jonah Williams
|OT
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Rashan Gary
|EDGE
|Green Bay Packers
|Christian Wilkins
|DT
|Miami Dolphins
|Chris Lindstrom
|G
|Atlanta Falcons
|Brian Burns
|EDGE
|Carolina Panthers
|Dexter Lawrence
|DT
|New York Giants
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jeffery Simmons
|DT
|Tennessee Titans
|Noah Fant
|TE
|Seattle Seahawks
|Contract option picked up
|Darnell Savage Jr.
|S
|Green Bay Packers
|Andre Dillard
|OT
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Tytus Howard
|OT
|Houston Texans
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|Baltimore Ravens
|Montez Sweat
|EDGE
|Washington Commanders
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Jerry Tillery
|DT
|Los Angeles Chargers
|L.J. Collier
|EDGE
|Seattle Seahawks
|Kaleb McGary
|OT
|Atlanta Falcons
|N’Keal Harry
|WR
|New England Patriots
WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors
More must-reads:
Comments / 1