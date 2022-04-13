ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Top NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Deebo Samuel lead the charge

By Vincent Frank
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and one of the best wide receivers in the game, Deebo Samuel of the San Francisco 49ers.

Obviously, this list will dwindle as top-end players sign contract extensions. The NFL franchise tag will also play a role in who hits the open market in March of 2023.

As it stands, here’s our list of the NFL free agents for 2022. This includes a positional break down. At the bottom, you’ll also notice 2019 first-round picks who have not had a decision made on their contract options. All of this will be updated regularly.

1. Lamar Jackson, quarterback, Baltimore Ravens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjkdL_0aN2MMvx00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson and the Ravens continue to be at a standstill with reports surfacing that the quarterback is not in a rush to sign an extension with Baltimore. This is complicated by the fact that he’s represented by his mother in contract talks.

What we do know is that Jackson is highly unlikely to hit the NFL free agent market. The former first-round pick from Louisville has been absolutely dynamic throughout his four-year NFL career — accumulating 105 total touchdowns against 31 interceptions. Look for him to be extended here soon despite rumors to the contrary.

2. Deebo Samuel, wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti233_0aN2MMvx00
Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC
  • Deebo Samuel stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,405 yards, 365 rushing yards, 14 TD

San Francisco has made it a priority to sign Samuel to a massive extension this offseason. Unfortunately, the new deals that Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill signed with their current teams changes the dynamics here.

As you can see, Samuel is among the most-dynamic skill-position players in the NFL. He’s likely going to net north of $28 million annually on a long-term deal. As with Jackson, we expect this to happen before training camp.

3. Quenton Nelson, guard, Indianapolis Colts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QgB1O_0aN2MMvx00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

As far as NFL free agents go, Nelson would be among the most-coveted non-quarterbacks on the market in modern history. Too bad for other teams it’s just not going to happen.

The No. 6 overall pick of Indianapolis back in 2018, this former Notre Dame standout has earned All-Pro honors in each of his first four NFL seasons. He’s legitimately already one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL. If he does hit the open market, Nelson would get paid left tackle money.

4. Tom Brady, quarterback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ukNmX_0aN2MMvx00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Retired. Unretired. Committed to the Buccaneers. Looking for a way out. The narratives surrounding Brady have been absolutely insane since the 2021 NFL season came to an end.

What we do know is that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is likely going to be a free agent next March. He’ll obviously be one of the biggest NFL free agents on the market. He could also retire. So many unknowns here.

5. DK Metcalf, wide receiver, Seattle Seahawks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K4jjH_0aN2MMvx00
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle’s decision to trade Russell Wilson clearly places into question Metcalf’s own future in the Pacific Northwest . No matter what the team wants us to believe, he could be available in trade talks with other teams already showing interest.

For good reason. The former second-round pick out of Mississippi is only 24 years old and has already had a hell of a career. He’s averaging 72 receptions for 1,057 yards and 10 touchdowns in three seasons.

6. A.J. Brown, wide receiver, Tennessee Titans

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wc72V_0aN2MMvx00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Samuel and Metcalf, there’s a decent chance that Brown will cash in big time on an extension this offseason. There’s also an off-chance that the Titans look at what Miami gave up for Tyreek Hill and attempt to capitalize in a trade .

A former teammate of Metcalf’s at Ole Miss, Brown is averaging nearly 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns throughout his young career. He’s proven to be a dynamic threat and is also only 24. If Brown somehow hits the market in 2023, he’ll legit be one of the top NFL free agents.

7. Derek Carr, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VXjwA_0aN2MMvx00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

New Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler have made it clear that they want to sign Carr to an extension. Said deal could also come in at roughly $40 million annually .

It’s an open question whether the three-time Pro Bowler is worth it. What we do know is that Vegas doubled down on him by acquiring his former Fresno State teammate in that of wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason.

8. Minkah Fitzpatrick, safety, Pittsburgh Steelers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzwTS_0aN2MMvx00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Acquired from his original Miami Dolphins team early in the 2019 season, Fitzpatrick has morphed into one of the better all-around defensive backs in the game.

Over the course of the past two seasons with Pittsburgh, he’s registered 144 tackles, 18 passes defended and six interceptions. Last season alone, opposing signal callers tallied a mere 81.2 QB rating when targeting him .

9. Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bu4KB_0aN2MMvx00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Projected to be one of the top NFL free agents of the 2022 cycle, Brown saw the franchise tag placed on him . There’s a chance that the two sides work out an extension ahead of the deadline. For now, we’re going to assume that Brown will be among the best of the 2023 class.

10. Denzel Ward, cornerback, Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30u0fB_0aN2MMvx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When on the field, the 24-year-old Ward has proven himself to be among the best cover guys in the NFL. The two-time Pro Bowler has yet to yield a passer rating of 80 in each of his first four seasons. Last season saw that number stand at 76.6 .

With that said, Ward isn’t as high on this list due to some injury issues. He’s missed 13 games to injury over his first four seasons. With a healthy 2022 campaign, the Ohio State product will cash out big time.

11. Jaire Alexander, cornerback, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ru8Q8_0aN2MMvx00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps lesser known than Ward, Alexander has been equally brilliant during his four seasons in the NFL. From 2018-20, he recorded a combined 41 passes defended and four interceptions. Unfortunately, Alexander missed all but four games to injury last season . Could this lead to Green Bay pushing back against signing the youngster to an extension?

12. Derwin James, safety, Los Angeles Chargers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdnXC_0aN2MMvx00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Needless to say, James would be among the best defensive NFL free agents next March. The question here is whether Los Angeles will let its play-making safety hit the open market? He’s recorded 19 passes defended and five interceptions in three seasons, acting the part of one of the better cover safeties during that span.

13. Roquan Smith, linebacker, Chicago Bears

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pb7b1_0aN2MMvx00
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Smith, 25, jumped on to the scene big time as a rooie back in 2018, recording 121 tackles, five sacks and five passes defended. After some struggles as a sophomore, he’s picked it up over the past two seasons. That includes consecutive second-team All-Pro honors. This past season also saw Smith yield a mere 76.8 passer rating when targeted .

14. Bradley Chubb, EDGE, Denver Broncos

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=093jPN_0aN2MMvx00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Unfortunately, injuries have been the name of the game for Chubb since jumping on to the scene with 12 sacks as a rookie. Over the course of the past three seasons, he’s missed 24 games to injury. This could lead to him becoming one of the top NFL free agents next March with Denver not wanting to exhaust a long-term deal on the talented edge rusher. It’s something to watch.

15. Terry McLaurin, wide receiver, Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2ylT_0aN2MMvx00
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
  • Terry McLaurin stats (2021): 77 receptions, 1,053 yards, 5 TD

Not as well known as some of the other receivers on this list, all McLaurin has done since Washington made him a third-round pick in 2019 is contribute. The Ohio State product is coming off two consecutive 1,000-yard seasons despite catching passes from a less-than-stellar group of quarterbacks in Maryland.

16. Daron Payne, defensive tackle, Washington Commanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KfCxo_0aN2MMvx00
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

For the better part of his four-year career, Payne has performed at a Pro Bowl level. This span has seen the Alabama product record a combined 35 quarterback hits and 14.5 sacks. That’s tremendous production from the defensive tackle position.

17. Elgton Jenkins, offensive line, Green Bay Packers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c6fi8_0aN2MMvx00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Underrated. That’s the best way to describe what Jenkins has been since the Packers made him a second-round pick back in 2019. He can play both tackle and guard positions — earning a Pro Bowl spot playing the latter a season ago. He’ll be among the most-coveted NFL free agents should the Mississippi State product hit the open market next March.

18. Jessie Bates, safety, Cincinnati Bengals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cppLP_0aN2MMvx00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2018, Bates has started all 63 games that he’s appeared in over four seasons with the Bengals. He recorded 100-plus tackles each of his first three seasons with a whopping 35 passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, Bates had the highest grade among all NFL safeties in 2020.

19. Hunter Renfrow, wide receiver, Las Vegas Raiders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LxRCm_0aN2MMvx00
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

A Pro Bowler this past season, Renfrow has morphed into one of the best slot receivers in the game. He recorded 103 catches for 1,038 yards while catching 81% of his targets in 2021. That’s simply insane.

20. Baker Mayfield, quarterback, Cleveland Browns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CulqH_0aN2MMvx00
Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK

Where to start with Mayfield? The former Heisman winner is coming off a disastrous 2021 season. He’s since been replaced by Deshaun Watson as the Browns’ starting QB and is looking for a new home . One season removed from playing at a Pro Bowl level, we have no idea what the future holds for Mr. Mayfield.

2023 NFL free agents: Top offensive player by position

Quarterbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUytv_0aN2MMvx00
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpZ14_0aN2MMvx00
Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
  • Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns
  • Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks
  • Chris Carson, Seattle Seahawks
  • Raheem Mostert, Miami Dolphins
  • Darrell Henderson, Los Angeles Rams
  • Devin Singletary, Buffalo Bills
  • Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
  • Tony Pollard, Dallas Cowboys
  • James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Damien Harris, New England Patriots
  • David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
  • Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers
  • D’Ernest Johnson, Cleveland Browns

Fullbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JGSZw_0aN2MMvx00
Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
  • Andy Janovich, Houston Texans
  • Derek Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Nick Bellore, Seattle Seahawks
  • Keith Smith, Atlanta Falcons
  • Jakob Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders

Tight ends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GmRx7_0aN2MMvx00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
  • Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
  • Dalton Schultz, Dallas Cowboys
  • David Njoku, Cleveland Browns
  • Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
  • O.J. Howard, Buffalo Bills
  • Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings
  • Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills
  • Foster Moreau, Las Vegas Raiders

Wide receivers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rtpux_0aN2MMvx00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
  • Brandin Cooks, Houston Texans
  • Byron Pringle, Chicago Bears
  • Allen Lazard, Green Bay Packers
  • Deonte Harris, New Orleans Saints
  • Jamison Crowder, Buffalo Bills
  • Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Jakobi Meyers, New England Patriots
  • Nelson Agholor, New England Patriots
  • Sterling Shepard, New York Giants
  • DJ Chark, Detroit Lions
  • Marvin Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Cam Sims, Washington Commanders
  • N’Keal Harry, New England Patriots
  • Josh Gordon, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Jalen Guyton, Los Angeles Chargers

Offensive tackles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmf0x_0aN2MMvx00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Jack Conklin, Cleveland Browns
  • Rob Havenstein, Los Angeles Rams
  • D.J. Humphries, Arizona Cardinals
  • Isaiah Wynn, New England Patriots
  • Matt Pryor, Indianapolis Colts
  • George Fant, New York Jets
  • Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco 49ers
  • Ja’Waun James, Baltimore Ravens
  • Chris Hubbard, Cleveland Browns

Guards

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oEQaz_0aN2MMvx00
George Walker IV / Tennessean.co / USA TODAY NETWORK
  • Rodger Saffold, Buffalo Bills
  • Justin Pugh, Arizona Cardinals
  • Isaac Seumalo, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Wes Schweitzer, Washington Commanders
  • Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
  • Austin Blythe, Seattle Seahawks
  • Nick Gates, New York Giants
  • Jon Feliciano, New York Giants
  • Cody Ford, Buffalo Bills
  • Will Hernandez, Arizona Cardinals

Centers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OdG4e_0aN2MMvx00
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
  • Rodney Hudson, Arizona Cardinals
  • Bradley Bozeman, Carolina Panthers
  • Mitch Morse, Buffalo Bills
  • Connor McGovern, New York Jets
  • Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
  • Kyle Fuller, Seattle Seahawks
  • Austin Reiter, Kansas City Chiefs

2023 NFL free agents: Top defensive players by position

Defensive ends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVXk5_0aN2MMvx00
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
  • Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints
  • Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles
  • J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals
  • Yannick Ngakoue, Indianapolis Colts
  • Stephon Tuitt, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Jordan Phillips, Buffalo Bills
  • Matthew Ionnidis, Carolina Panthers
  • Arden Key, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas Cowboys
  • Kerry Hyder, San Francisco 49ers
  • Shaq Lawson, Buffalo Bills
  • Samson Ebukam, San Francisco 49ers

Linebackers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16oZa6_0aN2MMvx00
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills
  • Anthony Walker, Cleveland Browns
  • Denzel Perryman, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Jayon Brown, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Jarrad Davis, Detroit Lions
  • Devon Kennard, Arizona Cardinals
  • Nicholas Morrow, Chicago Bears
  • Kyzir White, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Elandon Roberts, Miami Dolphins
  • Cory Littleton, Carolina Panthers
  • Blake Martines, New York Giants

Cornerbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VunX2_0aN2MMvx00
Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports
  • James Bradberry, New York Giants
  • Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens
  • Jonathan Jones, New England Patriots
  • Anthony Brown, Dallas Cowboys
  • Bradley Roby, New Orleans Saints
  • Emmanuel Moseley, San Francisco 49ers
  • Cameron Sutton, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Troy Hill, Los Angeles Rams
  • Anthony Averett, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Rock Ya-Sin, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Greedy Williams, Cleveland Browns
  • Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
  • Sidney Jones, Seattle Seahawks
  • Deandre Baker, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Isaiah Oliver, Atlanta Falcons
  • Mike Hughes, Detroit Lions
  • Byron Murphy, Arizona Cardinals
  • Trayvon Mullen, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Tre Herndon, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • David Long, Los Angeles Rams
  • Jamel Dean, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • P.J. Williams, New Orleans Saints

Safeties

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMFmb_0aN2MMvx00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills
  • Jimmie Ward, San Francisco 49ers
  • Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers
  • Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
  • Vonn Bell, Cincinnati Bengals
  • Eric Rowe, Miami Dolphins
  • Johnathan Abram, Las Vegas Raiders
  • Marcus Allen, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Anthony Harris, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Jabrill Peppers, New England Patriots
  • Taylor Rapp, Los Angeles Rams
  • Juan Thornhill, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Tarvarius Moore, San Francisco 49ers
  • Geno Stone, Baltimore Ravens
  • Julian Love, New York Giants

Potential 2023 NFL free agents (team options)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NjBSl_0aN2MMvx00
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

NFL teams have until May 2 to decide on fifth-year player options for first-round picks who were selected in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Below, we’ll provide updates on these player options. If declined, said player will hit NFL free agency in March of 2023.

Player Position Team Status
Kyler Murray QB Arizona Cardinals
Nick Bosa EDGE San Francisco 49ers
Quinnen Williams DT New York Jets
Clelin Ferrell EDGE Las Vegas Raiders
Devin White LB Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Daniel Jones QB New York Giants
Josh Allen EDGE Jacksonville Jaguars
T.J. Hockenson TE Detroit Lions
Ed Oliver DT Buffalo Bills
Devin Bush LB Pittsburgh Steelers
Jonah Williams OT Cincinnati Bengals
Rashan Gary EDGE Green Bay Packers
Christian Wilkins DT Miami Dolphins
Chris Lindstrom G Atlanta Falcons
Brian Burns EDGE Carolina Panthers
Dexter Lawrence DT New York Giants
Garrett Bradbury C Minnesota Vikings
Jeffery Simmons DT Tennessee Titans
Noah Fant TE Seattle Seahawks Contract option picked up
Darnell Savage Jr. S Green Bay Packers
Andre Dillard OT Philadelphia Eagles
Tytus Howard OT Houston Texans
Josh Jacobs RB Las Vegas Raiders
Marquise Brown WR Baltimore Ravens
Montez Sweat EDGE Washington Commanders
Johnathan Abram S Las Vegas Raiders
Jerry Tillery DT Los Angeles Chargers
L.J. Collier EDGE Seattle Seahawks
Kaleb McGary OT Atlanta Falcons
N’Keal Harry WR New England Patriots

