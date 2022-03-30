Top NFL free agents of 2022: Looking at the best 200 players available

A lot of the top NFL free agents of 2022 are off the market with the new league year opening March 16.

In no way does this mean there won’t be a ton of top-end players available as the NFL salary cap increases in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher and top-end NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt was previously our top-ranked free agent before signing a massive extension . He’s been replaced by Davante Adams, who has since been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Below, we look at the top NFL free agents of 2022 with updates throughout the free-agent process.

1. Davante Adams, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers — Sign-and-traded to Las Vegas Raiders

This one had been obvious for some time now. Once the Packers and Adams failed to come to terms on a long-term extension, they were going to place the franchise tag on him . No question. What happened next came as a spectacular surprise.

Now that Aaron Rodgers has opted to return to the Packers , there seemed to be a good chance that Adams would follow suit. With reports that Adams would not play for Green Bay under the franchise tag, he turned down a massive contract offer from the team .

It ultimately led to him being traded in a blockbuster move to the Raiders, pairing him back up with his Fresno State teammate Derek Carr in Vegas, signing a contract that makes him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

Adams, 29, has been among the most-productive receivers in the NFL over the past four seasons, averaging 108 receptions for 1,328 yards and 12 touchowns while catching 70% of his targets. Now we get to see if he can keep up the same success with an old pal.

2. Terron Armstead, offensive tackle, New Orleans Saints — Signed with the Dolphins

A small-school product from Arkansas-Pine Bluff back in 2013, Armstead looked the part of a franchise left tackle out of the gate. He’s been a full-time starter since his sophomore campaign and earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances as Drew Brees’ blindside protector before 2021.

One of the best left tackles in the NFL, Armstead is the top offensive tackle in free agency this spring. With New Orleans not in a great cap situation, it’s going to be hard for the team to retain him. General manager Mickey Loomis will try like the dickens.

3. Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Re-signed with the Buccaneers

Even after suffering a torn ACL late during the 2021 regular season, it was still clear that Godwin fit into the Buccaneers’ long-term plans. None of that changed once Tom Brady opted to announce his retirement.

For good reason. Godwin, 26, has been tremendous since Tampa Bay made him a third-round pick back in 2017. Since the start of the 2019 campaign, he’s averaging 83 receptions for 1,092 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 75% of his targets. The two sides ultimately agreed to terms on a three-year, $60 million contract with $40 million fully guaranteed.

4. Von Miller, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams — Signed with the Bills

In eight regular-season games after being acquired from the Denver Broncos , Miller recorded eight quarterbacks hits and five sacks with the Rams. He picked it up even more in Los Angeles’ run to the Super Bowl LVI championship — recording 14 tackles (six for loss), six quarterback hits and four sacks in four games. The moral of this story? Despite being at the advanced age of 32, Miller can still get it done out on the edge. Right now, it’s looking like a return to the Broncos could be in the cards , but signing Randy Gregory could impact that decision as well. Most recently, the Dallas Cowboys have been among those linked to Miller .

5. Brandon Scherff, guard, Washington Commanders — Signed with the Jaguars

One of the best NFL free agents of the past two cycles, Scherff didn’t hit the open market either time. Rather, Washington opted to place the franchise tag on him both times — guaranteeing the All-Pro guard north of $33 million combined .

That won’t be the case come free agency in 2022. Reports indicate that Scherff is going to leave Washington after seven tremendous seasons. If so, he’ll end up setting the mark for the highest-paid guard in NFL history.

6. J.C. Jackson, cornerback, New England Patriots — Signed with the Chargers

Surprisingly, New England opted against placing the franchise tag on this still-young 26-year-old Pro Bowl cornerback. Perhaps, Bill Belichick and Co. just didn’t want to exhaust a huge 2022 cap hit on him. Ether way, Jackson is now one of the top NFL free agents of the cycle. Over the past two seasons, the former undrafted free agent from Maryland has yielded a 53.0 passer rating when targeted. The Chargers just got themselves an elite talent .

7. Allen Robinson, wide receiver, Chicago Bears — Signed with the Los Angeles Rams

It’s fair to say the 2021 season hurt Allen Robinson’s value before 2022 NFL free agency. But there is no denying he can still be an impact player, especially in a competitive environment with consistency at quarterback. Robinson won’t net the $18-plus million he received on the franchise tag, but we’d expect a multi-year deal from a team confident he can still be a strong No. 2 receiver. Just don’t expect it to be with the Bears after he and then-rookie Justin Fields failed to connect last season. Instead, Robinson has decided to join the defending Super Bowl champs, choosing the Rams .

8. Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs – Franchise tagged

The Kansas City Chiefs are placing the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr . Acquired from the Baltimore Ravens this past offseason, Brown would have been the most coveted lineman on the free-agent market. Kansas City will now turn its focus towards a long-term deal, negotiating with the security of knowing its blindside protector of Patrick Mahomes won’t be leaving.

9. Tyrann Mathieu, safety, Kansas City Chiefs

“Honey Badger,” as he is known, is among the best ball hawks in the entire NFL. In three seasons with the Chiefs after being a surprise release of the Arizona Cardinals, this former LSU standout has dominated.

He’s earned a Pro Bowl appearance each year, tallying a combined 27 passes defended and 13 interceptions . Shockingly, Mathieu is still only 29-year-old. Despite all of this, Honey Badger is still on the market as one of the top remaining NFL free agents. He’s also unlikely to return to Kansas City after the team signed Justin Reid.

10. Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, Carolina Panthers

The New England Patriots nearly cut Stephon Gilmore early in the 2021 season before sending him to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick. After getting healthy, the 31-year-old cornerback played at a high level for the Panthers — yielding a 78.6 passer rating in nine games . However, durability issues will be cause for alarm.

11. Chandler Jones, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals — Signed with the Raiders

Prior to missing all but five games in 2020, the 32-year-old Jones was right up there with newish teammate J.J. Watt as the most-productive pass rusher in the game. From his rookie season of 2012 to 2019, this former first-round pick recorded a combined 162 quarterback hits, 105 tackles for loss, 96 sacks and a whopping 27 forced fumbles.

Far more important for NFL teams, Jones looked outstanding in 2021. He recorded 26 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 15 games. Teams will pay a premium for that type of pass-rush ability out on the edge.

12. Michael Gallup, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys – Re-signed with the Cowboys

Poised to be one of the top NFL free agents, a touchdown in Week 17 may have cost Michael Gallup millions of dollars. The Dallas Cowboys’ No. 3 receiver tore his ACL , leaving with a projected recovery timeline of 8-12 months. Still, Gallup made out pretty well considering he still will average $12.5 million per year on his new five-year extension to keep him in Dallas.

13. Randy Gregory, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys — Signed with the Broncos

When Randy Gregory can stay on the field, there are few edge rushers who can be as dominant. We’ve certainly saw that on full display during the 2021 season. Gregory, 29, recorded 35 total pressures, 20 quarterback hurries and six sacks in only 12 games. Consider him one of our favorite 2022 NFL free agents. Apparently he’s a popular figure on the open market too. First agreeing with the Cowboys, then reneging and choosing the Broncos instead .

14. Jessie Bates, safety, Cincinnati Bengals — Franchise tagged

A second-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2018, Bates has started all 63 games that he’s appeared in over four seasons with the Bengals. He recorded 100-plus tackles each of his first three seasons with a whopping 35 passes defended.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bates had the highest grade among all NFL safeties in 2020. Despite taking a step back this past season for the reigning AFC champs, Bates is still only 24 years old and plays centerfield in the Bengals’ defense. Bates had the franchise tag placed on him and will earn $13-plus million in 2022 should he sign it.

15. Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins — Franchise tagged

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Miami opted to place the franchise tag on this star tight end. Three players at this position have now been handed the tag, telling us a story of teams valuing tight end at a high clip this offseason.

A second-round pick out of Penn State back in 2018, Gesicki has morphed into one of the more reliable pass-catching tight ends in the NFL for young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa . Last season alone, he hauled in 73 receptions for 780 yards while catching 65% of his targets. Miami couldn’t afford to lose that type of safety valve for Tua, leading to Gesicki getting tagged.

16. Jameis Winston, quarterback, New Orleans Saints — Re-signed with the Saints

A lot of the talk in New Orleans last offseason surrounded the likelihood that Taysom Hill would replace the aforementioned Brees under center with the Saints in 2021. That didn’t come to fruition after Winston outplayed him during the preseason.

Things looked promising for Jameis Winston early. He posted a stellar 14-3 TD-INT ratio with a 102.8 passer rating through seven games, before tearing his ACL. It dealt a significant blow to one of the top impending NFL free agents at quarterback. Ultimately, Winston might be looking at another prove-it contract this spring. He has reportedly talked with the Colts and the Saints thus far.

17. Duane Brown, offensive tackle, Seattle Seahawks

A four-time Pro Bowler, Brown might be a bit long on the tooth at 36 years old, but he continues to play at a high level when on the field. It’s going to be interesting to see how the market plays out for this franchise left tackle and one of the most-accomplished pending NFL free agents.

18. Marcus Williams, safety, New Orleans Saints — Signed with Ravens

A second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017, Williams has more than proven himself as a capable starter-caliber free safety. Over the course of his first five seasons, the Utah product has recorded a combined 38 passes defended and 15 interceptions. Look for some team to give him a huge pay day during free agency. Looks like the Ravens are the winners here, signing him to a five-year, $70 million contract.

19. Carlton Davis, cornerback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Re-signed with the Bucs

Prior to an injury-plagued 2021 campaign that saw him miss seven games, Davis was on an upward trajectory. In fact, the franchise tag was an option if Tampa had found a way to sign Chris Godwin to a long-term extension . Back in 2020, the former second-round pick from Auburn recorded 18 passes defended and four interceptions while yielding a 62% completion mark. That’s pretty good stuff for a still-young 25-year-old corner yet to hit his prime.

20. Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams

There’s a darn good chance that OBJ will opt to re-sign with the defending champs Rams here soon. Prior to suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl, the three-time Pro Bowler had picked it up for the Rams after being an in-season acquisition from Cleveland. All said, Beckham Jr. tallied 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 26 targets during Los Angeles’ four-game playoff run.

21. Emmanuel Ogbah, EDGE, Miami Dolphins — Re-signed with the Dolphins

After bombing out in three seasons with the Browns and struggling over the next two campaigns in Kansas City, this fomer second-round pick stepped up in South Beach. That included Ogbah registering 45 combined quarterback hits and 18 sacks over the past two seasons. If he doesn’t re-sign with Miami, this 28-year-old EDGE rusher will be a top-end target on the open market.

22. Dalton Schultz, tight end, Dallas Cowboys — Franchise tagged

The past two seasons have been awesome for this former Stanford standout in Big D. Schultz has tallied a combined 141 receptions for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 73% of his targets during that span. He also has eight drops on 193 targets. Hence, why Dallas slapped him with the franchise tag .

23. D.J. Chark, wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars — Signed with Lions

A second-round pick back in 2018, Chark has more than lived up to expectations in Duval. Prior to an injury-plagued 2021 campaign, the LSU product had recorded an average of 63 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns over the previous two seasons. At just 25, he’ll get some play as one of the top skill-position NFL free agents in March. Antwaan Randle-El is getting his wish , Chark is set to sign with the Lions.

24. Laken Tomlinson, guard, San Francisco 49ers — Signed with the Jets

Acquired from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2016 season, Tomlinson turned around his bust label and has become a tremendous starting guard in San Francisco. He’s started all but one game over the past five seasons and just recently earned his first Pro Bowl appearance. There’s going to be a strong market for this former first-round pick as one of the top interior line NFL free agents on the market.

25. Bobby Wagner, linebacker, Seattle Seahawks

Shockingly, the Seahawks opted to release this eight-time Pro Bowler before the start of free agency as a cost-cutting move. Wagner is now among the best defensive players on the market and is free to sign before others can ink a deal on the dotted line March 16.

Wagner, 31, is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him record 170 tackles (93 solo), five passes defended and an interception. However, he did give up an 82% completion mark when targeted.

The best of the rest: Top NFL free agents by position

Quarterbacks

Running backs

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos

David Johnson, Houston Texans

Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

Phillip Lindsay, Miami Dolphins

Adrian Peterson, Seattle Seahawks

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Signed with the Chiefs

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Re-signed with the Buccaneers

Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons — Re-signed with the Falcons

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers — Signed with the Dolphins

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks — Re-signed with Seahawks

James White, New England Patriots – Re-signed with the Patriots

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals — Re-signed with the Cardinals

Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers — Re-signed with the 49ers

J.D. McKissic, Washington Commanders — Re-signed with the Commanders

Duke Johnson, Miami Dolphins — Signed with Buffalo Bills

Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles — Re-signed with the Eagles

Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals — Signed with the Dolphins

Tevin Coleman, New York Jets — Re-signed with the Jets

Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots — Signed with Raiders

Fullbacks

Andy Janovich, Cleveland Browns — Signed with the Texans

Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens — Re-signed with the Ravens

Alec Ingold, Las Vegas Raiders – Signed with the Dolphins

Jakob Johnson, New England Patriots – Signed with the Raiders

Wide receivers

Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos

A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals

Keelan Cole, New York Jets

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans

Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills

Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns

DeSean Jackson, Los Angeles Rams

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Will Fuller, Miami Dolphins

Sammy Watkins, Baltimore Ravens

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets — Signed with the Bills

Zack Pascal, Indianapolis Colts — Signed with the Eagles

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers — Signed with the Chiefs

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals — Signed with the Jaguars

Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears – Signed with the Browns

Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns — Signed with the Panthers

Cedrick Wilson, Dallas Cowboys — Signed with the Dolphins

Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons — Signed with the Buccaneers

James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers — Signed with the Cowboys

Zay Jones, Las Vegas Raiders – Signed with the Jaguars

Tight ends

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers

Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – Franchise-tagged

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals – Re-signed with the Cardinals

C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnai Bengals — Signed with the Jets

Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks — Signed with Chargers

Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns — Signed with the Titans

Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts — Re-signed with the Colts

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers — Re-signed with the Packers

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons – Signed with the Bengals

Evan Engram, New York Giants – Signed with the Jaguars

O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Signed with the Bills

Offensive tackles

Nate Solder, New York Giants

Eric Fisher, Indianapolis Colts

Riley Reiff, Cincinnati Bengals

Germain Ifedi, Chicago Bears

Jason Peters, Chicago Bears

Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos

Tyrell Crosby, Detroit Lions

Mike Remmers, Kansas City Chiefs

Bryan Bulaga, Los Angeles Chargers

Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars — Franchise tagged

Cornelius Lucas, Washington Commanders — Re-signed with the Commanders

Trent Brown, New England Patriots — Re-signed with the Patriots

Chris Hubbard, Cleveland Browns — Re-signed with the Browns

Morgan Moses, New York Jets — Signed with the Ravens

Matt Pryor, Indianapolis Colts — Re-signed with the Colts

La’el Collins, Dallas Cowboys — Signed with the Bengals

Joseph Noteboom, Los Angeles Rams — Re-signed with the Rams

Jamarco Jones, Seattle Seahawks — Signed with the Tennessee Titans

Guards

Trai Turner, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ereck Flowers, Washington Commanders

Quinton Spain, Cincinnati Bengals

Kyle Long, Kansas City Chiefs

Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers

Will Hernandez, New York Giants — Signed with the Cardinals

Andrew Norwell, Jacksonville Jaguars — Signed by Washington Commanders

Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans — Signed with the Bills

Alex Cappa, Tampa Bay Buccaneers –- Signed with the Bengals

Austin Corbett, Los Angeles Rams — Signed with the Panthers

Connor Williams, Dallas Cowboys — Signed with the Dolphins

Mark Glowinski, Indianapolis Colts — Signed with the Giants

A.J. Cann, Jacksonville Jaguars – Signed with the Texans

Jamarco Jones, Seattle Seahawks – Signed with the Titans

Mark Glowinski, Indianapolis Colts – Signed with the Giants

James Daniels, Chicago Bears – Signed with the Steelers

Ted Karras, New England Patriots — Signed with the Bengals

Jon Feliciano, Buffalo Bills — Signed with the Giants

Centers

J.C. Tretter, Cleveland Browns

Matt Paradis, Carolina Panthers

Billy Price, New York Giants

Ethan Pocic, Seattle Seahawks — Signed with the Browns

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles — Re-signed with the Eagles

Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans — Re-signed with the Titans

Bradley Bozeman, Baltimore Ravens — Signed with the Panthers

Brian Allen, Los Angeles Rams — Re-signed with the Rams

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Re-signed with the Buccaneers

Defensive tackles

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Brandon Williams, Baltimore Ravens

Linval Joseph, Los Angeles Chargers

Larry Ogunjobi, Cincinnati Bengals

Malik Jackson, Cleveland Browns

Sheldon Richardson, Minnesota Vikings

Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears

Johnathan Hankins, Las Vegas Raiders

Solomon Thomas, Las Vegas Raiders — Signed with the Jets

Vernon Butler, Buffalo Bills — Signed with the Raiders

Matt Ioannidis – Washington Commanders — Signed with the Panthers

Michael Pierce, Minnesota Vikings — Signed with the Ravens

Jarran Reed, Kansas City Chiefs — Signed with the Packers

Harrison Phillips, Buffalo Bills –- Signed with the Vikings

Sebastian Joseph-Day, Los Angeles Rams –- Signed with the Chargers

Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles — Re-signed with the Eagles

D.J. Jones, San Francisco 49ers — Signed with the Broncos

B.J. Hill, Cincinnati Bengals — Re-signed with the Bengals

Tim Settle, Washington Commanders –- Signed with the Bills

Taven Bryan, Jacksonville Jaguars –- Signed with the Browns

Defensive ends

Jason Pierre-Paul, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

Carlos Dunlap, Seattle Seahawks

Jerry Hughes, Buffalo Bills

Mario Addison, Buffalo Bills

Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns

Justin Houston, Baltimore Ravens

Melvin Ingram, Kansas City Chiefs

Arden Key, San Francisco 49ers — Signed with the Jaguars

Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles — Re-signed with the Eagles

Charles Harris, Detroit Lions — Re-signed with the Lions

Dante Fowler Jr., Atlanta Falcons — Signed with the Cowboys

Haason Reddick, Carolina Panthers — Signed with the Eagles

Lorenzo Carter, New York Giants — Signed with Falcons

Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans — Re-signed with the Titans

Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers — Signed with the Seahawks

Jacob Martin, Houston Texans – Signed with the Jets

Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers — Signed with the Vikings

Linebackers

Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings

K.J. Wright, Las Vegas Raiders

Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots

Kwon Alexander, New Orleans Saints

Nick Kwiatkoski, Las Vegas Raiders

Anthony Hitchens, Kansas City Chiefs

Kyle Van Noy, New England Patriots

Josh Bynes, Baltimore Ravens

Alexander Johnson, Denver Broncos

Kyzir White, Los Angeles Chargers — Signed with the Eagles

Jarrad Davis, New York Jets — Signed with the Lions

Jayon Brown, Tennessee Titans — Signed with the Raiders

Jordan Hicks, Arizona Cardinals — Signed with the Vikings

De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers — Re-signed with the Packers

Cory Littleton, Las Vegas Raiders — Signed with Panthers

Leighton Vander-Esch, Dallas Cowboys — Re-signed with the Cowboys

Myles Jack, Jacksonville Jaguars — Signed with the Steelers

Foye Oluokon, Atlanta Falcons — Signed with the Jaguars

Ja’Whaun Bentley, New England Patriots — Re-signed with the Patriots

Cornerbacks

Kyle Fuller, Denver Broncos

Jason Verrett, San Francisco 49ers

Chris Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Bryce Callahan, Denver Broncos

Janoris Jenkins, Tennessee Titans

A.J. Bouye, Carolina Panthers

Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kevin King, Green Bay Packers

Xavier Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts

Jimmy Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Steven Nelson, Philadelphia Eagles

Darious Williams, Los Angeles Rams – Signed with the Jaguars

Charvarius Ward, Kansas City Chiefs – Signed with the 49ers

Ahkello Witherspoon, Pittsburgh Steelers — Re-signed with the Steelers

Levi Wallace, Buffalo Bills – Signed with the Steelers

Desmond King, Houston Texans — Re-signed with the Texans

Casey Hayward, Las Vegas Raiders — Signed with the Falcons

Rasul Douglas, Green Bay Packers — Re-signed with the Packers

Anthony Averett, Baltimore Ravens — Signed wth the Raiders

D.J. Reed, Seattle Seahawks — Signed with the Jets

Donte Jackson, Carolina Panthers — Re-signed with the Panthers

K’Waun Williams, San Francisco 49ers — Signed with the Broncos

Sidney Jones, Seattle Seahawks — Re-signed with the Seahawks

Safeties

Jaquiski Tartt, San Francisco 49ers

Landon Collins, Washington Commanders

Kareem Jackson, Denver Broncos

Keanu Neal, Dallas Cowboys

Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh Steelers

Ronnie Harrison, Cleveland Browns

Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants — Signed with the Patriots

Anthony Harris, Philadelphia Eagles — Re-signed with the Eagles

Logan Ryan, New York Giants — Signed with the Buccaneers

Xavier Woods, Minnesota Vikings — Signed with the Panthers

Jordan Whitehead, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Signed with the Jets

Justin Reid, Houston Texans — Signed with the Chiefs

Marcus Maye, New York Jets — Signed with the Saints

Devin McCourty, New England Patriots — Re-signed with the Patriots

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks — Re-signed with the Seahawks

Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys — Re-signed with the Cowboys

