Top NFL free agents of 2022: Looking at the best 200 players available
A lot of the top NFL free agents of 2022 are off the market with the new league year opening March 16.
In no way does this mean there won’t be a ton of top-end players available as the NFL salary cap increases in 2022.
Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher and top-end NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt was previously our top-ranked free agent before signing a massive extension . He’s been replaced by Davante Adams, who has since been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Below, we look at the top NFL free agents of 2022 with updates throughout the free-agent process.
1. Davante Adams, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers — Sign-and-traded to Las Vegas Raiders
This one had been obvious for some time now. Once the Packers and Adams failed to come to terms on a long-term extension, they were going to place the franchise tag on him . No question. What happened next came as a spectacular surprise.
Now that Aaron Rodgers has opted to return to the Packers , there seemed to be a good chance that Adams would follow suit. With reports that Adams would not play for Green Bay under the franchise tag, he turned down a massive contract offer from the team .
It ultimately led to him being traded in a blockbuster move to the Raiders, pairing him back up with his Fresno State teammate Derek Carr in Vegas, signing a contract that makes him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.
Adams, 29, has been among the most-productive receivers in the NFL over the past four seasons, averaging 108 receptions for 1,328 yards and 12 touchowns while catching 70% of his targets. Now we get to see if he can keep up the same success with an old pal.
2. Terron Armstead, offensive tackle, New Orleans Saints — Signed with the Dolphins
A small-school product from Arkansas-Pine Bluff back in 2013, Armstead looked the part of a franchise left tackle out of the gate. He’s been a full-time starter since his sophomore campaign and earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances as Drew Brees’ blindside protector before 2021.
One of the best left tackles in the NFL, Armstead is the top offensive tackle in free agency this spring. With New Orleans not in a great cap situation, it’s going to be hard for the team to retain him. General manager Mickey Loomis will try like the dickens.
3. Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Re-signed with the Buccaneers
Even after suffering a torn ACL late during the 2021 regular season, it was still clear that Godwin fit into the Buccaneers’ long-term plans. None of that changed once Tom Brady opted to announce his retirement.
For good reason. Godwin, 26, has been tremendous since Tampa Bay made him a third-round pick back in 2017. Since the start of the 2019 campaign, he’s averaging 83 receptions for 1,092 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 75% of his targets. The two sides ultimately agreed to terms on a three-year, $60 million contract with $40 million fully guaranteed.
4. Von Miller, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams — Signed with the Bills
In eight regular-season games after being acquired from the Denver Broncos , Miller recorded eight quarterbacks hits and five sacks with the Rams. He picked it up even more in Los Angeles’ run to the Super Bowl LVI championship — recording 14 tackles (six for loss), six quarterback hits and four sacks in four games. The moral of this story? Despite being at the advanced age of 32, Miller can still get it done out on the edge. Right now, it’s looking like a return to the Broncos could be in the cards , but signing Randy Gregory could impact that decision as well. Most recently, the Dallas Cowboys have been among those linked to Miller .
5. Brandon Scherff, guard, Washington Commanders — Signed with the Jaguars
One of the best NFL free agents of the past two cycles, Scherff didn’t hit the open market either time. Rather, Washington opted to place the franchise tag on him both times — guaranteeing the All-Pro guard north of $33 million combined .
That won’t be the case come free agency in 2022. Reports indicate that Scherff is going to leave Washington after seven tremendous seasons. If so, he’ll end up setting the mark for the highest-paid guard in NFL history.Also Read:
6. J.C. Jackson, cornerback, New England Patriots — Signed with the Chargers
Surprisingly, New England opted against placing the franchise tag on this still-young 26-year-old Pro Bowl cornerback. Perhaps, Bill Belichick and Co. just didn't want to exhaust a huge 2022 cap hit on him. Ether way, Jackson is now one of the top NFL free agents of the cycle. Over the past two seasons, the former undrafted free agent from Maryland has yielded a 53.0 passer rating when targeted. The Chargers just got themselves an elite talent .
7. Allen Robinson, wide receiver, Chicago Bears — Signed with the Los Angeles Rams
It's fair to say the 2021 season hurt Allen Robinson's value before 2022 NFL free agency. But there is no denying he can still be an impact player, especially in a competitive environment with consistency at quarterback. Robinson won't net the $18-plus million he received on the franchise tag, but we'd expect a multi-year deal from a team confident he can still be a strong No. 2 receiver. Just don't expect it to be with the Bears after he and then-rookie Justin Fields failed to connect last season. Instead, Robinson has decided to join the defending Super Bowl champs, choosing the Rams .
8. Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs – Franchise tagged
The Kansas City Chiefs are placing the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr . Acquired from the Baltimore Ravens this past offseason, Brown would have been the most coveted lineman on the free-agent market. Kansas City will now turn its focus towards a long-term deal, negotiating with the security of knowing its blindside protector of Patrick Mahomes won’t be leaving.
9. Tyrann Mathieu, safety, Kansas City Chiefs
“Honey Badger,” as he is known, is among the best ball hawks in the entire NFL. In three seasons with the Chiefs after being a surprise release of the Arizona Cardinals, this former LSU standout has dominated.
He’s earned a Pro Bowl appearance each year, tallying a combined 27 passes defended and 13 interceptions . Shockingly, Mathieu is still only 29-year-old. Despite all of this, Honey Badger is still on the market as one of the top remaining NFL free agents. He’s also unlikely to return to Kansas City after the team signed Justin Reid.Also Read:
10. Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, Carolina Panthers
The New England Patriots nearly cut Stephon Gilmore early in the 2021 season before sending him to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick. After getting healthy, the 31-year-old cornerback played at a high level for the Panthers — yielding a 78.6 passer rating in nine games . However, durability issues will be cause for alarm.
11. Chandler Jones, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals — Signed with the Raiders
Prior to missing all but five games in 2020, the 32-year-old Jones was right up there with newish teammate J.J. Watt as the most-productive pass rusher in the game. From his rookie season of 2012 to 2019, this former first-round pick recorded a combined 162 quarterback hits, 105 tackles for loss, 96 sacks and a whopping 27 forced fumbles.
Far more important for NFL teams, Jones looked outstanding in 2021. He recorded 26 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in 15 games. Teams will pay a premium for that type of pass-rush ability out on the edge.
12. Michael Gallup, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys – Re-signed with the Cowboys
Poised to be one of the top NFL free agents, a touchdown in Week 17 may have cost Michael Gallup millions of dollars. The Dallas Cowboys’ No. 3 receiver tore his ACL , leaving with a projected recovery timeline of 8-12 months. Still, Gallup made out pretty well considering he still will average $12.5 million per year on his new five-year extension to keep him in Dallas.
13. Randy Gregory, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys — Signed with the Broncos
When Randy Gregory can stay on the field, there are few edge rushers who can be as dominant. We’ve certainly saw that on full display during the 2021 season. Gregory, 29, recorded 35 total pressures, 20 quarterback hurries and six sacks in only 12 games. Consider him one of our favorite 2022 NFL free agents. Apparently he’s a popular figure on the open market too. First agreeing with the Cowboys, then reneging and choosing the Broncos instead .
14. Jessie Bates, safety, Cincinnati Bengals — Franchise tagged
A second-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2018, Bates has started all 63 games that he’s appeared in over four seasons with the Bengals. He recorded 100-plus tackles each of his first three seasons with a whopping 35 passes defended.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bates had the highest grade among all NFL safeties in 2020. Despite taking a step back this past season for the reigning AFC champs, Bates is still only 24 years old and plays centerfield in the Bengals’ defense. Bates had the franchise tag placed on him and will earn $13-plus million in 2022 should he sign it.
15. Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins — Franchise tagged
It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Miami opted to place the franchise tag on this star tight end. Three players at this position have now been handed the tag, telling us a story of teams valuing tight end at a high clip this offseason.
A second-round pick out of Penn State back in 2018, Gesicki has morphed into one of the more reliable pass-catching tight ends in the NFL for young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa . Last season alone, he hauled in 73 receptions for 780 yards while catching 65% of his targets. Miami couldn’t afford to lose that type of safety valve for Tua, leading to Gesicki getting tagged.Also Read:
16. Jameis Winston, quarterback, New Orleans Saints — Re-signed with the Saints
A lot of the talk in New Orleans last offseason surrounded the likelihood that Taysom Hill would replace the aforementioned Brees under center with the Saints in 2021. That didn’t come to fruition after Winston outplayed him during the preseason.
Things looked promising for Jameis Winston early. He posted a stellar 14-3 TD-INT ratio with a 102.8 passer rating through seven games, before tearing his ACL. It dealt a significant blow to one of the top impending NFL free agents at quarterback. Ultimately, Winston might be looking at another prove-it contract this spring. He has reportedly talked with the Colts and the Saints thus far.Also Read:
17. Duane Brown, offensive tackle, Seattle Seahawks
A four-time Pro Bowler, Brown might be a bit long on the tooth at 36 years old, but he continues to play at a high level when on the field. It’s going to be interesting to see how the market plays out for this franchise left tackle and one of the most-accomplished pending NFL free agents.
18. Marcus Williams, safety, New Orleans Saints — Signed with Ravens
A second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017, Williams has more than proven himself as a capable starter-caliber free safety. Over the course of his first five seasons, the Utah product has recorded a combined 38 passes defended and 15 interceptions. Look for some team to give him a huge pay day during free agency. Looks like the Ravens are the winners here, signing him to a five-year, $70 million contract.
19. Carlton Davis, cornerback, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Re-signed with the Bucs
Prior to an injury-plagued 2021 campaign that saw him miss seven games, Davis was on an upward trajectory. In fact, the franchise tag was an option if Tampa had found a way to sign Chris Godwin to a long-term extension . Back in 2020, the former second-round pick from Auburn recorded 18 passes defended and four interceptions while yielding a 62% completion mark. That’s pretty good stuff for a still-young 25-year-old corner yet to hit his prime.
20. Odell Beckham Jr., wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams
There’s a darn good chance that OBJ will opt to re-sign with the defending champs Rams here soon. Prior to suffering a torn ACL in the Super Bowl, the three-time Pro Bowler had picked it up for the Rams after being an in-season acquisition from Cleveland. All said, Beckham Jr. tallied 21 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 26 targets during Los Angeles’ four-game playoff run.Also Read:
21. Emmanuel Ogbah, EDGE, Miami Dolphins — Re-signed with the Dolphins
After bombing out in three seasons with the Browns and struggling over the next two campaigns in Kansas City, this fomer second-round pick stepped up in South Beach. That included Ogbah registering 45 combined quarterback hits and 18 sacks over the past two seasons. If he doesn’t re-sign with Miami, this 28-year-old EDGE rusher will be a top-end target on the open market.
22. Dalton Schultz, tight end, Dallas Cowboys — Franchise tagged
The past two seasons have been awesome for this former Stanford standout in Big D. Schultz has tallied a combined 141 receptions for 1,423 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 73% of his targets during that span. He also has eight drops on 193 targets. Hence, why Dallas slapped him with the franchise tag .
23. D.J. Chark, wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars — Signed with Lions
A second-round pick back in 2018, Chark has more than lived up to expectations in Duval. Prior to an injury-plagued 2021 campaign, the LSU product had recorded an average of 63 catches for 860 yards and seven touchdowns over the previous two seasons. At just 25, he’ll get some play as one of the top skill-position NFL free agents in March. Antwaan Randle-El is getting his wish , Chark is set to sign with the Lions.
24. Laken Tomlinson, guard, San Francisco 49ers — Signed with the Jets
Acquired from the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2016 season, Tomlinson turned around his bust label and has become a tremendous starting guard in San Francisco. He’s started all but one game over the past five seasons and just recently earned his first Pro Bowl appearance. There’s going to be a strong market for this former first-round pick as one of the top interior line NFL free agents on the market.
25. Bobby Wagner, linebacker, Seattle Seahawks
Shockingly, the Seahawks opted to release this eight-time Pro Bowler before the start of free agency as a cost-cutting move. Wagner is now among the best defensive players on the market and is free to sign before others can ink a deal on the dotted line March 16.
Wagner, 31, is coming off a 2021 campaign that saw him record 170 tackles (93 solo), five passes defended and an interception. However, he did give up an 82% completion mark when targeted.Also Read:
The best of the rest: Top NFL free agents by position
Quarterbacks
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, Washington Commanders
- Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers
- Colin Kaepernick, San Francisco 49ers
- Andy Dalton, Chicago Bears — Signed with the Saints
- Mitchell Trubisky, Buffalo Bills — Signed with the Steelers
- Tyrod Taylor, Houston Texans — Signed with the Giants
- Jacoby Brissett, Miami Dolphins – Signed with the Browns
- Teddy Bridgewater, Denver Broncos — Signed with the Dolphins
- Marcus Mariota, Las Vegas Raiders — Signed with the Falcons
- Joe Flacco, New York Jets — Re-signed with the Jets
Running backs
- Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos
- David Johnson, Houston Texans
- Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams
- Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts
- Phillip Lindsay, Miami Dolphins
- Adrian Peterson, Seattle Seahawks
- Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Signed with the Chiefs
- Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Re-signed with the Buccaneers
- Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons — Re-signed with the Falcons
- Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers — Signed with the Dolphins
- Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks — Re-signed with Seahawks
- James White, New England Patriots – Re-signed with the Patriots
- James Conner, Arizona Cardinals — Re-signed with the Cardinals
- Jeff Wilson, San Francisco 49ers — Re-signed with the 49ers
- J.D. McKissic, Washington Commanders — Re-signed with the Commanders
- Duke Johnson, Miami Dolphins — Signed with Buffalo Bills
- Boston Scott, Philadelphia Eagles — Re-signed with the Eagles
- Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals — Signed with the Dolphins
- Tevin Coleman, New York Jets — Re-signed with the Jets
- Brandon Bolden, New England Patriots — Signed with Raiders
Fullbacks
- Andy Janovich, Cleveland Browns — Signed with the Texans
- Patrick Ricard, Baltimore Ravens — Re-signed with the Ravens
- Alec Ingold, Las Vegas Raiders – Signed with the Dolphins
- Jakob Johnson, New England Patriots – Signed with the Raiders
Wide receivers
- Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos
- A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals
- Keelan Cole, New York Jets
- Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans
- Cole Beasley, Buffalo Bills
- Jarvis Landry, Cleveland Browns
- DeSean Jackson, Los Angeles Rams
- T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
- Will Fuller, Miami Dolphins
- Sammy Watkins, Baltimore Ravens
- Jamison Crowder, New York Jets — Signed with the Bills
- Zack Pascal, Indianapolis Colts — Signed with the Eagles
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, Pittsburgh Steelers — Signed with the Chiefs
- Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals — Signed with the Jaguars
- Jakeem Grant, Chicago Bears – Signed with the Browns
- Rashard Higgins, Cleveland Browns — Signed with the Panthers
- Cedrick Wilson, Dallas Cowboys — Signed with the Dolphins
- Russell Gage, Atlanta Falcons — Signed with the Buccaneers
- James Washington, Pittsburgh Steelers — Signed with the Cowboys
- Zay Jones, Las Vegas Raiders – Signed with the Jaguars
Tight ends
- Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jared Cook, Los Angeles Chargers
- Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers
- David Njoku, Cleveland Browns – Franchise-tagged
- Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals – Re-signed with the Cardinals
- C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnai Bengals — Signed with the Jets
- Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks — Signed with Chargers
- Austin Hooper, Cleveland Browns — Signed with the Titans
- Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts — Re-signed with the Colts
- Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers — Re-signed with the Packers
- Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons – Signed with the Bengals
- Evan Engram, New York Giants – Signed with the Jaguars
- O.J. Howard, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Signed with the Bills
Offensive tackles
- Nate Solder, New York Giants
- Eric Fisher, Indianapolis Colts
- Riley Reiff, Cincinnati Bengals
- Germain Ifedi, Chicago Bears
- Jason Peters, Chicago Bears
- Bobby Massie, Denver Broncos
- Tyrell Crosby, Detroit Lions
- Mike Remmers, Kansas City Chiefs
- Bryan Bulaga, Los Angeles Chargers
- Cam Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars — Franchise tagged
- Cornelius Lucas, Washington Commanders — Re-signed with the Commanders
- Trent Brown, New England Patriots — Re-signed with the Patriots
- Chris Hubbard, Cleveland Browns — Re-signed with the Browns
- Morgan Moses, New York Jets — Signed with the Ravens
- Matt Pryor, Indianapolis Colts — Re-signed with the Colts
- La’el Collins, Dallas Cowboys — Signed with the Bengals
- Joseph Noteboom, Los Angeles Rams — Re-signed with the Rams
- Jamarco Jones, Seattle Seahawks — Signed with the Tennessee Titans
Guards
- Trai Turner, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Ereck Flowers, Washington Commanders
- Quinton Spain, Cincinnati Bengals
- Kyle Long, Kansas City Chiefs
- Michael Schofield, Los Angeles Chargers
- Will Hernandez, New York Giants — Signed with the Cardinals
- Andrew Norwell, Jacksonville Jaguars — Signed by Washington Commanders
- Rodger Saffold, Tennessee Titans — Signed with the Bills
- Alex Cappa, Tampa Bay Buccaneers –- Signed with the Bengals
- Austin Corbett, Los Angeles Rams — Signed with the Panthers
- Connor Williams, Dallas Cowboys — Signed with the Dolphins
- Mark Glowinski, Indianapolis Colts — Signed with the Giants
- A.J. Cann, Jacksonville Jaguars – Signed with the Texans
- Jamarco Jones, Seattle Seahawks – Signed with the Titans
- Mark Glowinski, Indianapolis Colts – Signed with the Giants
- James Daniels, Chicago Bears – Signed with the Steelers
- Ted Karras, New England Patriots — Signed with the Bengals
- Jon Feliciano, Buffalo Bills — Signed with the Giants
Centers
- J.C. Tretter, Cleveland Browns
- Matt Paradis, Carolina Panthers
- Billy Price, New York Giants
- Ethan Pocic, Seattle Seahawks — Signed with the Browns
- Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles — Re-signed with the Eagles
- Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans — Re-signed with the Titans
- Bradley Bozeman, Baltimore Ravens — Signed with the Panthers
- Brian Allen, Los Angeles Rams — Re-signed with the Rams
- Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Re-signed with the Buccaneers
Defensive tackles
- Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Brandon Williams, Baltimore Ravens
- Linval Joseph, Los Angeles Chargers
- Larry Ogunjobi, Cincinnati Bengals
- Malik Jackson, Cleveland Browns
- Sheldon Richardson, Minnesota Vikings
- Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears
- Johnathan Hankins, Las Vegas Raiders
- Solomon Thomas, Las Vegas Raiders — Signed with the Jets
- Vernon Butler, Buffalo Bills — Signed with the Raiders
- Matt Ioannidis – Washington Commanders — Signed with the Panthers
- Michael Pierce, Minnesota Vikings — Signed with the Ravens
- Jarran Reed, Kansas City Chiefs — Signed with the Packers
- Harrison Phillips, Buffalo Bills –- Signed with the Vikings
- Sebastian Joseph-Day, Los Angeles Rams –- Signed with the Chargers
- Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia Eagles — Re-signed with the Eagles
- D.J. Jones, San Francisco 49ers — Signed with the Broncos
- B.J. Hill, Cincinnati Bengals — Re-signed with the Bengals
- Tim Settle, Washington Commanders –- Signed with the Bills
- Taven Bryan, Jacksonville Jaguars –- Signed with the Browns
Defensive ends
- Jason Pierre-Paul, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens
- Carlos Dunlap, Seattle Seahawks
- Jerry Hughes, Buffalo Bills
- Mario Addison, Buffalo Bills
- Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns
- Justin Houston, Baltimore Ravens
- Melvin Ingram, Kansas City Chiefs
- Arden Key, San Francisco 49ers — Signed with the Jaguars
- Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles — Re-signed with the Eagles
- Charles Harris, Detroit Lions — Re-signed with the Lions
- Dante Fowler Jr., Atlanta Falcons — Signed with the Cowboys
- Haason Reddick, Carolina Panthers — Signed with the Eagles
- Lorenzo Carter, New York Giants — Signed with Falcons
- Harold Landry, Tennessee Titans — Re-signed with the Titans
- Uchenna Nwosu, Los Angeles Chargers — Signed with the Seahawks
- Jacob Martin, Houston Texans – Signed with the Jets
- Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay Packers — Signed with the Vikings
Linebackers
- Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings
- K.J. Wright, Las Vegas Raiders
- Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots
- Kwon Alexander, New Orleans Saints
- Nick Kwiatkoski, Las Vegas Raiders
- Anthony Hitchens, Kansas City Chiefs
- Kyle Van Noy, New England Patriots
- Josh Bynes, Baltimore Ravens
- Alexander Johnson, Denver Broncos
- Kyzir White, Los Angeles Chargers — Signed with the Eagles
- Jarrad Davis, New York Jets — Signed with the Lions
- Jayon Brown, Tennessee Titans — Signed with the Raiders
- Jordan Hicks, Arizona Cardinals — Signed with the Vikings
- De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers — Re-signed with the Packers
- Cory Littleton, Las Vegas Raiders — Signed with Panthers
- Leighton Vander-Esch, Dallas Cowboys — Re-signed with the Cowboys
- Myles Jack, Jacksonville Jaguars — Signed with the Steelers
- Foye Oluokon, Atlanta Falcons — Signed with the Jaguars
- Ja’Whaun Bentley, New England Patriots — Re-signed with the Patriots
Cornerbacks
- Kyle Fuller, Denver Broncos
- Jason Verrett, San Francisco 49ers
- Chris Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
- Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
- Bryce Callahan, Denver Broncos
- Janoris Jenkins, Tennessee Titans
- A.J. Bouye, Carolina Panthers
- Joe Haden, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Kevin King, Green Bay Packers
- Xavier Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts
- Jimmy Smith, Baltimore Ravens
- Steven Nelson, Philadelphia Eagles
- Darious Williams, Los Angeles Rams – Signed with the Jaguars
- Charvarius Ward, Kansas City Chiefs – Signed with the 49ers
- Ahkello Witherspoon, Pittsburgh Steelers — Re-signed with the Steelers
- Levi Wallace, Buffalo Bills – Signed with the Steelers
- Desmond King, Houston Texans — Re-signed with the Texans
- Casey Hayward, Las Vegas Raiders — Signed with the Falcons
- Rasul Douglas, Green Bay Packers — Re-signed with the Packers
- Anthony Averett, Baltimore Ravens — Signed wth the Raiders
- D.J. Reed, Seattle Seahawks — Signed with the Jets
- Donte Jackson, Carolina Panthers — Re-signed with the Panthers
- K’Waun Williams, San Francisco 49ers — Signed with the Broncos
- Sidney Jones, Seattle Seahawks — Re-signed with the Seahawks
Safeties
- Jaquiski Tartt, San Francisco 49ers
- Landon Collins, Washington Commanders
- Kareem Jackson, Denver Broncos
- Keanu Neal, Dallas Cowboys
- Terrell Edmunds, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Ronnie Harrison, Cleveland Browns
- Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants — Signed with the Patriots
- Anthony Harris, Philadelphia Eagles — Re-signed with the Eagles
- Logan Ryan, New York Giants — Signed with the Buccaneers
- Xavier Woods, Minnesota Vikings — Signed with the Panthers
- Jordan Whitehead, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Signed with the Jets
- Justin Reid, Houston Texans — Signed with the Chiefs
- Marcus Maye, New York Jets — Signed with the Saints
- Devin McCourty, New England Patriots — Re-signed with the Patriots
- Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks — Re-signed with the Seahawks
- Malik Hooker, Dallas Cowboys — Re-signed with the Cowboys
