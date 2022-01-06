ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top NFL free agents of 2022: Davante Adams, Chris Godwin top loaded WR class

By Vincent Frank
 2 days ago

A lot of the top NFL free agents of 2022 will be off the market once the new league year opens next March. Teams will pick up fifth-year player options on rookie deals here soon.

In no way does this mean there won’t be a ton of top-end players available as the NFL salary cap increases in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher and top-end NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt was previously our top-ranked free agent before signing a massive extension . He’s been replaced by Davante Adams, who might very well be concluding his final season with the Green Bay Packers.

Below, we look at the top-125 NFL free agents of 2022 with updates throughout the year regarding contract statuses and the like.

1. Davante Adams, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

William Glasheen via Imagn Content Services, LLC
William Glasheen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Green Bay re-signed one of the top NFL free agents in 2021, running back Aaron Jones, and convinced Aaron Rodgers’ to stay. The decisions paid off, but now there is a cost attached to it. The Packers will be $40-plus million over the salary cap when the NFL offseason begins, making it far more challenging to retain Davante Adams.

Adams, the best of the NFL free agents, wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. As of now, Green Bay doesn’t have the financial flexibility to accomplish it. But the packers do have the franchise tag and it’s likely going to be applied to Adams after consecutive seasons with 1,300-plus receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns. If Adams leaves, Rodgers walks away.

2. Terron Armstead, offensive tackle, New Orleans Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

A small-school product from Arkansas-Pine Bluff back in 2013, Armstead looked the part of a franchise left tackle out of the gate. He’s been a full-time starter since his sophomore campaign and earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances as Drew Brees’ blindside protector before 2021. One of the best blindside protectors in the NFL, Armstead is the top offensive tackle in free agency this spring.

3. Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Godwin’s free agency situation is going to be a bit more complicated after he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2021 season. Prior to said injury, the former Penn State star was looking at more than $20 million annually on a long-term deal.

We still expect Godwin to see a ton of action once March comes calling. Still only 25, he’s averaging 83 receptions for nearly 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 75% of his targets over the past three seasons. Those are elite numbers.

4. Brandon Scherff, guard, Washington Football Team

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best NFL free agents of the past two cycles, Scherff didn’t hit the open market either time. Rather, Washington opted to place the franchise tag on him both times — guaranteeing the All-Pro guard north of $33 million combined .

That won’t be the case come free agency in 2022. Washington would have to pay him $25 million to franchise the five-time Pro Bowler again. It won’t happen. Once he hits the open market, Scherff will get that long-awaited big-time contract.

5. Chandler Jones, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to missing all but five games a season ago, the 31-year-old Jones was right up there with new teammate J.J. Watt as the most-productive pass rusher in the game. From his rookie season of 2012 to 2019, this former first-round pick recorded a combined 162 quarterback hits, 105 tackles for loss, 96 sacks and a whopping 27 forced fumbles.

Far more importantly for NFL teams, Jones looks outstanding this season. He enters Week 18 having recorded 24 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. One of the top 2022 NFL free agents, Jones will receive plenty of lucrative offers from teams needing a dominant pass rusher.

6. Von Miller, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In seven games since being acquired from the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade, this former Super Bowl MVP has recorded six quarterback hits and three sacks. While Miller’s production isn’t what it was earlier in his career, there’s every reason to believe he’ll have a hot free-agent market. It remains to be seen whether that will be with the Rams given their salary cap situation.

7. Allen Robinson, wide receiver, Chicago Bears

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

It’s fair to say the 2021 season has hurt Allen Robinson’s value before 2022 NFL free agency. But there is no denying he can still be an impact player, especially in a competitive environment with consistency at quarterback. Robinson won’t net the $18-plus million he received on the franchise tag, but we’d expect a multi-year deal from a team confident he can still be a strong No. 2 receiver.

8. Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Brown is one pending star NFL free agent unlikely to hit the open market next March. The young 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowler has been protecting Patrick Mahomes ‘ blindside with the Kansas City Chiefs after a blockbuster trade last offseason.

It’s a role he performed well in last season with Baltimore after Ronnie Stanley went down with an injury. He’s continued at that level in 2021, meaning Brown should net roughly $25 million should he hit the open market.

9. Tyrann Matthieu, safety, Kansas City Chiefs

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“Honey Badger,” as he is known, is among the best ball hawks in the entire NFL. In three seasons with the Chiefs after being a surprise release of the Arizona Cardinals, this former LSU standout has dominated.

He’s earned a Pro Bowl appearance each year, tallying a combined 27 passes defended and 13 interceptions . Shockingly, Mathieu is still only 29-year-old. This could lead to an absolutely huge payday on the NFL free agent market in March. The recent Jamal Adams extension adds another layer to this.

10. Michael Gallup, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Poised to be one of the top NFL free agents, a touchdown in Week 17 may have cost Michael Gallup millions of dollars. The Dallas Cowboys’ No. 3 receiver tore his ACL , leaving with a projected recovery timeline of 8-12 months. There is no denying Gallup’s talent can make him a No. 1 receiver for a team. But clubs will be hesitant to pay him amid ACL recovery.

11. Randy Gregory, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When Randy Gregory can stay on the field, there are few edge rushers who can be as dominant. We’ve certainly seen that on full display this season from the 29-year-old. Gregory entered Week 18 with 35 total pressures, 20 quarterback hurries and six sacks in only 10 games. Consider him one of our favorite 2022 NFL free agents.

12. Jessie Bates, safety, Cincinnati Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2018, Bates has started all 63 games that he’s appeared in over four seasons with the Bengals. He recorded 100-plus tackles each of his first three seasons with a whopping 35 passes defended.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bates had the highest grade among all NFL safeties a season ago. He’s still only 24 years old and plays centerfield in the Bengals’ defense. If they are unable to extend him this offseason or refuse to place the franchise tag on the youngster in March, Bates will get paid big time on the open market.

13. Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, Carolina Panthers

\Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
\Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots nearly cut Stephon Gilmore early in the 2021 season before sending him to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick. Since getting healthy, the 31-year-old cornerback is playing at an elite level with opposing quarterbacks averaging just a 34.3 passer rating when throwing in Gilmore’s direction ( PFF) . Durability issues and scheme fits are a slight knock on his value, but Gilmore is easily one of the top NFL free agents at corner.

14. Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick back in 2018, it took Gesicki only one year to prove his worth in the NFL. The Penn State product has recorded a combined 175 receptions for 2,031 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past three seasons. That type of dual-threat ability is important in today’s NFL, and has netted similar tight ends huge pay days in the recent pas t (see Mark Andrews) . If he hits the open market, Gesicki will be the next in line.

15. Jameis Winston, quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of the talk in New Orleans during the offseason surrounded the likelihood that Taysom Hill replaces the aforementioned Brees under center with the Saints in 2021. That didn’t come to fruition after Winston outplayed him during the preseason.

Things looked promising for Winston early. He posted a stellar 14-3 TD-INT ratio with a 102.8 passer rating through seven games, before tearing his ACL. It dealt a significant blow to one of the impending NFL free agents at quarterback. Ultimately, Winston might be looking at another prove-it contract in 2022.

16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster bet on himself before the season, returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract. Needless to say, it backfired. Now three years removed from his lone 1,000-yard season and having averaged just 8.6 yards per catch in his last 21 games, JuJu might have to settle for another one-year deal. That’s magnified with him being sidelined for all of five games in 2021.

17. Duane Brown, offensive tackle, Seattle Seahawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A four-time Pro Bowler, Brown might be a bit long on the tooth at 35 years old, but he continues to play at a high level when on the field. It has led to the veteran left tackle demanding a contract extension from Seattle. Should that not come to fruition, some team will pay him a nice annual salary on a short-term contract come March.

18. D.J. Chark, wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]
[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

A second-round pick back in 2018, Chark has more than lived up to expectations in Duval. Over the course of the past two seasons, the LSU product has recorded 126 receptions for 1,714 yards and 13 touchdowns. Sadly, Chark’s 2021 season ended in Week 3. He will be fully recovered from the fractured ankle by training camp, but the 25-year-old missed out on an opportunity to boost his market in free agency.

19. Brandon Williams, defensive tackle, Baltimore Ravens

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Williams is among the best run-stuffing defensive tackles in the NFL. Not just that, he’s played a huge role in opening up pass-rush lanes for Baltimore’s edge rushers. With that said, the 32-year-old Pro Bowler might be limited by scheme. He can only perform in a 3-4 defense, potentially limiting his options come March.

20. Marcus Williams, safety, New Orleans Saints

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017, Williams has more than proven himself as a capable starter-caliber free safety. Over the course of his first five seasons, the Utah product has recorded a combined 38 passes defended and 15 interceptions. Look for some team to give him a huge pay day during free agency.

The best of the rest: Top NFL free agents by position

Quarterbacks

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
  • Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos
  • David Johnson, Houston Texans
  • Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons
  • Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers
  • Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks
  • James White, New England Patriots
  • Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams
  • Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts
  • James Conner, Arizona Cardinals
Wide receivers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
  • Jamison Crowder, New York Jets
  • Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos
  • A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals
  • Keelan Cole, New York Jets
  • Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Zack Pascal, Indianapolis Colts
  • Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams
  • Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • DeSean Jackson, Los Angeles Rams
  • Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals

Tight ends

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
  • Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals
  • Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks
  • Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts
  • Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers
  • Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons
  • Evan Engram, New York Giants
  • David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Offensive tackles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
  • Nate Solder, New York Giants
  • Trent Brown, New England Patriots
  • Eric Fisher, Indianapolis Colts
  • Riley Reiff, Cincinnati Bengals
  • Chris Hubbard, Cleveland Browns
  • Morgan Moses, New York Jets
  • Matt Pryor, Indianapolis Colts
Guards

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
  • Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers
  • Andrew Norwell, Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Trai Turner, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Austin Corbett, Los Angeles Rams
  • Connor Williams, Dallas Cowboys
  • Mark Glowinski, Indianapolis Colts
  • A.J. Cann, Jacksonville Jaguars

Centers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Matt Paradis, Carolina Panthers
  • Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans
  • Bradley Bozeman, Baltimore Ravens
Defensive tackles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Linval Joseph, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Vernon Butler, Buffalo Bills
  • Jarran Reed, Kansas City Chiefs
  • Malik Jackson, Cleveland Browns
  • Sheldon Richardson, Minnesota Vikings

Defensive ends

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • Jason Pierre-Paul, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears
  • Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins
  • Charles Harris, Detroit Lions
  • Arden Key, San Francisco 49ers
  • Dante Fowler Jr., Atlanta Falcons
  • Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens
  • Jerry Hughes, Buffalo Bills
  • Mario Addison, Buffalo Bills
  • Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns
  • Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles
Linebackers

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
  • Anthony Barr, Minnnesota Vikings
  • K.J. Wright, Seattle Seahawks
  • Haason Reddick, Carolina Panthers
  • Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots
  • Jarrad Davis, New York Jets
  • Jayon Brown, Tennessee Titans
  • Kwon Alexander, New Orleans Saints

Cornerbacks

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
  • J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots
  • Levi Wallace, Buffalo Bills
  • Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Kyle Fuller, Denver Broncos
  • Jason Verrett, San Francisco 49ers
  • Chris Harris, Los Angeles Chargers
  • Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings
  • Bryce Callahan, Denver Broncos
  • Ahkello Witherspoon, Pittsburgh Steelers
  • Casey Hayward, Las Vegas Raiders

Safeties

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Jimmie Ward, San Francisco 49ers
  • Jaquiski Tartt, San Francisco 49ers
  • Marcus Maye, New York Jets
  • Devin McCourty, New England Patriots
  • Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks
  • Kareem Jackson, Denver Broncos
  • Keanu Neal, Dallas Cowboys
  • Anthony Harris, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants
  • Xavier Woods, Minnesota Vikings

