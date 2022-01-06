Top NFL free agents of 2022: Davante Adams, Chris Godwin top loaded WR class

A lot of the top NFL free agents of 2022 will be off the market once the new league year opens next March. Teams will pick up fifth-year player options on rookie deals here soon.

In no way does this mean there won’t be a ton of top-end players available as the NFL salary cap increases in 2022.

Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher and top-end NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt was previously our top-ranked free agent before signing a massive extension . He’s been replaced by Davante Adams, who might very well be concluding his final season with the Green Bay Packers.

Below, we look at the top-125 NFL free agents of 2022 with updates throughout the year regarding contract statuses and the like.

1. Davante Adams, wide receiver, Green Bay Packers

William Glasheen via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Green Bay re-signed one of the top NFL free agents in 2021, running back Aaron Jones, and convinced Aaron Rodgers’ to stay. The decisions paid off, but now there is a cost attached to it. The Packers will be $40-plus million over the salary cap when the NFL offseason begins, making it far more challenging to retain Davante Adams.

Adams, the best of the NFL free agents, wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. As of now, Green Bay doesn’t have the financial flexibility to accomplish it. But the packers do have the franchise tag and it’s likely going to be applied to Adams after consecutive seasons with 1,300-plus receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns. If Adams leaves, Rodgers walks away.

2. Terron Armstead, offensive tackle, New Orleans Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

A small-school product from Arkansas-Pine Bluff back in 2013, Armstead looked the part of a franchise left tackle out of the gate. He’s been a full-time starter since his sophomore campaign and earned three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances as Drew Brees’ blindside protector before 2021. One of the best blindside protectors in the NFL, Armstead is the top offensive tackle in free agency this spring.

3. Chris Godwin, wide receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Godwin’s free agency situation is going to be a bit more complicated after he suffered a torn ACL late in the 2021 season. Prior to said injury, the former Penn State star was looking at more than $20 million annually on a long-term deal.

We still expect Godwin to see a ton of action once March comes calling. Still only 25, he’s averaging 83 receptions for nearly 1,100 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 75% of his targets over the past three seasons. Those are elite numbers.

4. Brandon Scherff, guard, Washington Football Team

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best NFL free agents of the past two cycles, Scherff didn’t hit the open market either time. Rather, Washington opted to place the franchise tag on him both times — guaranteeing the All-Pro guard north of $33 million combined .

That won’t be the case come free agency in 2022. Washington would have to pay him $25 million to franchise the five-time Pro Bowler again. It won’t happen. Once he hits the open market, Scherff will get that long-awaited big-time contract.

5. Chandler Jones, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to missing all but five games a season ago, the 31-year-old Jones was right up there with new teammate J.J. Watt as the most-productive pass rusher in the game. From his rookie season of 2012 to 2019, this former first-round pick recorded a combined 162 quarterback hits, 105 tackles for loss, 96 sacks and a whopping 27 forced fumbles.

Far more importantly for NFL teams, Jones looks outstanding this season. He enters Week 18 having recorded 24 quarterback hits, 12 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. One of the top 2022 NFL free agents, Jones will receive plenty of lucrative offers from teams needing a dominant pass rusher.

6. Von Miller, EDGE, Los Angeles Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In seven games since being acquired from the Denver Broncos in a blockbuster trade, this former Super Bowl MVP has recorded six quarterback hits and three sacks. While Miller’s production isn’t what it was earlier in his career, there’s every reason to believe he’ll have a hot free-agent market. It remains to be seen whether that will be with the Rams given their salary cap situation.

7. Allen Robinson, wide receiver, Chicago Bears

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

It’s fair to say the 2021 season has hurt Allen Robinson’s value before 2022 NFL free agency. But there is no denying he can still be an impact player, especially in a competitive environment with consistency at quarterback. Robinson won’t net the $18-plus million he received on the franchise tag, but we’d expect a multi-year deal from a team confident he can still be a strong No. 2 receiver.

8. Orlando Brown Jr., offensive tackle, Kansas City Chiefs

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Brown is one pending star NFL free agent unlikely to hit the open market next March. The young 25-year-old two-time Pro Bowler has been protecting Patrick Mahomes ‘ blindside with the Kansas City Chiefs after a blockbuster trade last offseason.

It’s a role he performed well in last season with Baltimore after Ronnie Stanley went down with an injury. He’s continued at that level in 2021, meaning Brown should net roughly $25 million should he hit the open market.

9. Tyrann Matthieu, safety, Kansas City Chiefs

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

“Honey Badger,” as he is known, is among the best ball hawks in the entire NFL. In three seasons with the Chiefs after being a surprise release of the Arizona Cardinals, this former LSU standout has dominated.

He’s earned a Pro Bowl appearance each year, tallying a combined 27 passes defended and 13 interceptions . Shockingly, Mathieu is still only 29-year-old. This could lead to an absolutely huge payday on the NFL free agent market in March. The recent Jamal Adams extension adds another layer to this.

10. Michael Gallup, wide receiver, Dallas Cowboys

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Poised to be one of the top NFL free agents, a touchdown in Week 17 may have cost Michael Gallup millions of dollars. The Dallas Cowboys’ No. 3 receiver tore his ACL , leaving with a projected recovery timeline of 8-12 months. There is no denying Gallup’s talent can make him a No. 1 receiver for a team. But clubs will be hesitant to pay him amid ACL recovery.

11. Randy Gregory, EDGE, Dallas Cowboys

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When Randy Gregory can stay on the field, there are few edge rushers who can be as dominant. We’ve certainly seen that on full display this season from the 29-year-old. Gregory entered Week 18 with 35 total pressures, 20 quarterback hurries and six sacks in only 10 games. Consider him one of our favorite 2022 NFL free agents.

12. Jessie Bates, safety, Cincinnati Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2018, Bates has started all 63 games that he’s appeared in over four seasons with the Bengals. He recorded 100-plus tackles each of his first three seasons with a whopping 35 passes defended.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bates had the highest grade among all NFL safeties a season ago. He’s still only 24 years old and plays centerfield in the Bengals’ defense. If they are unable to extend him this offseason or refuse to place the franchise tag on the youngster in March, Bates will get paid big time on the open market.

13. Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, Carolina Panthers

\Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots nearly cut Stephon Gilmore early in the 2021 season before sending him to the Carolina Panthers for a sixth-round pick. Since getting healthy, the 31-year-old cornerback is playing at an elite level with opposing quarterbacks averaging just a 34.3 passer rating when throwing in Gilmore’s direction ( PFF) . Durability issues and scheme fits are a slight knock on his value, but Gilmore is easily one of the top NFL free agents at corner.

14. Mike Gesicki, tight end, Miami Dolphins

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick back in 2018, it took Gesicki only one year to prove his worth in the NFL. The Penn State product has recorded a combined 175 receptions for 2,031 yards and 13 touchdowns over the past three seasons. That type of dual-threat ability is important in today’s NFL, and has netted similar tight ends huge pay days in the recent pas t (see Mark Andrews) . If he hits the open market, Gesicki will be the next in line.

15. Jameis Winston, quarterback, New Orleans Saints

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

A lot of the talk in New Orleans during the offseason surrounded the likelihood that Taysom Hill replaces the aforementioned Brees under center with the Saints in 2021. That didn’t come to fruition after Winston outplayed him during the preseason.

Things looked promising for Winston early. He posted a stellar 14-3 TD-INT ratio with a 102.8 passer rating through seven games, before tearing his ACL. It dealt a significant blow to one of the impending NFL free agents at quarterback. Ultimately, Winston might be looking at another prove-it contract in 2022.

16. JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver, Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster bet on himself before the season, returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year contract. Needless to say, it backfired. Now three years removed from his lone 1,000-yard season and having averaged just 8.6 yards per catch in his last 21 games, JuJu might have to settle for another one-year deal. That’s magnified with him being sidelined for all of five games in 2021.

17. Duane Brown, offensive tackle, Seattle Seahawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A four-time Pro Bowler, Brown might be a bit long on the tooth at 35 years old, but he continues to play at a high level when on the field. It has led to the veteran left tackle demanding a contract extension from Seattle. Should that not come to fruition, some team will pay him a nice annual salary on a short-term contract come March.

18. D.J. Chark, wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars

[Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

A second-round pick back in 2018, Chark has more than lived up to expectations in Duval. Over the course of the past two seasons, the LSU product has recorded 126 receptions for 1,714 yards and 13 touchdowns. Sadly, Chark’s 2021 season ended in Week 3. He will be fully recovered from the fractured ankle by training camp, but the 25-year-old missed out on an opportunity to boost his market in free agency.

19. Brandon Williams, defensive tackle, Baltimore Ravens

Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Williams is among the best run-stuffing defensive tackles in the NFL. Not just that, he’s played a huge role in opening up pass-rush lanes for Baltimore’s edge rushers. With that said, the 32-year-old Pro Bowler might be limited by scheme. He can only perform in a 3-4 defense, potentially limiting his options come March.

20. Marcus Williams, safety, New Orleans Saints

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

A second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017, Williams has more than proven himself as a capable starter-caliber free safety. Over the course of his first five seasons, the Utah product has recorded a combined 38 passes defended and 15 interceptions. Look for some team to give him a huge pay day during free agency.

The best of the rest: Top NFL free agents by position

Quarterbacks

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Running backs

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos

David Johnson, Houston Texans

Leonard Fournette, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Cordarrelle Patterson, Atlanta Falcons

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

James White, New England Patriots

Sony Michel, Los Angeles Rams

Marlon Mack, Indianapolis Colts

James Conner, Arizona Cardinals

Wide receivers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jamison Crowder, New York Jets

Emmanuel Sanders, Denver Broncos

A.J. Green, Arizona Cardinals

Keelan Cole, New York Jets

Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

Zack Pascal, Indianapolis Colts

Odell Beckham Jr., Los Angeles Rams

Antonio Brown, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

DeSean Jackson, Los Angeles Rams

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals

Tight ends

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals

Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Gerald Everett, Seattle Seahawks

Mo Alie-Cox, Indianapolis Colts

Robert Tonyan, Green Bay Packers

Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons

Evan Engram, New York Giants

David Njoku, Cleveland Browns

Offensive tackles

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Solder, New York Giants

Trent Brown, New England Patriots

Eric Fisher, Indianapolis Colts

Riley Reiff, Cincinnati Bengals

Chris Hubbard, Cleveland Browns

Morgan Moses, New York Jets

Matt Pryor, Indianapolis Colts

Guards

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Laken Tomlinson, San Francisco 49ers

Andrew Norwell, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trai Turner, Pittsburgh Steelers

Austin Corbett, Los Angeles Rams

Connor Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Mark Glowinski, Indianapolis Colts

A.J. Cann, Jacksonville Jaguars

Centers

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Jensen, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Matt Paradis, Carolina Panthers

Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles

Ben Jones, Tennessee Titans

Bradley Bozeman, Baltimore Ravens

Defensive tackles

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Ndamukong Suh, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Linval Joseph, Los Angeles Chargers

Vernon Butler, Buffalo Bills

Jarran Reed, Kansas City Chiefs

Malik Jackson, Cleveland Browns

Sheldon Richardson, Minnesota Vikings

Defensive ends

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jason Pierre-Paul, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Akiem Hicks, Chicago Bears

Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins

Charles Harris, Detroit Lions

Arden Key, San Francisco 49ers

Dante Fowler Jr., Atlanta Falcons

Calais Campbell, Baltimore Ravens

Jerry Hughes, Buffalo Bills

Mario Addison, Buffalo Bills

Jadeveon Clowney, Cleveland Browns

Derek Barnett, Philadelphia Eagles

Linebackers

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Barr, Minnnesota Vikings

K.J. Wright, Seattle Seahawks

Haason Reddick, Carolina Panthers

Dont’a Hightower, New England Patriots

Jarrad Davis, New York Jets

Jayon Brown, Tennessee Titans

Kwon Alexander, New Orleans Saints

Cornerbacks

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

J.C. Jackson, New England Patriots

Levi Wallace, Buffalo Bills

Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kyle Fuller, Denver Broncos

Jason Verrett, San Francisco 49ers

Chris Harris, Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

Bryce Callahan, Denver Broncos

Ahkello Witherspoon, Pittsburgh Steelers

Casey Hayward, Las Vegas Raiders

Safeties

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Jimmie Ward, San Francisco 49ers

Jaquiski Tartt, San Francisco 49ers

Marcus Maye, New York Jets

Devin McCourty, New England Patriots

Quandre Diggs, Seattle Seahawks

Kareem Jackson, Denver Broncos

Keanu Neal, Dallas Cowboys

Anthony Harris, Philadelphia Eagles

Jabrill Peppers, New York Giants

Xavier Woods, Minnesota Vikings

