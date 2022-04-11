ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

The 7 Best Multivitamins for Women Over 60

By Madeleine H. Burry
LIVESTRONG.com
LIVESTRONG.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OoR3G_0aN1dJte00

Many things get better with age, but your ability to eat and absorb all the nutrients you need might not be one of them. But how do you know if an over-the-counter multivitamin can help meet your needs?

"If you're eating a balanced diet then you may not need to supplement too much — however, there are some areas where people fall short," says Amy Shapiro, RD, CDN , and founder of Real Nutrition.

That can occur due to health conditions or just natural changes related to getting older. Nothing can replace a nutrient-dense and balanced diet, but taking a multivitamin can give you some "nutritional insurance" and provide extra amounts of the most important vitamins and minerals.

How We Chose

Because the FDA doesn't closely regulate supplements as it does medications, your multivitamin may not live up to the promises made on its label.

To ensure that only reputable multivitamins are included on this list, we spoke with registered dietitians for their top picks as well as looked for products with verification from one of the three main independent quality control groups that test and review supplements:

1. The Best Overall Multivitamin: Thorne Research Women's Multi 50+ Comprehensive Daily Multi-Vitamin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KuVC_0aN1dJte00

Supplement Facts

  • Serving Size ​: Six capsules
  • Nutrients and percent Daily Values (DV) ​:
    • Biotin ​: 400 mcg, 1,333% DV
    • Calcium ​: 240 mg, 18% DV
    • Choline ​: 35 mg, 6% DV
    • Chromium ​: 200 mcg, 571% DV
    • Folate ​: 1.7 mg dietary folate equivalent (DFE), 425% DV
    • Iodine ​: 225 mcg, 150% DV
    • Magnesium ​: 180 mg, 43% DV
    • Manganese ​: 6 mg, 261% DV
    • Pantothenic ​ ​ Acid ​: 413 mg, 8,260% DV
    • Selenium ​: 200 mcg, 364% DV
    • Thiamine ​: 40 mg, 3,333% DV
    • Vitamin A ​: 2.63 mg, 292% DV
    • Vitamin B12 ​: 450 mcg, 18,750% DV
    • Roboflavin ​: 11 mg, 846% DV
    • Niacin ​: 160 mg, 1,000% DV
    • Vitamin B6 ​: 10 mg, 588% DV
    • Vitamin C ​: 850 mg, 944% DV
    • Vitamin D3 ​: 25 mcg, 125% DV
    • Vitamin E ​: 268 mg,1,787% DV
    • Zinc ​: 15mg, 136% DV
  • Nutrients without established percent DV:
    • Boron ​: 3 mg
    • Lutein ​: 144 mcg
  • Other Ingredients ​: Hypromellose and calcium laurate.
  • Does Not Contain ​: Copper or iron.

"Thorne Women's Multi 50+ is a great multi-vitamin by a [brand] that does a ton of research and has been around for a long time," Shapiro says.

This multivitamin is a good source of magnesium, which is important as older adults tend to eat fewer foods high in magnesium, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

2. The Best Budget-Friendly Multivitamin: Equate Complete Multivitamin Tablets, Adults 50+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IgxA8_0aN1dJte00

Supplement Facts

  • Serving Size ​: One tablet
  • Nutrients and DVs ​:
    • Vitamin A ​: 750 mcg, 83% DV
    • Vitamin C ​: 60 mg, 67%DV
    • Calcium ​: 220 mg, 17% DV
    • Potassium ​: 80 mg, 2% DV
    • Vitamin D ​: 25 mcg, 125% DV
    • Vitamin E ​: 22.5 mg, 150% DV
    • Vitamin K ​: 30 mcg, 25% DV
    • Thiamin ​: 1.5 mg, 125% DV
    • Riboflavin ​: 1.7 mg, 131% DV
    • Niacin ​: 20 mg, 125% DV
    • Vitamin B6 ​: 3 mg, 176% DV
    • Folic Acid ​: 400 mcg, 100% DV
    • Vitamin B12 ​: 25 mcg, 1042% DV
    • Biotin ​: 30 mg, 100% DV
    • Pantothenic Acid ​: 10 mg, 200% DV
    • Phosphorus ​: 20 mg, 2% DV
    • Iodine ​: 150 mcg 100% DV
    • Magnesium ​: 50 mg, 12% DV
    • Zinc ​: 11 mg, 100% DV
    • Selenium ​: 19 mcg, 35% DV
    • Copper ​: 0.5 mg, 56% DV
    • Manganese ​: 2.3 mg, 100% DV
    • Chromium ​: 50 mcg, 143% DV
    • Molybdenum ​: 45 mcg, 100% DV
    • Chloride ​: 72 mg, 3% DV
  • Other Ingredients ​: Microcrystalline cellulose maltodextrin starch, BHT, carboxymethylcellulose sodium, FD&C blue No. 2 Lake, FD&C red No. 40 lake, FD&C yellow No. 6 lake, gelatin, glucose, gum arabic, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, medium-chain triglycerides, polydextrose, polyethylene glycol, polyvinyl alcohol, silica, sodium aluminum silicate, sodium metavanadate, sugar, sunflower oil, talc and titanium dioxide.
  • Does Not Contain ​: Gluten, iron, lactose or artificial flavors.

Equate Complete Multivitamin is a top pick for adults over age 50 in a 2021 report from ConsumerLab , an organization sharing independent test results for health and nutritional products. Each pill is less than 4 cents.

The report notes that this OTC multivitamin has the recommended daily allowance for most required nutrients, and does not have any iron. That's a good thing: If you're AFAB, your iron needs fall after menopause. "Unless you are deficient or anemic you can avoid this in your multi," Shapiro says.

3. The Best Daily Multivitamin: Bayer One A Day Women's 50+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2na8IS_0aN1dJte00

Supplement Facts

  • Serving Size ​: One tablet daily
  • Nutrients and DVs ​:
    • Vitamin A ​: 940 mcg, 104% DV
    • Vitamin C ​: 120 mg, 133% DV
    • Vitamin D ​: 25 mcg, 125% DV
    • Vitamin E ​: 13.5 mg, 90% DV
    • Vitamin K ​: 20 mcg, 17% DV
    • Thiamin ​: 4.5 mg, 375% DV
    • Riboflavin ​: 3.4 mg, 262% DV
    • Niacin ​: 20 mg, 125% DV
    • Vitamin B6 ​: 6 mg, 353% DV
    • Folate ​: 665 mcg DFE, 166% DV
    • Vitamin B12 ​: 25 mcg, 1042% DV
    • Biotin ​: 30 mcg, 100% DV
    • Pantothenic acid ​: 15 mg, 300% DV
    • Calcium ​: 300 mg, 23% DV
    • Iodine ​: 150 mcg, 100% DV
    • Magnesium ​: 50 mg, 12% DV
    • Zinc ​: 24 mg, 218% DV
    • Selenium ​: 27 mcg, 49% DV
    • Copper ​: 2.2 mg, 244% DV
    • Manganese ​: 4.2 mg, 183% DV
    • Chromium ​: 180 mcg, 514% DV
    • Molybdenum ​: 90 mcg, 200% DV
  • Other Ingredients ​: Microcrystalline cellulose, maltodextrin, artificial flavor, croscarmellose sodium, FD&C yellow #5 aluminum lake, FD&C yellow #6 aluminum lake, gelatin, hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, polyethylene glycol, silicon dioxide, sodium selenite, stearic acid and titanium dioxide.
  • Does Not Contain ​: Gluten, wheat, soy allergens, dairy or artificial sweeteners.

If taking a handful of pills throughout the day isn't appealing, this pharmacy supplement is a good choice. With just one pill each day, you may be less likely to miss a dose.

4. The Best Gummy Multivitamin: SmartyPants Masters 50+ Multivitamin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBI0X_0aN1dJte00

Supplement Facts

  • Serving Size ​: Four gummies
  • Nutrients and DVs ​:
    • Vitamin A ​: 360 mcg, 40% DV
    • Vitamin C ​: 60 mg, 67% DV
    • Vitamin D ​: 30 mcg, 150% DV
    • Vitamin E ​: 15 mg, 100% DV
    • Vitamin K ​: 24 mcg, 20% DV
    • Thiamin ​: 0.24 mg, 20% DV
    • Riboflavin ​: 0.26 mg, 20% DV
    • Niacin ​: 4 mg, 25% DV
    • Vitamin B6 ​: 2.25 mg, 132% DV
    • Folate ​: 400 mcg DFE, 100% DV
    • Vitamin B12 ​: 4.8 mcg, 200% DV
    • Biotin ​: 30 mcg, 100% DV
    • Choline ​: 55 mg, 10% DV
    • Iodine ​: 150 mcg, 100% DV
    • Zinc ​: 5.5 mg, 50% DV
    • Selenium ​: 14 mcg, 25% DV
  • Nutrients without established percent DV:
    • Fish Oil ​: 400 mg
    • Total Omega-3 Fatty Acids ​: 120 mg
    • EPA and DHA ​: 100 mg
    • Lutemax flower extract ​: 40 mg
    • Lutein ​: 10 mg
    • Zeaxanthin ​: 2 mg
    • Coenzyme Q10 ​: 60 mg
    • Inositol ​: 1 mg
    • Vitamin K2 ​: 8 mcg
  • Other Ingredients ​: Organic cane sugar, organic tapioca syrup, pectin, gelatin, citric acid, natural flavors, organic black carrot juice concentrate, organic sunflower oil and organic carnauba wax.
  • Does Not Contain ​: Dairy, gluten, wheat, tree nuts, peanuts, eggs, shellfish, synthetic colors or artificial flavors.

Gummy vitamins are typically best avoided because the difficulty in manufacturing often leads to mislabeled nutrient amounts, notes ConsumerLab in their report. The Smarty Pants vitamins were one of the exceptions as third-party testing proved their labeling was accurate.

Many gummy vitamins have added sugars, so you'll want to check the label if this is a concern for you. One serving of the Smarty Pants Masters 50+ Multivitamin has 6 grams of added sugars.

5. The Best Food-Based Multivitamin: MegaFood for Women 55+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jt342_0aN1dJte00

Supplement Facts

  • Serving Size ​: Two tablets per day
  • Nutrients and DVs ​:
    • Vitamin A ​: 360 mcg RAE, 40% DV
    • Vitamin C ​: 100 mg, 111% DV
    • Vitamin D3 ​: 25 mcg, 125% DV
    • Vitamin E ​: 14.7 mg, 98% DV
    • Thiamin ​: 2 mg, 167% DV
    • Riboflavin ​: 2.6 mg, 200% DV
    • Niacin ​: 20 mG, 125% DV
    • Vitamin B6 ​: 6 mg, 353% DV
    • Folate ​: 340 mcg DFE, 85% DV
    • Pantothenic acid ​: 8 mg, 160% DV
    • Choline ​: 200 mg, 36% DV
    • Iodine ​: 50 mcg, 33% DV
    • Zinc ​: 15 mg, 136% DV
    • Selenium ​: 50 mcg, 91% DV
    • Copper ​: 0.2 mg, 22% DV
    • Manganese ​: 1 mg, 43% DV
    • Chromium ​: 120 mcg, 343% DV
    • Molybdenum ​: 60 mcg, 133% DV
    • Biotin ​: 300 mcg, 1000% DV
    • Vitamin B12 ​: 20 mcg, 833% DV
  • Nutrients without established percent DV:
    • Green Tea Leaf Extract ​: 250 mcg
  • Other Ingredients ​: Microcrystalline cellulose, ferment media (rice protein, organic brown rice, autolyzed yeast extract, inactive yeast), silicon dioxide, organic brown rice, rice protein, stearic acid, autolyzed yeast extract and hypromellose.
  • Does Not Contain ​: Dairy, soy or animal parts.

Shapiro recommends this multi from MegaFood that features orange and cranberry. "It is a food-based supplement that has most nutrients you want and eliminates controversial ones such as iron," she says.

6. The Best Source of Vitamin D: Ancient Nutrition Multi Women’s 40+

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HogjI_0aN1dJte00

Supplement Facts

  • Serving Size ​: Three capsules per day
  • Nutrients and DVs ​:
    • Vitamin A ​: 2905 mcg, 323% DV
    • Vitamin C ​: 65.6 mcg, 73% DV
    • Vitamin D ​: 61.1 mcg, 306% DV
    • Vitamin E ​: 23.6 mg, 157% DV
    • Vitamin K ​: 86.4 mcg, 72% DV
    • Thiamin ​: 5.9 mg, 495% DV
    • Riboflavin ​: 6.5 mg, 500% DV
    • Niacin ​: 14.4 mg, 90% DV
    • Vitamin B6 ​: 34 mg, 2001% DV
    • Folate ​: 892.3 mcg DFE, 223% DV
    • Vitamin B12 ​: 9.4 mcg, 391% DV
    • Biotin ​: 13 mg, 260% DV
    • Pantothenic acid ​: 12.9 mg, 257% DV
    • Calcium ​: 85 mg, 7% DV
    • Iron ​: 6 mg, 33% DV
    • Iodine ​: 159.5 mcg, 106% DV
    • Magnesium ​: 29 mg, 7% DV
    • Zinc ​: 10 mg, 91% DV
    • Selenium ​: 99.9 mcg, 182% DV
    • Manganese ​: 2 mg, 87% DV
    • Chromium ​: 69.3 mcg, 198% DV
  • Nutrients without established percent DV:
    • TCM Women's Blend: ​ 669 mg (includes: Fo-ti root extract, Lycium berry extract, chaste tree berry extract, Schisandra berry extract, bovine liver, sage leaf extract, Chinese yam root extract, astragalus root extract, Chaga mushroom extract, reishi mushroom extract, bone broth and wild hake roe).
  • Other Ingredients ​: Saccharomyces cerevisiae and beef gelatin.
  • Does Not Contain ​: Nuts, dairy or gluten.

This multivitamin has active forms of B vitamins and 200 percent of the recommended daily intake of vitamin D, says Sydney Greene, RDN , founder of Greene Health. It can be taken with or without food.

7. The Best With Probiotics: Garden of Life Multivitamin for Females 50 & Over

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AyAGv_0aN1dJte00

Supplement Facts

  • Serving Size ​: Four capsules (two capsules twice a day)
  • Nutrients and DVs ​:
    • Vitamin A ​: 1,080 mcg, 120% DV
    • Vitamin C ​: 90 mg, 100% DV
    • Vitamin D ​: 50 mcg, 250% DV
    • Vitamin E ​: 15 mg, 100% DV
    • Vitamin K ​: 72 mcg, 60% DV
    • Thiamin ​: 3.24 mg, 270% DV
    • Riboflavin ​: 3.12 mg, 240% DV
    • Niacin ​: 16 mg, 100% DV
    • Vitamin B6 ​: 3.4 mg, 200% DV
    • Folate ​: 400 mcg DFE, 100% DV
    • Vitamin B12 ​: 80 mcg, 3,333% DV
    • Biotin ​: 30 mcg, 100% DV
    • Pantothenic acid ​: 10 mg, 200% DV
    • Iodine ​: 75 mcg, 50% DV
    • Zinc ​: 7.7 mg, 70% DV
    • Selenium ​: 55 mcg, 100% DV
    • Manganese ​: 2.3 mg, 100% DV
    • Chromium ​: 35 mcg, 100% DV
    • Molybdenum ​: 45 mcg, 100% DV
  • Nutrients without established percent DV:
    • Vitamin K2 ​: 20 mcg
    • Boron ​: 1 mg
    • Vanadium ​: 10 mcg
    • Raw Organic Fruit & Vegetable Blend ​: 706 mg (including apple, beetroot, broccoli stalk and flower, carrot root, spinach leaf, tomato, strawberry, tart cherry, sea kelp, blackberry, green bell pepper, Brussels sprout leaf, blueberry, ginger root, garlic bulb, green onion bulb, raspberry, parsley leaf, cauliflower flower and stem, red cabbage leaf, kale leaf, cucumber, celery stalk and asparagus flower and stem).
    • Raw Probiotic & Enzyme Blend ​: 40 mg (including lipase, protease, aspergillopepsin, beta-glucanase, cellulase, bromelain, phytase, lactase, papain, peptidase, pectinase, hemicellulase, xylanase, lactobacillus bulgaricus and lactobacillus plantarum).
    • Raw Antioxidant & Immune Support Complex ​: 10 mg (including glutathione from culture of S. cerevisiae and CoQ10 from fermented media).
  • Other Ingredients ​: Vegetable cellulose, organic potato starch and organic gum arabic.
  • Does Not Contain ​: No dairy, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, shellfish, artificial colors or preservatives.

There's no missing all the buzz about probiotics , aka the "good" kind of bacteria. Probiotics are linked to improved digestion and immunity, according to Harvard Health Publishing .

The Most Important Nutrients for Your Multivitamin

Every vitamin and mineral plays an essential role in the body, but some are more important to focus on as you age. These nutrients are of increased importance for people AFAB as they age, according to the Office on Women's Health .

Vitamin D

There's a trifecta of obstacles working against older adults when it comes to vitamin D. A combination of spending less time outdoors, eating less vitamin D-rich foods and a decrease in the skin's ability to make vitamin D from the sun all increase the risk of deficiency, per the NIH .

Vitamin D works together with calcium to build strong bones and also supports a healthy immune system, according to the Office on Women's Health. Adults 51 to 70 years old need 15 micrograms of vitamin D each day. Once you reach age 70, the recommended daily value increases to 20 micrograms, per the NIH.

Vitamin B12

"We absorb [vitamin B12] less efficiently from our food as we age," Shapiro says. The recommended DV for vitamin B12 is 2.4 micrograms per day, and many people over age 50 don't get enough of it, according to the NIH. Vitamin B12 plays important roles in blood cell formation, bone health, cellular metabolism and nerve function, per the Mayo Clinic .

Calcium

As you age, bone mass decreases and the rate at which bone is regenerated, or remodeled, slows down as well, which can lead to osteoporosis. Your body stores calcium in your bones, so not getting enough of it can lead to weak and brittle bones, according to the Office on Women's Health. Out of the 10 million Americans who have osteoporosis, 8 million are people AFAB, per the National Osteoporosis Foundation .

What to Look for in a Multivitamin

Keep these tips in mind as you browse through the many drugstore multivitamins that are available:

  • Make sure it meets your nutritional needs. ​ If you decide to take a multivitamin , look for one that has the key nutrients for people AFAB over 60 in amounts at or close to the RDA. For minerals such as calcium and magnesium, you may need to consider taking a separate supplement, if recommended by your doctor.
  • Look for third-party testing. ​ There's not much oversight when it comes to supplements. To make sure you're taking a good quality supplement, look on the label to see if it's been tested by a third party, such as the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention (USP), Shapiro says.

What to Avoid in a Multivitamin

  • Potential allergens. ​ Check the label and ingredients for any allergens that you personally need to be aware of. Supplement companies do not have to disclose all potential allergens, so it's important to do your research for your own safety.
  • Nutrients at or above the Tolerable Upper Limit (UL). ​ Many vitamins tested had over or close to the UL for nutrients like folic acid, according to the ConsumerLab report. The UL for nutrients is the maximum amount you could take that would be unlikely to cause negative effects, per the NIH . Without third-party testing, it's impossible to know what is really in the multivitamins you're taking.
  • Iron. ​ Unless you have iron-deficiency anemia and your doctor recommends supplementation, it might be best to avoid taking extra iron in pill form. Iron stores in older adults are more likely to be too high than too low, according to the Linus Pauling Institute .

Additional reporting by Kelsey Lorencz, RDN .

Comments / 0

Related
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
scitechdaily.com

Eating Prunes May Reduce Inflammation and Improve Bone Health

Study suggests daily prune consumption may reduce osteoporosis risk after menopause. A study in postmenopausal people suggests eating nutrient-rich prunes every day may be beneficial to bone health, reducing inflammatory factors that contribute to osteoporosis. The research will be presented this week in Philadelphia at the American Physiological Society’s (APS) annual meeting at Experimental Biology 2022.
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mcg
CBS 58

Pfizer recalls 3 blood pressure medications

(CNN) -- Pfizer has issued a recall for three high blood pressure medications, according to the company. Accuretic and two generic drugs distributed by Greenstone -- quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and quinapril HCl/hydrochlorothiazide tablets -- are subject to the recall. The medications treat hypertension, which increases the risk for potential...
INDUSTRY
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Soda You Should Never Be Drinking Again

The Standard American Diet is incredibly high in sugar—even the foods that aren’t characteristically sweet, like condiments and pre-packaged dinners, are often packed with added sugar. However, having excess sugar in your diet can raise your risk of everything from heart disease to diabetes to mood disorders. One place where we get lots of added sugar that we may not think about is beverages, especially soda. Being mindful of how much soda you drink alone can drastically lower your sugar intake. But are all sodas created equal? We asked health experts their take on what sodas you should be avoiding at all costs, and if there are some that are safer to drink than others.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#B Vitamins#Vitamin A#Real Nutrition#Thorne Research Women
shefinds

3 Supplements To Take For Increased Hair Volume And Shine, According to a Doctor

Everyone wants full, shiny hair with minimal effort. While there are styling products, techniques, and even colors that will give you the illusion of fuller, shinier hair, finding ways to get it naturally is ideal. Your hair is a window into your internal health—when something is off on the inside, it can show through the quality of your hair. Eating a nutrient dense diet is a crucial component of strong physical health, and nutrient deficiencies can sometimes be attributed to hair thinning and dullness. Supplements can be a great support in bridging the gap between what you’re not getting and what you need.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Food Dermatologists Say You Should Stop Eating—It Accelerates Aging!

While aging and its natural effects like wrinkles are inevitable for everyone, experts say what we consume can heavily impact the rate at which this happens. A well-balanced diet, ample hydration and the right skincare products can all help someone preserve a youthful glow, so lacking to do these things can lead to the opposite. We checked in with skincare and health experts to ask what type of food, in their opinion, could make someone age faster and dry out their skin (helping more wrinkles form). Read on for tips from dermatologist Dr. Paula Morgan, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Nadir Qazi, registered nutritionist Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, and registered dietitian Trista Best, RD, MPH.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Drink You Should Avoid At All Costs For Premature Aging

In general, consuming too much of anything with high amounts of sugar and high fructose corn syrup is not ideal for your skin if aging gracefully is your goal. With that already being known, we checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about one specific drink that many of us might consume daily that could deter our other skincare efforts. Read on for tips from Dr. Cheryl Rosen, Director of Dermatology at BowTied Life, and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and cosmetologist at Loxa Beauty, who both explained which popular beverage type, in their opinion, should be limited (and then ultimately avoided) if you’re putting your skin health and overall health first.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
EPA
shefinds

Dietitians Say This Is The One Spice You Should Put On Literally Everything To Flush Belly Bloat

While no spice is the ultimate magic cure for everyone when it comes to bloating, many people find turmeric can provide relief when experiencing indigestion. Turmeric, a flowering plant, Curcuma longa, of the ginger family, is a versatile spice that can add flavor to practically everything— including other anti-bloating foods like roasted veggies, rice, soups, etc. and drinks like tea or coffee. We checked in with digestive health, functional medicine, natural remedies and supplement expert Dr. M. Kara, creator of KaraMD, and registered dietitian Michelle Hawksworth at Muscle and Brawn to learn more about how turmeric can reduce inflammation in the gut, which frequent bloating is a sign of.
NUTRITION
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The Worst Ingredient To Add To Your Eggs—It Causes Indigestion!

Eggs, as you may very well know, are one of the most versatile foods out there with a wide array of health benefits due to protein and vitamin contents. One common mistake many of us make, health experts explain, involves adding fattening or high-calorie ingredients to our eggs for flavor, which we might end up regretting later if we frequently suffer from indigestion. We checked in with nutritionists and asked which ingredient, in their opinion, is the worst for causing indigestion and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Alisha Temples, MS, CNS, LDN, licensed nutritionist, Lisa Jacobsen, FDN-P, FNLP, functional nutrition practitioner, and Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Shampoo Ingredient Experts Swear By For Thinning Hair Because It Works Better Than Minoxidil

Having thinning hair can be devastating to your confidence. While it’s normal to experience cycles of change in your hair’s texture and thickness, losing your hair in large and noticeable amounts is not only frustrating, but it could be a sign something is wrong on the inside. Like your skin, your hair is a window into your internal health. While it sometimes takes treatment of what’s happening on the inside to see results on the outside, there are some things that can help topically. The products you use everyday can play a role as well—using products that are safe for your already delicate hair, especially products that are designed to help with thinning, can be a support in your daily routine to promote healthy hair growth.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Type of Protein You Should Be Eating Every Morning For Better Muscle Tone Over 50, According To Experts

As we age, our muscle mass gets lower with each year, making physical exercises a lot more difficult than they might have been in our youth. With that said, it’s important to promote healthy muscles with the right diet— and eating protein every day is a vital part of that. We checked in with Jakob Roze, CSCS, certified personal trainer and CEO and founder of RozeFit, Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified nutritionist, and Chad Blair, fitness director at BIÂN to learn about protein-rich breakfast ideas that support muscle health over 50.
WORKOUTS
WKRC

Researchers believe they have discovered a supplement that can extend human life

UNDATED (WKRC) - Researchers have discovered a new supplement that they believe may hold the key to extending human life. Dr. Rajagopal Viswanath Sekhar is an associate professor of medicine-endocrinology at Baylor College of Medicine. He recently co-authored a study about a potential anti-aging supplement. When tested, it was found...
SCIENCE
LIVESTRONG.com

LIVESTRONG.com

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The food, fitness & wellness site that helps you #LiveStrongLiveWell

 https://www.livestrong.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy