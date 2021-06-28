GoFundMe Created to Assist Family of Crofton Man Killed in Severna Park Accident

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the family of Noah Blonder, a 21-year Crofton resident and Marine, who died following an accident in Glen Burnie.

$350 had been raised as of 11:30am on Monday, June 7, 2021. "The money raised will help with any expenses that the family would need," the fundraiser description reads.

To donate or to learn more, go to: Fundraiser to Assist the Family of Noah Blonder

On June 5, 2021 at approximately 3:57 am, officers responded to Baltimore Annapolis

Boulevard in the area of Alameda Avenue in Severna Park for a crash involving a vehicle into a fence. A 2015 Honda Civic was traveling south on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in the area of Alameda Avenue. The Honda crossed the center line and went off the left side of the roadway.





The Honda went through a fence at 783 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and struck a parked vehicle in the driveway, then came to rest in the front yard. The force of the impact pushed the parked vehicle into the dwelling causing damage to the foundation. Two other vehicles which were parked on the property were damaged by debris.





Blonder, the vehicle's passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.





Speed and alcohol may have been factors in the accident. The investigation is going.