Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Where Does Cryptocurrency Come From?

Posted by 
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17KGrC_0aMe0r9X00

It’s fairly common knowledge that cryptocurrency is a decentralized digital medium of exchange that isn’t issued by a government or bank. Most people are probably familiar with Bitcoin by now, and you might have heard of Ethereum, too. But those are just two of the more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies vying to be the next big thing.

Beyond Bitcoin: Looking at Some Crypto Financial Jargon
See: 10 Cheap Cryptocurrencies To Check Out

With that many out there, you might be wondering where they all come from?

No bank and no government means no printing and no minting — but none is needed. Although you can spend it like regular money, cryptocurrency is born from an entirely different process altogether.

Find Out: What Is Chainlink and Why Is It Important in the World of Cryptocurrency?

All Cryptocurrency Is Software

Many cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin and Ethereum, are “mined.” Others are not. More on that in a moment.

Read More: Millennials Own More Crypto Than Any Other Generation

No matter the origination process, all cryptocurrency is software that is created by code. That code determines absolutely every function associated with the cryptocurrency, from the way data are stored and how transactions are recorded to the distribution of mining rewards and the maximum supply of tokens to be produced.

Take a Look: The 10 Wildest Things Selling as NFTs

In almost all cases, the code is public and the software used to generate a given cryptocurrency is decentralized, just like the cryptocurrency itself. That public, decentralized software is hosted on individual computers all over the world instead of on a central server.

Algorithms, Cryptography and Blockchain Are at the Heart of It All

When cryptocurrencies are designed to be used as money, transactions are stored on a special kind of secure database called a blockchain, which serves as a ledger of all coded transactions. Think of it as a checkbook for cryptocurrency.

Discover: Should Crypto and NFTs Be Part of Your Retirement Plan?

Once entered into the blockchain, no one can ever change an entry in the database without meeting specific conditions. Everyone involved can see the public record of all transitions.

Blockchain technology, therefore, allows cryptocurrency to achieve its three most important defining features:

  • Transparency
  • Decentralization
  • Immutability

The part of the code that represents what end-users know as “tokens” or “coins” is just a string of numbers stored on a blockchain. Cryptocurrencies are generated by algorithms, and those algorithms rely on cryptography — hence the name cryptocurrency.

More Economy Explained: Ethereum: All You Need To Know To Decide If This Crypto Is Worth the Investment

Most Cryptocurrency Is Mined

In most cases, the algorithms that fuel the cryptocurrency factory are written to award tokens to computers that add transactions to the blockchain. That process is known as mining. Miners use special hardware and the cryptocurrency’s public, decentralized software to add transactions to blockchains.

Read: What Are Altcoins — and Are the Potential Rewards Worth the Risks?

In exchange for providing that critical blockchain maintenance, miners get paid in new cryptocurrency tokens. Most cryptocurrency coins or tokens are created this way.

Technically, anyone can be a miner, but it’s a largely fruitless endeavor for most. It’s complicated, competitive, expensive if you fail — which is highly likely — and it gobbles up an enormous amount of power.

But Some Is Not

Some cryptocurrency was never designed to replace fiat currency like the dollar. In other words, it was never meant to be used as money. This kind of non-mineable, unspendable cryptocurrency is usually generated to reward early investors in a new cryptocurrency launch, called an ICO (initial coin offering).

The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know

In other cases, a new cryptocurrency can be created through a deviation in a blockchain called a hard fork. Hard forks occur when blockchain protocols change so significantly that a new, unique branch is formed on the chain that is incompatible with the old chain. Bitcoin Cash, for example, was formed through a hard fork on the original Bitcoin blockchain.

Proof of Work and Proof of Stake

Verification is at the core of crypto. Unlike fiat currency, the value of cryptocurrency is not based on trust. It’s based on one of two verification techniques: proof of work and proof of stake.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH): The Most Important Things You Need To Know About It

Most transactions are verified through proof of work. Algorithms create complex math problems that miners race to solve using special hardware. By solving the puzzle, a miner verifies a group of transactions called a block, which is then added to the larger blockchain ledger. The miner who pulls it off first is rewarded with cryptocurrency.

Proof of stake was developed to reduce the amount of power needed to verify transactions. With this method, someone has to prove they have skin in the game in order to check transactions and compete for rewards. Users have to “stake” their own existing cryptocurrency by locking it up in a communal vault to be allowed to verify transactions. The more you stake, the more transactions you’re allowed to verify and the more cryptocurrency you can earn.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: June 7, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Where Does Cryptocurrency Come From?

GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Cryptocurrencies#Cryptocurrency#Fiat#Ico#Bch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Related
Currenciescryptofinancialtimes.com

Best cryptocurrency to buy during June 2021

New Delhi: Cryptocurrency is the new trend and the whole world is going crypto-way. According to reports, a huge number of people have started to start investing in some cryptocurrencies this year and right now there are more than a thousand cryptocurrencies to make it a very difficult decision for the investor as to which currency should they pick.
Commodities & Futuredailyhodl.com

Dogecoin Asset of the Year, Says Crypto Exchange CEO – Here’s Why

The 29-year-old billionaire CEO of crypto derivatives exchange FTX considers the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) the asset of the year. In a new interview on The Jax Jones and Martin Warner Show, Sam Bankman-Fried explains how economic conditions in the past year have pushed retail investors to bet on the Shiba Inu-themed crypto asset.
MarketsMotley Fool

4 Reasons to Buy Bitcoin Over Dogecoin

Dogecoin has significantly outperformed Bitcoin since the start of this year. But that doesn't mean you should buy it. Dogecoin (DOGE) is the cryptocurrency that never ceases to amaze. From humble beginnings as a parody coin worth a fraction of a cent, it is currently the sixth biggest crypto by market cap, according to CoinMarketCap.
Currenciescloudwards.net

What Is Bitcoin? A Quick Starter Guide in 2021

With the recent onslaught of high-profile ransomware attacks, cryptocurrencies have come under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Even if you don’t fully understand them, you’ve probably at least heard of bitcoin (and if you follow a certain billionaire on Twitter, you’ve heard of dogecoin as well). So the average Joe who is not deep in the crypto-tech world might be wondering, “What is bitcoin, really?”
Marketspublish0x.com

Why are Millennials Investing in Crypto?

Millennials - the generation born between 1981 and 1996 - are consistently recognized as the most crypto-savvy target group and seen as a major driver of social acceptance of digital assets. As pioneers, they play a major role in the future of crypto-assets and take an active part in the market.
Currencieszycrypto.com

Here’s Why Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Says Bitcoin Is Its Own Worst Enemy

One of the most powerful men in the cryptocurrency industry thinks that the world’s largest cryptocurrency is its own worst enemy. Bitcoin has been the king of crypto for a very long time. Although the cryptocurrency has remained the top choice for most retail and institutional investors in recent years, the past couple of months have ignited serious questions about bitcoin’s evolution and what the future holds.
CurrenciesPosted by
Daily Mail

Crypto expert and Coinbase co-founder says the NFT bubble WILL burst, with 90 percent of Non-Fungible Tokens becoming worthless over the next five years

NFTs have shaken up the digital trading space this year, however one cryptocurrency expert is warning that 90 percent of their worth will plummet 'to little or no value over the next three to five years.'. For those unfamiliar with the concept, non-fungible tokens, described as 'digital trading cards,' are...
Stocksbitcoin.com

Grayscale Considering 31 Crypto Assets for Investment Products

Grayscale Investments is considering 31 crypto assets to add to its family of investment products. The company, with $32.9 billion in crypto assets under management, currently offers investments in 13 cryptocurrencies. Grayscale Investments announced Friday 13 additional crypto assets it is considering for investment products. These cryptocurrencies add to the...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Operating Bitcoin with the Help of Blockchain

Cryptocurrency can be considered as a digital asset that is made or designed to perform digital transactions. These transactions include transferring and exchanging money, where people can keep tabs on their financial records and coin ownership. The thing that stands out regarding bitcoin is that it cannot be practically forfeited....
Marketsdiamandis.com

Disrupting Money? (Crypto & DeFi)

Bitcoin is completely reshaping our understanding and use of money. I recently held a Workshop on Bitcoin with two leaders of the cryptocurrency market: Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy and Bill Barhydt, CEO of Abra Capital. It was the most compelling and cogent discussion of “Why Bitcoin?” and the value...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

SOLVE Reaches Market Capitalization of $22.28 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for $0.0591 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges.
Marketscoinquora.com

How to Mine Ethereum Coin – Ethereum Mining Pools

There is some buzz on Ethereum, the fuel of the decentralized crypto economy. CoinQuora will explain all you need to know on how to mine Ethereum, from hardware to software. Read on for a comprehensive guide so you know how to set up and mine correctly and Ethereum mining pools.
Stockscrossroadstoday.com

Should You Invest Your 401(k) in Cryptocurrency?

Cryptocurrency has taken the world by storm over the past few months, and it could soon be coming to your 401(k). ForUsAll, a 401(k) plan provider, has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) to allow investors to allocate up to 5% of their 401(k) contributions toward cryptocurrency, as reported recently by The Wall Street Journal.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

When The Dust Settles: Insights For The Future of Crypto & Blockchain

What does the future hold for the state of blockchain and the decentralized finance movement?. This discussion thread by Mona Rassouli, Akasha Rose, Limarc Ambalina and Justin Roberti occurred in Hackernoon's official #blockchain channel and has been edited for readability. In the blockchain community, we have had many centralized, decentralized,...
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Grayscale Adds 13 DeFi Related Crypto Assets to List Under Consideration

The number of prospective assets to be added by Grayscale has now been increased to 31. Thirteen additional crypto assets were appended to the already exhaustive list of Grayscale ‘New Potential Products’. The Digital Currency Investing Giant primarily included assets that represent the Decentralized Finance sector, an open system built for the age of the Internet.