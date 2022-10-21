How to use the Sims 4 free build cheat so you can build anywhere

With this Sims 4 free build cheat guide, we’re about to let you in on the secret to building structures anywhere without having to follow any of the usual Sims rules about ‘grids’ or ‘protected zones’.

With this cheat, you’ll be able to remove any and all The Sims 4 restrictions about where EA has delegated where you can put your stuff, including all the spatial limits. Essentially, you’re about to get given free rein in Build Mode to become the best Sims architect you can be. It’s time to jump into how you can rid yourself of restrictions and rules and free build your way to your dream home.

How to enable The Sims 4 free build cheat

Before you can start enabling cheats in The Sims 4, you’ll need to open the cheat console following the simple rules below:

The Sims 4 PC cheats: Hold Ctrl and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 Mac cheats: Hold Command (⌘) and Shift, then press c The Sims 4 PS4 cheats: Hold down all the four shoulder buttons at once The Sims 4 Xbox One cheats: Hold down all four shoulder buttons at once

A text box should appear across the top of the screen where you can then enter any cheat codes you want, including the free build one.

How to use The Sims 4 free build cheats to build anywhere

Building in The Sims 4 can be tricky and time-consuming to really achieve the aesthetic you’re craving. It can also be really expensive. With The Sims 4 free build cheats you’ll be able to unlock your full building potential enabling the chance to not only build on lots you weren’t allowed to before but move objects wherever you want too, disregarding their grid placement. Simply follow the instructions below to get going.

Once you’ve enabled cheats, you must type testingCheats true into the console.

bb.enablefreebuild - build anywhere, even on locked lots such as the dorms in The Sims 4: Discover University or the hospital etc.

- build anywhere, even on locked lots such as the dorms in The Sims 4: Discover University or the hospital etc. bb.moveobjects on - allows you to move objects wherever you want and adjust the height with 9 moving objects upwards and 0 moving downwards

Additionally, you can use the below code to make a house for your Sims without worrying about the money you need to build it. Simply move your Sims into a lot and use the below cheat code to build their dream home with none of the Simoleon stress.

FreeRealEstate On - build anywhere for free

- build anywhere for free FreeRealEstate Off - turns build anywhere for free mode off

If you’re looking to cut even more corners in The Sims 4, there’s plenty of opportunities to expand your horizons with the cheats below.

