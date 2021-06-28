Cancel
Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) to Sell Atlantic Aviation to KKR (KKR) for $4.475 Billion

 8 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: MIC) and KKR today announced the signing of a definitive agreement for MIC to sell its Atlantic Aviation business to KKR for $4.475 billion in cash and assumed debt and reorganization obligations. Atlantic Aviation operates one of the largest networks of fixed base operations (FBOs) in the U.S. providing a full suite of critical services to the private aviation sector.

