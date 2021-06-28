Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) to Sell Atlantic Aviation to KKR (KKR) for $4.475 Billion

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS) announced today the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 7,417,929 shares of its Class A common stock. This amount includes 7,144,244 shares offered by certain selling stockholders of Focus affiliated with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. ("KKR") and 273,685 shares offered by Focus (the "Offering") on behalf of certain of the existing unitholders of Focus Financial Partners, LLC ("Focus LLC"), its operating subsidiary, at a public offering price of $50.30 per share. Upon consummation of this offering, KKR will no longer own interests in Focus or Focus LLC. Further, KKR previously nominated Christopher J. Harrington to the Focus Board of Directors. It is currently expected that Mr. Harrington will resign as a member of the Board of Directors following this offering. The Offering is expected to close on June 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.