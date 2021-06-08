Cancel
Skin Care

9 best sunscreens for sensitive skin to protect you from the rays

By Evie Breese
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

Anyone with sensitive skin will be familiar with the stinging sensation caused by some sunscreens . You might even have come to accept this as a side effect of protecting your skin from the sun. But if a product is causing irritation, it could actually be making your skin more vulnerable to sun damage, so it’s important to find a formula that feels gentle while still giving top-notch protection.

The majority of the sunscreens we have included here use a physical barrier to protect the skin from the sun’s rays. Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are the minerals considered safe and effective. These mineral sunscreens protect you from the sun by sitting on top of skin and physically blocking the sun’s rays.

Our tester found mineral sunscreens to be most suitable for their sensitive skin, as chemical-based sunscreens were more likely to sting or cause irritation.

Chemical sunscreens, like mineral formulas, also help to protect against UVA and UVB rays, however, they do so by transforming UV rays into heat, which then dissipates from the skin. This type of sunscreen may still be more suitable for some types of sensitive skin – particularly those sensitive to heat – because they can feel lighter.

Our tester tried out many formulas, with those causing any form of irritation going straight into the “no” pile. We gave bonus points to formulas that came with moisturising ingredients and a few extra stars to products that were absorbed quickly, leaving little to no white cast. For our tester, who experiences eczema around the particularly sensitive eye area, comfort was key.

Read more:

Whether you choose a mineral or chemical sunscreen, it should be at least SPF30 and reapplied every two hours, especially after swimming or sweating.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

The best sunscreens for sensitive skin of 2021 are:

  • Best overall – La Roche-Posay anthelios ultra-light invisible fluid SPF50+, 50ml: £18, Boots.com
  • Best for nourishing skin – Kate Somerville daily deflector mineral sunscreen SPF 30, 50ml: £42, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for under make-up – Supergoop! unseen sunscreen SPF30, 50ml: £20, Cultbeauty.co.uk
  • Best for extra dry skin – The Organic Pharmacy cellular protection SPF30 sun cream 100ml: £39.95, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best budget buy – Nivea sun UV face soothing sensitive sun cream SPF50+, 50ml: £8, Boots.com
  • Best for blurring blemishes – Kiehl’s ultra light daily UV defense SPF50, 50ml: £37.50, Lookfantastic.com
  • Best for mature skin – Dermalogica dynamic skin recovery SPF50, 50ml: £69, Libertylondon.com
  • Best for environmental concerns – Pai British summertime SPF30, 75ml: £39, Paiskincare.com
  • Best for smooth skin – Drunk Elephant physical daily defence SPF30, 90ml: £29, Boots.com

La Roche-Posay anthelios ultra-light invisible fluid SPF50+, 50ml

Best: Overall

This 100 per cent mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide was developed especially for sensitive skin, and it shows. There’s absolutely no stinging or irritation on application, even around the eyes or eczema irritated skin. The thin, milky fluid is lovely for anyone who experiences prickly heat in the sun or finds that thicker creams exacerbate heat rashes. Even when applied in a rush – as is often the case for us when getting ready to leave the house –  it left absolutely zero residue.

We loved the little bottle that fit snuggly in our tester’s hand and is dinky enough to store in a make-up bag. The glow promised by fans of the product on Tiktok wasn’t as intense as we expected (perhaps this is down to filters or professional lighting?), but it still added a nice sheen to the skin. And with such a great price tag, we found it hard to fault.

Buy now £18.00, Boots.com

Kate Somerville daily deflector mineral sunscreen SPF 30, 50ml

Best: For nourishing skin

With a 100 per cent zinc oxide formula, we found ourselves reaching for this uber-lightweight product on repeat. Kate Somerville’s daily deflector uses non-nano zinc particles to absorb and deflect the UV rays, which is believed to be the safest option for marine life and coral reefs.

The clever potion also packs in ectoin, which provides natural protection from pollution, roughness and scaliness, and tasmannia lanceolata leaf extract to calm and reduce redness. We found this sunscreen to be comfortable on even the most sensitive patches of broken skin, and it’s even water-resistant for 80 minutes.

Buy now £42.00, Cultbeauty.co.uk

Supergoop! unseen sunscreen SPF30, 50ml

Best: For under make-up

This perfectly clear, silicone-feeling “goop” is an absolute game-changer for sunscreen, unlike any other SPF formula we’ve ever seen. The gel-esque liquid feels almost oil-like in its moisturising properties and is perfect as a base for make-up.

We absolutely love that it’s so weightless and undetectable, with the clear formula meaning it is suitable for all skin tones. While Supergoop! claims that their unseen sunscreen is odourless, we did perceive a sweet, foliage type smell, however, this does fade quickly so is unlikely to be detectable a few minutes after application, and we actually quite liked it anyway.

This sunscreen uses a “clean chemical” formula, including blue light-neutralising red algae, and extract of frankincense, which acts as an anti-inflammatory and helps make the skin less sensitive to UV radiation. We found that it helps to protect skin from blue light, UVA and UVB rays with zero discomfort.

Buy now £30.00, Cultbeauty.co.uk

The Organic Pharmacy cellular protection SPF30 sun cream, 100ml

Best: For extra dry skin

Both zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are used in this mineral sunscreen that we found sealed in moisture and kept dry patches at bay. Rosehip and calendula combine to make this divine smelling rich creamy sun cream, with aloe vera also thrown in the mix for its anti-inflammatory properties. We found this cream felt truly cooling on application; it could easily be used instead of moisturiser during a beach holiday or hot English summer.

Buy now £39.95, Lookfantastic.com

Nivea sun UV face soothing sensitive sun cream SPF50+, 50ml

Best: Budget buy

A family favourite, Nivea’s soothing sensitive sun cream is so well priced you won’t mind slathering some on your mates, as any good friend should. This white cream has a that traditional sunscreen smell, which is a split opinion among our tester’s friends, but overall, its super-high SPF, non-irritating formula and beach-bag friendly price tag makes it a safe choice if you have a history of feeling that horrible stinging feeling when applying sunscreen.

Buy now £8.00, Boots.com

Kiehl's ultra light daily UV defense SPF50, 50ml

Best: For blurring blemishes

This 100 per cent mineral formula from Kiehl’s earnt a spot in our tester’s regular rotation thanks to its lightweight and gentle feel. We loved the tint, which left a matte finish while blurring blemishes, making it perfect for no make-up days frolicking in the sun. Factor 50 is also our preferred SPF, so this formula came close to being perfect for us.

Kiehl’s describes its tint as “universal”, though we all know that light beige cannot match all skin tones. We do wish it came in a wider range of colours for all skin tones.

Buy now £37.50, Lookfantastic.com

Dermalogica dynamic skin recovery SPF50, 50ml

Best: For mature skin

Dermalogica’s dynamic skin recovery SPF 50 is a chemical or “organic” sunscreen, and the active filters are avobenzone and octinoxate. This product has an absolute cult following online with many touting it as the best sunscreen to reduce the appearance of skin ageing while protecting skin from the sun. On the more expensive side, we were very excited to try it to see if it lived up to the price tag.

We were pleasantly surprised: the formula is creamy and light, leaving a glorious dewy, luminous finish. We found it absorbed super quickly and left no white cast at all. If you prefer chemical sunscreens, this is the one to get.

Buy now £69.00, Libertylondon.com

Pai British summertime SPF30, 75ml

Best : For environmental concerns

Pai’s adorably named sunscreen uses non-nano zinc oxide to shield the skin, with the non-nano meaning the particles aren’t small enough to be absorbed or to interfere with ocean life. Acting as a physical shield, this all-natural mineral filter protects against UVA and UVB light. We were curious about the use of the cotton extract in this product, which is rich in vitamin E, antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, all much-loved ingredients for sensitive skin, and helps protect skin from photo-ageing and sun damage.

It’s quite a thick consistency and feels like a rich moisturiser on application, rather than conforming to the runny, sticky feel of many traditional sunscreens. The gentle yellow tone of the cream, rather than a stark white, meant that skin isn’t left looking ghostly, too.

Buy now £39.00, Paiskincare.com

Drunk Elephant physical daily defence SPF30, 90ml

Best: For smooth skin

This zinc oxide-based sunscreen is loaded with antioxidants including astaxanthin – a chemical compound that has been linked to healthier skin – grape juice and sunflower shoot extracts. We did find that it left more of a white residue than the other products we tested, likely due to its thicker consistency taking longer to be absorbed. But although it was on the heavier side, the delicious smell and gentleness of the product won us over.

Buy now £29.00, Boots.com

The verdict: Sunscreen for sensitive skin

For offering a fantastic mineral sunscreen at a great price, La Roche-Posay’s anthelios wins our best buy. If you can afford the higher price tag or are looking to treat a loved one, we recommend Kate Somerville’s daily deflector for its super nourishing ingredients and ocean-friendly formula.

Sun protection is non-negotiable – these are the best SPFs for your face

