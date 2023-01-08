ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Nick Viall’s Sweetest Pics With Girlfriend Natalie Joy: A Complete Relationship Timeline

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Sv2p_0aM2WZWJ00

After two seasons of The Bachelorette and his own season of The Bachelor , Nick Viall has found love with Natalie Joy .

The "Viall Files" host and surgical technologist were first linked by fans in 2019, but speculation about their relationship didn't start heating up until 2020. In February 2021, shortly after the pair first went public as a couple, Viall admitted that they met after Joy slid into his Instagram DMs.

"It was very romantic," he joked during an episode of his podcast. “We kind of kept hanging out, and she finally got to a point where she was like, ‘I want to date,’ and I was kind of like, ‘I don’t know.’ … She just was like, ‘OK, this is what I want. It’s fine, no big deal, but I’m gonna go do my thing,’ and she did, and I was like, ‘What?!’ … She went and showed me exactly what I’d be missing.”

The former reality star has a history of sliding into DMs himself, revealing last year that he once messaged Olivia Munn . “I wasn’t expecting her to reply," he recalled during an April 2020 episode of Hannah Berner's podcast. "It was New Year’s Day and I simply just said, ‘I’m aiming high this year.’”

He also went on a few dates with January Jones after she had publicly dissed him via social media. “Then Nick slid into my DMs, and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative. I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind,'" she told Dax Shepard in January 2020. "And I squealed! I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ … I was like, ‘I hate that guy!’”

The Mad Men actress said the pair went on a "couple" of dates before things faded out, perhaps because she spent most of their time together asking him questions about The Bachelor . “All I did was grill him about the show,” she said. “But I got a lot of juicy insights."

Viall's DM success rate seems to have increased with Joy , who first made their relationship Instagram official in January 2021.

“Their relationship is very real," a source told Us Weekly in February 2021. "They’ve been dating since the beginning of COVID but have just started going public. They’re pretty much inseparable. You can say she practically lives with him because she’s at his house that much.”

Keep scrolling to see the full timeline of Viall and Joy's romance:

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Sarah Hyland Reacts After Chris Harrison Says He Thought Wells Adams Would Replace Him as ‘Bachelor’ Host: ‘Everybody Loves Wells’

Nothing but roses! Sarah Hyland weighed in after Chris Harrison gave her husband, Wells Adams, a shout-out on his Bachelor-themed podcast. "I haven't listened to it yet," the Modern Family alum, 32, told Entertainment Tonight at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 15. "I think [Chris] texted Wells about it, […]
WISCONSIN STATE
Us Weekly

Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their Low-Key Marriage

A big-screen romance. Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley were business partners before they exchanged vows. The pair crossed paths while working on 2014's Suite Française, which starred Robbie, Michelle Williams and Belgian actor Matthias Schoenaerts. Ackerley was part of the behind-the-scenes team on the war drama. While the Australia native eventually sparked a romance […]
Us Weekly

Celebrity Babies of 2023: See Which Stars Gave Birth This Year

New year, new babies! Chrissy Teigen, Jenna Johnson and more stars have welcomed children in 2023. The Cravings founder, who married John Legend in 2013, gave birth to the couple’s third child on January 13. “What a blessed day,” the “All of Me” crooner gushed during a private concert that evening, per social media footage. […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Why Hannah Brown Is ‘Not in Rush’ to Get Engaged to Boyfriend Adam Woolard

More than three years after getting engaged on national television, Hannah Brown is in love — but not rushing down the aisle. The former Bachelorette opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about a potential engagement with boyfriend Adam Woolard. “Of course we've talked about it, but I am so great where we're at,” the Special […]
Us Weekly

Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend

Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
Us Weekly

The Chainsmokers’ Andrew ‘Drew’ Taggart’s Dating History: Steve Jobs’ Daughter, Selena Gomez and More

Looking for The One! Andrew “Drew” Taggart’s love life has become a major topic of conversation since he and musical partner Alexander “Alex” Pall rose to fame as The Chainsmokers in 2012. The Maine native’s romance with Haley Rowe made headlines in September 2016, when his groupmate confirmed their breakup. “Drew actually just broke up […]
MAINE STATE
Us Weekly

Jenna Johnson Shares 1st Footage of Her Son With Husband Val Chmerkovskiy: See the Adorable Pic

There he is! Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are enjoying first-time parenthood days after welcoming their baby boy. The So You Think You Can Dance alum, 28, shared a sweet Instagram Story video on Saturday, January 14, of Chmerkovskiy, 36, rocking the newborn. In the black-and-white clip, the two-time mirrorball champ cradled their son. The duo’s baby […]
UTAH STATE
Us Weekly

Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: Full List of Nominees and Winners

Shutterstock The Critics' turn! Movie and TV stars will gather in Los Angeles for the 28th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday, January 15. Chelsea Handler is on hand to host the awards show at the Fairmont Century Plaza. “We are thrilled to have Chelsea Handler joining us at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards,” […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

283K+
Followers
26K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy