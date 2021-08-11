Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Biggest sources of immigrants to Nashville

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Nashville come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Nashville as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

PIxabay

#50. Taiwan

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 403

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 381,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #24 most common country of origin

Sergei25 // Shutterstock

#49. Jordan

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 412

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 81,155

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #71 most common country of origin

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#48. Poland

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 416

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 410,841

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #21 most common country of origin

Simon // Pixabay

#47. Australia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 458

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 92,483

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #64 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#46. Italy

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 459

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 332,857

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #30 most common country of origin

neshom // Pixabay

#45. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 468

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 103,938

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #57 most common country of origin

blk24ga // Wikicommons

#44. Liberia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 474

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 87,991

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #67 most common country of origin

HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#43. South Africa

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 484

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 104,022

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #56 most common country of origin

GoodFreePhotos

#42. Malaysia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 532

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 76,521

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #74 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#41. Dominican Republic

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 538

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 1,118,147

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

- #8 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#40. Ukraine

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 562

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 345,250

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#39. Brazil

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 567

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

Gianfranco Vivi // Shutterstock

#38. Costa Rica

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 601

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 88,084

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #66 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#37. France

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 610

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 181,554

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #41 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#36. Jamaica

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 614

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 741,386

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #13 most common country of origin

Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#35. Argentina

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 655

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 194,435

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #39 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#34. Pakistan

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 684

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 376,127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#33. Ghana

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 735

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 178,388

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #43 most common country of origin

Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Haiti

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 777

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 672,655

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #15 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#31. Peru

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 797

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 451,076

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #18 most common country of origin

Christopher Michel // Flickr

#30. Sudan

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 880

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 46,716

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #87 most common country of origin

Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#29. Saudi Arabia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,020

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 85,000

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #70 most common country of origin

Vixit // Shutterstock

#28. Nepal

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,125

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 140,904

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #49 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#27. Colombia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,289

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 761,374

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #12 most common country of origin

agchinook // Shutterstock

#26. Venezuela

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,312

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 349,720

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #27 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#25. Russia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,338

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#24. Romania

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,351

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 162,046

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #45 most common country of origin

MDOGAN // Shutterstock

#23. Somalia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,698

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 98,966

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #60 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#22. Thailand

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,704

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 255,345

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #32 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#21. Japan

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,794

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 345,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #29 most common country of origin

Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Iran

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,812

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 382,260

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #23 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#19. Cuba

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,867

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#18. Germany

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,943

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#17. Burma

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 2,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%



National

- Number of residents: 147,573

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #47 most common country of origin

OpenUpEd // Flickr

#16. Nigeria

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 2,273

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

- Number of residents: 350,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#15. Ethiopia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 2,763

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%



National

- Number of residents: 249,777

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #34 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#14. Philippines

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 2,852

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. United Kingdom

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 2,919

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#12. Vietnam

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 2,976

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#11. Laos

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 3,044

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%



National

- Number of residents: 181,546

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #42 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. South Korea

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 3,517

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#9. Canada

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 3,660

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. China

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 4,620

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#7. Honduras

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 4,886

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%



National

- Number of residents: 651,123

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #16 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#6. Guatemala

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 5,144

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#5. Iraq

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 5,713

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%



National

- Number of residents: 225,038

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #38 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#4. El Salvador

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 6,505

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#3. Egypt

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 8,966

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%



National

- Number of residents: 191,452

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #40 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#2. India

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 10,156

- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.6%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin

Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons

#1. Mexico

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Number of residents: 36,718

- Percent of foreign born residents: 23.7%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin