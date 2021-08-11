Cancel
Immigration

Biggest sources of immigrants to Nashville

By Nicole Caldwell
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bP6Bb_0aLyEnGd00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Nashville come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Nashville as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1ASa_0aLyEnGd00
PIxabay

#50. Taiwan

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 403
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxh1n_0aLyEnGd00
Sergei25 // Shutterstock

#49. Jordan

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 412
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKoel_0aLyEnGd00
Nahlik // Shutterstock

#48. Poland

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 416
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9QOQ_0aLyEnGd00
Simon // Pixabay

#47. Australia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 458
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 92,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfcQI_0aLyEnGd00
Pixabay

#46. Italy

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 459
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4qBT_0aLyEnGd00
neshom // Pixabay

#45. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 468
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2q8U_0aLyEnGd00
blk24ga // Wikicommons

#44. Liberia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 87,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #67 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yY9kG_0aLyEnGd00
HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#43. South Africa

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 484
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNHdq_0aLyEnGd00
GoodFreePhotos

#42. Malaysia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 532
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 76,521
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #74 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1LMJ_0aLyEnGd00
Pixabay

#41. Dominican Republic

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 538
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVbFV_0aLyEnGd00
Unsplash

#40. Ukraine

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 562
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jIUX_0aLyEnGd00
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#39. Brazil

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 567
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EmkyH_0aLyEnGd00
Gianfranco Vivi // Shutterstock

#38. Costa Rica

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 601
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 88,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #66 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHHKG_0aLyEnGd00
Tupungato // Shutterstock

#37. France

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 610
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9Hrs_0aLyEnGd00
byvalet // Shutterstock

#36. Jamaica

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 614
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPeJc_0aLyEnGd00
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#35. Argentina

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqUkJ_0aLyEnGd00
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#34. Pakistan

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 684
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYQFu_0aLyEnGd00
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#33. Ghana

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 735
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23quqN_0aLyEnGd00
Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Haiti

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9s4C_0aLyEnGd00
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#31. Peru

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 797
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjdfT_0aLyEnGd00
Christopher Michel // Flickr

#30. Sudan

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 880
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 46,716
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #87 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPVBy_0aLyEnGd00
Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#29. Saudi Arabia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,020
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQf8w_0aLyEnGd00
Vixit // Shutterstock

#28. Nepal

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,125
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3UWp_0aLyEnGd00
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#27. Colombia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,289
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FVYK_0aLyEnGd00
agchinook // Shutterstock

#26. Venezuela

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,312
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8DNu_0aLyEnGd00
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#25. Russia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,338
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfMRF_0aLyEnGd00
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#24. Romania

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,351
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ojfpj_0aLyEnGd00
MDOGAN // Shutterstock

#23. Somalia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,698
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 98,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #60 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti2Ut_0aLyEnGd00
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#22. Thailand

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,704
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnbbG_0aLyEnGd00
Unsplash

#21. Japan

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,794
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356KyY_0aLyEnGd00
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Iran

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,812
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0Pt1_0aLyEnGd00
Falkenpost // Pixabay

#19. Cuba

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,867
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4jTT_0aLyEnGd00
Max Pixel

#18. Germany

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,943
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnjw5_0aLyEnGd00
Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#17. Burma

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Qext_0aLyEnGd00
OpenUpEd // Flickr

#16. Nigeria

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,273
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaXX5_0aLyEnGd00
neiljs // Flickr

#15. Ethiopia

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,763
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx7Ms_0aLyEnGd00
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#14. Philippines

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,852
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyKHa_0aLyEnGd00
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#13. United Kingdom

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,919
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHozi_0aLyEnGd00
Quangpraha // Pixabay

#12. Vietnam

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,976
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziUx1_0aLyEnGd00
Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#11. Laos

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,044
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DPdu_0aLyEnGd00
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#10. South Korea

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,517
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nuc6g_0aLyEnGd00
Unsplash

#9. Canada

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,660
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. China

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 4,620
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3h0r_0aLyEnGd00
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#7. Honduras

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 4,886
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feku5_0aLyEnGd00
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#6. Guatemala

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 5,144
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UysnF_0aLyEnGd00
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#5. Iraq

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 5,713
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%

National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QKhK_0aLyEnGd00
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#4. El Salvador

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 6,505
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThvNH_0aLyEnGd00
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#3. Egypt

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 8,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VH5r4_0aLyEnGd00
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#2. India

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 10,156
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.6%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pks4B_0aLyEnGd00
Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons

#1. Mexico

Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 36,718
- Percent of foreign born residents: 23.7%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

