Biggest sources of immigrants to Nashville
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Nashville come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Nashville as of 2019’s five-year estimates.
#50. Taiwan
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 403
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
#49. Jordan
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 412
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin
#48. Poland
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 416
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
#47. Australia
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 458
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 92,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin
#46. Italy
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 459
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
#45. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 468
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin
#44. Liberia
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 87,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #67 most common country of origin
#43. South Africa
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 484
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin
#42. Malaysia
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 532
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 76,521
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #74 most common country of origin
#41. Dominican Republic
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 538
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
#40. Ukraine
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 562
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
#39. Brazil
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 567
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
#38. Costa Rica
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 601
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 88,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #66 most common country of origin
#37. France
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 610
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
#36. Jamaica
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 614
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
#35. Argentina
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin
#34. Pakistan
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 684
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
#33. Ghana
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 735
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin
#32. Haiti
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
#31. Peru
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 797
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
#30. Sudan
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 880
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 46,716
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #87 most common country of origin
#29. Saudi Arabia
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,020
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin
#28. Nepal
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,125
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin
#27. Colombia
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,289
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
#26. Venezuela
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,312
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
#25. Russia
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,338
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
#24. Romania
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,351
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
#23. Somalia
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,698
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 98,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #60 most common country of origin
#22. Thailand
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,704
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
#21. Japan
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,794
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
#20. Iran
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,812
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
#19. Cuba
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,867
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
#18. Germany
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,943
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
#17. Burma
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%
National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin
#16. Nigeria
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,273
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
#15. Ethiopia
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,763
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
#14. Philippines
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,852
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
#13. United Kingdom
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,919
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
#12. Vietnam
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,976
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.9%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
#11. Laos
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,044
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
#10. South Korea
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,517
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
#9. Canada
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,660
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
#8. China
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 4,620
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
#7. Honduras
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 4,886
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
#6. Guatemala
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 5,144
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
#5. Iraq
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 5,713
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.7%
National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin
#4. El Salvador
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 6,505
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
#3. Egypt
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 8,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
#2. India
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 10,156
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.6%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
#1. Mexico
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area
- Number of residents: 36,718
- Percent of foreign born residents: 23.7%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
