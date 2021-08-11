Biggest sources of immigrants to Myrtle Beach
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
Biggest sources of immigrants to Myrtle Beach
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Myrtle Beach come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Myrtle Beach as of 2019’s five-year estimates.
Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.
Nataliya Nazarova // Shutterstock
#50. Serbia
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 61
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 37,570
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #96 most common country of origin
SL-Photography // Shutterstock
#49. Panama
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 73
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin
Pedro Szekely // Flickr
#48. Portugal
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 74
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 171,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #44 most common country of origin
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons
#47. Iraq
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 78
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#46. Thailand
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 82
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
MEDIAIMAG // Shutterstock
#45. Austria
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 91
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 43,103
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #92 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#44. Uzbekistan
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 94
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 62,517
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #79 most common country of origin
S-F // Shutterstock
#42 (tie). Belgium
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 96
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 35,220
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #98 most common country of origin
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#42 (tie). Spain
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 96
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#41. Ukraine
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 98
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
Adam Jones, Ph.D. // Wikicommons
#40. Morocco
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 110
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 78,439
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #73 most common country of origin
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock
#39. Peru
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
Simon // Pixabay
#38. Australia
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 92,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin
Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons
#37. Trinidad and Tobago
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 128
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#36. Netherlands
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 134
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 85,161
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #69 most common country of origin
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock
#34 (tie). Romania
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 136
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#34 (tie). France
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 136
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#33. Turkey
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 141
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin
Serghei Starus // Shutterstock
#32. Moldova
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 145
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 45,661
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #89 most common country of origin
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock
#31. Argentina
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 152
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin
ZGPhotography // Shutterstock
#30. Hungary
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 153
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 65,873
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #77 most common country of origin
Falkenpost // Pixabay
#29. Cuba
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
Juan P. Verni // Flickr
#28. Greece
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 167
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin
PIxabay
#27. Taiwan
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 177
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
agchinook // Shutterstock
#26. Venezuela
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 179
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#25. Dominican Republic
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 189
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
Gregory DALLEAU // Unsplash
#24. Ireland
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 193
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 121,469
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #53 most common country of origin
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock
#23. Egypt
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 226
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Guyana
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 241
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin
Nahlik // Shutterstock
#21. Poland
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 274
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
RossHelen // Shutterstock
#20. Albania
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 278
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 89,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #65 most common country of origin
Michael Shade // Wikicommons
#19. Ecuador
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 281
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
#18. South Korea
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 292
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
Wikimedia Commons
#17. Israel
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 298
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#16. Italy
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#15. India
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 428
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#14. Brazil
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 511
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons
#13. El Salvador
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 577
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#12. Philippines
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 627
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock
#11. Colombia
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 648
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#10. Russia
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 667
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
Quangpraha // Pixabay
#9. Vietnam
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 847
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#8. China
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 910
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock
#7. Honduras
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 995
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
byvalet // Shutterstock
#6. Jamaica
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,016
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
Max Pixel
#5. Germany
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,041
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.0%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#4. Canada
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#3. Guatemala
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,337
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.2%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons
#2. United Kingdom
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,481
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons
#1. Mexico
Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 6,404
- Percent of foreign born residents: 24.9%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
Comments / 0