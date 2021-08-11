Cancel
Biggest sources of immigrants to Myrtle Beach

By Nicole Caldwell
Biggest sources of immigrants to Myrtle Beach

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Myrtle Beach come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Myrtle Beach as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZpYK_0aLyEhyH00
Nataliya Nazarova // Shutterstock

#50. Serbia

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 61
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 37,570
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #96 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4McqnM_0aLyEhyH00
SL-Photography // Shutterstock

#49. Panama

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 73
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGwgn_0aLyEhyH00
Pedro Szekely // Flickr

#48. Portugal

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 74
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 171,118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #44 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UysnF_0aLyEhyH00
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#47. Iraq

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 78
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti2Ut_0aLyEhyH00
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#46. Thailand

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 82
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VaEHU_0aLyEhyH00
MEDIAIMAG // Shutterstock

#45. Austria

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 91
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 43,103
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #92 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oGUG0_0aLyEhyH00
Pixabay

#44. Uzbekistan

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 94
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 62,517
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #79 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KXJ3F_0aLyEhyH00
S-F // Shutterstock

#42 (tie). Belgium

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 96
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 35,220
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #98 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apY9q_0aLyEhyH00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#42 (tie). Spain

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 96
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVbFV_0aLyEhyH00
Unsplash

#41. Ukraine

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 98
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31RGsA_0aLyEhyH00
Adam Jones, Ph.D. // Wikicommons

#40. Morocco

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 110
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 78,439
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #73 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c9s4C_0aLyEhyH00
Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#39. Peru

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9QOQ_0aLyEhyH00
Simon // Pixabay

#38. Australia

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 92,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJxkK_0aLyEhyH00
Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons

#37. Trinidad and Tobago

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 128
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P9VeS_0aLyEhyH00
Pixabay

#36. Netherlands

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 134
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 85,161
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #69 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfMRF_0aLyEhyH00
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#34 (tie). Romania

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 136
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHHKG_0aLyEhyH00
Tupungato // Shutterstock

#34 (tie). France

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 136
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlWol_0aLyEhyH00
Pixabay

#33. Turkey

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 141
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34i7RI_0aLyEhyH00
Serghei Starus // Shutterstock

#32. Moldova

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 145
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 45,661
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #89 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kPeJc_0aLyEhyH00
Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#31. Argentina

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 152
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irs30_0aLyEhyH00
ZGPhotography // Shutterstock

#30. Hungary

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 153
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 65,873
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #77 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0Pt1_0aLyEhyH00
Falkenpost // Pixabay

#29. Cuba

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0Tuq_0aLyEhyH00
Juan P. Verni // Flickr

#28. Greece

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 167
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1ASa_0aLyEhyH00
PIxabay

#27. Taiwan

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 177
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FVYK_0aLyEhyH00
agchinook // Shutterstock

#26. Venezuela

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 179
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1LMJ_0aLyEhyH00
Pixabay

#25. Dominican Republic

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 189
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxhBl_0aLyEhyH00
Gregory DALLEAU // Unsplash

#24. Ireland

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 193
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 121,469
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #53 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThvNH_0aLyEhyH00
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#23. Egypt

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 226
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Nfm_0aLyEhyH00
Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Guyana

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 241
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKoel_0aLyEhyH00
Nahlik // Shutterstock

#21. Poland

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 274
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UJePr_0aLyEhyH00
RossHelen // Shutterstock

#20. Albania

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 278
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 89,911
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #65 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRwAW_0aLyEhyH00
Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#19. Ecuador

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 281
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DPdu_0aLyEhyH00
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. South Korea

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 292
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrQj8_0aLyEhyH00
Wikimedia Commons

#17. Israel

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 298
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfcQI_0aLyEhyH00
Pixabay

#16. Italy

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VH5r4_0aLyEhyH00
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#15. India

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 428
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jIUX_0aLyEhyH00
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#14. Brazil

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 511
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QKhK_0aLyEhyH00
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#13. El Salvador

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 577
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx7Ms_0aLyEhyH00
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#12. Philippines

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 627
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3UWp_0aLyEhyH00
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#11. Colombia

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 648
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8DNu_0aLyEhyH00
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#10. Russia

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 667
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHozi_0aLyEhyH00
Quangpraha // Pixabay

#9. Vietnam

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 847
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. China

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 910
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q3h0r_0aLyEhyH00
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#7. Honduras

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 995
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9Hrs_0aLyEhyH00
byvalet // Shutterstock

#6. Jamaica

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,016
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4jTT_0aLyEhyH00
Max Pixel

#5. Germany

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,041
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.0%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nuc6g_0aLyEhyH00
Unsplash

#4. Canada

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feku5_0aLyEhyH00
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#3. Guatemala

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,337
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.2%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyKHa_0aLyEhyH00
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#2. United Kingdom

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,481
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pks4B_0aLyEhyH00
Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons

#1. Mexico

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area
- Number of residents: 6,404
- Percent of foreign born residents: 24.9%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

