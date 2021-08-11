Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

Biggest sources of immigrants to Myrtle Beach

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Myrtle Beach come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Myrtle Beach as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

Nataliya Nazarova // Shutterstock

#50. Serbia

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 61

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 37,570

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #96 most common country of origin

SL-Photography // Shutterstock

#49. Panama

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 73

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 103,299

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #58 most common country of origin

Pedro Szekely // Flickr

#48. Portugal

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 74

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 171,118

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #44 most common country of origin

USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#47. Iraq

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 78

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 225,038

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #38 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#46. Thailand

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 82

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 255,345

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #32 most common country of origin

MEDIAIMAG // Shutterstock

#45. Austria

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 91

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 43,103

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #92 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#44. Uzbekistan

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 94

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 62,517

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #79 most common country of origin

S-F // Shutterstock

#42 (tie). Belgium

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 96

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 35,220

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #98 most common country of origin

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#42 (tie). Spain

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 96

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 115,113

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #55 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#41. Ukraine

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 98

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 345,250

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

Adam Jones, Ph.D. // Wikicommons

#40. Morocco

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 110

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 78,439

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #73 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#39. Peru

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 113

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 451,076

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #18 most common country of origin

Simon // Pixabay

#38. Australia

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 92,483

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #64 most common country of origin

Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons

#37. Trinidad and Tobago

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 128

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 230,035

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #37 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#36. Netherlands

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 134

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 85,161

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #69 most common country of origin

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#34 (tie). Romania

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 136

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 162,046

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #45 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#34 (tie). France

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 136

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 181,554

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #41 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#33. Turkey

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 141

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 119,380

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #54 most common country of origin

Serghei Starus // Shutterstock

#32. Moldova

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 145

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 45,661

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #89 most common country of origin

Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#31. Argentina

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 152

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 194,435

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #39 most common country of origin

ZGPhotography // Shutterstock

#30. Hungary

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 153

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 65,873

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #77 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#29. Cuba

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 155

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

Juan P. Verni // Flickr

#28. Greece

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 167

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 129,765

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #51 most common country of origin

PIxabay

#27. Taiwan

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 177

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 381,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #24 most common country of origin

agchinook // Shutterstock

#26. Venezuela

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 179

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 349,720

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #27 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#25. Dominican Republic

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 189

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 1,118,147

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

- #8 most common country of origin

Gregory DALLEAU // Unsplash

#24. Ireland

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 193

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 121,469

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #53 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#23. Egypt

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 226

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 191,452

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #40 most common country of origin

Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Guyana

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 241

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 271,092

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #31 most common country of origin

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#21. Poland

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 274

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 410,841

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #21 most common country of origin

RossHelen // Shutterstock

#20. Albania

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 278

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 89,911

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #65 most common country of origin

Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#19. Ecuador

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 281

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 438,474

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #19 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. South Korea

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 292

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

Wikimedia Commons

#17. Israel

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 298

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 135,672

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #50 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#16. Italy

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

- Number of residents: 332,857

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #30 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#15. India

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 428

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#14. Brazil

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 511

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#13. El Salvador

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 577

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#12. Philippines

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 627

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#11. Colombia

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 648

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%



National

- Number of residents: 761,374

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #12 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#10. Russia

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 667

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#9. Vietnam

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 847

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#8. China

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 910

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.5%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#7. Honduras

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 995

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%



National

- Number of residents: 651,123

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #16 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#6. Jamaica

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,016

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.9%



National

- Number of residents: 741,386

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #13 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#5. Germany

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,041

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.0%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#4. Canada

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,084

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#3. Guatemala

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,337

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.2%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#2. United Kingdom

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,481

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons

#1. Mexico

Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Number of residents: 6,404

- Percent of foreign born residents: 24.9%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin