Immigration

Biggest sources of immigrants to Harrisburg

By Nicole Caldwell
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Harrisburg come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Harrisburg as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Iran

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 125
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#49. France

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

Gregory DALLEAU // Unsplash

#48. Ireland

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 131
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 121,469
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #53 most common country of origin

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#47. Romania

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 134
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons

#45 (tie). Hong Kong

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 137
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 231,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #36 most common country of origin

Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#45 (tie). Laos

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 137
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#44. Burma

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 139
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin

ZGPhotography // Shutterstock

#43. Hungary

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 142
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 65,873
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #77 most common country of origin

HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#42. South Africa

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 163
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin

blk24ga // Wikicommons

#41. Liberia

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 171
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 87,991
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #67 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#40. Colombia

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 189
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#39. Indonesia

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 196
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 96,229
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #62 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#38. Cuba

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 203
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#37. Ghana

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 207
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#36. Honduras

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 211
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#35. Thailand

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 219
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

PIxabay

#33 (tie). Taiwan

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 222
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

Juan P. Verni // Flickr

#33 (tie). Greece

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 222
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#31 (tie). Ethiopia

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 223
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#31 (tie). Poland

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 223
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Haiti

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 229
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#29. Japan

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 240
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

Wikimedia Commons

#28. Israel

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 241
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#27. Jamaica

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 249
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#26. Iraq

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 261
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin

Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#25. Kenya

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 302
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#24. Ukraine

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 322
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#23. Ecuador

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 338
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#22. Russia

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 382
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#21. Brazil

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 389
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

OpenUpEd // Flickr

#20. Nigeria

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 430
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#19. Guatemala

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 459
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#18. Egypt

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 462
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#17. Pakistan

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 463
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#16. Italy

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 495
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#15. Cambodia

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 503
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.4%

National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#14. Canada

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 568
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

Adam Jones, Ph.D. // Wikicommons

#13. Morocco

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 585
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 78,439
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #73 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#12. Peru

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 810
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#11. Germany

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 864
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#10. Philippines

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 865
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

neshom // Pixabay

#9. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 894
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin

#8. United Kingdom

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 907
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. South Korea

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

Vixit // Shutterstock

#6. Nepal

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,396
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%

National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#5. Dominican Republic

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,594
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.3%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#4. China

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,951
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.3%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#3. Vietnam

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,112
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.7%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons

#2. Mexico

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,233
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.0%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#1. India

Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 5,803
- Percent of foreign born residents: 15.7%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

