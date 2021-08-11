Biggest sources of immigrants to Huntsville
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
Biggest sources of immigrants to Huntsville
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Huntsville come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Huntsville as of 2019’s five-year estimates.
Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.
Unsplash
#44. Ukraine
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
ernie114 // Pixabay
#44. St. Vincent and the Grenadines
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 21,528
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
- #117 most common country of origin
Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Guyana
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin
Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons
#44. Trinidad and Tobago
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin
Lena Ha // Shutterstock
#44. Senegal
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 26,122
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #112 most common country of origin
Nahlik // Shutterstock
#44. Poland
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
Serghei Starus // Shutterstock
#44. Moldova
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 45,661
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #89 most common country of origin
ExplorerBob // Pixabay
#44. North Macedonia (Macedonia)
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 26,292
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #111 most common country of origin
3dman_eu
#44. Lithuania
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 32,826
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #104 most common country of origin
trabantos // Shutterstock
#44. Latvia
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 23,372
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #115 most common country of origin
ZGPhotography // Shutterstock
#44. Hungary
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 65,873
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #77 most common country of origin
kirkandmimi // Pixabay
#44. Czechoslovakia (includes Czech Republic and Slovakia)
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 66,818
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #76 most common country of origin
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock
#44. Romania
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 0
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#37. Thailand
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 1
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
SL-Photography // Shutterstock
#36. Panama
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 2
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin
Simon // Pixabay
#35. Australia
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 3
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%
National
- Number of residents: 92,483
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #64 most common country of origin
neiljs // Flickr
#34. Ethiopia
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 4
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
Gianfranco Vivi // Shutterstock
#33. Costa Rica
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 7
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
National
- Number of residents: 88,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #66 most common country of origin
GoodFreePhotos
#32. Bulgaria
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 9
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
National
- Number of residents: 69,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #75 most common country of origin
Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock
#31. Colombia
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 10
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
Dorymam // Cameroon
#29 (tie). Cameroon
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 11
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 60,120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #80 most common country of origin
Cheng Qian // Unsplash
#29 (tie). Burma
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 11
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin
Nataliya Nazarova // Shutterstock
#28. Serbia
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 12
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 37,570
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #96 most common country of origin
Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock
#27. Honduras
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 13
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#26. Philippines
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 17
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#25. Guatemala
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 22
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
Vannrith Va // Unsplash
#24. Cambodia
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 24
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
#23. South Korea
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 25
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
Falkenpost // Pixabay
#21 (tie). Cuba
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 26
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
Gregory DALLEAU // Unsplash
#21 (tie). Ireland
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 26
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 121,469
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #53 most common country of origin
Quangpraha // Pixabay
#19 (tie). Vietnam
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 29
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#19 (tie). Japan
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 29
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock
#18. Nicaragua
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 31
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin
Wikimedia Commons
#17. Israel
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 36
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin
dronepicr // Flickr
#16. Belize
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 37
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 48,869
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #84 most common country of origin
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons
#15. Ghana
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 44
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#14. Russia
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 45
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#13. Canada
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 48
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons
#12. United Kingdom
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 64
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock
#11. Pakistan
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 66
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
ackats // Shutterstock
#9 (tie). Barbados
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 70
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 54,231
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #81 most common country of origin
Pascal Müller // Unsplash
#9 (tie). Laos
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 70
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#8. Brazil
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 76
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#7. India
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 78
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
Max Pixel
#6. Germany
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 125
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#5. China
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 243
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.0%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons
#4. El Salvador
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 267
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
OpenUpEd // Flickr
#3. Nigeria
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 673
- Percent of foreign born residents: 11.2%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
Photos By Beks // Unsplash
#2. Kenya
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 799
- Percent of foreign born residents: 13.3%
National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin
Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons
#1. Mexico
Huntsville, TX Micro Area
- Number of residents: 2,953
- Percent of foreign born residents: 49.0%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
Comments / 0