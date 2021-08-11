Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

Biggest sources of immigrants to Huntsville

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Huntsville come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Huntsville as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

Unsplash

#44. Ukraine

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 345,250

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

ernie114 // Pixabay

#44. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 21,528

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%

- #117 most common country of origin

Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Guyana

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 271,092

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #31 most common country of origin

Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons

#44. Trinidad and Tobago

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 230,035

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #37 most common country of origin

Lena Ha // Shutterstock

#44. Senegal

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 26,122

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #112 most common country of origin

Nahlik // Shutterstock

#44. Poland

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 410,841

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #21 most common country of origin

Serghei Starus // Shutterstock

#44. Moldova

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 45,661

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #89 most common country of origin

ExplorerBob // Pixabay

#44. North Macedonia (Macedonia)

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 26,292

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #111 most common country of origin

3dman_eu

#44. Lithuania

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 32,826

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #104 most common country of origin

trabantos // Shutterstock

#44. Latvia

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 23,372

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #115 most common country of origin

ZGPhotography // Shutterstock

#44. Hungary

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 65,873

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #77 most common country of origin

kirkandmimi // Pixabay

#44. Czechoslovakia (includes Czech Republic and Slovakia)

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 66,818

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #76 most common country of origin

Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#44. Romania

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 0

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 162,046

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #45 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#37. Thailand

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 1

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 255,345

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #32 most common country of origin

SL-Photography // Shutterstock

#36. Panama

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 2

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 103,299

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #58 most common country of origin

Simon // Pixabay

#35. Australia

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 3

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.0%



National

- Number of residents: 92,483

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #64 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#34. Ethiopia

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 4

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%



National

- Number of residents: 249,777

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #34 most common country of origin

Gianfranco Vivi // Shutterstock

#33. Costa Rica

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 7

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%



National

- Number of residents: 88,084

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #66 most common country of origin

GoodFreePhotos

#32. Bulgaria

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 9

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%



National

- Number of residents: 69,765

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #75 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#31. Colombia

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 10

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 761,374

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #12 most common country of origin

Dorymam // Cameroon

#29 (tie). Cameroon

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 11

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 60,120

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #80 most common country of origin

Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#29 (tie). Burma

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 11

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 147,573

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #47 most common country of origin

Nataliya Nazarova // Shutterstock

#28. Serbia

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 12

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 37,570

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #96 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#27. Honduras

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 13

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 651,123

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #16 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#26. Philippines

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 17

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#25. Guatemala

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 22

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#24. Cambodia

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 24

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 151,066

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #46 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#23. South Korea

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 25

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#21 (tie). Cuba

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 26

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

Gregory DALLEAU // Unsplash

#21 (tie). Ireland

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 26

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 121,469

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #53 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#19 (tie). Vietnam

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 29

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#19 (tie). Japan

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 29

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 345,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #29 most common country of origin

Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock

#18. Nicaragua

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 31

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 251,913

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #33 most common country of origin

Wikimedia Commons

#17. Israel

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 36

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 135,672

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #50 most common country of origin

dronepicr // Flickr

#16. Belize

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 37

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 48,869

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #84 most common country of origin

Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#15. Ghana

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 44

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 178,388

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #43 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#14. Russia

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 45

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#13. Canada

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 48

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. United Kingdom

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 64

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#11. Pakistan

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 66

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 376,127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

ackats // Shutterstock

#9 (tie). Barbados

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 70

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 54,231

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #81 most common country of origin

Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#9 (tie). Laos

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 70

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 181,546

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #42 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#8. Brazil

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 76

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#7. India

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 78

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#6. Germany

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 125

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. China

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 243

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.0%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#4. El Salvador

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 267

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.4%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin

OpenUpEd // Flickr

#3. Nigeria

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 673

- Percent of foreign born residents: 11.2%



National

- Number of residents: 350,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#2. Kenya

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 799

- Percent of foreign born residents: 13.3%



National

- Number of residents: 141,751

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #48 most common country of origin

Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons

#1. Mexico

Huntsville, TX Micro Area

- Number of residents: 2,953

- Percent of foreign born residents: 49.0%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin