Immigration

Biggest sources of immigrants to Lansing

By Nicole Caldwell
Posted by 
Stacker
Stacker
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UysnF_0aLxqVcE00
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

Biggest sources of immigrants to Lansing

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Lansing come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Lansing as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRwAW_0aLxqVcE00
Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#50. Ecuador

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 112
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FrQj8_0aLxqVcE00
Wikimedia Commons

#48 (tie). Israel

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IPVBy_0aLxqVcE00
Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock

#48 (tie). Saudi Arabia

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FVYK_0aLxqVcE00
agchinook // Shutterstock

#47. Venezuela

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHHKG_0aLxqVcE00
Tupungato // Shutterstock

#45 (tie). France

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 129
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qlWol_0aLxqVcE00
Pixabay

#45 (tie). Turkey

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 129
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h9Hrs_0aLxqVcE00
byvalet // Shutterstock

#44. Jamaica

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 133
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEmqh_0aLxqVcE00
Michal Knitl // Shutterstock

#43. Afghanistan

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 139
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 101,548
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #59 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Nfm_0aLxqVcE00
Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Guyana

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThvNH_0aLxqVcE00
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#41. Egypt

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 156
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QKhK_0aLxqVcE00
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#40. El Salvador

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 158
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfcQI_0aLxqVcE00
Pixabay

#39. Italy

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 164
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yNHdq_0aLxqVcE00
GoodFreePhotos

#38. Malaysia

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 168
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 76,521
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #74 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M35EN_0aLxqVcE00
Photos By Beks // Unsplash

#37. Kenya

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 171
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKoel_0aLxqVcE00
Nahlik // Shutterstock

#35 (tie). Poland

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 186
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ZpYK_0aLxqVcE00
Nataliya Nazarova // Shutterstock

#35 (tie). Serbia

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 186
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 37,570
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #96 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SfMRF_0aLxqVcE00
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock

#34. Romania

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 196
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AaXX5_0aLxqVcE00
neiljs // Flickr

#33. Ethiopia

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 207
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Doirn_0aLxqVcE00
Issa Kashala // Shutterstock

#32. Democratic Republic of Congo

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 208
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 43,723
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #91 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yaTe_0aLxqVcE00
Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock

#31. Bangladesh

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 242
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxh1n_0aLxqVcE00
Sergei25 // Shutterstock

#30. Jordan

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 285
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S4qBT_0aLxqVcE00
neshom // Pixabay

#29. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 287
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K1jh1_0aLxqVcE00
Unsplash

#28. Lebanon

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 318
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 121,697
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #52 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Qext_0aLxqVcE00
OpenUpEd // Flickr

#27. Nigeria

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 322
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tYQFu_0aLxqVcE00
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons

#26. Ghana

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 324
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziUx1_0aLxqVcE00
Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#25. Laos

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 335
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=356KyY_0aLxqVcE00
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Iran

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 347
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8DNu_0aLxqVcE00
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#23. Russia

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 348
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jIUX_0aLxqVcE00
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#22. Brazil

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 379
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1feku5_0aLxqVcE00
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#21. Guatemala

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ojfpj_0aLxqVcE00
MDOGAN // Shutterstock

#20. Somalia

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 392
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 98,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #60 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m1ASa_0aLxqVcE00
PIxabay

#19. Taiwan

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 484
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQf8w_0aLxqVcE00
Vixit // Shutterstock

#18. Nepal

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 538
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyKHa_0aLxqVcE00
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#17. United Kingdom

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 571
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FjdfT_0aLxqVcE00
Christopher Michel // Flickr

#16. Sudan

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 581
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 46,716
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #87 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iqUkJ_0aLxqVcE00
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#15. Pakistan

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 584
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23quqN_0aLxqVcE00
Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Haiti

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 587
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CnbbG_0aLxqVcE00
Unsplash

#13. Japan

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 632
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4jTT_0aLxqVcE00
Max Pixel

#12. Germany

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 743
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lnjw5_0aLxqVcE00
Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#11. Burma

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 752
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%

National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yx7Ms_0aLxqVcE00
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#10. Philippines

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 757
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ti2Ut_0aLxqVcE00
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#9. Thailand

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 836
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

#8. Iraq

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 889
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHozi_0aLxqVcE00
Quangpraha // Pixabay

#7. Vietnam

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,159
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nuc6g_0aLxqVcE00
Unsplash

#6. Canada

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,197
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42DPdu_0aLxqVcE00
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#5. South Korea

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,245
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.4%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K0Pt1_0aLxqVcE00
Falkenpost // Pixabay

#4. Cuba

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,370
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pks4B_0aLxqVcE00
Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons

#3. Mexico

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,454
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.8%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VH5r4_0aLxqVcE00
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#2. India

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 4,354
- Percent of foreign born residents: 12.0%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bP6Bb_0aLxqVcE00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#1. China

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 5,071
- Percent of foreign born residents: 14.0%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

