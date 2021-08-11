USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons

Biggest sources of immigrants to Lansing

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Lansing come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Lansing as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

#50. Ecuador

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 112

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 438,474

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #19 most common country of origin

#48 (tie). Israel

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 118

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 135,672

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #50 most common country of origin

#48 (tie). Saudi Arabia

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 118

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 85,000

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #70 most common country of origin

#47. Venezuela

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 120

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 349,720

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #27 most common country of origin

#45 (tie). France

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 129

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 181,554

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #41 most common country of origin

#45 (tie). Turkey

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 129

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 119,380

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #54 most common country of origin

#44. Jamaica

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 133

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 741,386

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #13 most common country of origin

#43. Afghanistan

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 139

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 101,548

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #59 most common country of origin

#42. Guyana

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 271,092

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #31 most common country of origin

#41. Egypt

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 156

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 191,452

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #40 most common country of origin

#40. El Salvador

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 158

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin

#39. Italy

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 164

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 332,857

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #30 most common country of origin

#38. Malaysia

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 168

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 76,521

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #74 most common country of origin

#37. Kenya

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 171

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 141,751

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #48 most common country of origin

#35 (tie). Poland

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 186

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 410,841

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #21 most common country of origin

#35 (tie). Serbia

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 186

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 37,570

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #96 most common country of origin

#34. Romania

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 196

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 162,046

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #45 most common country of origin

#33. Ethiopia

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 207

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 249,777

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #34 most common country of origin

#32. Democratic Republic of Congo

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 208

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 43,723

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #91 most common country of origin

#31. Bangladesh

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 242

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 237,288

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #35 most common country of origin

#30. Jordan

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 285

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 81,155

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #71 most common country of origin

#29. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 287

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 103,938

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #57 most common country of origin

#28. Lebanon

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 318

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 121,697

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #52 most common country of origin

#27. Nigeria

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 322

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 350,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

#26. Ghana

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 324

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 178,388

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #43 most common country of origin

#25. Laos

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 335

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 181,546

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #42 most common country of origin

#24. Iran

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 347

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 382,260

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #23 most common country of origin

#23. Russia

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 348

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

#22. Brazil

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 379

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

#21. Guatemala

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 380

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

#20. Somalia

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 392

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 98,966

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #60 most common country of origin

#19. Taiwan

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 484

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 381,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #24 most common country of origin

#18. Nepal

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 538

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%



National

- Number of residents: 140,904

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #49 most common country of origin

#17. United Kingdom

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 571

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

#16. Sudan

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 581

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%



National

- Number of residents: 46,716

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #87 most common country of origin

#15. Pakistan

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 584

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%



National

- Number of residents: 376,127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

#14. Haiti

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 587

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%



National

- Number of residents: 672,655

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #15 most common country of origin

#13. Japan

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 632

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%



National

- Number of residents: 345,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #29 most common country of origin

#12. Germany

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 743

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

#11. Burma

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 752

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%



National

- Number of residents: 147,573

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #47 most common country of origin

#10. Philippines

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 757

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

#9. Thailand

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 836

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%



National

- Number of residents: 255,345

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #32 most common country of origin

#8. Iraq

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 889

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%



National

- Number of residents: 225,038

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #38 most common country of origin

#7. Vietnam

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,159

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

#6. Canada

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,197

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

#5. South Korea

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,245

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.4%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

#4. Cuba

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,370

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

#3. Mexico

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 2,454

- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.8%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin

#2. India

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 4,354

- Percent of foreign born residents: 12.0%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin

#1. China

Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Number of residents: 5,071

- Percent of foreign born residents: 14.0%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin