Biggest sources of immigrants to Lansing
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to Lansing come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in Lansing as of 2019’s five-year estimates.
Michael Shade // Wikicommons
#50. Ecuador
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 112
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin
Wikimedia Commons
#48 (tie). Israel
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin
Fitria Ramli // Shutterstock
#48 (tie). Saudi Arabia
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 118
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 85,000
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #70 most common country of origin
agchinook // Shutterstock
#47. Venezuela
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 120
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
Tupungato // Shutterstock
#45 (tie). France
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 129
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#45 (tie). Turkey
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 129
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 119,380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #54 most common country of origin
byvalet // Shutterstock
#44. Jamaica
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 133
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
Michal Knitl // Shutterstock
#43. Afghanistan
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 139
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 101,548
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #59 most common country of origin
Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Guyana
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin
Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock
#41. Egypt
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 156
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons
#40. El Salvador
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 158
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
Pixabay
#39. Italy
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 164
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
GoodFreePhotos
#38. Malaysia
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 168
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 76,521
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #74 most common country of origin
Photos By Beks // Unsplash
#37. Kenya
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 171
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 141,751
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #48 most common country of origin
Nahlik // Shutterstock
#35 (tie). Poland
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 186
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 410,841
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #21 most common country of origin
Nataliya Nazarova // Shutterstock
#35 (tie). Serbia
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 186
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 37,570
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #96 most common country of origin
Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock
#34. Romania
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 196
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 162,046
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #45 most common country of origin
neiljs // Flickr
#33. Ethiopia
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 207
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
Issa Kashala // Shutterstock
#32. Democratic Republic of Congo
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 208
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 43,723
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #91 most common country of origin
Denys Yelmanov // Shutterstock
#31. Bangladesh
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 242
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 237,288
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #35 most common country of origin
Sergei25 // Shutterstock
#30. Jordan
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 285
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin
neshom // Pixabay
#29. Bosnia and Herzegovina
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 287
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 103,938
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #57 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#28. Lebanon
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 318
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 121,697
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #52 most common country of origin
OpenUpEd // Flickr
#27. Nigeria
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 322
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
Rjruiziii // Wikicommons
#26. Ghana
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 324
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 178,388
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #43 most common country of origin
Pascal Müller // Unsplash
#25. Laos
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 335
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
Ninara // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Iran
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 347
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#23. Russia
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 348
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#22. Brazil
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 379
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#21. Guatemala
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 380
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
MDOGAN // Shutterstock
#20. Somalia
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 392
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 98,966
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #60 most common country of origin
PIxabay
#19. Taiwan
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 484
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
Vixit // Shutterstock
#18. Nepal
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 538
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin
User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons
#17. United Kingdom
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 571
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
Christopher Michel // Flickr
#16. Sudan
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 581
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 46,716
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #87 most common country of origin
Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock
#15. Pakistan
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 584
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Haiti
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 587
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#13. Japan
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 632
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
Max Pixel
#12. Germany
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 743
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
Cheng Qian // Unsplash
#11. Burma
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 752
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin
Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#10. Philippines
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 757
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.1%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#9. Thailand
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 836
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.3%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons
#8. Iraq
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 889
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
National
- Number of residents: 225,038
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #38 most common country of origin
Quangpraha // Pixabay
#7. Vietnam
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,159
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.2%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
Unsplash
#6. Canada
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,197
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.3%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
#5. South Korea
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,245
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
Falkenpost // Pixabay
#4. Cuba
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,370
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons
#3. Mexico
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,454
- Percent of foreign born residents: 6.8%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#2. India
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 4,354
- Percent of foreign born residents: 12.0%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#1. China
Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
- Number of residents: 5,071
- Percent of foreign born residents: 14.0%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
