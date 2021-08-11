Cancel
Immigration

Biggest sources of immigrants to New Orleans

By Nicole Caldwell
Pixabay

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to New Orleans come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in New Orleans as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

Creativa Images // Shutterstock

#50. Indonesia

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 204
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 96,229
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #62 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#49. Ukraine

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 208
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin

Pascal Müller // Unsplash

#47 (tie). Laos

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 211
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin

Vannrith Va // Unsplash

#47 (tie). Cambodia

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 211
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin

Wikimedia Commons

#46. Israel

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 219
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin

HandmadePictures // Shutterstock

#45. South Africa

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 252
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin

Cheng Qian // Unsplash

#44. Burma

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 254
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin

Tracey Dos Santos // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Guyana

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin

Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock

#42. Argentina

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#41. Spain

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 286
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin

Juan P. Verni // Flickr

#40. Greece

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 307
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin

Gianfranco Vivi // Shutterstock

#39. Costa Rica

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 318
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

National
- Number of residents: 88,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #66 most common country of origin

Jack Bkk // Shutterstock

#38. Thailand

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 352
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin

Ninara // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Iran

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#36. Japan

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 370
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin

neiljs // Flickr

#35. Ethiopia

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 392
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin

Pixabay

#34. Italy

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 421
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin

SL-Photography // Shutterstock

#33. Panama

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 424
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin

Kalamazadkhan // Wikicommons

#32. Trinidad and Tobago

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 436
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin

byvalet // Shutterstock

#31. Jamaica

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 466
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin

dronepicr // Flickr

#30. Belize

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 470
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 48,869
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #84 most common country of origin

Vixit // Shutterstock

#29. Nepal

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 495
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin

Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock

#28. Russia

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 509
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin

PIxabay

#27. Taiwan

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 539
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin

OpenUpEd // Flickr

#26. Nigeria

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 579
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin

Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock

#25. Egypt

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 581
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin

Christian Vinces // Shutterstock

#24. Peru

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 656
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin

Tupungato // Shutterstock

#23. France

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 706
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%

National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin

Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons

#22. South Korea

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 741
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin

Michael Shade // Wikicommons

#21. Ecuador

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin

Max Pixel

#20. Germany

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 778
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin

agchinook // Shutterstock

#19. Venezuela

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 852
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin

Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock

#18. Pakistan

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 863
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin

Kendra Helmer // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Haiti

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 867
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin

Sergei25 // Shutterstock

#16. Jordan

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 894
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin

Catarina Belova // Shutterstock

#15. Brazil

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,080
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%

National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin

Unsplash

#14. Canada

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,187
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%

National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin

Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock

#13. Colombia

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin

User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons

#12. United Kingdom

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin

Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock

#11. Philippines

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,909
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%

National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin

Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock

#10. India

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,493
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%

National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin

Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock

#9. Nicaragua

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,887
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin

#8. Dominican Republic

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,018
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin

JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons

#7. El Salvador

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,230
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.4%

National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. China

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,280
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.4%

National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin

Falkenpost // Pixabay

#5. Cuba

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,613
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%

National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin

Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock

#4. Guatemala

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 4,034
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%

National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin

Jakub Hejtmánek // Wikicommons

#3. Mexico

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 7,266
- Percent of foreign born residents: 7.6%

National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin

Quangpraha // Pixabay

#2. Vietnam

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 11,197
- Percent of foreign born residents: 11.7%

National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin

Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock

#1. Honduras

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 22,625
- Percent of foreign born residents: 23.6%

National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin

