Biggest sources of immigrants to New Orleans

Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.

And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.

Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.

Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to New Orleans come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in New Orleans as of 2019’s five-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home city.

#50. Indonesia

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 204

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 96,229

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #62 most common country of origin

#49. Ukraine

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 208

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 345,250

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #28 most common country of origin

#47 (tie). Laos

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 211

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 181,546

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #42 most common country of origin

#47 (tie). Cambodia

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 211

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 151,066

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #46 most common country of origin

#46. Israel

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 219

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%



National

- Number of residents: 135,672

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #50 most common country of origin

#45. South Africa

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 252

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 104,022

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #56 most common country of origin

#44. Burma

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 254

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 147,573

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #47 most common country of origin

#43. Guyana

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 260

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 271,092

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #31 most common country of origin

#42. Argentina

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 194,435

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #39 most common country of origin

#41. Spain

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 286

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 115,113

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #55 most common country of origin

#40. Greece

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 307

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 129,765

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #51 most common country of origin

#39. Costa Rica

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 318

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%



National

- Number of residents: 88,084

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #66 most common country of origin

#38. Thailand

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 352

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 255,345

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #32 most common country of origin

#37. Iran

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 382,260

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #23 most common country of origin

#36. Japan

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 370

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 345,140

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #29 most common country of origin

#35. Ethiopia

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 392

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 249,777

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #34 most common country of origin

#34. Italy

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 421

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 332,857

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #30 most common country of origin

#33. Panama

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 424

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%



National

- Number of residents: 103,299

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #58 most common country of origin

#32. Trinidad and Tobago

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 436

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 230,035

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%

- #37 most common country of origin

#31. Jamaica

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 466

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 741,386

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #13 most common country of origin

#30. Belize

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 470

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 48,869

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%

- #84 most common country of origin

#29. Nepal

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 495

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 140,904

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%

- #49 most common country of origin

#28. Russia

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 509

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%



National

- Number of residents: 391,641

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #22 most common country of origin

#27. Taiwan

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 539

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 381,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #24 most common country of origin

#26. Nigeria

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 579

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 350,272

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #26 most common country of origin

#25. Egypt

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 581

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%



National

- Number of residents: 191,452

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #40 most common country of origin

#24. Peru

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 656

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 451,076

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #18 most common country of origin

#23. France

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 706

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%



National

- Number of residents: 181,554

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%

- #41 most common country of origin

#22. South Korea

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 741

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 1,044,634

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%

- #9 most common country of origin

#21. Ecuador

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 765

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 438,474

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #19 most common country of origin

#20. Germany

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 778

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%



National

- Number of residents: 560,368

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%

- #17 most common country of origin

#19. Venezuela

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 852

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 349,720

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%

- #27 most common country of origin

#18. Pakistan

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 863

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 376,127

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%

- #25 most common country of origin

#17. Haiti

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 867

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 672,655

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #15 most common country of origin

#16. Jordan

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 894

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%



National

- Number of residents: 81,155

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%

- #71 most common country of origin

#15. Brazil

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,080

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%



National

- Number of residents: 433,479

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%

- #20 most common country of origin

#14. Canada

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,187

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%



National

- Number of residents: 808,566

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%

- #11 most common country of origin

#13. Colombia

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,275

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%



National

- Number of residents: 761,374

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%

- #12 most common country of origin

#12. United Kingdom

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%



National

- Number of residents: 698,612

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%

- #14 most common country of origin

#11. Philippines

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 1,909

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%



National

- Number of residents: 1,983,939

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%

- #4 most common country of origin

#10. India

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 2,493

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%



National

- Number of residents: 2,561,906

- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%

- #2 most common country of origin

#9. Nicaragua

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 2,887

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%



National

- Number of residents: 251,913

- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%

- #33 most common country of origin

#8. Dominican Republic

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 3,018

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%



National

- Number of residents: 1,118,147

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%

- #8 most common country of origin

#7. El Salvador

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 3,230

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.4%



National

- Number of residents: 1,381,008

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%

- #5 most common country of origin

#6. China

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 3,280

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.4%



National

- Number of residents: 2,162,395

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%

- #3 most common country of origin

#5. Cuba

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 3,613

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%



National

- Number of residents: 1,289,875

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%

- #7 most common country of origin

#4. Guatemala

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 4,034

- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%



National

- Number of residents: 979,098

- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%

- #10 most common country of origin

#3. Mexico

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 7,266

- Percent of foreign born residents: 7.6%



National

- Number of residents: 11,250,541

- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%

- #1 most common country of origin

#2. Vietnam

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 11,197

- Percent of foreign born residents: 11.7%



National

- Number of residents: 1,336,988

- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%

- #6 most common country of origin

#1. Honduras

New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area

- Number of residents: 22,625

- Percent of foreign born residents: 23.6%



National

- Number of residents: 651,123

- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%

- #16 most common country of origin