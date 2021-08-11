Biggest sources of immigrants to New Orleans
Biggest sources of immigrants to New Orleans
Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants . But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the countries most immigrants to New Orleans come from, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by highest number of foreign-born residents who lived in New Orleans as of 2019’s five-year estimates.
#50. Indonesia
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 204
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 96,229
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #62 most common country of origin
#49. Ukraine
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 208
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 345,250
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #28 most common country of origin
#47 (tie). Laos
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 211
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 181,546
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #42 most common country of origin
#47 (tie). Cambodia
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 211
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 151,066
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #46 most common country of origin
#46. Israel
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 219
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
- Number of residents: 135,672
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #50 most common country of origin
#45. South Africa
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 252
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 104,022
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #56 most common country of origin
#44. Burma
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 254
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 147,573
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #47 most common country of origin
#43. Guyana
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 271,092
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #31 most common country of origin
#42. Argentina
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 194,435
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #39 most common country of origin
#41. Spain
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 286
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 115,113
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #55 most common country of origin
#40. Greece
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 307
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 129,765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #51 most common country of origin
#39. Costa Rica
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 318
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
- Number of residents: 88,084
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #66 most common country of origin
#38. Thailand
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 352
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 255,345
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #32 most common country of origin
#37. Iran
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 382,260
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #23 most common country of origin
#36. Japan
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 370
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 345,140
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #29 most common country of origin
#35. Ethiopia
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 392
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 249,777
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #34 most common country of origin
#34. Italy
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 421
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 332,857
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #30 most common country of origin
#33. Panama
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 424
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
- Number of residents: 103,299
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #58 most common country of origin
#32. Trinidad and Tobago
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 436
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 230,035
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
- #37 most common country of origin
#31. Jamaica
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 466
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 741,386
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #13 most common country of origin
#30. Belize
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 470
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 48,869
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
- #84 most common country of origin
#29. Nepal
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 495
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 140,904
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
- #49 most common country of origin
#28. Russia
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 509
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
- Number of residents: 391,641
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #22 most common country of origin
#27. Taiwan
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 539
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 381,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #24 most common country of origin
#26. Nigeria
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 579
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 350,272
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #26 most common country of origin
#25. Egypt
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 581
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
- Number of residents: 191,452
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #40 most common country of origin
#24. Peru
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 656
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 451,076
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #18 most common country of origin
#23. France
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 706
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
- Number of residents: 181,554
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
- #41 most common country of origin
#22. South Korea
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 741
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 1,044,634
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
- #9 most common country of origin
#21. Ecuador
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 765
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 438,474
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #19 most common country of origin
#20. Germany
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 778
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
National
- Number of residents: 560,368
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
- #17 most common country of origin
#19. Venezuela
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 852
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 349,720
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
- #27 most common country of origin
#18. Pakistan
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 863
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 376,127
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
- #25 most common country of origin
#17. Haiti
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 867
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 672,655
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #15 most common country of origin
#16. Jordan
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 894
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
National
- Number of residents: 81,155
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
- #71 most common country of origin
#15. Brazil
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,080
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.1%
National
- Number of residents: 433,479
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
- #20 most common country of origin
#14. Canada
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,187
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
- Number of residents: 808,566
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
- #11 most common country of origin
#13. Colombia
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,275
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
National
- Number of residents: 761,374
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
- #12 most common country of origin
#12. United Kingdom
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
- Number of residents: 698,612
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
- #14 most common country of origin
#11. Philippines
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 1,909
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%
National
- Number of residents: 1,983,939
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
- #4 most common country of origin
#10. India
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,493
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.6%
National
- Number of residents: 2,561,906
- Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
- #2 most common country of origin
#9. Nicaragua
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 2,887
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
National
- Number of residents: 251,913
- Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
- #33 most common country of origin
#8. Dominican Republic
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,018
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
National
- Number of residents: 1,118,147
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.5%
- #8 most common country of origin
#7. El Salvador
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,230
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.4%
National
- Number of residents: 1,381,008
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
- #5 most common country of origin
#6. China
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,280
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.4%
National
- Number of residents: 2,162,395
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
- #3 most common country of origin
#5. Cuba
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 3,613
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.8%
National
- Number of residents: 1,289,875
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
- #7 most common country of origin
#4. Guatemala
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 4,034
- Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%
National
- Number of residents: 979,098
- Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
- #10 most common country of origin
#3. Mexico
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 7,266
- Percent of foreign born residents: 7.6%
National
- Number of residents: 11,250,541
- Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
- #1 most common country of origin
#2. Vietnam
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 11,197
- Percent of foreign born residents: 11.7%
National
- Number of residents: 1,336,988
- Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
- #6 most common country of origin
#1. Honduras
New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
- Number of residents: 22,625
- Percent of foreign born residents: 23.6%
National
- Number of residents: 651,123
- Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
- #16 most common country of origin
