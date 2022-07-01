F1 live stream: how to watch Formula 1 online and on your TV
PREVIOUSLY: Max Verstappen claimed his sixth win of the season at the Canadian GP on Sunday, June 19.
WHAT'S NEXT: The next leg of the 2022 F1 Championship is the British GP at Silverstone on Sunday, July 3.
FREE UK live stream: Channel 4 (British GP only)
Global live stream: F1 TV FREE TRIAL (selected regions)
Watch F1 from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN for FREE
US live stream: Sling TV
Here's how to watch Formula 1 online and on your TV so you're ready for the next leg of the 2022 F1 Championship, including where you can find a free F1 live stream with a VPN.
After the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, June 12 saw Max Verstappen claiming another victory, drivers headed to Montreal for the Canadian GP on June 19.
The Canadian GP was dominated by the battle between Max and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, but the Red Bull driver managed to triumph over him to claim yet another first-place finish. It was also Lewis Hamilton's second podium finish (he took third place in Canada) of the season, with his Mercedes teammate George Russell crossing the line right behind him to take fourth.
The next event in the 2022 F1 calendar is the British GP, so we'll be heading to Silverstone on July 3. Below you can find all the info you'll need to make sure you can catch the next race.
FREE F1 live streams
How to watch Formula 1 live streams for free in 2022
As Formula 1 is only growing in popularity all around the world, it’s easy to see why it often costs a decent amount of money to catch the latest race. Some lucky fans don’t need to stump up that extra cash, though, as there are certain countries where F1 is still shown on TV completely free:
Albania: every race on RTSH
Australia: Australian GP only, Channel 9
Austria: every race on Servus TV and ORF Eins
Azerbaijan: every race on Idman TV
Brazil: every race on Band
France: Bahrain, Monaco, French, US and Mexico City GPs on C8
UK: British GP on Channel 4
Iran: every race on MBC Persia
Luxembourg: every race on RTL Zwee
Mexico: Mexico City GP on Canal 5
Middle East and North Africa: every race on MBC Action and MBC Persia
Poland: 4-5 races on Polsat
Puerto Rico: Monaco, Canadian, US and Mexico City GPs on ABC
Russia: every race on Match TV
Spain: Spanish GP only, Telecinco
US: Austin, Miami and Mexico City GPs on ABC
Watch FREE F1 live streams from outside your country
How to watch Formula 1 live streams from outside your country
We've got recommendations for the best ways you can stream F1 races in 2022 below. However, if you're trying to access these services outside your normal country, you might run into some frustrating digital barriers. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve that issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN)
A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar .Use ExpressVPN to stream F1 2022 from anywhere
ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.
It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee , so you can try it out 100% risk-free. VIEW DEAL ON Express VPN
Watch F1 in the US
How to watch Formula 1 in the US
ESPN is the home of Formula 1 in the US throughout the year. Thankfully, ESPN isn't just available in expensive cable packages, but as part of a variety of streaming services. Here are your best options:
Sling TV is arguably the best option out there for US-based F1 fans who don't currently have access to ESPN, as it's one of the cheapest solutions.
ESPN is included in the Sling Orange plan, which costs just $35 a month. Plus, Sling's recently put a great new offer in place which means new customers can get a 50% discount on their first month of Sling TV .
Even if you don't qualify for that new offer, Sling TV is far cheaper than some of the other live TV services on the market. If you want to pick up more channels, you can also customize your experience either by adding Extras to your package, or you can combine Sling Orange with Sling Blue for $50 a month to gain every channel from both main plans.
If you're after a more complete cable replacement package, fuboTV is our next recommendation. Like Sling TV, fuboTV comes with ESPN so you can stream every F1 race, but it offers over 120 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month after a 7-day fuboTV free trial.
Watch F1 on F1TV
The official Formula One Federation, FIA, has its own paid streaming service. The plan includes access to content from F1, F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup levels, along with a catalog of past races.
If you want to use F1TV to watch the current season, you'll need to spring for F1TV Pro. F1TV Pro costs $9.99 a month (or $80 a year), and it gets you everything available in the basic package along with live streams and on-demand full race replays of every on-track session plus access to driver team radio and onboard cameras live.
Roughly speaking, it works out to cost less than $4 per Grand Prix. If you choose F1TV Pro, you can even get a seven-day free trial.
Do be aware that F1 TV Pro is only available in selected regions; for our UK readers, you'll need to head elsewhere.
Watch F1 in the UK
How to watch F1 in the UK
Since Sky has exclusive broadcasting rights to Formula 1 in the UK until the end of 2024, you'll find every single event available to watch on Sky Sports F1 .
If you're a Sky TV customer, you can also tune in on the Sky Go app, to ensure you can watch if you're out and about. If you have a Sky Q set-top box and sign up for an Ultra HD package with Sky Sports F1, you can also catch every single F1 event in 4K.
If you don't have access to Sky Sports, a better option might be to stream Formula 1 with a NOW Sports Pass . With NOW, you can get access to all 11 Sky Sports channels on either a daily or monthly basis. You can grab a monthly for £33.99.
And if you want to watch F1 in the UK for free, highlights from each race are available on free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 and its streaming service, All4 . The highlights show airs each Sunday after the Grand Prix race.
Channel 4 also shares the rights with Sky to the British GP, so you'll be able to find free coverage for the race on July 3 on the channel.
Formula 1 2022 schedule
There are 22 scheduled races currently in the calendar (which is subject to change). Below you can find the full schedule, as well as details of who's won each race so far:
- March 20 — Bahrain (Sakhir) — Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
- March 27 — Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) — Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- April 10 — Australia (Melbourne) — Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
- April 24 — Emilia Romagna (Imola) — Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- May 8 — Miami (Miami) — Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- May 22 — Spain (Barcelona) — Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- May 29 — Monaco (Monaco) — Sergio Pérez, Red Bull
- June 12 — Azerbaijan (Baku) — Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- June 19 — Canada (Montreal) — Max Verstappen, Red Bull
- July 3 — UK (Silverstone)
- July 10 — Austria (Spielberg)
- July 24 — France (Le Castellet)
- July 31 — Hungary (Budapest)
- Aug. 28 — Belgium (Spa)
- Sept. 4 — Netherlands (Zandvoort)
- Sept. 11 — Italy (Monza)
- Oct. 2 — Singapore (Singapore)
- Oct. 9 — Japan (Suzuka)
- Oct. 23 — USA (Austin)
- Oct. 30 — Mexico (Mexico City)
- Nov. 13 — Brazil (Sao Paulo)
- Nov. 20 — Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi)
Who won F1 2021?
Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP, claiming a controversial win and taking home the 2021 F1 World Championship title. It was Max Verstappen's first F1 Championship win.
F1 Standings
Below you can find the drivers' standings as of the Canadian GP.
|Drivers
|Team
|Points
|Wins
|Podiums
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|175
|6
|7
|Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|129
|1
|5
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|126
|2
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|111
|0
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|102
|0
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|77
|0
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|50
|0
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|46
|0
|0
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|39
|0
|0
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|18
|0
|0
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|16
|0
|0
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|15
|0
|0
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|15
|0
|0
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|13
|0
|0
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|11
|0
|0
|Zhuo Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|5
|0
|0
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|3
|0
|0
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3
|0
|0
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|0
|0
|0
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Aston Martin
|0
|0
|0
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|0
|0
|0
