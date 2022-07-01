F1 live stream: how to watch Formula 1 online and on your TV

F1 LIVE STREAM 2022: Essential Info

PREVIOUSLY: Max Verstappen claimed his sixth win of the season at the Canadian GP on Sunday, June 19.

WHAT'S NEXT: The next leg of the 2022 F1 Championship is the British GP at Silverstone on Sunday, July 3.

FREE UK live stream: Channel 4 (British GP only)

Global live stream: F1 TV FREE TRIAL (selected regions)

Watch F1 from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN for FREE

US live stream: Sling TV

Here's how to watch Formula 1 online and on your TV so you're ready for the next leg of the 2022 F1 Championship, including where you can find a free F1 live stream with a VPN.

After the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, June 12 saw Max Verstappen claiming another victory, drivers headed to Montreal for the Canadian GP on June 19.

The Canadian GP was dominated by the battle between Max and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, but the Red Bull driver managed to triumph over him to claim yet another first-place finish. It was also Lewis Hamilton's second podium finish (he took third place in Canada) of the season, with his Mercedes teammate George Russell crossing the line right behind him to take fourth.

The next event in the 2022 F1 calendar is the British GP, so we'll be heading to Silverstone on July 3. Below you can find all the info you'll need to make sure you can catch the next race.

FREE F1 live streams

How to watch Formula 1 live streams for free in 2022

As Formula 1 is only growing in popularity all around the world, it’s easy to see why it often costs a decent amount of money to catch the latest race. Some lucky fans don’t need to stump up that extra cash, though, as there are certain countries where F1 is still shown on TV completely free:

Albania: every race on RTSH

Australia: Australian GP only, Channel 9

Austria: every race on Servus TV and ORF Eins

Azerbaijan: every race on Idman TV

Brazil: every race on Band

France: Bahrain, Monaco, French, US and Mexico City GPs on C8

UK: British GP on Channel 4

Iran: every race on MBC Persia

Luxembourg: every race on RTL Zwee

Mexico: Mexico City GP on Canal 5

Middle East and North Africa: every race on MBC Action and MBC Persia

Poland: 4-5 races on Polsat

Puerto Rico: Monaco, Canadian, US and Mexico City GPs on ABC

Russia: every race on Match TV

Spain: Spanish GP only, Telecinco

US: Austin, Miami and Mexico City GPs on ABC

Watch FREE F1 live streams from outside your country

How to watch Formula 1 live streams from outside your country

We've got recommendations for the best ways you can stream F1 races in 2022 below. However, if you're trying to access these services outside your normal country, you might run into some frustrating digital barriers. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve that issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN)

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar .

Use ExpressVPN to stream F1 2022 from anywhere

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee , so you can try it out 100% risk-free. VIEW DEAL ON Express VPN

Watch F1 in the US

How to watch Formula 1 in the US

ESPN is the home of Formula 1 in the US throughout the year. Thankfully, ESPN isn't just available in expensive cable packages, but as part of a variety of streaming services. Here are your best options:

Sling TV is arguably the best option out there for US-based F1 fans who don't currently have access to ESPN, as it's one of the cheapest solutions.

ESPN is included in the Sling Orange plan, which costs just $35 a month. Plus, Sling's recently put a great new offer in place which means new customers can get a 50% discount on their first month of Sling TV .

Even if you don't qualify for that new offer, Sling TV is far cheaper than some of the other live TV services on the market. If you want to pick up more channels, you can also customize your experience either by adding Extras to your package, or you can combine Sling Orange with Sling Blue for $50 a month to gain every channel from both main plans.

If you're after a more complete cable replacement package, fuboTV is our next recommendation. Like Sling TV, fuboTV comes with ESPN so you can stream every F1 race, but it offers over 120 other channels on plans starting from $69.99 a month after a 7-day fuboTV free trial.

Watch F1 on F1TV

The official Formula One Federation, FIA, has its own paid streaming service. The plan includes access to content from F1, F2, F3, and Porsche Supercup levels, along with a catalog of past races.

If you want to use F1TV to watch the current season, you'll need to spring for F1TV Pro. F1TV Pro costs $9.99 a month (or $80 a year), and it gets you everything available in the basic package along with live streams and on-demand full race replays of every on-track session plus access to driver team radio and onboard cameras live.

Roughly speaking, it works out to cost less than $4 per Grand Prix. If you choose F1TV Pro, you can even get a seven-day free trial.

Do be aware that F1 TV Pro is only available in selected regions; for our UK readers, you'll need to head elsewhere.

Watch F1 in the UK

How to watch F1 in the UK

Since Sky has exclusive broadcasting rights to Formula 1 in the UK until the end of 2024, you'll find every single event available to watch on Sky Sports F1 .

If you're a Sky TV customer, you can also tune in on the Sky Go app, to ensure you can watch if you're out and about. If you have a Sky Q set-top box and sign up for an Ultra HD package with Sky Sports F1, you can also catch every single F1 event in 4K.

If you don't have access to Sky Sports, a better option might be to stream Formula 1 with a NOW Sports Pass . With NOW, you can get access to all 11 Sky Sports channels on either a daily or monthly basis. You can grab a monthly for £33.99.

And if you want to watch F1 in the UK for free, highlights from each race are available on free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 and its streaming service, All4 . The highlights show airs each Sunday after the Grand Prix race.

Channel 4 also shares the rights with Sky to the British GP, so you'll be able to find free coverage for the race on July 3 on the channel.

Formula 1 2022 schedule

There are 22 scheduled races currently in the calendar (which is subject to change). Below you can find the full schedule, as well as details of who's won each race so far:

March 20 — Bahrain (Sakhir) — Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

March 27 — Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) — Max Verstappen, Red Bull

April 10 — Australia (Melbourne) — Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

April 24 — Emilia Romagna (Imola) — Max Verstappen, Red Bull

May 8 — Miami (Miami) — Max Verstappen, Red Bull

May 22 — Spain (Barcelona) — Max Verstappen, Red Bull

— Max Verstappen, Red Bull May 29 — Monaco (Monaco) — Sergio Pérez, Red Bull

June 12 — Azerbaijan (Baku) — Max Verstappen, Red Bull

June 19 — Canada (Montreal) — Max Verstappen, Red Bull

July 3 — UK (Silverstone)

July 10 — Austria (Spielberg)

July 24 — France (Le Castellet)

July 31 — Hungary (Budapest)

Aug. 28 — Belgium (Spa)

Sept. 4 — Netherlands (Zandvoort)

Sept. 11 — Italy (Monza)

Oct. 2 — Singapore (Singapore)

Oct. 9 — Japan (Suzuka)

Oct. 23 — USA (Austin)

Oct. 30 — Mexico (Mexico City)

Nov. 13 — Brazil (Sao Paulo)

Nov. 20 — Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi)

Who won F1 2021?

Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP, claiming a controversial win and taking home the 2021 F1 World Championship title. It was Max Verstappen's first F1 Championship win.

F1 Standings

Below you can find the drivers' standings as of the Canadian GP.

Drivers Team Points Wins Podiums Max Verstappen Red Bull 175 6 7 Sergio Pérez Red Bull 129 1 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 126 2 4 George Russell Mercedes 111 0 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 102 0 5 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 77 0 2 Lando Norris McLaren 50 0 1 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 46 0 0 Esteban Ocon Alpine 39 0 0 Fernando Alonso Alpine 18 0 0 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 16 0 0 Kevin Magnussen Haas 15 0 0 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 15 0 0 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 13 0 0 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 11 0 0 Zhuo Guanyu Alfa Romeo 5 0 0 Alex Albon Williams 3 0 0 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3 0 0 Mick Schumacher Haas 0 0 0 Nico Hülkenberg Aston Martin 0 0 0 Nicholas Latifi Williams 0 0 0

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.