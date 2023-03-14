How to watch F1 online: stream every Formula 1 2023 race live from around the world

Now that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is behind us, we can look beyond Sergio Perez' whizzing victory and onwards to the next race, which is the Australian Grand Prix taking place on April 2.

This is the third F1 2023 race of the year, after Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, and we're still right at the beginning of the season with 20 races after Australia.

How to stream

US: ESPN ( live TV streaming services ) | F1 TV

UK: Sky Sports

AU: Foxtel | Kayo Sports

VPN: ExpressVPN

The 2023 F1 season is expected to be the league's largest yet, with 23 races scheduled between March and late November. That's the busiest season of Formula 1 yet, and you can find out everything about the year's season below.

In the 2022 F1 season, Max Verstappen won the World Drivers' Championship and the team he drives for, Red Bull Racing, won the World Constructors' Championship. These reigning champions are both competing in 2023, but so are many other top racers and teams.

For motorsport fans, you might want to also check out F1: Drive to Survive season 5 which just released on Netflix, as it explores the 2022 season (and a season 6, looking at the 2023 one, has already been confirmed). We've also run a guide on how to watch Formula E and how to watch the IndyCar series if they're more your speed.

So read on to find out how to stream F1 from where you are.

Next Formula 1 race: Australian Grand Prix, April 2

The third F1 2023 race is the Australian Grand Prix, which will take place in early April at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, the second-biggest city in Australia.

This racetrack, which is celebrating its 70th birthday this year, is 5.278km long and has 14 turns.

The current version of the track, which has fewer turns and a slightly shorter distance than the previous one, has only been in use since 2021. In those years, the fastest time was recorded by Charles Leclerc in the 2022 F1 league: 1:20.260.

Watch F1 in the US

If you want to watch F1 in the US, you'll need to have access to either ESPN or ESPN 2, as these are the two channels that have broadcast rights to Formula 1 in the US.

There's a good chance that your cable package has ESPN's two primary channels already, but if not, you can use live TV streaming services to get access. Your options are Sling TV (on its $40-per-month Orange plan), FuboTV ($74.99 per month) Hulu with Live TV ($74.99 per month) or YouTube TV ($64.99 per month).

While these options will get you both ESPN channels and more, that 'more' might be a problem for some; if you just want to watch F1, and don't want a whole cord-cutter package, live TV streaming services might be too much. Thankfully, you have other options.

F1 has its own subscription service called F1 TV, and the top-tier version of this lets you watch live races too. You can even switch from the main live feed and any of the cars' onboard cameras. F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month, or $80 per year, and you can find more information about F1 TV here .

Watch F1 in the UK

In the UK, your best bet for watching F1 is through the Sky Sports F1 channel — Sky has exclusive broadcasting rights to Formula 1 until 2029.

For this channel, you'll need a Sky TV subscription as well as the Sky Sports add-on, which in total costs £44 per month for an 18-month contract.

If you don't want that commitment, you can buy a Now Sports Pass, which grants you temporary access to the Sky Sports channels; a monthly pass will set you back £33.99, whilst a 24-hour day pass costs £11.98. This might be suitable if you just want to stream one or two races instead of the whole season.

And if you want to watch F1 in the UK for free, highlights from each race are available after the race has taken place on free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 and its streaming service, All4 .

Watch F1 in Australia

If you live in Australia, you can use Fox Sports or Foxtel to watch the F1 races, with Kayo Sports also offering live streaming.

Ten Play will be showing race highlights for each of the Grand Prix races, and you won't need to pay for this privilege either.

Watch F1 everywhere else

If you're keen to watch each F1 2023 Grand Prix but you're somewhere the broadcasts aren't easily available, a potential solution to this issue is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address, enabling you to watch shows or sporting events like Formula 1 and all the other shows and events that matter to you from other locations. Our favorite is ExpressVPN , which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

Editors Choice

ExpressVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it.

It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee , so you can try it out 100% risk-free. VIEW DEAL ON Express VPN

What you need to know about F1 2023

F1 2023 results

F1 2023 schedule

There are 23 scheduled races currently in the calendar (which is subject to change). Below you can find the full schedule including the race date, Grand Prix name and location of the race.

March 5 — Bahrain Grand Prix — Bahrain International Circuit March 19 — Saudi Arabian Grand Prix — Jeddah Corniche Circuit April 2 — Australian Grand Prix — Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit April 30 — Azerbaijan Grand Prix — Baku City Circuit May 7 — Miami Grand Prix — Miami International Autodrome May 21 — Emilia Romagna Grand Prix — Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari May 28 — Monaco Grand Prix — Circuit de Monaco June 4 — Spanish Grand Prix — Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya June 18 — Canadian Grand Prix — Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve July 2 — Austrian Grand Prix — Red Bull Ring July 9 — British Grand Prix — Silverstone Circuit July 23 — Hungarian Grand Prix — Hungaroring July 30 — Belgian Grand Prix — Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps August 27 — Dutch Grand Prix — Zandvoort September 3 — Italian Grand Prix — Autodromo Nazionale Monza September 17 — Singapore Grand Prix — Marina Bay Street Circuit September 24 — Japanese Grand Prix — Suzuka International Racing Course October 8 — Qatar Grand Prix — Losail International Circuit October 22 — United States Grand Prix — Circuit of The Americas October 29 — Mexico City Grand Prix — Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez November 5 — Sao Paulo Grand Prix — Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace November 19 — Las Vegas Grand Prix — Las Vegas Strip November 26 — Abu Dhabi Grand Prix — Yas Marina Circuit

F1 2023 teams

There are 10 teams competing in the F1 2023 season, with two drivers each, and you can see who they are below. We'll include the team name, constructor and both drivers.

Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen —Alfa Romeo-Ferrari — Zhou Guanyu & Valtteri Bottas

Scuderia AlphaTauri — AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT — Nyck de Vries & Yuki Tsunoda

BWT Alpine F1 Team — Alpine-Fenault — Pierre Gasly & Esteban Ocon

Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team — Aston Martin Aramco-Mercedes — Fernando Alonso & Lance Stroll

Scuderia Ferrari — Ferrari — Charles Leclerc & Carlos Sainz Jr.

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team — Haas-Ferrari — Kevin Magnussen & Nico Julkenberg

McLaren F1 Team — McLaren-Mercedes — Lando Norris & Oscar Piastri

Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team — Mercedes — Lewis Hamilton & George Russell

Oracle Red Bull Racing — Red Bull Racing-Honda RBPT — Max Verstappen & Sergio Perez

Williams Racing — Williams-Mercedes — Logan Sargeant & Alexander Albon

Are there any changes for F1 2023?

There are no major rule or tech changes introduced in F1 2023.

This is the longest F1 season so far, with 23 different races scheduled, including the new Las Vegas Grand Prix which is taking place on a temporary course over the Las Vegas strip.

Other changes include some team substitutions and changes.

Who won F1 2022?

By the end of the F1 2022 season, the World Drivers' Championship standing was dominated by Dutch Max Verstappen, with 454 points. That was a huge margin on second-place Charles Leclerc and third-place Sergio Perez, with 308 and 305 respectively.

The World Constructors' Championship was won by Verstappen's team Red Bull Racing, which scored 759 points in total, between Verstappen and Perez's scores. Second place went to Ferrari with 554 points, and Mercedes was third with 515.