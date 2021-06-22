Menifee Bicycles will help you enjoy outdoor fun

Staying hydrated is important for any outdoor enthusiast. Especially in warm climates and during the hot summer months, easy access to water is a must when you’re exerting yourself outdoors. Strenuous activity in the sun can quickly lead to dehydration, a surefire way to find yourself sitting out the next ride, run, or hike. But it isn’t easy to lug around jugs or bottles of water. Long-distance runners, hikers, cyclists, and other outdoor adventurers want to move around unencumbered, and that’s where a hydration backpack can come in. Hydration packs come in the form of backpacks or waist packs (like a fanny pack) that contain a reservoir for water storage, so you can strap your water supply to your body and get on the road or the trails. We tracked down five of the best hydration packs for outdoor athletes.