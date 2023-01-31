‘The Bachelor’ and Bachelorette’s Most Memorable Celebrity Cameos

Your favorite celebrity is in this room. Since The Bachelor premiered in 2002, followed by The Bachelorette in 2003, an overwhelming number of celebrities have made guest appearances over the years.

These are real celebrities too, unlike the semi-unknown (but always game!) bands that show up to serenade the contestants during one-on-ones. For example, Dolly Parton , the queen of country music herself , stopped by season 8 of The Bachelorette to serenade Emily Maynard .

Not surprisingly, the guests are just as exciting for the contestants as they are for the viewers at home. “One of my favorite moments of my whole life, not just of being the Bachelorette, was meeting Dolly Parton," Emily told Entertainment Weekly in 2012. "I can’t even put into words how excited I was. And I had no words when I met her. I couldn’t get away fast enough. I just froze. I was so embarrassed.”

Occasionally, the celebrity guests are also avid watchers of all things Bachelor Nation . Jason Biggs , who has live-tweeted the show in the past, appeared during Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette with his wife, Jenny Mollen . The pair helped Hannah's men learn about the experience of childbirth via a contraction-inducing machine.

"Well, I happen to think it’s healthy!" he told the New York Post in 2015 when asked about his "unhealthy" obsession with the franchise in 2015. "It’s a good bonding thing for me and my wife."

Then there are the celebrities who've been asked to be the Bachelor or the Bachelorette but haven't yet appeared. In October 2020, ABC executive Robert Mills revealed that he'd once considered Chrishell Stause as a potential Bachelorette.

“I’ve actually had lunch with Chrishell, this was about 10 or 11 years ago, to talk about being the Bachelorette,” he told Nick Viall during an episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “There [were] like four Bachelors for every one Bachelorette. … At that point we didn’t know who it was going to be, so we were looking for people and our casting director said, ‘We should meet with this girl Chrishell Stause, she’s amazing.'”

The soap opera alum subsequently became more well-known thanks to Netflix's Selling Sunset , but you never know — she would still make a great guest star. Picture it: Chrishell and Mary Fitzgerald , teaching a Bachelorette's men how to shop for real estate. The possibilities for hijinks are endless!

Keep scrolling for a look back at some of the most memorable cameos in Bachelor Nation history: