Noah H Blonder, 21, of Crofton, Dies Following Early Morning Severna Park Crash

A 21-year old Crofton resident has died following an early morning vehicle crash in Severna Park.

Officials say shortly before 4:00am on June 5, 2021, a 2015 Honda Civic crashed into a parked car causing that vehicle to hit a house in the 700 block of Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. Noah Blonder, the vehicle's passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.



Speed and alcohol may have been factors in the accident. The investigation is going.