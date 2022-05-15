12 Armadillos on Main

HOUSTON – On the market for $1,100,000, the Wood–Hughes House, a palatial, three-story mansion on a large corner lot in South Brenham, has a long, rich history. Built in 1897 for W. A. Wood and his wife Fannie Wheeler, the house is an elaborate example of Queen Ann and Eastlake Victorian architecture. Queen Anne features include the turret on the southeast corner while Eastlake features include the spindle-and-ball balustrade and decorative brackets. A lumber yard owner, Wood used fine materials for his home--oak, heart pine, Louisiana cypress--and had siding milled to simulate cut stone.
