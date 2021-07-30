5 Fun Things You Don’t Want To Miss This Weekend In SF: July 30-August 1

Happy Friday, San Francisco!

The weekend is here

Here’s the forecast for this weekend, according to Weather.com :

Friday 7/30 : Partly cloudy, 64°F/17.8°C

: Partly cloudy, 64°F/17.8°C Saturday 7/31 Partly cloudy, 63°F/17.2°C

Partly cloudy, 63°F/17.2°C Sunday 8/1 : Partly cloudy, 62°F/16.6°C

1. Gilroy Garlic Festival to return in drive-thru form this weekend

This “reimagined Gourmet Alley” will serve up pepper steak sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, shrimp scampi, garlic bread and garlic fries. You can also get merchandise including shirts, hats, and wine glasses. Be sure to pre-order ahead of time , for pick-up from 4-7pm on Friday, July 30; and 11am-7pm on Saturday, July 31 and Sunday, August 1 at Gilroy Presbyterian Church.

2. This SF nonprofit will give you free weed if you get vaxxed at their event on Friday

Yes, you read that right – San Francisco nonprofit Code Tenderloin , which works to remove barriers for people seeking long-term employment, has raised the bar in terms of vaccine incentives. This Saturday, they will host a Vaccine Rap Day where people can get vaccinated while watching singers and rappers perform original songs. Anyone over 21 who gets vaccinated at the event will receive 1/8th of cannabis, as long as they show ID. The event will take place on Friday, July 30 starting at 4pm on the 900 block of Market St.

3. Avocado Con is coming to District Six food park on Saturday

District Six, a popular food truck park and event space in SoMa, recently announced that they will host Avocado Con on Saturday, July 31 from 9am to 3pm. Find them at 428 11th Street.

The event will be hosted by Toasty , a popular avocado toast bar with great coffee. They’ll be holding a raffle where you can win unlimited avocado toast for a year! Other vendors you can expect to see include Marley’s Treats , a Filipino fusion bakery with great ice cream; Nucha Empanadas , which makes delicious Argentine empanadas; and Chef’s Truck , which has awesome tacos and more.

4. 13 breathtaking natural wonders in NorCal to cross off your bucket list

California is home to some of the most incredible nature spots in the world, from towering mountain ranges, to pristine beaches, to ancient redwood trees. Northern California in particular is beloved for its dramatic rocky beaches and mountainous terrain, making for some magnificent natural spectacles! This list of essential places to see in NorCal includes both small- and large-scale natural wonders, so there may be a few you haven’t heard of! See descriptions of each list item here .

Burney Falls in Shasta County

in Shasta County Black sands beaches in Sausalito and Shelter Cove

in Sausalito and Shelter Cove Half Dome in Yosemite National Park

in Yosemite National Park Petrified Forest in Calistoga

in Calistoga Bumpass Hell in Lassen Volcanic National Park

in Lassen Volcanic National Park Cypress Tree Tunnel in Point Reyes

in Point Reyes Mount Shasta

Redwood Skywalk in Eureka

in Eureka Glass Beach in Fort Bragg

in Fort Bragg Emerald Bay at Lake Tahoe

at Lake Tahoe Fern Canyon in Redwood National Park

in Redwood National Park Redwood National and State Parks

5. 6 wonderful SF museums and gardens offering free admission days

This list shows museums and gardens currently offering free admission days each month. As we roll into August, it’s a good time to see the fresh batch of free days coming up on the calendar! See more detailed descriptions of each museum’s free days here .

SFMOMA: Free admission to Bay Area residents on the first Thursday of every month from 4-8pm.

Free admission to Bay Area residents on the first Thursday of every month from 4-8pm. de Young Museum and Legion of Honor: Free admission for the general public on the first Tuesday of every month. Free admission for Bay Area residents every Saturday.

Free admission for the general public on the first Tuesday of every month. Free admission for Bay Area residents every Saturday. Asian Art Museum: Free admission for the general public on the first Sunday of every month.

Free admission for the general public on the first Sunday of every month. SF Botanical Garden: Free admission for the general public every day from 7:30-9am, and all day on the second Tuesday of every month. Free admission for all SF City & County residents daily with proof of residency.

Free admission for the general public every day from 7:30-9am, and all day on the second Tuesday of every month. Free admission for all SF City & County residents daily with proof of residency. Conservatory of Flowers: Free admission for the general public on the first Tuesday of every month.

Free admission for the general public on the first Tuesday of every month. Japanese Tea Garden: Free admission for the general public on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays if entered between 9-10am.

