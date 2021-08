The Maldives may be the land of exotic private islands, overwater bungalows, and five-star underwater restaurants, but that doesn't mean you have to be a bonafide millionaire to visit for a week. It is possible to visit The Maldives on a budget, though it takes a little more planning and research. But remember that budget is going to be relative. What's considered low-budget in The Maldives would still buy a moderate-to-high-end vacation in a more affordable destination like Vietnam or Indonesia. However, you can still find great rooms for under $80 a night.