Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston’s Cutest Quotes About Each Other Over The Years

By Yana Grebenyuk
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCE2q_0aKfJ1QT00
David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston. Courtesy of TV Land

I’ll be there for you! David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston stole hearts as Ross Geller and Rachel Green, respectively, during their 10 seasons on Friends — but the duo had a bond outside of the series as well.

The pair dropped a bombshell on fans during the May 2021 Friends reunion when they revealed that they both had feelings for one another at the start of the NBC comedy, which premiered in 1994.

“The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” Schwimmer shared during HBOMax’s reunion special.

Aniston added: “It was reciprocated.”

Schwimmer explained that while they both had crushes, neither of them acted on those feelings. Instead, the costars stayed close friends.

“I think at some point we were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary,” he clarified. “We respected that.”

Aniston, for her part, reflected on the way their first onscreen kiss played a role in them never taking their connection further in real life.

“I remember saying one time to David, ‘It’s gonna be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television,’” she said during the special. “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop. We just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

While the cast members never explored a romance, their feelings for one another weren’t a secret.

“It was a very hot topic on the set because the electricity between them in the scenes was like, ‘Oh, my God, they can’t be acting that, there’s got to be something!’ Everybody was suspicious that something was going on,” producer Kevin S. Bright told The Hollywood Reporter about the twosome in May 2021.

He continued: “People made up their own rumors at a certain point. But we all thought something might have been going on because they were just so good together. We were so invested in Ross and Rachel, like the rest of you. There was something about them. But like the show, in a certain way, you had to wait a long time and then it never happened. The happy ending is in the show.”

Scroll down for a glimpse at some of the sweetest things Schwimmer and Aniston have said about each other:

Community Policy
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friends#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston’s tender message to Courteney Cox for her birthday

It is no secret to anyone that the friendship of Jennifer Aniston Y Courteney Cox transcended beyond the screens of “Friends”. In real life they built a bond that has kept them close to each other even over the years to such a degree that the actress The 52-year-old is the godmother of Cox’s daughter, who recently had her birthday. In his networks Jen left him a tender message.
CelebritiesFlorida Star

David Schwimmer Opens Up About His ‘Crappy Summer Jobs’ Before He Landed ‘Friends’

WASHINGTON — Hollywood actor David Schwimmer, who has been in the news for the widely loved “Friends” reunion show, recently spoke about his ‘crappy summer jobs’ before he landed the role of Ross Geller on the popular sitcom series. Schwimmer revealed that before he made it big on “Friends,” he worked on wheels for seven long years. “I was a roller-skating […]
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston’s vocal tic that went unnoticed by many in recent years

This revelation came from responding to another video that asked people to mention ‘TV tropes‘Recurrent, that is, the consistent or expected use of certain characters, situations, settings, and time periods in a specific genre. The word has come to be used for recurring rhetorical devices, motifs, or even cliches within creative works.
Beauty & FashionCosmopolitan

Jennifer Aniston's go-to collagen powder is on sale right now

If there's one thing we know about Jennifer Aniston's healthy lifestyle, it's that she swears by collagen powder – specifically that from Vital Proteins (and yes, you can get Vital Proteins in the UK!). Well, given that she's a board member and brand ambassador, it's hardly surprising... but if she really does mix it in with her coffee or smoothie each morning, to maintain a youthful glow, strengthen joints and bones, and boost her hair and nails, then it sure looks like it works.
TV & VideosBirmingham Star

Jennifer Aniston opens up about 'The Morning Show' season 2

Washington [US] June 24 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about the second season of her Emmy-nominated drama 'The Morning Show', which is set to debut in September this year. The 52-year-old star spoke to People magazine about the forthcoming season and how she prioritises working with good people.
Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

Jennifer Aniston didn't realise Matthew Perry's Friends anxiety

Jennifer Aniston had no idea about the anxiety and "self-torture" Matthew Perry put himself through on 'Friends'. The 52-year-old actress - who played Rachel Green on the long running sitcom - admits she wasn't aware of how anxious Matthew, who played Chandler Bing, had been feeling on the set of the show.
TV & VideosPopculture

Jennifer Aniston Speaks out on 'Friends' Co-Star Matthew Perry's Bombshell Admission During Reunion

Even Jennifer Aniston was shocked by some of the bombshell revelations that arose from the HBO Max Friends reunion. A month after she and her former co-stars reunited on the set of the beloved sitcom, Aniston spoke out about Matthew Perry's revelation that he felt extreme pressure to get a laugh from the in-studio audience, something she admitted she had been unaware of.
TV & Videosmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Aniston recalled the “rudest” guest on “Friends”

“Friends” It is known as one of the most famous sitcoms of all time: 25 years after the first broadcast of the show, it continues to add millions of fans around the world. The reunion episode was recently premiered by HBO Max where the protagonists relived the most iconic moments and now Jennifer Aniston made an unexpected confession about the “rudest” guest.