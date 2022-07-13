Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day for 2022 is live and Golf Monthly is here to bring you the best golf deals from Amazon over the period! Whether it's golf clubs, golf balls, bags, accessories or something else, there is a deal for every golfer.

Some golf deals are now live so check out the golf section on Amazon and find some of the best offers below. We have updated this page with some of the best products and discounts we have noticed so far and will continue to do so over as Amazon Prime Day works towards its conclusion.

Obviously before we get to the deals, it is worth reminding you that if you want to find the deals and get even more value then you need to sign up to Amazon Prime . Right now you can get a 30-day free trial which is a great way to see the deals for free.

Also if you are looking for gifts outside the world of golf, we would definitely recommend taking a look at pages on our sister sites on Tech Radar and Tom's Guide . From tech, to mattresses and everything else, they have got the best deals out there.

Best Prime Day sales

Best Prime Day Golf US deals

Prime Stampcard | Get $10 off on Prime Day

We would definitely recommend taking part in Amazon's Stampcard initiative as well this year. This is because if you fill in the "Prime stamps" you get $10 off for Prime day! View Deal

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls | 20% off with Amazon

Were $48 Now $40

It is rare to find the best golf ball in the game with 20% off but Amazon has you covered with this Prime Day deal. View Deal

Titleist Pro V1 Yellow Golf Balls | 20% off with Amazon

Were $48 Now $40

You can also get the yellow Pro V1's with 20% off as well so if you are a yellow ball user, then this deal is the one for you! View Deal

Bridgestone e12 Contact Golf Balls | 15% off with Amazon Were $29.99 Now $25.45

The Bridgestone e12 Contact is a great golf ball for golfers who are looking for improved distance and accuracy, as well as a solid performer from tee-to-green that comes at a value price point, a price that's an even greater value with this Amazon Prime Day deal. View Deal

Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls | 30% off at Amazon

Was $42.99 Now $29.99

Get two dozen Hex Soft golf balls for just $30 on Amazon Prime Day. We thoroughly enjoyed the performance from this ball in testing and if you need to stock up, this is a great choice. View Deal

Voice Caddie Swing Caddie SC300i | 30% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $349.99

With an awesome $150 off, this SC300i builds upon the popular SC300 by using atmospheric pressure sensors to provide more accurate data. It even includes video playback and analysis, and has a battery life of up to 20 hours. View Deal

Voice Caddie SC220 Plus | 29% off at Amazon

Was $349.99 Now $249.99

If you want a cheaper model than the SC300i above, the SC200 Plus is good as well. It has $100 off right now, is incredibly portable, and has a good amount of data not to overwhelm the user. View Deal

Garmin Approach S40 | 24% off at Amazon

Was $299.99 Now $229

With 10% off you can get your hands on a S40 golf watch from Garmin, an excellent model. The 1.2-inch color touchscreen is really clear and we enjoyed being able to switch straps. On the course, we found the accuracy of yardages to be really good View Deal

Precision Pro R1 Rangefinder | 25% off at Amazon

Was $319.99 Now $239.99

Save $80 on the R1 Laser from Precision Pro today. If you want a rangefinder with all the bells and whistles, this is the model for you as the feature list is outstanding. It was extremely close to getting five stars when we reviewed it. View Deal

Precision NX7 Laser Rangefinder | 41% off at Amazon

Was $269.99 Now $159.20

Another Precision Pro laser on offer is the NX7 but be aware it is a lightning deal, which means it won't be around forever! View Deal

Precision NX9 Slope Laser Rangefinder | 26% off at Amazon

Was $269 Now $199

The NX9 Slope is a top-notch laser and like the NX7 above, is only available at this price for a limited time on Amazon. View Deal

Cobalt Q-6 Laser | 20% off at Amazon

Was $450 Now $360

In our testing the Cobalt Q-6 proved to provide some of the most exceptional display optics we've seen from a laser rangefinder while also offering impressive speed and accuracy in terms of capturing distances. Right now it has 20% off. View Deal

Precision Pro Ace Smart GPS Golf Speaker | 38% off with Amazon Was $159.99 Now $99.99

There's a lot to like about the Precision Pro Ace Smart GPS Golf Speaker, which offers impressive sound quality and range along with valuable GPS data. And at nearly 40% off, it's one of the best Prime Deals of the day. View Deal

Callaway 300 Pro Laser | 45% off with Amazon

Was $299 Now $165.99

A premium golf range finder, that is packed full of features. You'll find it easier than ever to quickly get a yardage reading and with 45% off it is a no-brainer if you are in the market for a laser. View Deal

Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor | 20% off at Amazon

Was $499.99 Now $399.95

The Rapsodo mobile launch monitor literally turns your smartphone into a launch monitor to give you a wide range of numbers like carry distance, ball speed, club speed, smash factor, launch angle, and launch direction. View Deal

BagBoy Nitron Push Cart | 33% off with Amazon

Was $319.95 Now $214.99

One of the best push carts in golf has 33% off right now, the BagBoy Nitron. We loved this during testing and we think you will too. View Deal

CaddyTek 3 Wheel Golf Push Cart | 20% off with Amazon

Was $209.95 Now $175.78

CaddyTek has long been known for making quality push carts, and at 20% off and well under $200, this is a product that will deliver great value today and for years to come.



View Deal

Izzo Golf Deluxe Cart Bag | 20% off with Amazon Was $199.99 Now $159.99

Izzo has a strong reputation for making quality golf bags, and the Deluxe cart bag is a great option for golfers who like to ride. And at this price, this bag offers great value. View Deal

Mizuno BR-D3 Golf Stand Bag | 20% off with Amazon Was $209.95 Now $167

The Mizuno BR-D3 stand bag earned high marks in our testing for its lightweight design, stylish looks, and ample storage capacity. And it's a great buy at 20% off. View Deal

Oakley Men's Half Jacket 2.0 XL Sunglasses | 32% off with Amazon Was $155 Now $105.70

Oakley makes arguably the most popular and stylish sunglasses on the market for golfers and at 32 percent off this is a deal that warrants serious consideration. View Deal

SKLZ Training Bundle | 35% off at Amazon

Was $60 Now $39.19

Want to practice anywhere? Well SKLZ make some of the best training aids in the game and the training bundles are a great way to work on your short game, especially with the putter. View Deal

SuperStroke Putting Grips | 15% off at Amazon

Was $29.99 Now $25.49

Used by the professionals like Jordan Spieth, Superstroke putting grips are some of the best in the game, and you can save 15% off on certain models on this Prime Day. View Deal

Team Golf Headcovers | Up to 36% off at Amazon

Price depends on model

If you want to show your NBA, MLB, NFL or NCAA team some support on the fairways then these cool headcovers are the way to do it. You can get as much as 36% off on specific models but the discounts will depend on the model and team you go for. View Deal

adidas Men's Tech Response Golf Shoes | Up to 41% off at Amazon

Price depends on size and model

adidas produce some of the best golf shoes that money can buy, with the German brand worn by some of the top players in the world. On Amazon Prime Day, you can pick up a deal that is up to 40% off, with their Tech Response shoes providing a lightweight and comfortable performance. View Deal

Phigolf WGT Edition Mobile and Home Smart Golf Simulator | 33% off at Amazon

Was $259.99 Now $174.49

Play the popular WGT Tour video game with this high-tech simulator. It includes world famous courses, competitive multiplayer games, 3D swing analysis and much more. View Deal

Izzo Tru Vu Trainer | 44% off at Amazon

Was $199.99 Now $112.49

The golf course picture is a great visual target. It's a square shape at just under 2.3m high and wide and is easily portable too. It also comes with a nylon carry case and is 44% off right now. View Deal

Desert Fox Golf Caddy | 20% off at Amazon

Was $25 Now $19.99

Want a solid place to store your phone whilst playing golf in a cart? The Desert Fox is the best accessory to help here as it will store it carefully, and we love the different colors available. View Deal

Golf and headphones have become all the rage at the moment during practice and range sessions. As such we have picked out some of our favorite deals on headphones that you could use to focus when honing your game.

Apple Airpods w/case | 25% off with Amazon

Were $239 Now $179

Amazon has the AirPods Pro w/ MagSafe case on sale for $179. That's %25 off and the lowest price right now. (Though keep in mind they've been even cheaper before). The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. View Deal

Beats Fit Pro | 20% off with Amazon

Were $199.95 Now $159.95

Beats earphones are all the rage and it is easy to see why. The Beats Fit Pro are a snug-fitting, workout-friendly alternative to Apple’s flagship true wireless earbuds. They have a robust feature set that includes active noise cancellation, spatial audio support and hands-free Siri View Deal

Sony WF-C500 Earphones | 42% off with Amazon

Were $98 Now $58

The Sony WF-C500 true wireless earbuds are sensibly specified, incredibly affordable, very light and comfortable, and have a choice of controls that all work well. View Deal

Skullcandy Jib True Wireless | 31% off with Amazon

Were $31.99 Now $21.99

The Skullcandy Jib True Wireless are a great option for sports and fitness. They feel solidly built and are certified IPX4 for water resistance against splashes in all directions. View Deal

Best Prime Day Golf UK deals

Strata Men's Package Set | 30% off at Amazon

Was £329.99 Now £229.99

Ideal for those who want to get into the game, this Strata package set has around 30% off at Amazon right now and given how popular these sets are, we expect them to sell quickly. View Deal

Strata Women's Package Set | 30% off at Amazon

Was £329.99 Now £229.99

You can also get the women's Strata package set with a 30% off discount as well. View Deal

TaylorMade RBZ Soft 2022 | 33% off at Amazon

Was £19.99 Now £13.49

This ball will suit a lot of golfers out there who want solid performance with good value. Right now you can get one, two and three dozen boxes for discounted prices. View Deal

TaylorMade RBZ Soft Balls | 45% off at Amazon

Were £54.99 Now £29.99

I know I mentioned it above but I just wanted to highlight the RBZ Soft Triple Dozen deal. You can get 36 golf balls for just £29.99, and they are really good balls as well! Usually for that value you are compromising big time in terms of performance but not here. View Deal

Callaway Hex Soft Golf Balls| 29% off at Amazon

Were £21.99 Now £15.49

If you like a soft feeling golf ball offering good all-round performance at an affordable price, the Callaway Hex Soft is certainly worth putting into play. Right now it has 29% off! View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft Balls | 28% off at Amazon

Were £39.99 Now £28.99

Save 28% on another premium golf ball today, the Callaway Chrome Soft. Admittedly these are the previous generation but they will still perform very well indeed. View Deal

Callaway Chrome Soft X Balls | 30% off at Amazon

Were £39.99 Now £27.99

You can also get the Chrome Soft X golf balls with a 30% saving. This too is the previous generation but the 2020 version of the X is still an outstanding golf ball. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Watch Golf Edition | 60% off at Amazon

Was £319 Now £129

Get an incredible £190 off this Galaxy watch in pink. One of the best golf watches on the market, it has an ultra-clear screen, looks great, and the GPS functionality is very good as well. View Deal

GolfBuddy Aim W11 GPS Watch | 36% off at Amazon

Was £249.99 Now £159.99

The Aim W11 is one of our favorite golf watches because of the quality of performance on offer and value. We love it even more today because it is now 36% off with Amazon as well. View Deal

Garmin Approach S12 GPS Watch | 42% off at Amazon

Was £179.99 Now £104.99

With the Garmin S12 you get a stylish golf watch that is now available with 42% off. It looks great, is extremely usable, has 40,000 preloaded courses, and we loved the Big Numbers GPS mode as well which made yardages very easy to read. View Deal

PRGR Portable Launch Monitor | 15% off with Amazon

Was £218 Now £185.99

A launch monitor that performs really well indeed, the value here is as good as it gets. Deals like this don't come around that often so if you want a good launch monitor, we cannot recommend this model enough. View Deal

Flightscope Mevo | 20% off at Amazon

Was £479 Now £383.20

The Mevo is a more affordable alternative in the launch monitor market, that still offers an impressive selection of data points, including clubhead speed, spin rate and carry distance. View Deal

MiLESEEY Professional Laser | 40% off at Amazon

Was £119.99 Now £71.52

There might not be a laser rangefinder on the market currently that offers as much functionality at such a low price as the Mileseey Professional. It has slope functionality, a pin lock feature, range to 660 yards, and it’s waterproof, the latter of which is incredibly rare at this price point. View Deal

Callaway Prime Golf Bag | 43% off at Amazon

Was £139.99 Now £79.99

Or maybe you just want a new stand bag? Callaway is a brand we trust for high-quality gear, especially bags so we like the deal on offer here. It has five pockets, five dividers, and a comfortable strap system. View Deal

Callaway X-Series Stand Bag | 25% off at Amazon

Was £119.95 Now £89.95

A newer model in the Callaway bag lineup, the X-Series weighs just 1.9kg, has a six way top and dividers, as well as six pockets. Designed for lightness, it is ideal for those looking to carry a lighter stand bag. View Deal

Longridge Three-Wheel Trolley | 22% off at Amazon

Was £85.95 Now 66.99

We have tested and used Longridge trolleys over the years and Tri-Cart model is one you should consider if you want to take the load off your back. View Deal

Amazon Basics Driving Net | 28% off at Amazon

Was £87.04 Now £60.93

If you see yourself as an at-home golfer, then a hitting net is one of the best pieces of equipment for you and thankfully, Amazon has you covered with this great deal on its own Driving Net. View Deal

TaylorMade Stratus Gloves (2 Pack) | 33% off at Amazon

Were £23.99 Now £16

This offering from TaylorMade has been designed to deliver high levels of breathability and durability together with a good degree of touch and feel. Right now you can get a two pack for 33% off. View Deal

TaylorMad Rain Control Gloves | 36% off at Amazon

Were £29.99 Now £19.10

Theses gloves deliver exceptional grip and a good degree of warmth in wet weather. They really do provide a good deal of extra confidence in challenging conditions as you can swing with confidence that the club isn’t going to end up following the ball down the fairway. View Deal

PuttOut Pro Putting Gates | 42% off at Amazon

Was £39.99 Now £22.99

These Putting Pro Gates are are perfect for working on your start lines and provide immediate feedback on a poor putt by rejecting pulled or pushed efforts. View Deal

PuttOut Premium Pressure Putt Trainer | 23% off at Amazon

Was £29.99 Now £22.99

A very fun, and at times very frustrating trainer, this aid is designed to simulate the exact conditions of putting into a real hole by returning the ball the same distance it would have gone past. View Deal

PuttOut Pro Golf Putting Mat | 23% off at Amazon

Was £69.99 Now £53.49

We have been fans of the PuttOut Pro Mat for a while now. It is ideal for working on your putting anywhere, can be folded away nicely, and right now has 23% off. View Deal

Or rather than golf equipment deals you want some alcohol for your next round? Here are four of our favorite deals on whiskey, rum, gin and vodka.

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Liqueur | 21% off at Amazon

Was £24.56 Now £19.50

Blended with Canadian whisky and natural cinnamon flavours, this whisky liqueur can be enjoyed on the rocks or mixed with your favourite soft drink. I would not recommend doing shots of it out on the course! View Deal

Kraken Black Spiced Rum | 30% off at Amazon

Was £33.50 Now £23.45

One of the most recognised rums on the market is now 30% off, with this Kraken black spiced rum featuring a Caribbean blend with secret spices. View Deal

Whitley Neill Pink Apricot Gin | 31% off at Amazon

Was £26 Now £18

Voted 'The UK's Most Loved Gin' in 2021, Whitley Neill's Pink Apricot Gin is extremely fruity and perfect for those with a sweet tooth. For the best results, serve with a light tonic or lemonade. View Deal

Ciroc Red Berry Flavoured Vodka | 38% off at Amazon

Was £38.50 Now £23.85

Infused with raspberries, blackberries and other natural flavours, this is just one of many flavoured vodka's from premium brand, Ciroc. View Deal

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is Amazon's annual sale which, as the name suggests, is exclusively held for Amazon Prime members. Over what is now a two-day event, Prime members can find huge deals sitewide on Amazon, from laptops and headphones to golf equipment of course.

Normally held in the summer months (more on the official 2022 date below), the Amazon Prime Day sale is a great time to get product discounts before the other big sale event of the year: Black Friday. If you're in need of a new golf laser , or want to stock up on golf balls , instead of waiting until November for the Black Friday sales, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to snag some huge savings.

It goes without saying but: You need to have an Amazon Prime account to shop the Prime Day sales . Non-Prime members can find good deals running on Amazon during Prime Day 2022 but they won't be the 'official' Prime Day offers that promise bigger savings and price cuts. You'll need to sign up to Amazon Prime to shop the sale, and you'll also get access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, free delivery and more great benefits for just £7.99 a month or £79.99 a year.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day for 2022 takes place on the 12th and 13th of July, on the Tuesday and Wednesday just before the start of the Open Championship.

Why is this important? Well every year Amazon produces loads of good deals on golf clubs, bags, balls and just about every other piece of golf equipment you can think of. It is the perfect time to grab a bargain, top up your golf balls, and fill any gaps in your golfing setup.

Alternatively, more than two million deals will go live so if you don't need any golf gear, then there will inevitably be lots of alcohol deals available, or golf toys for the kids. Whatever you need, Amazon will have you covered. You'll need an Amazon Prime membership to take part in the biggest shopping event of the year (so far), but if you don't want to subscribe, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Prime instead. You can cancel at any time within the 30 days.

Also with Amazon Prime you get access to lots of lightning deals before anyone else, and there are other perks too such as free premium delivery, and free same-day delivery. Oh and you also get access to Prime Video and Amazon Music too.

Can you get a free Prime account for Prime Day?

Yes, if you've not had a Prime account before, as Amazon offers all new customers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. After that you'll be charged £7.99 a month or £79 a year, but you can cancel your Prime account at any time during the trial and you won't be charged.

Can I save money by shopping the Prime Day sale?

The simple answer is yes because of how good the deals are but we do have some small tips that you should be aware of before jumping in.

1. Use a free trial to shop the Prime Day sale

If you think about it, Prime members are spending £7.99 a month to shop the Prime Day sale. The idea of paying to shop a sale is a bit odd but considering the amazing prices on offer every year, it's a small price to pay. However, if you're a new Prime user, sign up to Prime before Prime Day and you can shop the sale for free with the free 1 month trial.

2. Shop with an Amazon Gift Card

If you have an Amazon Gift Card that you haven't used yet, why not use it in the Prime Day sales? Amazon in the past has also allowed people to 'reload' gift cards as an extra way of saving money but we are yet to confirm if this service will be available in the 2022 sale.

3. Treat yourself to some early deals

Amazon has deals running every single day so if you're in desperate need of a new golf club set , golf bag or golf watch immediately, you can find some cheap prices on the Amazon Daily Deals page. The Prime Day sale will have the lowest prices but it can’t hurt to treat yourself to a lightning deal or two before the big event.

4. Shop small businesses to win up to £5,000

For Prime Day, Amazon regularly promotes small and start-up businesses by offering rewards when people shop them in the sales. This year, Amazon is offering shoppers up to £5,000 when they shop with eligible small businesses. For every £1 you spend, you earn one additional entry to the Sweepstakes (that you'll need to register for) and you'll be in with the chance to win £5,000 worth of Amazon Gift Cards.

For more deals and buying advice, check out those specific sections on the Golf Monthly website.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.