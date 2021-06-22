CrowdStrike (CRWD) Reports a Beat-and-Raise Quarter, Strong Execution Outweighs Premium Valuation Says Analyst

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.