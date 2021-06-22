Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

CrowdStrike (CRWD) Reports a Beat-and-Raise Quarter, Strong Execution Outweighs Premium Valuation Says Analyst

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings and raised its full-year guidance to send its shares modestly higher in pre-open Friday. The company made a profit of $0.10 per share to top...

www.streetinsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Kurtz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crwd#Logos#Arr#Crwd#Streetinsider Premium#Y Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

FY2023 EPS Estimates for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.61. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.53 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) will post $295.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $298.70 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $258.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$3.72 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) will announce $3.72 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the lowest is $3.63 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to report $72.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.90 million and the highest is $72.60 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $53.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$733.09 Million in Sales Expected for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) will report $733.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $719.30 million. Verisk Analytics reported sales of $678.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 914 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $107,458.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,669 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,514.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $506.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post $506.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.80 million and the lowest is $498.60 million. Sleep Number reported sales of $284.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $560.83 Million

Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $560.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $558.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $563.36 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $460.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.62 Million

Brokerages predict that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will post sales of $59.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FedNat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.73 million and the lowest is $52.50 million. FedNat reported sales of $123.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will announce sales of $151.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $148.70 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $174.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.15 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will post $472.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $460.30 million to $484.00 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $185.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 155.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $233.32 Million

Brokerages expect 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to announce $233.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $228.24 million to $242.50 million. 2U reported sales of $182.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.
Retailmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $68.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post $68.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.81 million. Retail Opportunity Investments reported sales of $66.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.