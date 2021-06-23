Cancel
DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) is Gapping up 6% After Results Prove it is More Than a Pandemic Play

 13 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are gaining in the premarket after reporting strong growth despite difficult comps as customers expand their initial projects and the International business reaches meaningful size. After pulling back 33% from the pandemic peak on fears that the company could not consistently deliver growth as the economy reopens, the company reported an acceleration in net revenue retention to 125% y/y from 123% in the prior quarter.

