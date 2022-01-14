ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Steve McQueen narrowly escaped death multiple times. Here's his life story you may not know.

By Nicole Caldwell
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

Bettmann // Getty Images

Steve McQueen: The life story you may not know

Iconic actor, martial artist, and car (and bike) enthusiast Steve McQueen was a perfect fit for the counterculture era, rising up as a true embodiment of the antihero archetype.

McQueen’s seemingly effortless cool was underscored in films like “The Great Escape,” “The Cincinnati Kid,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” and “Bullitt.” The actor introduced a new image for a Hollywood leading man: unconventional, rebellious, and ruggedly handsome. To dig deeper into his legendary biography, Stacker made a list of 25 lesser-known facts about this timeless star.

McQueen’s onscreen rebel persona matched who he was in real life. He never quite escaped the damage of his volatile, unmoored childhood, growing into adulthood steeped in risk and excess from fast vehicles and illicit substances to numerous, storied affairs. The actor was known for outlandish demands on set, including losing a starring role in ″Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid″ to Robert Redford because McQueen wouldn’t sign on without having top billing over Paul Newman. He made complaints about lines and costumes and, several times, filming had to be delayed because McQueen was inebriated on narcotics or alcohol (or both). Other times, he turned down roles in films that stand today as masterpieces, such as “Apocalypse Now,” “Dirty Harry,” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

McQueen also allegedly abused his wives and lovers. In her memoir “My Husband, My Friend,” McQueen’s first wife Neile Adams outlined persistent emotional and physical abuse. Further allegations suggest the same treatment of McQueen’s second wife Ali MacGraw.

McQueen’s daredevil lifestyle included racing cars and bikes. Early in his career, he got his hands on Harley-Davidson and Triumph motorcycles. By the early 1950s, living in New York City and studying acting, McQueen began traveling to Long Island on the weekends to compete in motorcycle races. His winnings each week totaled around $100, more than $1,000 in today’s money.

McQueen’s legacy—stretched out over nearly three dozen films and countless television appearances—is that of an unapologetically flawed man. His signature style—often associated with Barbour jackets, Persol sunglasses, and TAG Heuer watches—and larger-than-life persona captivated and inspired audiences and fans throughout the ’60s and ’70s and straight through to today. Keep reading to learn more about the life of this iconic, complicated star.

You may also like: 30 notable celebrity endorsements

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G6jJl_0aKKHCy400
Photo12 // Getty Images

1930s: A hard-knocks upbringing

Steve McQueen was born in Indiana on March 24, 1930. His mother was a sex worker and his father a circus stuntman who left McQueen’s mom within six months after meeting her. Unable to cope with parenthood, by 1933 she left her young son with her parents in Missouri.

Reunited in 1938, mother and son moved back to Indiana with her new husband. McQueen faced regular beatings by his stepfather’s hand, and by age 9 McQueen had set out to live on the streets. His mother responded by sending him back to family in Missouri, only to ask for her son back when she’d married yet again and wanted to move the family to Los Angeles. There, McQueen faced familiar abuse by his mother’s new husband. After bouncing back and forth another time to Missouri, McQueen joined a gang in Los Angeles and, after getting caught stealing hubcaps and getting thrown down a flight of stairs by his stepfather, ended up in reformatory school.

During the 14 months he was enrolled at the California Junior Boys Republic at Chino, McQueen was put into solitary confinement five times. He later said he relied on those memories while acting in “the cooler” scenes in 1963’s “The Great Escape.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JvhLj_0aKKHCy400
Topical Press Agency // Getty Images

1947: McQueen joins the Marine Corps

McQueen was 17 when he enlisted in the Marine Corps. It was there that he learned to use a number of weapons utilized in fight scenes throughout his filmography—including guns, knives, and his hands for street-fighting. During his service, he was promoted to Private First Class but demoted to private seven separate times for various offenses including using a weekend pass to meet up with a girlfriend for two weeks. During a training exercise in the Arctic, the ship hit a sandbank and threw a number of people into the water where many drowned. McQueen jumped in and rescued five Marines. He was honorably discharged in 1950.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xcq1g_0aKKHCy400
Sunset Boulevard // Getty Images

1950s: Criminal enterprises

After being discharged from the Marines, McQueen kept a number of odd jobs, the strangest of which included serving as a getaway driver for robbers, working as a pimp, and selling illegal handguns. He decided to change tacks and headed to New York for acting school. He used money from the G.I. Bill to enroll in 1951 at the famed Neighborhood Playhouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3jfb_0aKKHCy400
Archive Photos // Getty Images

1956: McQueen marries Neile Adams

Neile Adams, a Broadway dancer, married the then-struggling actor in 1956. She later wrote that their mutual, painful childhoods helped them to understand each other. Neile also said she was aware of McQueen’s drug problem very early on, and that McQueen demonstrated extreme jealousy that manifested at times as physical violence. Meanwhile, he was a known philanderer who carried on many affairs and flings. The couple had two children together, Terry Leslie McQueen (1959–1998), and Chad McQueen (born in 1960). Neile filed for divorce in 1971.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWlUU_0aKKHCy400
Paramount // Getty Images

1958: ‘The Blob’ breakthrough

McQueen’s acting career had touched off in 1952 with a half-hour telephone short for Bell Telephone Company. The struggling young actor was eager to take any roles he could get, so in 1957 when he landed a leading role in a campy horror flick, he jumped at the opportunity. The movie turned out to be the surprise 1958 sci-fi hit thriller “The Blob.” Aneta Corsaut, who later co-starred on "The Andy Griffith Show” as Helen Crump, co-starred. McQueen earned $3,000 for his part in the film.

You may also like: 100 celebrities who grew up in small towns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aHuqF_0aKKHCy400
Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

1960: Near-death experience at a Mexican brothel

While filming “The Magnificent Seven,” McQueen took his co-star Robert Vaughn to a Mexican brothel, where they imbibed numerous margaritas, stayed all night, and left without paying (McQueen was notorious for never carrying cash). Years later, Vaughn recounted the story and said he was sure the two were lucky to have escaped a beating if not death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gQvd_0aKKHCy400
Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

1963: Insurance concerns keep McQueen from famed ‘Great Escape’ bike jump

1963’s “The Great Escape” seamlessly incorporated McQueen’s acumen as a motorcyclist and cool antihero persona. But in what is widely considered the greatest motorcycle scene of any movie, the dramatic fence-jump was done by the actor’s mentor, bike-builder, and friend Bud Elkins. That’s because the studio was worried McQueen might hurt himself. To pull off the stunt, Elkins employed a modification to the seat to protect his body during the 60-foot jump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3diH_0aKKHCy400
picture alliance // Getty Images

1964: International Six Day Trials

McQueen provided most of the funding required to form the first authentic Team USA at the International Six Day Trials (ISDT) in 1964, held in Erfurt, Germany, at the height of the Cold War. The team was composed of McQueen, Bud and Dave Ekins, Cliff Coleman, and John Steen. In a proud moment for the star, McQueen had the distinction of carrying the “Stars and Stripes” for the U.S. team at the opening ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIgl8_0aKKHCy400
Park Place Production

1966: Music with Glen Campbell

In the 1965 movie “Baby The Rain Must Fall,” McQueen portrayed a fledgling rockabilly singer. His co-star was Lee Remick. In one scene where McQueen’s character “Henry” is singing in a bar, an uncredited Glen Campbell is accompanying him.

1965’s “The Cincinnati Kid” cast McQueen along with entertainers such as Cab Calloway and Ann-Margaret. McQueen played a traveling cardsharp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcuNd_0aKKHCy400
Graphic House // Getty Images

1966: Academy Award nomination

McQueen earned an Oscar nominee for Best Actor for his role as a rebellious naval engineer Jake Holman in the military drama “The Sand Pebbles.” The screenplay was adapted from a 1962 Richard McKenna novel of the same name. McQueen starred alongside Richard Attenborough, Candice Bergen, Richard Crenna, and others.

You may also like: 30 secret celebrity weddings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LjKYY_0aKKHCy400
Bettmann // Getty Images

1966: Martial arts with Bruce Lee

Bruce Lee in 1966 moved his family from Seattle, Washington, to Los Angeles, taking a starring role in the superhero series “The Green Hornet.” Lee also opened a martial arts school in L.A., teaching many celebrities the craft, including Steve McQueen. The two men had a storied friendship that lasted for years; when Lee died in 1973, two funerals were held. McQueen, who notoriously hated funerals (and had avoided Sharon Tate’s), flew to Seattle to attend the second funeral.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4uWD_0aKKHCy400
Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

1968: ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’

In the 1968 thriller “The Thomas Crown Affair,” McQueen starred with Faye Dunaway in her follow-up film to her debut “Bonnie & Clyde .” The movie was filmed in Boston and was one of the first to generously employ split or quadruple screens.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sGpYN_0aKKHCy400
Ron Galella Collection // Getty Images

1969: A narrow escape from the Manson murders

McQueen met Jay Sebring and Sharon Tate while hanging out at the Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood in the 1960s. On the night Tate and Sebring were murdered by Charles Manson’s followers, McQueen had plans to meet them for dinner at Tate and Roman Polanski’s house but ended up being unable to go. Following the murders, McQueen began carrying a loaded gun on him at all times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cp2VK_0aKKHCy400
Bernard Cahier // Getty Images

1970: McQueen races in a cast

In the 1970 Twelve Hours of Sebring motorsport endurance race, McQueen drove with a cast on his left foot—he’d been in a motorcycle accident two weeks earlier. He competed in the three-liter class in a Porsche 908/02. The actor lost the overall title by a matter of seconds to Mario Andretti.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XVCLQ_0aKKHCy400
Bernard Cahier // Getty Images

1971: ‘Le Mans’

In 1971, McQueen starred in the poorly received auto-racing drama “Le Mans . ” Despite its lackluster reception, it features McQueen doing much of his own driving and stunts.

You may also like: 30 celebrities you might not know are Canadian

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uRAvr_0aKKHCy400
Monterey Media // Getty Images

1971: ‘On Any Sunday’

In 1971, McQueen’s production company funded the motorsports documentary “On Any Sunday.” McQueen was also present for significant changes in the industry, including compensation for a share of the box office receipts from their films.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHZAR_0aKKHCy400
Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

1971: Cover of Sports Illustrated

Also in 1971, McQueen appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine riding a Husqvarna dirt bike. In the colorful profile within, McQueen recounts biking through Hurricane Audrey en route to Florida in the late 1950s before a cycle tour of Cuba.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45brrO_0aKKHCy400
Anwar Hussein // Getty Images

1972: Arrested for drunken driving

McQueen was arrested for drunk driving in Alaska in 1972. The actor posted bail before heading out of town. Over his lifetime, there were many instances where the risk-taking driver stood on the verge of losing his license for a variety of moving violations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TZrC_0aKKHCy400
Bettmann // Getty Images

1973: Marriage to Ali MacGraw

In 1972's caper flick “The Getaway,” McQueen was paired with Ali MacGraw. The two were married in 1973. Their marriage was tumultuous (to say the least)—McQueen was known to have kept a suite at the Beverly Wilshire in Los Angeles for various trysts, along with disappearing for days at a time to party with the local Hell’s Angels chapter. The couple divorced in 1978; MacGraw never remarried.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fT70B_0aKKHCy400
Anwar Hussein // Getty Images

McQueen makes it into a Stones song

In 1973, The Rolling Stones included McQueen in the risque lyrics to their song “Star Star,” off their album “Goats Head Soup.”

That same year, Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman shared top billing in the 1973 prison camp drama “Papillon.” The screenplay was co-authored by formerly blacklisted screenwriter Dalton Trumbo.

You may also like: The Rat Pack, Brat Pack, and 20 other celebrity friend groups

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eidKa_0aKKHCy400
LMPC // Getty Images

1974: Highest-paid movie star in the world

In 1974, McQueen joined a galaxy of Hollywood stars in the first blockbuster feature, “The Towering Inferno.” When producer Irwin Allen recruited McQueen and Paul Newman for the film, McQueen’s management stipulated that neither celebrity would get higher billing than the other. All marketing materials for the film, therefore (on posters and the like) present McQueen’s name first, with Newman’s never appearing higher than a half-letter above McQueen’s.

By that year, McQueen was the highest-paid movie actor in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zZkRH_0aKKHCy400
Ron Galella // Getty Images

1977: A near miss for ‘Close Encounters’

McQueen was Steven Spielberg’s first choice for the character of Roy Neary in the 1977 film “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” McQueen turned the part down, telling the director he was unable to cry on cue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sgnwF_0aKKHCy400
Silver Screen Collection // Getty Images

1978: Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame

McQueen was inducted into the Off-Road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1978. The distinction honors his long-time participation in off-road motorsports and his involvement with helping to get the very first, organized off-road competitions off the ground. Among the vehicles he raced were various motorcycles, Chevy pickups, and the infamous “ Baja Boot .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=249npo_0aKKHCy400
Ron Galella // Getty Images

1980: Marriage to Barbara Minty

Former fashion model Barbara Minty met McQueen in July of 1977 after the actor saw her in an advertisement. McQueen had his agent set up a meeting with her; the two were married on Jan. 16, 1980.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FEpeG_0aKKHCy400
Bettmann // Getty Images

1980: An iconic life cut short

McQueen’s mesothelioma diagnosis in 1979 was likely due to his exposure to asbestos. In the Marines, he repaired asbestos insulation; while racing, he wore asbestos-lined suits. He was told the cancer was untreatable. Seeking a cure, McQueen headed to Mexico for experimental treatments that ultimately didn’t work. He was 50 when he died on Nov. 7, 1980. The ashes of the King of Cool were scattered over the Pacific Ocean.

You may also like: 50 dogs as incredible as the celebrities who own them

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Megan Fox 'was surprised by marriage proposal'

Megan, 35 - who has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green - loved the proposal and "thought it was beautiful and perfect". The insider told People: "She is excited to get married." The loved-up duo first started dating in May 2020 after meeting...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michel Subor, French Actor and Star of Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘Le Petit Soldat,’ Dies at 86

Michel Subor, a French actor who rose to international acclaim for his lead performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 feature “Le Petit Soldat” and his narration for François Truffaut’s 1962 romance “Jules et Jim,” died on Monday in a French hospital following a car accident. He was 86 years old. News of Subor’s death was shared by director Claire Denis on her Instagram and reported by the daily French newspaper Libération. Subor and Denis had collaborated numerous times over the past decades, with their partnership beginning with Subor’s performance in Denis’ 1999 feature “Beau Travail.” “Michel Subor, the big little soldier is dead,”...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Gaspard Ulliel death: French actor dies aged 37 after skiing accident

French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died following a skiing accident in the Alps, aged 37.The accident, which occurred on Tuesday (18 January), took place in the Savoie region of the Alps, and an investigation into what happened is currently underway.Following news of the accident, broadcaster France Bleu reported that the actor was in a “serious condition”. He was rushed to hospital in Grenoble, where he died.The mountain police service serving the site of the accident said it has been organising five or six rescues per day in recent weeks as the snow has hardened.Ulliel was known for films including...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

‘You can’t act!’ 26 co-stars who did not get along in real life

“Cruel!”, “Completely disgusting!”, “Candy ass!” – these are just some of the barbs that Hollywood stars have unleashed upon each other over the years. But which actors said them? And about whom?Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte might have been romantically entangled in I Love Trouble, but they also had a few tangles – and not the good kind – with each other off-set. And even though Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams went on to date in real life after The Notebook, it wasn’t exactly love at first sight for those two, either.A lot of this is ancient history. And the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Lee
Person
Ron Galella
Person
Lee Remick
Person
Sharon Tate
Person
Steve Mcqueen
Person
Chad Mcqueen
Person
Charles Manson
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Ali Macgraw
Person
Steven Spielberg
The Hollywood Reporter

Sofia Coppola Praises Kirsten Dunst’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ Performance: “I’m So Proud of You”

Jane Campion has said she fell in love with Kirsten Dunst as an actress after seeing her turn in 1999’s The Virgin Suicides, a film that marked Dunst’s first of three collaborations with Sofia Coppola. “Seriously, in love,” Campion said last November after the Hollywood premiere of The Power of the Dog, a film that finally brought them together. “She’s an actress I was deeply interested in. I love her, and she is that brilliant actress. She has to just put clothes on a line, and I’m riveted.” Critics and awards groups have also been captivated by Dunst’s turn as Rose...
MOVIES
Robb Report

Dustin Hoffman Is Auctioning Off the 1949 Buick Roadmaster From ‘Rain Man’

One of the more famous vehicles to grace the silver screen could soon be yours in real life. The 1949 Buick Roadmaster convertible from Rain Man will hit the block later this month at Bonhams’s Scottsdale Auction. Movie cars hit the market all the time, this marks the first time the beautiful roadster has been available since Dustin Hoffman acquired it after filming. Rain Man—which won Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Screenplay in 1989—tells the story of two brothers, Charlie (played by Tom Cruise) and Raymond (Hoffman), who couldn’t be more different from one another and only get to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Endorsements#Funerals#Bettmann Getty#Harley Davidson
E! News

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

Sidney Poitier's cause of death has been determined more than a week after his passing. The legendary actor died on Jan. 6 from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by E! News. He was 94. While he had suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
MOVIES
The Independent

Gaspard Ulliel death: French prime minister leads tributes to actor

Tributes have poured in for French actor Gaspard Ulliel, who has died aged 37 following a skiing accident in the Alps.Ulliel was involved in an incident yesterday (18 January) and subsequently admitted to hospital in “serious condition”, according to France Bleu. Shortly after, his death was confirmed by his agent.Authorities are currently investigating the incident to understand what happened.A number of tributes have been paid to Ulliel across social media. Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex tweeted: “Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Bong Joon Ho, Robert Pattinson Teaming for Warner Bros. Sci-Fi Movie

Parasite Oscar winner Bong Joon Ho has found his next film. The filmmaker will write and direct an untitled sci-fi movie for Warner Bros., with actor Robert Pattinson in talks to star, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed. The project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton. Mickey7 is described as Andy Wier’s The Martian meets Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. It centers on Mickey7, a man on an expedition to colonize the ice world Niflheim. This expendable employee takes jobs too risky for anyone else, and when he dies, he regenerates as a clone with most of his memories...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Holly Madison Says the Playboy Mansion Was 'Cult-Like': 'We Were All Gaslit'

Holly Madison is sharing more details about her dark experience as a Playboy Bunny in a new clip from the upcoming docuseries, Secrets of Playboy. The show — which has been releasing shocking trailers over the past few months — aims to unveil the "hidden realities" behind the empire helmed by Hugh Hefner, who died in 2017. The 10-part series is set to premiere Jan. 24, the network announced Wednesday, alongside the new teaser.
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

We Love Lucy: How Nicole Kidman & Javier Bardem Became The Ricardos For Aaron Sorkin

In 1952, the second season of CBS sitcom I Love Lucy set viewing records that, 70 years later, have yet to be beaten. The star was Lucille Ball, a lovable klutz from New York, and her husband Ricky was played by her real-life spouse—Cuban refugee Desi Arnaz. Together they founded Desilu Productions, soon to be the No. 1 independent TV company in America. In 1957, however, a scandal surfaced that threatened to tear it all down: Lucy was a registered Communist. Or was she? That fraught time is brought to life by Aaron Sorkin in his Amazon Studios release Being...
CELEBRITIES
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy