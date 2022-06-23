ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 best hoodies for men that are perfect for everyday wear

By Richard Jones
 2 days ago

Banned from shopping centres, name-checked by politicians, and adored by music and fashion royalty – the hoodie is a true menswear staple with a cultural history like no other.

Invented back in the 1930s by American sportswear brand Champion for its workers in cold New York warehouses, the hoodies’ workwear roots are a sign of its enduring appeal. It’s a piece that you can trust –hardwearing, versatile, and now, after some aforementioned awkward years in between, timeless.

What makes some hoodies stand out from the rest then? Well, logos and graphics are a start, even if plain options are easier to style. Comfort is a priority, as is fit, with a lot of modern-day hoodies straying into oversized territories.

When styling these stylishly designed baggier sweats , remember to balance out the look with a slimmer fit elsewhere, and buy oversized, not bigger – purposefully oversized pieces provide the structure you need to avoid looking like your mum’s waiting for you to grow into them.

Here’s a tried and tested guide to nine of the best hoodies then – a jumping board, if you will, into this enduring staple.

How we tested

For this piece we tried to review hoodies from across the menswear spectrum, so you’ll see pieces that go from sportswear and streetwear, to potentially more formal options. Each one has been put through its paces during a range of activities and situations, with the quality of the material, fit and details closely studied. Price was a major consideration, as was versatility. We want you to be getting as much wear out of your new purchase as possible and that requires a hoodie that transitions well throughout your day.

The best men’s hoodies for 2022 are:

M&S pure cotton hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BqRpt_0aKBrWat00

Best: Overall

Rating: 10/10

Marks and Spencer may not be the first place you’d think of when searching for a streetwear staple, but you can’t deny its prowess when it comes to clothing basics. Regardless of streetwear reputation, this hoodie has it all if you’re looking for a versatile, comfortable, well-fitting sweat at an absolute steal.

The fit is slim and flattering, especially around the chest, hemmed neatly at the waist. This fit makes it an ideal wear underneath a jacket or overshirt, while the deep burgundy is a lot more versatile than you’d think — an under-rated neutral that pairs with almost anything. There’s also a cushy fleeced lining, the cherry on top of a great hoodie from the high street store.

Buy now £25.00, Marksandspencer.com

Axel Arigato monogram hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kglbU_0aKBrWat00

Best: Luxury piece

Rating: 10/10

Scandi brand Axel Arigato built its house on some of the best minimalist sneakers in the game. And its clothing is similarly high quality, as shown by this fine hoodie. Taking that minimalist manifesto and imprinting it onto the hoodie, Axel Arigato has foregone the drawstrings, while the faint logo to the front and across the back is streetwear cool personified in its modern, pared-back sensibility.

The colour is more cream than beige, which gives it more stand-out power, while fit-wise the hoodie is purposefully long-line, although the ribbed hem turns up nicely for those who prefer it shorter. Well made and stylish, this is a luxury streetwear piece well worth the elevated price tag.

Buy now £160.00, Axelarigato.com

Huelwear zip through hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PXFq_0aKBrWat00

Best: Zipped option

Rating: 9/10

Any brand made famous outside of fashion that then attempts to sidle into menswear circles always gets some raised eyebrows. And so it was when meal replacement brand Huel, attempting to capitalise on the popularity of its free tees handed out with orders, launched Huelwear, an ethically-made clothing brand perfecting simple basics.

Whether it’s beginner’s luck or genuinely brilliant hoodie-making ability, it’s hard to deny the level of quality here. Made in Portugal, the heavyweight cotton feels substantial while the positively gleaming zip looks premium. The seams at the shoulders might not be to everyone’s tastes but create a flattering fit that should appeal to Huel’s athletically-inclined fans, while an in-depth shopping page that breaks down the environmental impact of your purchase is a truly refreshing sight to see.

Buy now £75.00, Huel.com

Champion reverse weave hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTfEM_0aKBrWat00

Best: For versatility

Rating: 9/10

When it comes to retro-styled casual wear it’s hard to beat Champion, and the reverse weave hoodie is the undeniable jewel in its comfortable crown.

Reverse weave is so-called because of the horizontal knitting technique created in the 1930s to minimise shrinkage and make garments more durable. A key part of the brand’s heritage, it gives Champion sweats its trademark throwback feel. The result is a smarter, slimmer-fitting hoodie that works well underneath jackets and overshirts, especially when taken in a neutral black. The arms might be a little tight for some – a minor gripe – but there’s a lot to love here; just ask any of the millions who already own one.

Buy now £80.00, Championstore.com

Dickies oakport hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JiSoi_0aKBrWat00

Best: For comfort

Rating: 9/10

Workwear purveyors Dickies are true kings of the genre, with an illustrious history that stretches back over a century. Now, workwear is nothing if not hardy and comfortable, and this hoodie from the brand has these two characteristics aplenty.

The inside is warm and cosy, while the fit is regular to a tee, with lots of room around the shoulders and to the sides without straying into oversized territory. At the price point, you might expect better drawstring tips – which has knocked it off that perfect 10 – but we really are talking fine measures here between elite-level hoodies.

Buy now £36.00, Dickieslife.com

Reiss hybrid quilted hooded jacket

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wDLOx_0aKBrWat00

Best: In cold weather

Rating: 8/10

Going to the gym in winter can be a headache, not least when it comes to the outerwear to get you there. This hybrid hoodie slash jacket from Reiss is perfect for those middle-ground situations, offering the relative comfort of a hoodie with the winter chill protection of a padded front.

The arms and back are made out of a sporty, stretchy cotton while the aforementioned quilted shell is lightweight – less Michelin man, more sleek techwear. As is the case with most clothes from Reiss the fit is slim, so those between sizes would do best to size up, especially the long-armed.

In sum though this is a good rotation piece, that’ll even fit underneath a larger winter coat when the weather really takes an icy turn.

Buy now £158.00, Reiss.com

Santa Cruz infinity hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31OQn7_0aKBrWat00

Best: Skatewear style

Rating: 8/10

Skatewear brand Santa Cruz is best known for its infamous logos, most notably its screaming blue hand. Said amputated limb still features here, albeit in a much more low-key way, alongside a selection of japanese motifs on the back that includes anime-like script and an elegant cherry blossom.

With a comfy fleece lining inside and a slightly oversized fit, it’s interesting skatewear that has bags of appeal whether you’re kickflipping and ollying, or just down the pub with your mates.

Buy now £64.99, Annscottage.com

New Balance uni-ssentials hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rl4dQ_0aKBrWat00

Best: For the gym

Rating: 8/10

American sportswear giant New Balance has always been a stylish proposition, from its model favourite dad shoes down to its throwback logo. The latter sits pride of place on this simple but well-done hoodie, which overlooks the fleece for a french terry lining instead. This makes the hoodie less comfortable than its fleeced competitors but arguably a better prospect post sweating it out at the gym.

The fit isn’t as well structured as others on this list either, but bigger shoulders will appreciate the extra room, making this an ideal pick-up for something that can take them from the weight room to the pub with ease.

Buy now £50.00, Newbalance.co.uk

Weekday oversized embroidered hoodie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BF89j_0aKBrWat00

Best: For standing out

Rating: 8/10

Weekday has become a firm fixture on the UK high street thanks to its affordable, Gen-Z targeting wares that firmly stand out from the rest of the point. Case in point, this hoodie is no shrinking violet. The fit is very much oversized with a lot of room across the shoulders. But it’s not overly long like some oversized pieces can be, hemmed just below the waist.

Looks-wise, the grungy, faded aesthetic will pair well with rocker staples like ripped skinny black jeans and a pair of Dr. Martens, even if the boldness of it all will likely be quite divisive. Some will love it, others won’t — but that’s the point when standing out.

Unfortunately the printed pattern we tried has since sold out, but there is still a green hoodie with alien character available (£18, Weekday.com ).

Buy now £26.00, Weekday.com

The verdict: Men’s hoodies

It’s a toss-up here between two great hoodies and a question of whether you want to invest in that added quality and brand name. The Axel Arigato monogram hoodie is a well-made piece with bags of streetwear style and a name hypebeasts respect, but for those who just want a do-it-all hoodie at a price point that means you can even pick up a few different colours, the Marks & Spencer pure cotton hoodie can’t be beaten.

