DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond scored his first NHL goal, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday. "Obviously, this is a great feeling," said Raymond, a forward who played his third game after he was the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. "You always want to get the first one out of the way, and I got to do it in a win."

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO