Baton Rouge, LA

LSU Football Schedule: Tigers take on Purdue in Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MM1Y_0aJyeRen00

LSU football schedule: Bowl season

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Mon, Jan. 2 LSU vs Purdue 1:00 PM ABC
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

After a 9-4 season that ended with the LSU Tigers getting blown out by the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC Championship game, now Brian Kelly’s team will take on Purdue for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl.

LSU football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

  • QB – Jayden Daniels , Garrett Nussmeier, Walker Howard
  • RB – John Emery Jr., Noah Cain, Armoni Goodwin
  • WR – Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers, Jack Bech, Jaray Jenkins, Kyren Lacy, Brian Thomas Jr.
  • TE – Kole Taylor, Jack Mashburn

It’s the season of change for LSU. After Ed Orgeron’s departure, the quirky Brian Kelly takes over a squad that has underperformed each of the past two seasons. We still don’t know for sure who will be under center against Florida State, but Jayden Daniels appears to be the early frontrunner.

LSU’s rolling out a new quarterback, a new running back, and a vastly different offensive line than they had last season. Chances are, they won’t set the world on fire to begin with, but once they get rolling, the Tigers should be much improved over the previous year.

Like usual, LSU’s receiving corps boasts impressive talent with Kayshon Boutte leading the way, but ultimately it will be the quarterbacks who control just how successful this unit can be in 2022. Defensively, they’ll win several battles in the trenches, and it could lead to more playmaking opportunities on the back end. If the defense can take a big step forward, LSU can make some noise this season.

Click here to view our college football games today to stay up to date with every game on the NCAA football schedule

LSU football scores

Week 1 – LSU loses nailbiter 24-23 to Florida State

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Sept. 4 Florida State Seminoles 24, LSU 23 7:30 PM ABC
Neutral site – Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Week 2 – LSU bounces back with 65-17 win over Southern Jaguars

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 10 LSU Tigers 65, Southern Jaguars 17 7:30 PM SECN

Week 3 – LSU leaps past Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-16

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 17 LSU Tigers 31, Mississippi State Bulldogs 16 6 PM ESPN

Where does LSU’s Tiger Stadium rank among college football’s best stadiums? Read our list of the 20 best venues

Week 4 – LSU shuts out New Mexico Lobos 38-0

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 24 LSU Tigers 38, New Mexico Lobos 0 7:30 PM SECN+/ESPN+

Week 5 – LSU’s Tigers too ferocious for Auburn Tigers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 1 LSU Tigers 21, Auburn Tigers 17 7 PM ESPN

Week 6 – LSU Tigers get mauled by Tennessee Volunteers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 8 Tennessee Volunteers 40, LSU Tigers 13 12 PM ESPN

Week 7 – LSU Tigers chomp Florida Gators 45-35

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 15 LSU Tigers 45, Florida Gators 35 7 PM ESPN

Week 8 – LSU runs past Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 22 LSU Tigers 45, Ole Miss Rebels 20 3:30 PM CBS

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 – LSU’s gutsy call rolls Alabama Crimson Tide

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 5 LSU Tigers 32, Alabama Crimson Tide 31 (OT) 7 PM ESPN

Week 11 – LSU sneaks past Arkansas Razorbacks

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 12 LSU Tigers 13, Arkansas Razorbacks 10 12 PM ESPN

Week 12 – LSU burns UAB Blazers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 19 LSU Tigers 41, UAB Blazers 10 9 PM ESPN2

Week 13 – LSU blows it vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 26 Texas A&M Aggies 38, LSU Tigers 23 7 PM ESPN
Week 14 – LSU proves to be no match for Georgia Bulldogs

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Dec. 3 Georgia Bulldogs 50, LSU Tigers 30 4 PM CBS
SEC Championship Game played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

LSU football schedule 2022

The LSU Tigers’ regular season is over. Stay tuned to discover next season’s opponents, where we’ll be back making game-by-game predictions in 2023.

LSU schedule prediction: 9-3

We don’t know what to expect from the Tigers in Brian Kelly’s first season with the whistle, but we like them to take a big step forward after finishing 6-7 a year ago. A better situation in the QB room, buoyed by a skilled receiver group, and a strong defense, should all help the Tigers improve in 2022. Let’s see how it goes.

Comments / 10

Dumbpeople Angerme
01-22

I see only possibly 1 or 2 losses and that’s Alabama and either Arkansas or Texas A&M we not gonna lose to both will be just one of them two most likely

Reply
2
 

