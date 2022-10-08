LSU Football Schedule: Tigers look to bounce back vs Florida Gators in Week 7
LSU football schedule: Week 7 – vs Florida
Week 7 – LSU @ Florida Gators
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 15
|LSU Tigers @ Florida Gators
|7 PM
|ESPN
- LSU vs Florida spread: LSU +3.5
- LSU vs Florida moneyline: LSU +145
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: Florida 34, LSU 30
LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly jabs reporter for tardiness, reporter jabs back: ‘Maybe if you win I’d be on time’
LSU football roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:
- QB – Jayden Daniels , Garrett Nussmeier, Walker Howard
- RB – John Emery Jr., Noah Cain, Armoni Goodwin
- WR – Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers, Jack Bech, Jaray Jenkins, Kyren Lacy, Brian Thomas Jr.
- TE – Kole Taylor, Jack Mashburn
It’s the season of change for LSU. After Ed Orgeron’s departure, the quirky Brian Kelly takes over a squad that has underperformed each of the past two seasons. We still don’t know for sure who will be under center against Florida State, but Jayden Daniels appears to be the early frontrunner.
LSU’s rolling out a new quarterback, a new running back, and a vastly different offensive line than they had last season. Chances are, they won’t set the world on fire to begin with, but once they get rolling, the Tigers should be much improved over the previous year.
Like usual, LSU’s receiving corps boasts impressive talent with Kayshon Boutte leading the way, but ultimately it will be the quarterbacks who control just how successful this unit can be in 2022. Defensively, they’ll win several battles in the trenches, and it could lead to more playmaking opportunities on the back end. If the defense can take a big step forward, LSU can make some noise this season.
Click here to view our college football games today to stay up to date with every game on the NCAA football schedule
LSU football scores
Week 1 – LSU loses nailbiter 24-23 to Florida State
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sun, Sept. 4
|Florida State Seminoles 24, LSU 23
|7:30 PM
|ABC
Brian Kelly blasted for disastrous debut as LSU Tigers head coach
Week 2 – LSU bounces back with 65-17 win over Southern Jaguars
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 10
|LSU Tigers 65, Southern Jaguars 17
|7:30 PM
|SECN
Week 3 – LSU leaps past Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-16
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 17
|LSU Tigers 31, Mississippi State Bulldogs 16
|6 PM
|ESPN
Where does LSU’s Tiger Stadium rank among college football’s best stadiums? Read our list of the 20 best venues
Week 4 – LSU shuts out New Mexico Lobos 38-0
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Sept. 24
|LSU Tigers 38, New Mexico Lobos 0
|7:30 PM
|SECN+/ESPN+
Week 5 – LSU’s Tigers too ferocious for Auburn Tigers
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 1
|LSU Tigers 21, Auburn Tigers 17
|7 PM
|ESPN
Week 6 – LSU Tigers get mauled by Tennessee Volunteers
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 8
|Tennessee Volunteers 40, LSU Tigers 13
|12 PM
|ESPN
LSU football schedule 2022Also Read:
Heisman Watch 2022: Ranking Heisman Trophy candidates entering Week 6
Week 8 – LSU vs Ole Miss Rebels
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Oct. 22
|Ole Miss Rebels @ LSU Tigers
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: LSU 28, Ole Miss 17
Week 9 BYE
Week 10 – LSU vs Alabama Crimson Tide
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 5
|Alabama Crimson Tide @ LSU Tigers
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction : Alabama 41, LSU 24
Top 10 college football quarterbacks: C.J. Stroud retains top spot with Drake Maye climbing heading into Week 6
Week 11 – LSU @ Arkansas Razorbacks
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 12
|LSU Tigers @ Arkansas Razorbacks
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: LSU 27, Arkansas 21
Week 12 – LSU vs UAB Blazers
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 19
|UAB Blazers @ LSU Tigers
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: LSU 40, UAB 10
Highest-paid college football coaches 2022: Dabo Swinney’s latest extension sees him climb the ranks
Week 13 – LSU @ Texas A&M Aggies
|Date:
|Game
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Sat, Nov. 26
|LSU Tigers @ Texas A&M Aggies
|TBD
|TBD
- Sportsnaut’s prediction: LSU 35, Texas A&M 27
Related: Watch exclusive videos @ Sportsnaut Vids NOW – Includes amazing guests and the hottest topics
LSU schedule prediction: 9-3
We don’t know what to expect from the Tigers in Brian Kelly’s first season with the whistle, but we like them to take a big step forward after finishing 6-7 a year ago. A better situation in the QB room, buoyed by a skilled receiver group, and a strong defense, should all help the Tigers improve in 2022. Let’s see how it goes.
More must-reads:
Comments / 8