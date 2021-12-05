LSU Football Schedule: Tigers land Texas Bowl vs Kansas State

LSU football schedule this week

LSU plays Kansas State in Texas Bowl

Date Time (ET) TV Tuesday, Jan. 4 9:00 PM ESPN

Spread: TBD

TBD Moneyline: TBD

TBD Over/under: TBD

LSU clearly underwhelmed this season, but they managed to still get into the Bowl picture. Sure, Ed Orgeron may not be there anymore, but the team’s excited for Brian Kelly’s arrival. As far as this matchup, LSU will struggle to contain Deuce Vaughn, but will do just enough to end their year with a win.

Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 41, Kansas State 37

LSU football schedule predictions, roster outlook

LSU is 6-6 so far in the 2021 college football season.

The Tigers’ bye is Week 9, and is set between SEC road matchups against Ole Miss and Alabama (Oct. 23 and Nov. 6).

Sportsnaut predicts LSU will end the regular season with a 6-6 record .

LSU football roster outlook

Oct 31, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks for a receiver against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

QB – Max Johnson, Garrett Nussmeier

RB – Tyrion Davis-Price, Corey Kiner

WR – Kayshon Boutte, Brian Thomas Jr., Jaray Jenkins

TE – Jack Bech, Kole Taylor

LSU had a big decision to make at quarterback, but Myles Brennan’s fishing accident resulted in him breaking his non-throwing left arm , and paved the way for Max Johnson to land the starting job. To his credit, Johnson closed out the 2020 campaign with impressive wins over Florida and Ole Miss. The offense is in good hands.

Sophomore receiver Kayshon Boutte had an excellent freshman season with 45 receptions and 735 yards. He’s downright explosive, and LSU’s rushing attack should be improved from a season ago, with powerful tailback Tyrion Davis-Price leading the way.

Week 1 – LSU lost 38-27 @ UCLA Bruins

When: Saturday, Sept. 4 @ 8:30 PM on FOX.

Saturday, Sept. 4 @ 8:30 PM on FOX. Spread: LSU -3.5 (via DraftKings )

LSU -3.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: LSU -180; UCLA +155

LSU -180; UCLA +155 Sportsnaut Prediction : LSU 31, UCLA 14

The UCLA Bruins’ domination of the line of scrimmage, exotic defensive coverages and their fans were all too much for LSU to handle in the season opener. Chip Kelly seems to have UCLA football moving in a promising direction after a 38-27 triumph over the Tigers, which is indubitably his signature win as Bruins head coach.

Week 2 – LSU won 34-7 vs. McNeese State Cowboys

When: Saturday, Sept. 11 @ 8:00 PM on SEC Network

Saturday, Sept. 11 @ 8:00 PM on SEC Network Sportsnaut Prediction : LSU 51, McNeese State 0

Despite what happened in Los Angeles to kick off the season, LSU knew it could take solace in a tune-up game afterwards. Tigers quarterback Max Johnson was under siege versus UCLA in last week’s loss. McNeese State was a good opponent for Johnson to regain confidence against, and he threw for three touchdowns in the easy win.

Week 3 – LSU won 49-21 vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 7:30 PM on SEC Network

Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 7:30 PM on SEC Network Spread: LSU -19

LSU -19 Moneyline: Central Michigan +700; LSU -1125

Central Michigan +700; LSU -1125 Over/under: 61

61 Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 45, Central Michigan 10

The Chippewas posted a .500 record in the MAC last year. That’s not exactly the stuff that inspires anyone to make a bold prediction that an upset could be on the horizon, particularly at Tiger Stadium. LSU had no problems handling Central Michigan in a dominant victory.

Week 4 – LSU defeated Mississippi State, 28-25

When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12:00 PM Spread: LSU -2

LSU -2 Over/under: 56

56 Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 35, Mississippi State 14

We thought LSU would roll over Mike Leach and the Bulldogs. Late in the fourth quarter, it seemed we were headed that way with the Tigers leading 28-10. But Mississippi State found some late life, failing on the final onside kick attempt and dropping a close one.

Week 5 – LSU loses 24-19 to Auburn Tigers

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9:00 PM

Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9:00 PM Spread: LSU -3.0 (via BetMGM )

LSU -3.0 (via BetMGM ) Moneyline: Auburn +145; LSU -175

Auburn +145; LSU -175 Over/Under: 56

56 Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 38, Auburn 27

It was the Bo Nix show in Death Valley Saturday as the Auburn Tigers quarterback bobbed and weaved his way through the LSU Tiger defense for the narrow five-point victory. The LSU defense missed several tackles and quarterback Max Johnson was unable to convert on a fourth-down try with just one minute remaining to seal the deal.

Week 6 – LSU loses 42-21 to Kentucky Wildcats

When: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 PM Spread: Kentucky -3

Kentucky -3 Moneyline: LSU +135; Kentucky -165

LSU +135; Kentucky -165 Over/under: 51

51 Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 27, Kentucky 30

If you asked us to predict this game before the year began, we’d say LSU by 20, but (16) Kentucky remains unbeaten and the Tigers have shown some weaknesses, particularly on offense. This one could come down to the wire, but Kentucky gets the edge playing at home.

Week 7 – LSU Tigers win 49-42 vs Florida Gators

When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, Oct. 16 at 12:00 PM Spread: Florida -11.5 (via DraftKings )

Florida -11.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Florida -420; LSU +325

Florida -420; LSU +325 Over/under: 59.5

59.5 Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 20, Florida 30

The Tiger defense made all the difference here. Forcing Gator quarterbacks to throw four interceptions was enough for LSU to maintain the lead. Tyrion Davis-Price set an LSU school record for the most rushing yards in one game with 287, surpassing Leonard Fournette in the process.

Week 8 – LSU loses 31-17 to Ole Miss Rebels

When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 PM Spread: Ole Miss -8.5

Ole Miss -8.5 Moneyline: LSU +250; Ole Miss -320

LSU +250; Ole Miss -320 Over/under: 76.5

76.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Ole Miss 3 7, LSU 31

A week after announcing Ed Orgeron wouldn’t be back next season, after being the first to score, the Tigers couldn’t get their offense going against Ole Miss. They couldn’t run the ball and they couldn’t stop the Rebels as they ran for 266 yards of their own.

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 – LSU loses 20-14 to Alabama Crimson Tide

When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 PM on ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 PM on ESPN Spread: Alabama -29 (via DraftKings )

Alabama -29 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: LSU +2200; Alabama -6500

LSU +2200; Alabama -6500 Over/under: 66

66 Sportsnaut prediction: Alabama 42, LSU 16

LSU did well to hang with a perennially-tough Alabama Crimson Tide squad, perhaps the rivalry helped breed some better competition. Max Johnson struggled to connect with his receivers, but Nick Saban’s team had more talent.

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) returns a punt during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 – LSU loses 16-13 to Arkansas Razorbacks

When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 PM Spread: Arkansas -2.5

Arkansas -2.5 Moneyline: Arkansas -145; LSU +120

Arkansas -145; LSU +120 Over/under: 59

59 Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 41, Arkansas 35

LSU quarterback Max Johnson was benched and his replacement Garrett Nussmeier wasn’t any better. Still, it took an overtime kick for Arkansas to take home the Golden Boot trophy, but perhaps it’s more fitting that way.

Week 12 – LSU wins 27-14 over Louisiana Monroe Warhawks

When: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 9:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 20 at 9:00 PM Spread: LSU -28.5

LSU -28.5 Moneyline: Louisiana-Monroe +1500; LSU -5000

Louisiana-Monroe +1500; LSU -5000 Over/under: 58.5

58.5 Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 44, Louisiana Monroe 13

The Tigers came into their matchup with the Warhawks angry, losing three consecutive games. Freshman receiver Malik Nabers was en fuego, racking up a new career-high 143 receiving yards as Max Johnson had another 300-yard game, his fourth of the season.

Week 13 – LSU wins 27-24 over Texas A&M Aggies

When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:00 PM Spread: Texas A&M -6.5

Texas A&M -6.5 Moneyline: Texas A&M -250; LSU +200

Texas A&M -250; LSU +200 Over/under: 45.5

45.5 Sportsnaut prediction: Texas A&M 34, LSU 20

Seeking their sixth win of the year to gain bowl eligibility, the LSU Tigers narrowly beat the Aggies thanks to a last-minute touchdown throw from Max Johnson. It was a great way to provide momentum heading, allowing them to get to a bowl game, even though Ed Orgeron won’t be coaching .

LSU football schedule predictions

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) reacts to making a catch against LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers record prediction: 6-6

