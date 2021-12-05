ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

LSU Football Schedule: Tigers land Texas Bowl vs Kansas State

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yD5WE_0aJyeRen00

LSU football schedule this week

LSU plays Kansas State in Texas Bowl

Date Time (ET) TV
Tuesday, Jan. 4 9:00 PM ESPN
  • Spread: TBD
  • Moneyline: TBD
  • Over/under: TBD

LSU clearly underwhelmed this season, but they managed to still get into the Bowl picture. Sure, Ed Orgeron may not be there anymore, but the team’s excited for Brian Kelly’s arrival. As far as this matchup, LSU will struggle to contain Deuce Vaughn, but will do just enough to end their year with a win.

  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 41, Kansas State 37
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kBgK_0aJyeRen00
Also Read:
New LSU head coach Brian Kelly blasted for fake southern accent during speech

LSU football schedule predictions, roster outlook

  • LSU is 6-6 so far in the 2021 college football season.
  • The Tigers’ bye is Week 9, and is set between SEC road matchups against Ole Miss and Alabama (Oct. 23 and Nov. 6).
  • Sportsnaut predicts LSU will end the regular season with a 6-6 record .

Where does LSU’s Tiger Stadium rank among college football’s best stadiums? Read our list of the 20 best venues

LSU football roster outlook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZyfPl_0aJyeRen00
Oct 31, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks for a receiver against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

  • QB – Max Johnson, Garrett Nussmeier
  • RB – Tyrion Davis-Price, Corey Kiner
  • WR – Kayshon Boutte, Brian Thomas Jr., Jaray Jenkins
  • TE – Jack Bech, Kole Taylor

LSU had a big decision to make at quarterback, but Myles Brennan’s fishing accident resulted in him breaking his non-throwing left arm , and paved the way for Max Johnson to land the starting job. To his credit, Johnson closed out the 2020 campaign with impressive wins over Florida and Ole Miss. The offense is in good hands.

Sophomore receiver Kayshon Boutte had an excellent freshman season with 45 receptions and 735 yards. He’s downright explosive, and LSU’s rushing attack should be improved from a season ago, with powerful tailback Tyrion Davis-Price leading the way.

Click here to view our College Football Games Today flagship piece and stay up to date with every game on the NCAA football schedule in 2021

Week 1 – LSU lost 38-27 @ UCLA Bruins

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 4 @ 8:30 PM on FOX.
  • Spread: LSU -3.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: LSU -180; UCLA +155
  • Sportsnaut Prediction : LSU 31, UCLA 14

The UCLA Bruins’ domination of the line of scrimmage, exotic defensive coverages and their fans were all too much for LSU to handle in the season opener. Chip Kelly seems to have UCLA football moving in a promising direction after a 38-27 triumph over the Tigers, which is indubitably his signature win as Bruins head coach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b1tY1_0aJyeRen00
Also Read:
LSU Tigers coach Kevin Faulk steps away after daughter’s death

Week 2 – LSU won 34-7 vs. McNeese State Cowboys

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 11 @ 8:00 PM on SEC Network
  • Sportsnaut Prediction : LSU 51, McNeese State 0

Despite what happened in Los Angeles to kick off the season, LSU knew it could take solace in a tune-up game afterwards. Tigers quarterback Max Johnson was under siege versus UCLA in last week’s loss. McNeese State was a good opponent for Johnson to regain confidence against, and he threw for three touchdowns in the easy win.

Week 3 – LSU won 49-21 vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 7:30 PM on SEC Network
  • Spread: LSU -19
  • Moneyline: Central Michigan +700; LSU -1125
  • Over/under: 61
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 45, Central Michigan 10

The Chippewas posted a .500 record in the MAC last year. That’s not exactly the stuff that inspires anyone to make a bold prediction that an upset could be on the horizon, particularly at Tiger Stadium. LSU had no problems handling Central Michigan in a dominant victory.

Week 4 – LSU defeated Mississippi State, 28-25

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12:00 PM
  • Spread: LSU -2
  • Over/under: 56
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 35, Mississippi State 14

We thought LSU would roll over Mike Leach and the Bulldogs. Late in the fourth quarter, it seemed we were headed that way with the Tigers leading 28-10. But Mississippi State found some late life, failing on the final onside kick attempt and dropping a close one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taYJC_0aJyeRen00 Also Read:
Top cornerback prospect Derek Stingley Jr. (foot) out indefinitely for LSU

Week 5 – LSU loses 24-19 to Auburn Tigers

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9:00 PM
  • Spread: LSU -3.0 (via BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Auburn +145; LSU -175
  • Over/Under: 56
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 38, Auburn 27

It was the Bo Nix show in Death Valley Saturday as the Auburn Tigers quarterback bobbed and weaved his way through the LSU Tiger defense for the narrow five-point victory. The LSU defense missed several tackles and quarterback Max Johnson was unable to convert on a fourth-down try with just one minute remaining to seal the deal.

Week 6 – LSU loses 42-21 to Kentucky Wildcats

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 PM
  • Spread: Kentucky -3
  • Moneyline: LSU +135; Kentucky -165
  • Over/under: 51
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 27, Kentucky 30

If you asked us to predict this game before the year began, we’d say LSU by 20, but (16) Kentucky remains unbeaten and the Tigers have shown some weaknesses, particularly on offense. This one could come down to the wire, but Kentucky gets the edge playing at home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gj6Mt_0aJyeRen00 Also Read:
WATCH: No. 16 Kentucky remains undefeated, romping past LSU

Week 7 – LSU Tigers win 49-42 vs Florida Gators

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 12:00 PM
  • Spread: Florida -11.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Florida -420; LSU +325
  • Over/under: 59.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 20, Florida 30

The Tiger defense made all the difference here. Forcing Gator quarterbacks to throw four interceptions was enough for LSU to maintain the lead. Tyrion Davis-Price set an LSU school record for the most rushing yards in one game with 287, surpassing Leonard Fournette in the process.

Week 8 – LSU loses 31-17 to Ole Miss Rebels

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 PM
  • Spread: Ole Miss -8.5
  • Moneyline: LSU +250; Ole Miss -320
  • Over/under: 76.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Ole Miss 3 7, LSU 31

A week after announcing Ed Orgeron wouldn’t be back next season, after being the first to score, the Tigers couldn’t get their offense going against Ole Miss. They couldn’t run the ball and they couldn’t stop the Rebels as they ran for 266 yards of their own.

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 – LSU loses 20-14 to Alabama Crimson Tide

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 PM on ESPN
  • Spread: Alabama -29 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: LSU +2200; Alabama -6500
  • Over/under: 66
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Alabama 42, LSU 16

LSU did well to hang with a perennially-tough Alabama Crimson Tide squad, perhaps the rivalry helped breed some better competition. Max Johnson struggled to connect with his receivers, but Nick Saban’s team had more talent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Atk2m_0aJyeRen00
Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) returns a punt during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 11 – LSU loses 16-13 to Arkansas Razorbacks

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 PM
  • Spread: Arkansas -2.5
  • Moneyline: Arkansas -145; LSU +120
  • Over/under: 59
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 41, Arkansas 35

LSU quarterback Max Johnson was benched and his replacement Garrett Nussmeier wasn’t any better. Still, it took an overtime kick for Arkansas to take home the Golden Boot trophy, but perhaps it’s more fitting that way.

Week 12 – LSU wins 27-14 over Louisiana Monroe Warhawks

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 9:00 PM
  • Spread: LSU -28.5
  • Moneyline: Louisiana-Monroe +1500; LSU -5000
  • Over/under: 58.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 44, Louisiana Monroe 13

The Tigers came into their matchup with the Warhawks angry, losing three consecutive games. Freshman receiver Malik Nabers was en fuego, racking up a new career-high 143 receiving yards as Max Johnson had another 300-yard game, his fourth of the season.

Week 13 – LSU wins 27-24 over Texas A&M Aggies

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:00 PM
  • Spread: Texas A&M -6.5
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M -250; LSU +200
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Texas A&M 34, LSU 20

Seeking their sixth win of the year to gain bowl eligibility, the LSU Tigers narrowly beat the Aggies thanks to a last-minute touchdown throw from Max Johnson. It was a great way to provide momentum heading, allowing them to get to a bowl game, even though Ed Orgeron won’t be coaching .

Click here to read our game-by-game predictions for the entire 2021 Alabama football schedule

LSU football schedule predictions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fbdnb_0aJyeRen00
Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) reacts to making a catch against LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers record prediction: 6-6

Related: Watch exclusive videos @ Sportsnaut Vids NOW – Includes amazing guests and the hottest topics

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

LSU quarterback Max Johnson apparently wants no part of Brian Kelly

Brian Kelly is going to need to find a quarterback. A week after he took the LSU job and prompted an uproar over how his Notre Dame exit went down, Kelly’s starting quarterback Max Johnson announced Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal. His brother, Jake, the top-ranked tight end in the class of 2022, also announced he would decommit.
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
FanSided

Auburn football: 5 Bo Nix transfer portal landing spots

If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Orgeron
The Spun

Lee Corso Has 2-Word Message For Cincinnati

Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter. This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals the exact reason Brian Kelly bolted Notre Dame for LSU

After putting together a 92-39 record in 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly has left to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. Kelly signed a 10-year, $95 million contract with LSU. The news was shocking and has sent waves throughout the college football landscape. According to Paul Finebaum, Brian Kelly bolting Notre Dame for LSU can be attributed to one simple reason: to win a national championship.
NOTRE DAME, IN
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
FlurrySports

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day is Walking on Thin Ice

Just over a year ago, Ohio State football fans were overcome with joy when the Class of 2022 top overall player, quarterback Quinn Ewers, committed to the Buckeyes. What followed was a bizarre timeline where Ewers decided to forgo his senior season of high school football and enroll a year early at Ohio State. He did this to get his name in the NFL draft sooner and also to profit off his name, image and likeness while playing for the Buckeyes a year early. He was an older class of 2022 player, who was already 18 when he showed up in Columbus before fall camp. However, CJ Stroud had locked himself in as the starter before Ewers even arrived.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Ncaa Football#Football Games#Texas Bowl#American Football#Lsu Football Schedule#Kansas State#Sec#Ole Miss#Lsu Tigers#The Auburn Tigers
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Resigns In ‘Stunning’ Move

A notable college football head coach walked away from his position on Tuesday afternoon. McNeese head coach Frank Wilson has resigned, according to Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. It’s reportedly a “stunning” move to those within the program. There’s a reason Wilson’s leaving McNeese, though. According to multiple reports, he’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Sports Nation

Ohio State Buckeyes suffer massive blow

As if losing to their arch-rival Michigan Wolverines wasn’t enough, the Ohio State Buckeyes suffered another massive setback today. Prized 5 star quarterback Quinn Ewers is entering the transfer portal, and is reportedly considering three schools in the Lone Star State as his next destination:. Ewers was widely regarded as...
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Postgame Video Of Alabama Cheerleader Is Going Viral

A postgame video of an Alabama football cheerleader went viral on social media following the Crimson Tide’s win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. However, the people in the video were incorrectly identified. Initially, fans speculated that the man in the video was Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding. However,...
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Michigan Football: Jim Harbaugh was robbed of Big Ten Coach of the Year

If you’re a Michigan football fan right now, you have to be on cloud-nine with everything that has happened lately with the football team. The football team thoroughly dominated and broke the will of Ohio State. Michigan ran for almost 300 yards on OSU and also threw for over 200 total yards. They won 42-27 (in a game that wasn’t even that close to be honest).
MICHIGAN STATE
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

27K+
Followers
29K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy