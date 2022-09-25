ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

LSU Football Schedule: Brian Kelly takes on Auburn in Week 5

By Andrew Buller-Russ
 3 days ago

LSU football schedule: Week 5 – vs Auburn

Week 5 – LSU @ Auburn Tigers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 1 LSU Tigers @ Auburn Tigers 7 PM ESPN
  • LSU vs Auburn spread: LSU -3.5
  • LSU vs Auburn moneyline: LSU +100
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: LSU 28, Auburn 20
LSU football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

  • QB – Jayden Daniels , Garrett Nussmeier, Walker Howard
  • RB – John Emery Jr., Noah Cain, Armoni Goodwin
  • WR – Kayshon Boutte, Malik Nabers, Jack Bech, Jaray Jenkins, Kyren Lacy, Brian Thomas Jr.
  • TE – Kole Taylor, Jack Mashburn

It’s the season of change for LSU. After Ed Orgeron’s departure, the quirky Brian Kelly takes over a squad that has underperformed each of the past two seasons. We still don’t know for sure who will be under center against Florida State, but Jayden Daniels appears to be the early frontrunner.

LSU’s rolling out a new quarterback, a new running back, and a vastly different offensive line than they had last season. Chances are, they won’t set the world on fire to begin with, but once they get rolling, the Tigers should be much improved over the previous year.

Like usual, LSU’s receiving corps boasts impressive talent with Kayshon Boutte leading the way, but ultimately it will be the quarterbacks who control just how successful this unit can be in 2022. Defensively, they’ll win several battles in the trenches, and it could lead to more playmaking opportunities on the back end. If the defense can take a big step forward, LSU can make some noise this season.

LSU football scores

Week 1 – LSU loses nailbiter 24-23 to Florida State

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sun, Sept. 4 Florida State Seminoles 24, LSU 23 7:30 PM ABC
Neutral site – Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
Week 2 – LSU bounces back with 65-17 win over Southern Jaguars

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 10 LSU Tigers 65, Southern Jaguars 17 7:30 PM SECN

Week 3 – LSU leaps past Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-16

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 17 LSU Tigers 31, Mississippi State Bulldogs 16 6 PM ESPN

Week 4 – LSU shuts out New Mexico Lobos 38-0

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Sept. 24 LSU Tigers 38, New Mexico Lobos 0 7:30 PM SECN+/ESPN+

LSU football schedule 2022

Week 6 – LSU vs Tennessee Volunteers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 8 Tennessee Volunteers @ LSU Tigers TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: LSU 31, Tennessee 28
Week 7 – LSU @ Florida Gators

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 15 LSU Tigers @ Florida Gators TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: Florida 34, LSU 30

Week 8 – LSU vs Ole Miss Rebels

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Oct. 22 Ole Miss Rebels @ LSU Tigers TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: LSU 28, Ole Miss 17

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 – LSU vs Alabama Crimson Tide

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide @ LSU Tigers TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction : Alabama 41, LSU 24
Week 11 – LSU @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 12 LSU Tigers @ Arkansas Razorbacks TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: LSU 27, Arkansas 21

Week 12 – LSU vs UAB Blazers

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 19 UAB Blazers @ LSU Tigers TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: LSU 40, UAB 10
Week 13 – LSU @ Texas A&M Aggies

Date: Game Time (ET) TV
Sat, Nov. 26 LSU Tigers @ Texas A&M Aggies TBD TBD
  • Sportsnaut’s prediction: LSU 35, Texas A&M 27

LSU schedule prediction: 10-2

We don’t know what to expect from the Tigers in Brian Kelly’s first season with the whistle, but we like them to take a big step forward after finishing 6-7 a year ago. A better situation in the QB room, buoyed by a skilled receiver group and a strong defense should all help the Tigers improve in 2022. Let’s see how it goes.

