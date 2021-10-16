LSU Football Schedule and 2021 season predictions

LSU football schedule this week

Week 8 – @ Ole Miss Rebels

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Oct. 23 3:30 PM CBS

It’s hard to really know what we’ll get out of Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral. He threw five interceptions against LSU last season, yet still gave the Rebels a chance in the end of a 53-48 loss. The Tigers’ defense is too talented to give up that many points again, but Corral has been very sharp so far.

Week 8 prediction: LSU 38, Ole Miss 34

LSU football schedule predictions, roster outlook

LSU is 4-3 so far in the 2021 college football season.

The Tigers’ bye is Week 9, and is set between SEC road matchups against Ole Miss and Alabama (Oct. 23 and Nov. 6).

Sportsnaut predicted LSU would end the regular season with a 10-2 record .

LSU football roster outlook

Oct 31, 2020; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) looks for a receiver against the Auburn Tigers during the third quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

QB – Max Johnson

RB – Tyrion Davis-Price, John Emery Jr.

WR – Kayshon Boutte, Trey Palmer, Koy Moore

TE – Kole Taylor

LSU had a big decision to make at quarterback, but Myles Brennan’s fishing accident resulted in him breaking his non-throwing left arm , and paved the way for Max Johnson to land the starting job. To his credit, Johnson closed out the 2020 campaign with impressive wins over Florida and Ole Miss. The offense is in good hands.

Sophomore receiver Kayshon Boutte had an excellent freshman season with 45 receptions and 735 yards. He’s downright explosive, and LSU’s rushing attack should be improved from a season ago, with powerful tailback Tyrion Davis-Price leading the way.

Week 1 – LSU lost 38-27 @ UCLA Bruins

When: Saturday, Sept. 4 @ 8:30 PM on FOX.

Saturday, Sept. 4 @ 8:30 PM on FOX. Spread: LSU -3.5 (via DraftKings )

LSU -3.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: LSU -180; UCLA +155

LSU -180; UCLA +155 Sportsnaut Prediction : LSU 31, UCLA 14

The UCLA Bruins’ domination of the line of scrimmage, exotic defensive coverages and their fans were all too much for LSU to handle in the season opener. Chip Kelly seems to have UCLA football moving in a promising direction after a 38-27 triumph over the Tigers, which is indubitably his signature win as Bruins head coach.

Week 2 – LSU won 34-7 vs. McNeese State Cowboys

When: Saturday, Sept. 11 @ 8:00 PM on SEC Network

Saturday, Sept. 11 @ 8:00 PM on SEC Network Sportsnaut Prediction : LSU 51, McNeese State 0

Despite what happened in Los Angeles to kick off the season, LSU knew it could take solace in a tune-up game afterwards. Tigers quarterback Max Johnson was under siege versus UCLA in last week’s loss. McNeese State was a good opponent for Johnson to regain confidence against, and he threw for three touchdowns in the easy win.

Week 3 – LSU won 49-21 vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 7:30 PM on SEC Network

Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 7:30 PM on SEC Network Spread: LSU -19

LSU -19 Moneyline: Central Michigan +700; LSU -1125

Central Michigan +700; LSU -1125 Over/under: 61

61 Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 45, Central Michigan 10

The Chippewas posted a .500 record in the MAC last year. That’s not exactly the stuff that inspires anyone to make a bold prediction that an upset could be on the horizon, particularly at Tiger Stadium. LSU had no problems handling Central Michigan in a dominant victory.

Week 4 – LSU defeated Mississippi State, 28-25

When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12:00 PM Spread: LSU -2

LSU -2 Over/under: 56

56 Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 35, Mississippi State 14

We thought LSU would roll over Mike Leach and the Bulldogs. Late in the fourth quarter, it seemed we were headed that way with the Tigers leading 28-10. But Mississippi State found some late life, failing on the final onside kick attempt and dropping a close one.

Week 5 – LSU loses 24-19 to Auburn Tigers

When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9:00 PM

Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9:00 PM Spread: LSU -3.0 (via BetMGM )

LSU -3.0 (via BetMGM ) Moneyline: Auburn +145; LSU -175

Auburn +145; LSU -175 Over/Under: 56

56 Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 38, Auburn 27

It was the Bo Nix show in Death Valley Saturday as the Auburn Tigers quarterback bobbed and weaved his way through the LSU Tiger defense for the narrow five-point victory. The LSU defense missed several tackles and quarterback Max Johnson was unable to convert on a fourth-down try with just one minute remaining to seal the deal.

Week 6 – LSU loses 42-21 to Kentucky Wildcats

When: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 PM Spread: Kentucky -3

Kentucky -3 Moneyline: LSU +135; Kentucky -165

LSU +135; Kentucky -165 Over/under: 51

51 Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 27, Kentucky 30

If you asked us to predict this game before the year began, we’d say LSU by 20, but (16) Kentucky remains unbeaten and the Tigers have shown some weaknesses, particularly on offense. This one could come down to the wire, but Kentucky gets the edge playing at home.

Week 7 – LSU Tigers win 49-42 vs Florida Gators

When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 12:00 PM

Saturday, Oct. 16 at 12:00 PM Spread: Florida -11.5 (via DraftKings )

Florida -11.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: Florida -420; LSU +325

Florida -420; LSU +325 Over/under: 59.5

59.5 Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 20, Florida 30

The Tiger defense made all the difference here. Forcing Gator quarterbacks to throw four interceptions was enough for LSU to maintain the lead. Tyrion Davis-Price set an LSU school record for the most rushing yards in one game with 287, surpassing Leonard Fournette in the process.

LSU football schedule predictions

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) returns a punt during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 – @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 6 TBD TBD

Spread: Alabama -22.5 (via DraftKings )

Alabama -22.5 (via DraftKings ) Moneyline: LSU +1100; Alabama -2200

Stingley and Ricks will make it difficult on a Crimson Tide receiving corps that lost top-10 draft picks Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith , not to mention quarterback Mac Jones . However, Alabama’s offense will be rolling at this point in the season, and in Tuscaloosa, hyped Jones successor Bryce Young will make enough plays with his legs to avert coverage sacks and hand LSU its second loss of 2021.

Week 10 prediction: Alabama 27, LSU 23

Week 11 – vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 13 TBD TBD

Arkansas returns a lot of players, and should at least show some improvement from last season’s 3-7 record. Although the Razorbacks hung tough in losing to the Tigers 27-24 in the last meeting, this LSU defense should take a big step forward with new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones calling the shots.

Week 11 prediction: LSU 41, Arkansas 14

Week 12 – vs. Louisiana Monroe Warhawks

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 20 TBD TBD

So, the Warhawks lost all 10 games they played in 2020. This final score projection is actually generous, and it’s more a consequence of the Tigers resting their stars before the regular-season finale.

Week 12 prediction: LSU 56, Louisiana Monroe 0

Apr 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) reacts to making a catch against LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the first half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13 – vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Date Time (ET) TV Saturday, Nov. 27 TBD TBD

Losing a four-year starter at quarterback in Kellen Mond is a big deal for the Aggies. They have plenty of talented players at multiple other areas, including defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal, offensive lineman Kenyon Green, tight end Jalen Wydermyer, tailback Isaiah Spiller and rusher/receiver hybrid Ainias Smith. That’ll keep this one close, but the edge goes to the hosts.

Week 13 prediction: LSU 27, Texas A&M 24

LSU Tigers record prediction: 10-2

