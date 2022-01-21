LSU Football Schedule: 2022 opponents

As Stetson Bennett continues his ascent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the attention is also on his personal life. Dawgs Nation is eager to know about who the quarterback is dating. Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend, Cameron Liss, boasts a long legacy with the University of Georgia. Not only does her family have a continuing association with the Bulldogs, but Liss is also one of the most inspiring students in the campus spotlight. And it’s not because of her quarterback boyfriend who she has been dating at least since 2020. Find out about Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend’s background in this Cameron Liss wiki.

