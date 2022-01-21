ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

LSU Football Schedule: 2022 opponents

By Andrew Buller-Russ
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMPPq_0aJyeRen00

LSU football schedule: Opponents for 2022 season

  • Home: Southern, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama , UAB
  • Away: Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, Texas A&M
  • Neutral site: Florida State (at Mercedes-Benz Superdome)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30hxsh_0aJyeRen00 Also Read:
New LSU head coach Brian Kelly blasted for fake southern accent during speech

LSU football schedule predictions, roster outlook

LSU football roster outlook

All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:

  • QB – Garrett Nussmeier
  • RB – Tyrion Davis-Price, Corey Kiner
  • WR – Kayshon Boutte, Brian Thomas Jr., Jaray Jenkins
  • TE – Jack Bech, Kole Taylor

Click here to view our College Football Games Today flagship piece and stay up to date with every game on the NCAA football schedule in 2021

Week 1 – LSU lost 38-27 @ UCLA Bruins

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 4 @ 8:30 PM on FOX.
  • Spread: LSU -3.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: LSU -180; UCLA +155
  • Sportsnaut Prediction : LSU 31, UCLA 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XgzHI_0aJyeRen00
Also Read:
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. declares for NFL draft

Week 2 – LSU won 34-7 vs. McNeese State Cowboys

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 11 @ 8:00 PM on SEC Network
  • Sportsnaut Prediction : LSU 51, McNeese State 0

Week 3 – LSU won 49-21 vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 7:30 PM on SEC Network
  • Spread: LSU -19
  • Moneyline: Central Michigan +700; LSU -1125
  • Over/under: 61
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 45, Central Michigan 10

Where does LSU’s Tiger Stadium rank among college football’s best stadiums? Read our list of the 20 best venues

Week 4 – LSU defeated Mississippi State, 28-25

  • When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12:00 PM
  • Spread: LSU -2
  • Over/under: 56
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 35, Mississippi State 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqeAH_0aJyeRen00 Also Read:
Former LSU QB Max Johnson transferring to Texas A&M

Week 5 – LSU loses 24-19 to Auburn Tigers

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9:00 PM
  • Spread: LSU -3.0 (via BetMGM )
  • Moneyline: Auburn +145; LSU -175
  • Over/Under: 56
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 38, Auburn 27

Week 6 – LSU loses 42-21 to Kentucky Wildcats

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 PM
  • Spread: Kentucky -3
  • Moneyline: LSU +135; Kentucky -165
  • Over/under: 51
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 27, Kentucky 30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01sG3I_0aJyeRen00 Also Read:
LSU was prepared to offer Jimbo Fisher record contract before hiring Brian Kelly

Week 7 – LSU Tigers win 49-42 vs Florida Gators

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 12:00 PM
  • Spread: Florida -11.5 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: Florida -420; LSU +325
  • Over/under: 59.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 20, Florida 30

Week 8 – LSU loses 31-17 to Ole Miss Rebels

  • When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 PM
  • Spread: Ole Miss -8.5
  • Moneyline: LSU +250; Ole Miss -320
  • Over/under: 76.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Ole Miss 3 7, LSU 31

Week 9 BYE

Week 10 – LSU loses 20-14 to Alabama Crimson Tide

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 PM on ESPN
  • Spread: Alabama -29 (via DraftKings )
  • Moneyline: LSU +2200; Alabama -6500
  • Over/under: 66
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Alabama 42, LSU 16

Click here to read our game-by-game predictions for the entire 2021 Alabama football schedule

Week 11 – LSU loses 16-13 to Arkansas Razorbacks

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 PM
  • Spread: Arkansas -2.5
  • Moneyline: Arkansas -145; LSU +120
  • Over/under: 59
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 41, Arkansas 35

Week 12 – LSU wins 27-14 over Louisiana Monroe Warhawks

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 9:00 PM
  • Spread: LSU -28.5
  • Moneyline: Louisiana-Monroe +1500; LSU -5000
  • Over/under: 58.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 44, Louisiana Monroe 13
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftOma_0aJyeRen00 Also Read:
Ed Orgeron, LSU Tigers to part ways after 2021 football season

Week 13 – LSU wins 27-24 over Texas A&M Aggies

  • When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:00 PM
  • Spread: Texas A&M -6.5
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M -250; LSU +200
  • Over/under: 45.5
  • Sportsnaut prediction: Texas A&M 34, LSU 20

LSU loses 42-20 to Kansas State in Texas Bowl

  • When: Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 9:00 PM
  • Spread: Kansas State -4.5
  • Moneyline: LSU +155; Kansas State -190
  • Over/under: 48
  • Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 41, Kansas State 37

LSU football schedule predictions

Related: Watch exclusive videos @ Sportsnaut Vids NOW – Includes amazing guests and the hottest topics

More must-reads:

Comments / 3

Related
ClutchPoints

Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021

Maurice Clarett is a former football running back that won the National Championship for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. His professional career did not pan out, but he is now a public speaker talking about his previous struggles and successful recovery. In this article, we will take a look at Maurice Clarett’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021

Bo Jackson is a former professional baseball and football player and is considered to be one of the greatest athletes of all time due to his achievements in multiple sports. He is the only professional athlete in history to be named an All-Star in both the MLB and NFL. In this article, we’ll take a look at Bo Jackson’s net worth in 2021.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
On3.com

Former Mizzou quarterback announces commitment to Big Ten team

The Big Ten is getting an influx of SEC talent, as Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is coming to the conference. On Thursday, Bazelak announced he was committing to join the Indiana Hoosiers. Indiana had a hole at the quarterback position when former quarterback Michael Penix announced he was transferring to...
NEBRASKA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Cameron Liss Wiki: Facts about Stetson Bennett’s Girlfriend

As Stetson Bennett continues his ascent with the Georgia Bulldogs, the attention is also on his personal life. Dawgs Nation is eager to know about who the quarterback is dating. Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend, Cameron Liss, boasts a long legacy with the University of Georgia. Not only does her family have a continuing association with the Bulldogs, but Liss is also one of the most inspiring students in the campus spotlight. And it’s not because of her quarterback boyfriend who she has been dating at least since 2020. Find out about Stetson Bennett’s girlfriend’s background in this Cameron Liss wiki.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Derek Mason Reportedly Emerging As Candidate For New Job

Former Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason could soon be leaving the SEC. Mason is currently the defensive coordinator at Auburn under head coach Bryan Harsin. A new report suggests the former SEC head coach could soon be leaving for the Big 12. According to trusted college football insider Bruce Feldman,...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Nick Saban

Yet another college football season is coming to a close and that means one thing: Nick Saban is gearing up for another national title run. Following yet another incredible season, the Alabama Crimson Tide sit just two wins away from Saban’s eighth national title. Despite an upset by unranked Texas A&M earlier this season, Saban and company rebounded to win the SEC title.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Person
Ed Orgeron
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Rumored To Be Considering At Least 2 NFL Jobs

The Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors are heating up this week. On Wednesday night, Bruce Feldman reported that sources inside Michigan football told The Athletic they think Harbaugh would accept the Las Vegas Raiders job if offered it. “They also know that Harbaugh can be hard to read,” Feldman...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Suggests 3 Other Schools Join The SEC

This past summer, Texas and Oklahoma shocked the world of college football by announcing that they planned to move to the SEC. The reveal sparked plenty of discussion about what other moves could be on the way and if the SEC would try to turn itself into a “mega-conference” of sorts.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#Alabama Football#College Football Playoff#American Football#Lsu Football Schedule#Ole Miss#Uab Away#Mercedes Benz Superdome#College Football Games#Fox#Ucla#Mcneese State Cowboys#Sec#Lsu 45#Mississippi State#Texas A M#Auburn Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
dawgnation.com

What latest Georgia quarterback news means for 2022 team

Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. What return of Stetson Bennett means for 2022 Georgia quarterback room. Stetson Bennett always made his thoughts...
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ohio State coach Jim Tressel rates the job Jim Harbaugh has done at Michigan

There’s no way around it. Aside from finally winning a game against arch-rival Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh hasn’t been anywhere close to being what many believed he would be when he accepted the keys to the kingdom up in Ann Arbor. No matter what any Michigan fan, player, or interested observer will tell you, going 1-5 against Ohio State, winning the Big Ten just once, and having a dismal record in top ten matchups and in the postseason, isn’t anywhere near what the program signed up for.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

37K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy