LSU Football Schedule: 2022 opponents
- Home: Southern, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Alabama , UAB
- Away: Auburn, Florida, Arkansas, Texas A&M
- Neutral site: Florida State (at Mercedes-Benz Superdome)
LSU football schedule predictions, roster outlook
LSU football roster outlook
All our predictions are based on the Tigers starting these key players:
- QB – Garrett Nussmeier
- RB – Tyrion Davis-Price, Corey Kiner
- WR – Kayshon Boutte, Brian Thomas Jr., Jaray Jenkins
- TE – Jack Bech, Kole Taylor
Week 1 – LSU lost 38-27 @ UCLA Bruins
- When: Saturday, Sept. 4 @ 8:30 PM on FOX.
- Spread: LSU -3.5 (via DraftKings )
- Moneyline: LSU -180; UCLA +155
- Sportsnaut Prediction : LSU 31, UCLA 14
Week 2 – LSU won 34-7 vs. McNeese State Cowboys
- When: Saturday, Sept. 11 @ 8:00 PM on SEC Network
- Sportsnaut Prediction : LSU 51, McNeese State 0
Week 3 – LSU won 49-21 vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
- When: Saturday, Sept. 18 @ 7:30 PM on SEC Network
- Spread: LSU -19
- Moneyline: Central Michigan +700; LSU -1125
- Over/under: 61
- Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 45, Central Michigan 10
Week 4 – LSU defeated Mississippi State, 28-25
- When: Saturday, Sept. 25 at 12:00 PM
- Spread: LSU -2
- Over/under: 56
- Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 35, Mississippi State 14
Week 5 – LSU loses 24-19 to Auburn Tigers
- When: Saturday, Oct. 2 at 9:00 PM
- Spread: LSU -3.0 (via BetMGM )
- Moneyline: Auburn +145; LSU -175
- Over/Under: 56
- Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 38, Auburn 27
Week 6 – LSU loses 42-21 to Kentucky Wildcats
- When: Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:30 PM
- Spread: Kentucky -3
- Moneyline: LSU +135; Kentucky -165
- Over/under: 51
- Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 27, Kentucky 30
Week 7 – LSU Tigers win 49-42 vs Florida Gators
- When: Saturday, Oct. 16 at 12:00 PM
- Spread: Florida -11.5 (via DraftKings )
- Moneyline: Florida -420; LSU +325
- Over/under: 59.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 20, Florida 30
Week 8 – LSU loses 31-17 to Ole Miss Rebels
- When: Saturday, Oct. 23 at 3:30 PM
- Spread: Ole Miss -8.5
- Moneyline: LSU +250; Ole Miss -320
- Over/under: 76.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Ole Miss 3 7, LSU 31
Week 9 BYE
Week 10 – LSU loses 20-14 to Alabama Crimson Tide
- When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 PM on ESPN
- Spread: Alabama -29 (via DraftKings )
- Moneyline: LSU +2200; Alabama -6500
- Over/under: 66
- Sportsnaut prediction: Alabama 42, LSU 16
Week 11 – LSU loses 16-13 to Arkansas Razorbacks
- When: Saturday, Nov. 13 at 7:30 PM
- Spread: Arkansas -2.5
- Moneyline: Arkansas -145; LSU +120
- Over/under: 59
- Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 41, Arkansas 35
Week 12 – LSU wins 27-14 over Louisiana Monroe Warhawks
- When: Saturday, Nov. 20 at 9:00 PM
- Spread: LSU -28.5
- Moneyline: Louisiana-Monroe +1500; LSU -5000
- Over/under: 58.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: LSU 44, Louisiana Monroe 13
Week 13 – LSU wins 27-24 over Texas A&M Aggies
- When: Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7:00 PM
- Spread: Texas A&M -6.5
- Moneyline: Texas A&M -250; LSU +200
- Over/under: 45.5
- Sportsnaut prediction: Texas A&M 34, LSU 20
LSU loses 42-20 to Kansas State in Texas Bowl
LSU football schedule predictions
