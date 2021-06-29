ATM Machine Stolen From Daddy Pa’s Store in Brooklyn Park; 3 Suspects Sought

Investigators are searching for the suspects who stole an ATM machine from Daddy Pa's Convenience Store in Brooklyn Park.

On June 2, 2021 at 10:25 p.m., officers responded to the store located at 4114 Belle Grove Road. The caller indicated two subjects were attempting to steal an ATM machine from the business. Officers on scene were advised that three suspects arrived in a gray Ram pickup truck; suspect 2 entered the business, then quickly exited while talking on a cell phone. Suspects 1 and 3 then entered and proceeded directly to a standalone ATM machine in the rear of the business, picked up the ATM machine and carried it out of the front door to the pickup truck.





As the suspects walked out they advised the staff not to call the police or they would "shoot them" however, no firearms were displayed. The grey Ram pickup truck fled the scene traveling East on Belle Grove Road at a high rate of speed. Officers searched the area with the assistance of aviation but the truck was not located.





Northern District Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to call 410-222-6135.



Suspect 1: B/M, black mask, red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black gloves, black shoes, NFD

Suspect 2: B/M, black mask, blue hooded sweatshirt, black mask, NFD

Suspect 3: B/M, black mask, red hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, blue gloves, grey shoes, NFD