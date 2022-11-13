ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt’s Best Family Photos Over the Years

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqa0b_0aJknuRl00

Backstreet Boys babies! Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt , have shared many sweet moments with their three kids over the years.

The couple tied the knot in April 2014 in California, welcoming their son, Odin, two years later. He became a big brother when their daughters, Saoirse and Pearl , arrived in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

The couple are all set with their family of five, the fitness guru exclusively Us Weekly after giving birth to baby No. 3. “ I had my tubes completely removed this time during [my C-section],” the California native explained.

The singer chimed in, “We’re good with three kids! … We are so blessed, I believe, to have such a big family now of three children. Odin now has two sisters. He's an older brother. I'm excited that they are going to be able to have each other later in life and to be able to watch each other and be there for each other. They're all going to grow up together and that, to me, is great for them."

The pair have their hands full with Odin, Saoirse and Pearl, they added at the time. “We’re in the thick of it,” Kitt explained Us . “We're getting through it. Every day's a new challenge, but it's fun and we love our babies. It leaves something to do now being [amid the] COVID pandemic.”

Pearl’s siblings have adjusted well to her arrival, and Saoirse especially was “very sweet and gentle” with her little sister from the start. Kitt said, “We thought she was going to be the problem and she's actually very loving and treats the baby like a doll.”

The toddler was “fascinated” when she met the newborn and kept pointing to her, saying, “Baby, baby.”

Kitt joked that she felt “super stuck” with Carter after having three children, noting that parenthood had brought them closer as a couple. “It just solidified everything that we've always had between each other — it's just friendship and trust and love and also support,” she gushed. "He's supporting me now, and it's been good in that respect to see us pulling together because we're in the trenches. Like, it's hard with three kids under 5.”

Keep scrolling to see Kitt and Carter’s sweetest family photos with Odin, Saoirse and Pearl over the years, from Christmas celebrations to silly selfies.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Aaron Carter Cause of Death: Coroner's Office Offers Update

Fans are reeling from the death of Aaron Carter, and now the L.A. coroner has offered an update on the singer's cause of death. According to Deadline, the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office has confirmed Carter was pronounced dead at 11:14 AM Saturday, Nov. 5. The former child pop-star was reportedly found unresponsive in a bathtub at his Lancaster, California home.
LANCASTER, CA
musictimes.com

Aaron Carter Real Cause of Death: Nick Carter Finally Speaks Up, Says THIS Killed His Brother

Heartbroken Nick Carter addressed his "difficult" connection with his late brother Aaron Carter in a touching tribute following the terrible death of the musician on Saturday. Fans of Aaron Carter, who knew he started his music career with the massive support of his brother Nick Carter, one of the Backstreet Boys, have been waiting for the latter to speak up.
PALMDALE, CA
HollywoodLife

Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)

New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
LANCASTER, CA
People

Sister Wives: Christine and Kody Brown's Daughter Truely Says It's a 'Betrayal' to Learn of Their Split Last

"It did feel like a betrayal that she wouldn't bother to tell me about it and I was going to be affected the most," Christine and Kody's daughter Truely said in this week's episode of Sister Wives Christine Brown and Kody Brown's youngest child, Truely, is opening up about her parents' separation for the first time. As Sister Wives fans know, the former couple had planned to hold out on telling their 12-year-old daughter about their separation. But other Brown family members — including Kody's children with the other wives — knew about the...
ARIZONA STATE
extratv

Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Says She’s ‘Devastated’ Following His Death

Aaron Carter’s on-again, off-again fiancée Melanie Martin is sharing her grief over his tragic death. Martin shared a statement with People, saying, "My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."
LANCASTER, CA
The List

Why Fans Think This Duggar Son Had A Secret Baby

The Duggar family's Christmas newsletter might be a bit longer than usual this year. 2022 was a busy time for the "Counting On" reality family; it seemed that hardly a day passed without some new development in the lives of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their 19 children. Of course, the most infamous was the trial and sentencing of oldest son Josh, which some family members felt was just and others felt was too harsh. But there were far happier events, too. Son Jeremiah was married in March, and three of the Duggar daughters — Jill Dillard, Jinger Vuolo, and Jessa Seewald — moved to new homes to accommodate their growing children.
HollywoodLife

Melanie Martin Photographed Moving Her Things Out Of Aaron Carter’s House 4 Days After His Death

Aaron Carter‘s fiancée Melanie Martin was seen moving her belongings out of the late singer’s Lancaster, Calif. home on Wednesday, Nov. 9 — just days after his body was discovered in the bathtub at the residence. Melanie was accompanied by a few friends as she carried her stuff into a moving van. Police could be seen at the scene as well, ensuring Melanie’s safety and a smooth transition.
LANCASTER, CA
In Touch Weekly

Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement

Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
ALASKA STATE
Page Six

Harry Hamlin and daughter Delilah disturb fans with ‘creepy,’ ‘provocative’ photo

Too close for comfort? Fans are disgusted with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin, over a “creepy” and “provocative” photo he took with their oldest daughter, Delilah Hamlin. Though the picture in question was snapped last month at New York Fashion Week, it recently made its way to Instagram, where users expressed their many concerns. The image shows the actor, 70, standing closely next to the model, 24, while grabbing her tightly by the lower waist. In a sheer top, Delilah is seen staring seductively at the camera while her father intensely presses his face against the side of...
SheKnows

Meet the Young & Restless Newcomer Who May Be Just What Chelsea Needs

Many have asked about the actress playing the role of Chelsea’s therapist on The Young and the Restless and we can report that daytime newcomer Anna Khaja is appearing in scenes with Melissa Claire Egan. The actress first appeared on Tuesday, November 8, when Chelsea attended her first therapy session at the facility.
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation

Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
GEORGIA STATE
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

244K+
Followers
24K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy