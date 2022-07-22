Best coffee grinder 2022 - all the top options compared

Once you’ve owned one of the best coffee grinders, you won’t be able to go back to pre-ground. Coffee grinders will help you achieve the ultimate flavor from your morning cup of Joe. By grinding the beans immediately prior to brewing them in your coffee machine or French Press, you’re getting an espresso which is as fresh as it comes. That means, there’s no need to worry about oxidization, which makes the flavor and smell of pre-ground coffee degrade once it's exposed.

The question is, how can you tell you’re getting one of the best coffee grinders? First of all, it should be quick and convenient to use — most of us are in a rush for our cup of coffee, so this is essential. It should also have a good range of grind sizes to suit whatever kind of coffee you’re making, whether that’s pour over, cold brew or espresso. Lastly, you want consistent ground results — otherwise the quality of the final brew will be affected. If you need help picking out a model, we’ve done the research to find the best coffee grinders out there. These devices will give your morning brew a new lease of life.

The best coffee grinders available now

You'll find all the best coffee grinders currently available just below, with more tips on choosing the right model for you further down the page.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Baratza Virtuoso Plus

The best coffee grinder

Grinder type: Burr | Timer: 40 seconds | Grind settings: 40 | Dimensions: 5.5 x 5 x 13 inches | Hopper capacity: 8oz

Wide grind range for ultimate experimentation Precise timing system Smooth, well-balanced grind Expensive

The Baratza Virtuoso Plus is widely regarded as the best coffee grinder currently available - but it does come at a price. You'll find another Baratza machine on this list because the brand is such a strong name in the market right now, producing some of the best all-round coffee grinders on the shelves - and this model sits on top of them all.

With 40 grind settings there's plenty of flexibility baked in here, and a precision control timer means this machine can get it right every time. Consistency is a big deal in the world of trimming down coffee beans, so keeping things uniform with every use is well worth an extra investment. You can even control rotation speed here, which is a particularly rare feature on an at-home device.

If you're serious about experimenting with your coffee all the way from bean to cup, this is an excellent option. However, if you're looking for something with a few less frills there are plenty of cheaper alternatives out there.

(Image credit: Future)

2. Krups Precision Grinder GX500050

Best cheap coffee grinder

Grinder type: Flat burr | Quantity settings: 2-12 cups | Grind settings: 12 | Dimensions: 10.5 x 8.5 x 14 inches | Hopper capacity: 8oz

Under $50 / £50 Easy one touch operation Great price for a burr grinder

It's well known that burr grinders produce a more evenly distributed grind than blades, but they often come at an expense. However, this Krups model manages to pack a burr set, 12 grind settings, and an 8oz hopper into a sub $50 / £50 price tag. That's excellent value for money, making this the best coffee grinder for those shopping on a budget.

That reduced set of grind settings does mean you won't be reaching into the extremes of either grind sizes, which rules out some brews like Turkish coffee, but will still serve you well for a quick espresso or pour over.

Plus, if you're not too interested in working out precise timings to create the perfect coffee grounds, you can easily set the amount of coffee you need by cup as well.

(Image credit: Future)

3. Baratza Encore

Best coffee grinder for most users

Grinder type: Burr | Timer: NA | Grind settings: 40 | Dimensions: 4.7 x 6.3 x 13.8 inches | Hopper capacity: 12oz

Can upgrade to Virtuoso burr set when ready Simple on / off usage Small footprint No grind time control

The Baratza Encore is a cheaper version of our top pick for the best coffee grinder. You are dropping a few of the fancier features here, like grind time control and a high quality burr set, however there's plenty here to make this an excellent choice for those just getting started.

There's still 40 different grind settings to choose from, offering plenty of customization, and a simple on / off continuous grind mechanism. That untimed grind may take some getting used to but will allow you to experiment with how much coffee you need and far more control overall. Plus, there's a pulse button to top up as well.

What makes the Encore so well positioned for those interested in in-depth tinkering, is that you can actually upgrade to the superior burr set used in the Virtuoso once you're ready to make the investment as well. That's great for not breaking the bank while you're still getting into the hobby, while keeping your options open for more advanced gear in the future as well.

(Image credit: Future)

4. Breville Dose Control Pro BCG600SIL

Best coffee grinder for espresso

Grinder type: Conical Burr | Timer: 1 second increments up to 50 seconds | Grind settings: 60 | Dimensions: 13.5 x 8 x 6 inches | Hopper capacity: 12oz

Offers the most control over grind size and time Large hopper capacity Grind straight into portafilter Expensive

An espresso grind can be a fiddly process. While the grind size itself is fairly subjective (though always particularly fine), the feeling of brewing your own perfect espresso shot from bean to cup is one of the greatest pleasures of a coffee aficionado. The Breville Dose Control Pro allows you to find your perfect settings through a wide range of grinding options and super precise controls.

The grind time is set down to the second here, with options running up to 50 seconds, and there are 60 grind sizes to choose from as well. Stainless steel conical burrs reduce the amount of heat generated during the grinding process for an extra flavor boost, and a large 12oz hopper with a sealed lid makes for a more convenient experience as well.

You are paying a little bit more for this model, but if you're serious about getting that espresso just right it's well worth the investment.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Capresso 560 Infinity

Best coffee grinder for pour over

Grinder type: Conical Burr | Timer: 5 - 60 seconds | Grind settings: 16 | Dimensions: 14 x 9.6 x 7.8 inches | Hopper capacity: 8.8oz

Slow grinding speed prevents heat buildup Reduced static Not the most attractive design

It's not the best looking coffee grinder in the world, but the Capresso 560 Infinity certainly has some unique features under the hood that will serve a wide range of coffee styles well. If you're after a coffee grinder for pour over, though, we'd recommend taking a particular look at the grinding process in this model.

A slower grind speed means far less friction is built up, reducing the heat in your grinding chamber during the process. This can be a particularly strong bonus if you're looking to maintain a consistent temperature over your coffee grounds during pour over preparation.

Elsewhere, you'll find a timer that can run for anywhere between 5 and 60 seconds, with 16 grind size settings as well.

(Image credit: Future)

6. OXO Brew Conical Burr coffee grinder

Best high volume coffee grinder

Grinder type: Burr | Timer: Up to 30 seconds | Grind settings: 15 | Dimensions: 6 x 11.1 x 14.8 inches | Hopper capacity: 12oz

Large, air-tight hopper for both convenience and freshness 12 cup grounds container Can also grind direct into portafilter Less precise timer options

If you regularly return to your coffee machine throughout the day you won't want to keep topping up that hopper every time. The OXO Brew coffee grinder offers a healthy 12oz capacity drum, with UV light blocking and an air tight seal.

That means you can leave your beans in the hopper for as long as you like and their quality won't deteriorate. Add a one touch timer with your last settings already remembered, and grinding fresh beans becomes a case of simply pushing a button. If, however, you're only using one cup's worth of beans you can also grind direct into a portafilter for an even more convenient experience.

You are losing a little in the precision of your timings, with a max of 30 seconds which might mean your finer grinds are less consistent from cup to cup, but at under $100 / £100 this is an excellent buy.

(Image credit: Future)

7. Mr. Coffee IDS77

Best blade coffee grinder

Grinder type: Blade | Timer: NA | Grind settings: 3 | Dimensions: 5 x 5 x 9 inches | Capacity: 4-12 cups

Cheap and simple Very small footprint Great price for grind settings Less consistent grind from blades

Blade coffee grinders tend to get a bad rap in the world of bean connoisseurs, largely because of the fact that the swirling dual blades have a habit of missing beans, and producing a less well-balanced grind.

However, if you've already invested in a coffee machine and don't want to break the bank on an accessory (however necessary that accessory may be), you'll be able to find cheap blade grinders for well under $50. This Mr Coffee model offers a super affordable option, and even brings some grind settings to the party.

Largely, though, this is one for those who don't want the faff of a burr grinder and aren't interested in crafting the perfect cup of Joe. If you just want a bump over your usual pre-ground coffee, this compact, easy to use coffee grinder is perfect.

(Image credit: Future)

8. 1Zpresso Q2

Best manual coffee grinder

Grinder type: Burr | Timer: NA | Grind settings: 30 | Dimensions: 5.5 x 1.97 x 1.97 inches | Capacity: 0.7oz

Super portable Range of brew settings Easy to hold handle Smaller capacity - single brews only

If a machine can grind your beans for you, why do it by hand? Manual coffee grinders are popular among those who prefer a burr process but don't want to shell out for all the bells and whistles of a $150+ device.

Not only that, but if you're more likely to only brew a single cup of coffee a day, the manual method ensures you never waste beans that would lose their freshness by the next day. This 1Zpresso model still affords a wealth of grind size options, with an easy to hold handle making light work of each rotation.

A triaxial design means you're getting a particularly consistent grind here as well, with a form factor that fits an Aeropress particularly well. This is also an excellent, compact option for those on the move or camping.

How we tested the best coffee grinders

To find the best coffee grinders we conducted extensive online research, factoring in reviews which promoted the quality of the design and the consistency of the performance. As these are the best the market has to offer, the ratings for each from consumers needed to be top-notch, with no obvious flaws or weaknesses.

On top of this, we assessed and compared the specifications behind each design. We considered the number of grind options, as well as the hopper capacity and the timer settings, if available. In doing this, we were able to find the grinders which had the most to offer. We also factored in value for money, and made sure to include different types of grinder to cater to different households.

How to find the best coffee grinder for you

Whether you've just picked up a fancy new espresso machine , or you're simply interested in brewing a fresher cup of Joe in the morning, it's important to find a coffee grinder with the right features and capacities for your daily routine. The best coffee grinders can get fairly pricey, so this is especially true if you're shopping in the $200+ range. There are a number of factors that go into this decision, so you'll find more information about each consideration just below.

Now the beans are freshly ground, it's time to make some coffee - we're rounding up all the best Cuisinart coffee makers . However, if you're not interested in hand crafting your brew you'll find a number of convenience pod options available. You'll find all the best Nespresso machines and Keurig coffee makers right here.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.