Things to do in Houston this weekend

Ring in Crawfish Season at the Heads & Tails Bayou Crawfest (HEADS & TAILS BAYOU CRAWFEST)

Spring is in full effect as we welcome April in Houston, giving locals all the more reason to get out and enjoy what the city has to offer. This weekend, choose between two Rockets games, an outdoor art festival, a crawfish festival and more.

Enjoy two Rockets games this weekend

Cost : From $8 and $10

Would you believe there were no sporting events in town last week? You can get a double fix of pro basketball this weekend with two Rockets games. On Friday, they'll face off against the Sacramento Kings and then Sunday they’ll take on the Minnesota Timberwolves, both at home base at the Toyota Center.

Get some springtime inspiration through vibrant colors at the Via Colori Festival

Via Colori® Houston 2022 Shop Now

Cost : Free

Springtime is one of the best times to explore downtown Houston while the weather is nice out, and Via Colori gives you an opportunity to do so with a pop of color through its street painting festival, which allows student, amateur, and professional artists to create chalk artwork that also showcases and celebrates Houston’s diversity. The festival will also include live music and a children’s creative area, for a family-friendly event.

Shop for local artwork at ACCH Maker Market

ACCH Maker Market - Funky, Fun one-of-a-kind creations by local Houston Artist / Makers Shop Now

Cost : Free

This market, taking place at Amsterdam Co. Coffeehouse, provides an opportunity for visitors to purchase a wide range of handmade pieces of art, such as paintings, jewelry, pottery and sculptures, as well as photography, glass, clay, and wood creations, candles and soap. All items are made by Houston-area artists and creators, making it a great way to shop locally.

Ring in Crawfish Season at the Heads & Tails Bayou Crawfest

Heads & Tails Bayou Crawfest ynfma.org Shop Now

Cost : Free

Springtime is synonymous with crawfish season for many Houstonians, so if you live in or near the Cypress area and are itching to get your fix, you won’t want to miss this festival. In addition to enjoying the traditional crawfish boil with family and friends, you can also take advantage of a variety of shopping opportunities, listen to Cajun music, and more.

Take in a Marvel Studios film at the Houston Symphony

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther in Concert houstonsymphony.org $2.00 Shop Now

Cost : From $29

In its latest attempt to bring films to life with music, The Houston Symphony will feature a screening of Marvel Studios’ superhero film Black Panther, which quickly became a cultural phenomenon upon its 2018 release. The musical score will be performed live to the complete film and the concert will be led by Houston Symphony Principal POPS Conductor Steven Reineke. Showing options are available on both Saturday and Sunday.