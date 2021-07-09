Cancel
Relationships

Modern Money Etiquette: Do You Have To Buy a Gift for a Destination Wedding?

GOBankingRates
 6 days ago
Attending a destination wedding can be pricey. According to The Knot, guests who flew to a wedding report an average spend of $1,440 — which of course can be more if the destination is further away. So, given that you’re already spending so much to merely attend the wedding, do you also need to get the couple a gift? Here’s what etiquette experts say.

Introducing Modern Money Etiquette: Answering Thorny Questions About Tipping, Gifts and More
And More: Are Cash Bars at Weddings a Big No-No?

Yes, But You Don’t Have To Stress About How Much You Spend

“If we are one of the extremely lucky ones being invited to a destination wedding, we are probably one of the closest family members or friends of the bride and groom,” said Maryanne Parker, founder of Manor of Manners . “In this case, obviously, we know the couple well — or at least one of them — and we can certainly prepare a nice gift.”

However, Parker emphasizes that when it comes to destination wedding gifts, it really is the thought that counts.

“You definitely should bring some kind of a small gift for the couple,” she said. “Usually, the focus shouldn’t be on the price but on the meaning, the connection and the sentiment the gift represents.”

For Wedding Parties: How Much Is OK To Expect People To Pay For a Bachelor/ette Party?
And: How To Talk Costs With Your Bridal Party

Joy Weaver, certified etiquette expert and author of “Socially Savvy,” agrees that thoughtfulness is paramount to the price tag when it comes to buying a gift for a destination wedding.

“There is no absolute ‘rule of thumb’ for purchasing wedding gifts, though it should be well-thought-out and something special,” she said. “The gift should be a reflection of your relationship with the couple, and should never be based on price. Consider personalized gifts such as a traditional or digital frame with photos from the destination wedding, an engraved vase or a bottle of champagne to save for their first wedding anniversary. Each of these gifts can be purchased for under $50.”

See: Is It Ever OK To Ask For Cash as a Gift?
Be Prepared: Who To Tip When You’re Traveling

No, If the Couple Specifies ‘No Gifts’

There is an exception to the rule above.

“Destination weddings can be expensive for those attending and because of the expected added costs, some couples insist to their guests ‘no gifts please,'” Weaver said.

More Etiquette: Rude Money Habits You Need To Break Now

In this case, you do not need to bring a gift.

However, “those couples who do not communicate a no-gift request to their guests are expecting a wedding gift,” Weaver said.

Last updated: June 3, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Modern Money Etiquette: Do You Have To Buy a Gift for a Destination Wedding?

