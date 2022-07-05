Best Callaway Golf Bags 2022

Best Callaway Golf Bags

Callaway is known for producing innovative and trend-setting equipment, whether metal woods, irons or golf balls or golf bags. The same can be said for some of the best golf bags the company makes too.

The golf bag is an essential item of equipment and finding the right one could help you make the difference when it comes to organizing and planning your game. You need a bag that will protect your equipment, provide the right level of storage with easy access to clubs and accessories, and one that delivers the best possible ergonomic fit for you. Get all these things right and you can reduce on-course stress and direct all your energies to what’s important: playing the best possible game you can.

Callaway offers an impressive range of golf bags engineered to suit differing on-course requirements and to deliver top-notch performance, but which models are the best? Well whether you prefer to carry or take a cart, here below we have created a list of the best Callaway golf bags to narrow your search. If Callaway is not for you though, also make sure you check out some of our other bag guides from other brands – such as the best TaylorMade golf bags , best Ogio golf bags , or the best Titleist golf bags .

Best Callaway Stand Bags

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Comfortable, well-designed straps Lightweight Attractive modern styling Lacking a pocket for tees and markers Slimline design might lack storage for some

For those looking to carry their clubs, the Callaway Chev Dry stand bag is designed for simplicity and ease of use. Firstly, it is very light because Callaway has done a good job of removing any unwanted bulk and streamlining the Chev Dry bag. The side pockets are big enough to store waterproofs or an extra layer but you will need to choose wisely what to carry with you before you play - there’s not endless amounts of storage. We actually liked this because it stopped us bringing too many unnecessary items.

We also found the straps to be comfortable and the fabric is waterproof as well which is pretty much a necessity in modern golf. It is an excellent design but we can definitely see some wanting a touch more storage, and a specific pocket for tees and markers. These two things are very minor complaints though as we feel this bag will please a lot of people.

Read our full Callaway Chev Dry Stand Bag Review

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Excellent waterproofing qualities Sleek, lightweight and stylish Needs another pocket for tees, pencils etc

With this Fairway C bag the first thing to notice out of the box is this is an impressively lightweight bag . Weighing just 4lbs, it’s sleekly constructed and looks great. As you would expect with the Hyper Dry name, it is waterproof making it ideal for challenging conditions. It has sealed seams and zips plus minimal storage to keep equipment dry. The included rain hood attaches easily and further enhances waterproofing.

With such a lightweight and streamlined model, storage is compromised a tad. There are four pockets that should cater to your needs provided you don't feel the need to take loads of accessories onto the course with you, but for those wanting to do that, then there are larger cart bags from Callaway to choose from. The final point to mention is there are seven different colorways to choose from, each of which offer something a little bit different and look great.

Read our full Callaway Fairway C Hyper Dry Double Strap Stand Bag Review

(Image credit: Callaway)

Super lightweight at 1.9kg – 17% lighter than the previous version Waterproof Straps can be fiddly to adjust

If a 14-way divider is something you like in a carry bag, the the Callaway Hyper Dry 14 stand bag is easily one of the best options. Not only does this bag have a 14-way divider for super-simple club storage, but it is incredibly lightweight too. At 1.7kg, it is significantly lighter than some other carry bags we've tested that also boast a 14-way divider.

The seven pockets are cleverly thought out and well positioned on the bag and all of them are seam sealed to keep water out. We were really impressed with how well the waterproof fabric on this bag repels water. With its size, all-year round playability and several stylish color options, this could be your one-and-done golf bag for seasons to come.

Read our full Callaway Hyper Dry 14 Stand Bag Review

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag

Good storage for a stand bag Comfy carrying Bulkier and heavier than some stand bags

The Callaway Fairway 14 Stand Bag has been designed to be multi-purpose. In fact, it’s one of the most versatile Callaway golf bags. With super-comfy OptiFit strap and X-Act Fit strap system, it’s a great carry bag. But with excellent storage and sturdy structure, it will also work as a cart bag.

The 14-way top allows for good club separation and organization while the pocket design has been updated to maximize storage. You’ll find there’s more than enough room for all your kit. In fact, there’s more storage available on this stand bag than you’ll find on some cart bags. This is an excellent crossover bag that’s ideal for golfers who like to mix it up between carrying and taking a cart.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Hyper Dry C Stand Bag

Super lightweight at 1.8kg Waterproof Less storage space than some stand bags

The excellent Callaway Hyper Dry C Stand Bag delivers on a number of levels. It really is incredibly lightweight at just 1.8kg, it’s waterproof and it looks great in seven different color options. We found this bag to be super comfy to carry, not only because it weighs so little but also because of the excellent padded strap. The straps are self-adjusting, so it sits nicely on your back and stays put throughout the round.

It’s sleek and easy to lift and it’s nice and compact for fitting in a car or locker. With sealed seams and welded zips, your kit will stay dry in challenging conditions and, although it’s a smaller stand bag, there is ample storage in four roomy pockets. The styling is cool and understated and, overall, there’s little to fault in one of the best golf stand bags and best waterproof golf bags money can buy.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Hyperlite Zero Double Strap Stand Bag

Incredibly lightweight Comfy carrying Not quite as much storage as heavier stand bags

As you might expect from the name, the Callaway Hyperlite Zero stand bag is seriously light – At just 1.3kg, it’s one of the very lightest on the market right now and a worthy inclusion in our best lightweight golf bags list. But, despite being pretty minimal, it’s also surprisingly robust and hard-wearing. Constructed from a rip-stop fabric, we found the bag to be tough and durable.

A key feature on this bag is the carrying system – The OptiFit Comfort Strap with aerospace grade foam is extremely comfortable. Combined with the X-Act Fit strap system, the bag sits perfectly on the back with weight distributed evenly and clubs held stable. Although there might not be quite so much storage as bulkier stand bags, there are seven decent sized pockets providing enough space for apparel and accessories for most conditions.

Best Callaway Cart Bags

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Org 14 Cart Bag

Excellent levels of storage Durable fabric Quite large for fitting in car/locker

The Callaway Org 14 is a highly robust and durable cart bag. It’s been designed to provide maximum protection and accessibility for clubs and equipment. If you want a heavy-duty bag that will keep your kit organized and separated, this is a great option.

With no fewer than 11 pockets, there’s a space for everything, even an electric trolley battery pack. The new moulded rangefinder pocket is a good addition and as it’s front facing, it (like all the pockets) are easily accessed when this bag is sitting on a cart.

The padded 14-way top divider allows you to get at clubs easily and the putter well features a TPE insert to protect the shaft. A nice feature is that the top divider is flatter to allow wedges to hang rather than drop down. This is a solid, high performance cart model and one of the best golf trolley bags out there.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Hyper Dry Cart Bag

Lightweight Robust waterproofing Awkward to carry if it’s required

The Hyper Dry is Callaway’s premium waterproof cart bag. Constructed from a material that’s 50% more waterproof than previous models and with sealed seams and welded zippers, this bag will protect your equipment in the harshest conditions.

What’s impressive with this bag though is how light it is. It looks like a sturdy and weighty piece of kit, but without clubs or equipment in, it weighs just 1.9kg – Lighter than many carry bags. The 15-way top includes an oversize putter well and the design is such that the clubs are nicely separated and well protected by the padded cuff.

Storage comes by way of eight roomy pockets that allow you to easily fit all your required apparel and accessories and to organize it effectively and access it easily when needed. Available in seven colors, the Hyper Dry Cart Bag delivers on all levels – Waterproof and lightweight with excellent, protective storage for clubs and kit.

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Org 7 Cart Bag

Lightweight cart bag Easy carrying Less storage than some models

The Org 7 is a lightweight cart bag at just 1.9kg. It’s a more minimal design than the Org 14 and Hyper Dry cart bags and it’s a little easier to maneuver, with its front strap and grab handles. There’s a 7-way top with full-length dividers and there are seven pockets, including a velour-lined valuables pocket with waterproof zipper.

Although there’s a little less storage than some bulkier cart bags, the seven pockets are size-able and are all front facing for easy access when the bag is set on a cart. We like the versatility this bag offers – it doesn’t take up so much space as many cart bags and it’s easily carried when required. But it’s also durable and sturdy, providing good storage and protection for your gear.

Best Callaway Pencil Bags

(Image credit: Callaway)

Callaway Carry Double Strap Bag

Extremely lightweight Good storage for a pencil bag Quite limited when you can use it

There’s something very satisfying about a pencil bag – Throw a few clubs together, sling in a few balls and tees and head out onto the links. It’s a great feeling to get back to golfing basics.

This carry bag is extremely light. At only just over 1kg, it’s the lightest of the Callaway golf bags. But it has a 3-way top with full-length dividers to keep your clubs separate and there’s reasonable storage in three pockets, one of which is a full-length apparel pocket.

The double strap makes it comfy to carry, while the water-resistant underside should help keep your kit dry. There is also now a model with a handy little stand on it too which hasn't always been the case. For a quick nine holes on a summer’s evening, the Callaway Carry is a great option.

How we test golf bags

Our testing process for all golf gear, let alone golf bags, is rigorous and comprehensive. As far as our methodology goes, if we say we have reviewed a product, that means we have used it out on the golf course, and put it through its paces in different conditions.

We also endeavor to use all the features on the golf bag, for example if the valuables pocket claims to be waterproof, we pour water on it to find out. We should also say that manufacturers cannot pay for a good review because we tell things how we see it. Our team is a mixture of ages and handicaps, and most are members of clubs so regularly put golf gear to task during not only fun rounds with friends and colleagues, but also competitions.

What to consider when buying a golf bag

There are several key factors to consider when thinking about buying a golf bag and we have gone into those below...

Bag Type - Put simply what kind of bag do you want? Do you want a stand bag? Or a cart model? Both of these types of bag have their positives and negatives and you should think about what you think is important to your golf.

Stand bags are built for those who want to carry their clubs around the golf course which means factors like comfort and weight are very important. Stand bags also have to offer waterproofing as well as strength and robustness. The two negatives most associated with stand bags are they require more effort to use, and they usually don't offer as much storage as cart bags.

However, that being said there are several stand bags above that can also be used on golf carts as well so maybe that is a way of killing two birds with one stone.

Cart bags are for those who want to use golf carts on the golf course. If this is you, then you'll likely want a stable model that is not only easy to lift and move around, but also one that sits firmly on your cart. One big advantage we have found is that cart bags also tend to offer ample storage for accessories, apparel, valuables and all the other golf paraphernalia you might need during the round.

The main negative is they are just bulkier and have to be taken off the cart before and after the round, whereas stand bags offer a bit more freedom.

Storage - Storage is important in golf these days because a good golf bag has to offer pockets for lots of different things as we mentioned above. Cart bags tend to have larger pockets because they are just that, larger. They also require less effort to use too which means players are able to carry more stuff with them if needed.

Stand bags on the other hand usually have enough to house the essentials.

However there are also golf bags out there that keep the game simple with only a few pockets so have a think about how much gear you want to take onto the golf course, and pick a bag accordingly.

Waterproofing - If you live or golf somewhere that gets a lot of rain then this is a no-brainer really, get a bag that offers protection from the rain. Whereas if you don't, then this factor won't be as important. We should acknowledge that some models above are better than others in this regard because they have been designed as such. However Callaway's models usually offer good waterproof protection as standard.

Weight - Across all types of bag, weight is important. Stand bags obviously have to be lightweight because players will be carrying them on their backs and shoulders all day, whilst cart bags should also have a degree of lightness too so they are easy to maneuver on the golf course, and from the car to the cart itself.

Thankfully most brands these days make lightweight models across their ranges because not many players want to use a heavy bag.

Looks - How do you want your golf bag to look? Whether it be a stand or cart model, brands try their best to create design aesthetics that stand out, or blend in on the golf course. Therefore have a think about which models you like the look of, or if some bags have different color schemes.

Budget - Our final factor to consider is of course price. There are golf bags at every single price point so if you want to go for a premium cart model you can, or if you want a cheap stand bag you can also do that too.

We hope you enjoyed this guide on the best Callaway golf bags.

