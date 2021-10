The Foreign Office has updated its advice for travel to the Maldives, Egypt and Sri Lanka to allow for non-essential travel.Despite the UK government moving the countries from the red list to the amber list on 22 September, the FCDO had continued advising against all but essential travel to all three.“The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Maldives, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks,” reads the 28 September update to the FCDO advice on the Maldives, with an identical statement on the other two countries’ pages.There was no update for Bangladesh, which also...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO