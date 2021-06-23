Babylon To Become Public Company Via $4.2 Billion Merger With Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (KURI)
Babylon Holdings Limited ("Babylon"), a world leading, digital-first value-based care company, and Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KURI) ("Alkuri Global"), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will operate as Babylon and plans to trade on Nasdaq under the new symbol "BBLN". The transaction reflects an initial pro forma equity value of approximately $4.2 billion. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021.www.streetinsider.com